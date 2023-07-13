You are here

  • Home
  • Emirati actor Mohamed Faisal Mostafa on making history in ‘Hijack’ 

Emirati actor Mohamed Faisal Mostafa on making history in ‘Hijack’ 

Emirati actor Mohamed Faisal Mostafa on making history in ‘Hijack’ 
Emirati actor Mohamed Faisal Mostafa. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gdgud

Updated 15 sec ago
William Mullally

Emirati actor Mohamed Faisal Mostafa on making history in ‘Hijack’ 

Emirati actor Mohamed Faisal Mostafa on making history in ‘Hijack’ 
  • The Emirati actor’s role in the new Apple+ TV thriller has brought him to global attention 
Updated 15 sec ago
William Mullally

DUBAI: In Apple TV’s new hit international series “Hijack,” starring Idris Elba, we open to a familiar scene: a man is rushing through Dubai Airport, late for an important flight. This being a Western production, you may expect, when the Emirati character appears, to see another foreign performer with no knowledge of Gulf culture slump into the frame, ghutra askew. Instead, something remarkable happens: Emirati actor Mohamed Faisal Mostafa calmly and confidently walks onto the screen, and a star is born.  

“I still feel so incredibly humbled by this opportunity,” Mostafa tells Arab News. “This is the first time in history that an Emirati actor has had a key role in an international hit series, in a massive story told on a global scale. Now it’s a number one hit, and it’s getting rave reviews! I can’t stop thinking how amazing this experience has been. I hope to make everyone in the region proud to have me represent them.” 




Mohamed Mostafa in ‘Hijack.’ (Apple TV+)

The action thriller, airing weekly, is currently Apple’s #1 show and the #8 trending series worldwide across all platforms. It has an irresistible set up: A plane traveling from Dubai to London has been hijacked, and no one knows but the people on board. Told over seven episodes with the seven-hour flight unfolding in real time, the mystery of how this unlikely situation occurred begins to unfold as the characters struggle to figure out how they are going to survive, and who they can trust.  

Mostafa plays Abdullah, an air traffic controller who is the only person on the ground to believe that something is amiss. He begins to investigate himself, searching for a missing employee who has unwittingly become entangled in a dark plot. Mostafa’s character has been well received across the world, with the actor receiving an outpouring of love from newly-won fans. 

“People keep saying to me that every time he comes on screen, you don’t want him to come off. They love following this man’s journey, a man who is just trying to do the right thing,” says Mostafa. 




Mohamed Mostafa with Idris Elba at the ‘Hijack’ premiere in London. (Supplied)

While this is Mostafa’s first taste of international fame, he has, in his own words, been acting “since before (he) could properly speak.” While he now serves primarily as the founder and CEO of a digital transformation firm, works in his family’s 100-year-old company, and is the director of investor relations for a private equity firm based in Silicon Valley (if that doesn’t sound like enough, he also teaches yoga), he’s also the younger brother of the groundbreaking Emirati film director Ali Mostafa. 

“Ali wanted to be a movie director since he was a child, before he could even hold a camera. He started doing stop-motion shorts with his action figures, and as soon as he could handle the camera, he moved on to his brothers. That’s where I learned — I never went to drama school, I never did any training, I just got better because I wanted to help my brother achieve his dreams,” says Mostafa. 




Mohamed Mostafa in one of his brother Ali’s early films. (Supplied)

As a child, Mostafa’s own dream wasn’t acting, but football. Unlike most children who start out with that aspiration, however, Mostafa actually achieved it, playing professionally for Al-Ain and Al-Wasl Football Club, two of the biggest sides in the UAE Pro League, and even tried out for Premier League teams.  

