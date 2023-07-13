You are here

Cultivating holistic wellness with yoga in Alkhobar

Cultivating holistic wellness with yoga in Alkhobar
1 / 3
For Yasmeen Al-Dossary, yoga is more than a form of exercise. (Supplied)
Cultivating holistic wellness with yoga in Alkhobar
2 / 3
Aerial Yoga at YAS Yoga. (Supplied)
Cultivating holistic wellness with yoga in Alkhobar
3 / 3
For Yasmeen Al-Dossary, yoga is more than a form of exercise. (Supplied)
Updated 13 July 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

Cultivating holistic wellness with yoga in Alkhobar

Cultivating holistic wellness with yoga in Alkhobar
  Yasmeen Al-Dossary's trip to the coastal city of Goa in India deepened her understanding of yoga and its mind-body connection
  Since launching six years ago, the YAS Studio community has grown to become a melting pot of women who empower one another
Updated 13 July 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: Yasmeen Al-Dossary, a yogi, entrepreneur and wellness expert, learned the fundamentals of yoga during an invigorating trip to India, and founded YAS Studio in Alkhobar with the knowledge she brought back.

In 2018, Al-Dossary was on the hunt for wellness spaces in Alkhobar but was out of luck. She took it upon herself to change the narrative and create more opportunities for wellness exploration by launching her own, YAS Studio.

She said she was “inspired to fill the void and share the empowering benefits of yoga and fitness with my community.”

She strives to create a supportive and nurturing environment in her studio. “As the CEO and lead yoga instructor at YAS Studio, my role extends beyond business — I am a mentor and guide on the path to holistic health,” she told Arab News.

In 2019, Al-Dossary’s trip to the coastal city of Goa in India deepened her understanding of yoga and its mind-body connection. “My yoga journey took root in India, where I was fortunate to immerse myself in its birthplace,” she added.

“It’s a beautiful city with a stunning ocean view, lush greenery, and an incredibly peaceful ambiance. This picturesque setting made it the perfect place for yoga and meditation, allowing me to connect more deeply with nature and my inner self,” she recalled.

Her time at Sampoorna Yoga, a yoga training center in Goa, introduced her to a community of yogis, whose varied backgrounds and shared passion for yoga “fostered a sense of unity.”

She explained: “I attended a highly professional and well-organized yoga school, where the depth and breadth of teachings significantly enhanced my understanding of yoga and its philosophy.

“The experience was truly immersive, starting our days early with yoga practices as the sun rose, something that profoundly instilled a sense of discipline and dedication in me.”

From her experience in India emerged a new perspective on her own career path and it “guided (her) vision for YAS Studio.”

At her studio, she strives to share what she learned with the Saudi community by providing a variety of yoga classes and activities to promote wellness. The studio offers Hatha yoga for foundational strength and flexibility, Ashtanga yoga “for a more dynamic sequence,” Yin yoga for deep, meditative stretches, and restorative yoga to balance and soothe the mind and body.

Al-Dossary described yoga as a practice that “fosters mindfulness, strength, and inner peace” and says that its versatility contributes to accommodating practitioners of all levels and interests.

She noted that wellness is a combination of maintaining one’s physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health. It is about “creating balance in all aspects of life, whether it’s through exercise, nutrition, mindfulness practices, or connections with others.”

She emphasized that the road to wellness will differ from one person to another, and so it is “crucial to honor that individuality and be patient with oneself throughout the process.”

Since launching six years ago, the YAS Studio community has grown to become a melting pot of women who empower one another. It is more than just a yoga studio, it is a “sanctuary designed to cultivate holistic wellness in a supportive and nurturing environment.”

Speaking about the community’s response, Al-Dossary said: “The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Our customers appreciate the supportive and inclusive atmosphere at YAS Studio. Many have noted significant improvements in their physical and mental health.”