“I gave it my all, but football was done for me. I had three head fractures, and I needed to find somewhere else to thrive,” he says. “And being on set is where I’d always felt most in my element besides the pitch.” 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Idris Elba (@idriselba)

Over the years, Mostafa had kept acting here and there. He cameoed in his elder brother’s films “City of Life” (2009) and “From A to B” (2014), before landing a major role in Ali’s third film,“The Worthy” (2016). The latter, a post-apocalyptic horror thriller, was a particularly difficult shoot held over an intense three months in rural Romania, a challenge the younger Mostafa reveled in. 

“I had to audition for the part, and I loved that, because I knew I had earned my spot. It’s funny, because when we started, I could still feel a certain vibe on set from the rest of the cast and crew, as they assumed I was there just because my brother was the director. I knew I had to prove myself in certain scenes, and I gave it my all, and even did some pretty extreme stunts. After that, everyone looked at me differently — they knew I was worthy,” Mostafa says with a smile.  




Mohamed Mostafa in ‘Hijack.’ (Apple TV+)

After a part in the UAE’s first true blockbuster, the war film “Al-Kameen” (2021), for which he went to military boot camp with the rest of the cast to fully immerse himself in the role, Mostafa signed with an agent in the UK, not sure if any opportunity would ever come. The first call he got soon after, it turned out, was for “Hijack”.  

“The day I was first scheduled to go to set, I was staying at a friend’s house. After the driver came to bring me to the filming location, I spent the whole ride questioning my ability. I was quite nervous. But immediately, I was treated as an equal to all of these experienced actors. Not one person looked at me like I didn’t belong,” says Mostafa. 

“The scenes just started flying by, and the director Jim Field Smith was extremely supportive. He made me feel so comfortable. I was even able to show them how Emiratis hold their hands while greeting people and other small details that helped add authenticity,” Mostafa continues. 

Looking back, Mostafa now realizes why he loves that feeling — being in front of the camera is just like being on the pitch during a big game; all that pressure focuses him. “There’s nerves, but they’re nice nerves — the nerves that lock you in,” he says.  

As Mostafa looks to the future, excited for what roles might come, whether regionally or in Hollywood, the moment he has been thinking back to the most, the moment that fuels him as he approaches a bright future, came at the premiere, when Idris Elba came up to embrace him.  

“Idris said, ‘Mohamed, you did really well in it. You did such a great job.’ I just told him how grateful I was to have the opportunity. It was such a pleasure. It was hard to wait for this to get released, because I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of something this big, representing the UAE,” says Mostafa.  

Topics: Mohamed Mostafa Hijack Idris Elba

Queen Rania posts photos from Princess Rajwa’s first official visit since wedding 

Queen Rania posts photos from Princess Rajwa’s first official visit since wedding 
Updated 2 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Queen Rania posts photos from Princess Rajwa’s first official visit since wedding 

Queen Rania posts photos from Princess Rajwa’s first official visit since wedding 
Updated 2 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Jordan’s Queen Rania took to Instagram on Thursday to post photos from the family’s visit to the Sun Valley Conference in the US, which also served as Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein’s first official appearance since her wedding to Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II in June this year. 

Princess Rajwa opted for a casual all-denim look paired with a wide black bet and white sneakers. King Abdullah II, Queen Rania and Crown Prince Hussein are all seen dressed in blue as well.  

Two weeks ago, Crown Prince Hussein also took to Instagram to post a relaxed photo of himself and his Saudi-born bride, accompanied by a message in which they shared Eid greetings. 

The caption read: “On behalf of Rajwa and myself, Adha mubarak to you and your families.” 

The couple tied the knot in a widely-publicized event on June 1.  

The princess sparked a social media frenzy with her wedding outfits. She wore a classic white gown by Lebanese fashion designer to the stars Elie Saab for the ceremony, and changed into a white, cap-sleeve ball gown by Italian luxury label Dolce & Gabbana for the reception. 

Topics: Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein Queen Rania

Highlights from the second ATHR Collectors’ Circle exhibition 

Highlights from the second ATHR Collectors’ Circle exhibition 
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

Highlights from the second ATHR Collectors’ Circle exhibition 

Highlights from the second ATHR Collectors’ Circle exhibition 
  • The group show runs at Jeddah’s ATHR Gallery until the end of this month 
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Highlights from the second ATHR Collectors’ Circle exhibition, which runs at Jeddah’s ATHR Gallery until the end of this month 

‘Fortitude’ 

Sarah Abu Abdallah 

This 2020 work from the Qatif-born artist echoes one of her pieces from the same year, “Trees Speaking With Each Other,” which was a large wooden planter box containing several heirloom tomatoes from her hometown. “Through urban development, farmlands have become compromised,” she told Arab News back then. “These tomatoes are no longer available. They were grown by generations and generations of farmers. This piece is a gesture of nostalgia. It speaks about the inability to recreate what has been lost.” This piece, “Fortitude,” consists of a group of tomato seeds encased in resin that is the size and shape of actual tomatoes. The seeds are from the same heirloom tomatoes, and — according to the gallery — come from the last box sold by one of the farmers before his farm had to close. “This artwork, as its name suggests, represents perseverance, as well as the artist’s heritage and identity,” the brochure states. 

‘Yellow Cow Poster’ 

Ahmed Mater 

Mater is one of Saudi’s most-acclaimed modern artists. This work is part of his ongoing series of “interventions, performances and installations inspired by a passage in the Surah-Al-Baqarah (The Cow), the longest chapter in the Qur’an,” the artist explains on his website. The titular cow is selected by God for sacrifice. “It is not a work of art that seeks resolution,” Mater states, “but an ongoing project that inserts this ancient story into a contemporary consumer society.” The statement for the show reads: “Do not trust only the calcium. It is in the milk we drink for the sanity of our bones, but we need stories to have sanity in our lives, and elegant ways of digesting meaning.” 

‘Now that I’ve lost you in my dreams, where do we meet?’ 

Sara Abdu 

Abdu’s work was inspired by her uncle’s death and a single dream she had of him afterwards. It consists of a wall of soap bars made from ingredients used in the ritual washing of the body in Islamic funeral rites. Abdu has carved a word from the title into each of the blocks. “The structure weighs down the fleeting moment of farewell, solidifying the dissipating quality of smell into tangible blocks that can be infinitely cast,” the gallery states.  

‘Delights II’ 

Sultan bin Fahad 

The Riyadh-born artist’s “Delights” series is a collaboration with the well-established carpet brand Iwan Maktabi. It displays phrases traditionally used in weddings and other celebrations, over visuals that are inspired by the ‘boxes of delights’ given as gifts at these times and show the bride’s and groom’s fathers shaking hands. “The recent lockdown triggered me to take those stories and show that the offerings are not only for special occasions. They should be shown and seen all the time,” the artist said of these works.  

‘Within a Sphere 6’ 

Dana Awartani 

The Jeddah-based Saudi-Palestinian artist’s 2015 series explores harmony and symmetry through the Platonic Solids — the five ‘perfect’ shapes derived from a sphere. “Each painting is based on the numerical value of the individual vertices of the platonic solids and the colors used are directly inspired by the four elements (earth, air, fire, water) and the heavens that Plato attributed to each shape,” the gallery explains.  

Topics: Sarah Abu Abdallah Fortitude ATHR Collectors

Cultivating holistic wellness with yoga in Alkhobar

Cultivating holistic wellness with yoga in Alkhobar
Updated 13 July 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

Cultivating holistic wellness with yoga in Alkhobar

Cultivating holistic wellness with yoga in Alkhobar
  • Yasmeen Al-Dossary’s trip to the coastal city of Goa in India deepened her understanding of yoga and its mind-body connection
  • Since launching six years ago, the YAS Studio community has grown to become a melting pot of women who empower one another
Updated 13 July 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: Yasmeen Al-Dossary, a yogi, entrepreneur and wellness expert, learned the fundamentals of yoga during an invigorating trip to India, and founded YAS Studio in Alkhobar with the knowledge she brought back.

In 2018, Al-Dossary was on the hunt for wellness spaces in Alkhobar but was out of luck. She took it upon herself to change the narrative and create more opportunities for wellness exploration by launching her own, YAS Studio.

She said she was “inspired to fill the void and share the empowering benefits of yoga and fitness with my community.”

She strives to create a supportive and nurturing environment in her studio. “As the CEO and lead yoga instructor at YAS Studio, my role extends beyond business — I am a mentor and guide on the path to holistic health,” she told Arab News.

In 2019, Al-Dossary’s trip to the coastal city of Goa in India deepened her understanding of yoga and its mind-body connection. “My yoga journey took root in India, where I was fortunate to immerse myself in its birthplace,” she added.

“It’s a beautiful city with a stunning ocean view, lush greenery, and an incredibly peaceful ambiance. This picturesque setting made it the perfect place for yoga and meditation, allowing me to connect more deeply with nature and my inner self,” she recalled.

Her time at Sampoorna Yoga, a yoga training center in Goa, introduced her to a community of yogis, whose varied backgrounds and shared passion for yoga “fostered a sense of unity.”

She explained: “I attended a highly professional and well-organized yoga school, where the depth and breadth of teachings significantly enhanced my understanding of yoga and its philosophy.

“The experience was truly immersive, starting our days early with yoga practices as the sun rose, something that profoundly instilled a sense of discipline and dedication in me.”

From her experience in India emerged a new perspective on her own career path and it “guided (her) vision for YAS Studio.”

At her studio, she strives to share what she learned with the Saudi community by providing a variety of yoga classes and activities to promote wellness. The studio offers Hatha yoga for foundational strength and flexibility, Ashtanga yoga “for a more dynamic sequence,” Yin yoga for deep, meditative stretches, and restorative yoga to balance and soothe the mind and body.

Al-Dossary described yoga as a practice that “fosters mindfulness, strength, and inner peace” and says that its versatility contributes to accommodating practitioners of all levels and interests.

She noted that wellness is a combination of maintaining one’s physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health. It is about “creating balance in all aspects of life, whether it’s through exercise, nutrition, mindfulness practices, or connections with others.”

She emphasized that the road to wellness will differ from one person to another, and so it is “crucial to honor that individuality and be patient with oneself throughout the process.”

Since launching six years ago, the YAS Studio community has grown to become a melting pot of women who empower one another. It is more than just a yoga studio, it is a “sanctuary designed to cultivate holistic wellness in a supportive and nurturing environment.”

Speaking about the community’s response, Al-Dossary said: “The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Our customers appreciate the supportive and inclusive atmosphere at YAS Studio. Many have noted significant improvements in their physical and mental health.”

Topics: Yoga Wellness

Related

Several agreements will be signed with Saudi universities to promote yoga over the next few months, said Saudi Yoga Committee
Saudi Arabia
Deals agreed to introduce yoga in Saudi universities
Saudi yoga team focus on more success after bagging medals at first international competition
Sport
Saudi yoga team focus on more success after bagging medals at first international competition

48hr challenge puts filmmakers in the frame

48hr challenge puts filmmakers in the frame
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

48hr challenge puts filmmakers in the frame

48hr challenge puts filmmakers in the frame
  • Competition aims to support local filmmakers by challenging them to write, shoot and edit their creations within a tight two-day timeframe
  • Organizers are inviting applications from creative teams aged 18-25, consisting of up to five participants and led by a Saudi director or scriptwriter
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Red Sea International Film Festival is inviting young, aspiring Saudi and resident filmmakers to take part in the 48Hr Film Challenge and create a short film.

Launched in 2020, the competition aims to support local filmmakers by challenging them to write, shoot and edit their creations within a tight two-day timeframe.

The competition is a collaboration among French Cultural Center, the French Consulate in Jeddah, the French Embassy and the Red Sea International Film Festival.

Organizers are inviting applications from creative teams aged 18-25, consisting of up to five participants and led by a Saudi director or scriptwriter.

The challenge will center around the creation of a short film from three to six minutes in length. It will have a specific topic and element, which will be disclosed at the beginning of the challenge.

During the selection process in July, participants will receive two days of mentorship. Selected teams will then engage in an intensive 48-hour period during which they will create their films.

The challenge will conclude with the screening of the films in August. Two teams will be awarded 48Hr Film Challenge trophies.

The leader of each team will get the chance to take part in one of the cinema and directing events at the Red Sea Film Festival in 2024.

Winning team leaders will then enjoy a filmmaking residency in France in 2024.

Topics: Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) 48Hr Film Challenge France

Related

Follow your dreams and be king of your own ring, says new Saudi film star video
Saudi Arabia
Follow your dreams and be king of your own ring, says new Saudi film star
“Desert Warrior” is currently being filmed in NEOM and Tabuk in Saudi Arabia. The shooting began in September and is expected to continue for three months. (Supplied)
Media
MBC Studios teams up with US counterparts for ‘Desert Warrior’

Jessica Kahawaty travels to India for ‘Free a Girl’ awareness campaign 

Jessica Kahawaty travels to India for ‘Free a Girl’ awareness campaign 
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

Jessica Kahawaty travels to India for ‘Free a Girl’ awareness campaign 

Jessica Kahawaty travels to India for ‘Free a Girl’ awareness campaign 
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese Australian model Jessica Kahawaty has launched a fundraising and awareness campaign with anti-child sex trafficking NGO Free a Girl USA to support its fight to rescue minor girls from sexual exploitation. 

For the campaign, Kahawaty – who is a human rights law graduate – witnessed the work of Free a Girl in mitigating child sex trafficking’s impact on survivors and their families.  

“The horrifying truth remains that millions of children worldwide are subjected to trafficking and sexual exploitation,” said Kahawaty in a statement. “This is a global issue. Sadly, the majority of these victims are female, many of whom are subsequently trafficked from India to various corners of the world. The internet and social media has unfortunately simplified the process for traffickers and predators to lure and manipulate children online. The efforts of organizations such as Free a Girl are pivotal in amplifying awareness and forming a united front to combat this urgent crisis.”  

During the trip, Kahawaty visited a red-light district in Kolkata to speak to women working in the adult sex industry, and also visited the shelters run by Free a Girl that take care of the children. (Supplied)

During the trip, Kahawaty visited a red-light district in Kolkata to speak to women working in the adult sex industry, and also visited the shelters run by Free a Girl that take care of the children.  

“I sat down with girls who are 16 years old and were already bearing the responsibilities of motherhood. They cried to see their own mothers again. The pain in their eyes and on their bodies will be a lifelong burden. They will never forget the hours, days and months of abuse and sexual exploitation they endured at the hands of these criminals,” added Kahawaty.  

Kahawaty’s trip also included meetings with the lawyers and campaigners pushing for global legal reforms in the fight against child sexual exploitation. She also visited Free a Girl’s ‘School for Justice,’ a campaign comprised of survivors of sexual exploitation now studying to work in human rights-related professions.  

Topics: Jessica Kahawaty Free a Girl

Latest updates

Tyson Fury ‘can’t wait to get under the lights’ in Riyadh for Francis Ngannou bout
Tyson Fury ‘can’t wait to get under the lights’ in Riyadh for Francis Ngannou bout
Queen Rania posts photos from Princess Rajwa’s first official visit since wedding 
Queen Rania posts photos from Princess Rajwa’s first official visit since wedding 
Egypt to launch fresh Sudan mediation attempt during summit
Egypt to launch fresh Sudan mediation attempt during summit
Gamers8: The Land of Heroes welcomes adidas as merchandise sponsor of the season
Gamers8: The Land of Heroes welcomes adidas as merchandise sponsor of the season
Korda targeting more Aramco Team Series success at Centurion Club
Korda targeting more Aramco Team Series success at Centurion Club

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.