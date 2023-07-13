Saudi deputy FM receives EU envoy 

Saudi minister meets Istanbul governor and Turkish business leaders
Majid Al-Hogail, Saudi Arabia’s minister of municipal and rural affairs and housing, discussed with them their experiences and challenges in urban development and operations
Updated 14 July 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Majid Al-Hogail, Saudi Arabia’s minister of municipal and rural affairs and housing, met Turkish officials and business leaders during his official visit to Turkiye this week, including Istanbul’s governor, Davut Gul.
During their meeting, Al-Hogail and Gul reviewed the relationship between their countries and ways in which it might be enhanced, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
They discussed Istanbul’s experience in balancing efforts to preserve its culture and heritage with the need for urban development in the city, and the challenges it faces. Al-Hogail invited Gul to visit the Kingdom and attend the Cityscape Global real estate exhibition in September.
The Saudi minister then held several meetings in Istanbul municipality with executives from Turkish companies that specialize in urban operations. They reviewed their experiences and expertise in managing issues such as public parking, waste recycling and smart city development, and the methods the companies have devised to improve the operation of public utilities, the main problems they have encountered, and the solutions they have developed in light of the challenges facing urban developers in Istanbul.
Al-Hogail told them the Kingdom offers many promising investment opportunities in a qualitative environment that attracts investment in a variety of economic and development sectors across the Kingdom, including the municipal and housing sectors.
He added that he looks forward to strengthening cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Turkiye, particularly in the fields of real estate development, infrastructure projects and smart cities.
On Bastille Day, ambassador of France to Saudi Arabia lauds strategic partnership and common vision
Ludovic Pouille thanks King Salman and the crown prince for “outstanding role in strengthening strategic partnership”
French ambassador highlights Paris and Riyadh’s shared economic vision and flourishing cultural cooperation
Updated 14 July 2023
Samia Hanifi
RIYADH: From trade relations to cultural cooperation, the strategic partnership between France and Saudi Arabia is stronger than ever, Ludovic Pouille, the republic’s ambassador to the Kingdom, told Arab News on the occasion of the French national holiday, Bastille Day.
“As we celebrate today the French national holiday in Riyadh and in France and in all French embassies around the world, I would like to thank King Salman, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for their outstanding role in strengthening our strategic partnership,” the envoy told Arab News en Francais.
France and the land that would later become the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have shared diplomatic ties for almost two centuries. France opened its first consulate in Jeddah in 1830 and was one of the first countries to recognize Saudi Arabia as a sovereign state in 1926.
Since then, relations between the two nations have continued to develop.
In June, Saudi Arabia and France participated in the Summit for a New Global Financial Compact, during which the countries’ leaders found common ground on the need for a more responsive international financial system that was just, inclusive, and able to tackle inequality, finance the green transition, and work toward achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
Pouille said: “The crown prince participated in the summit for a global financial pact, organized by the French President Emmanuel Macron. And then the two leaders had a very long bilateral three-hour meeting, during which they were able to discuss all the topics, both regional and international issues on which we are aligned and have a common vision, and also bilateral issues.”
The dialogue between the crown prince and Macron was viewed at the time as an important meeting of minds between two leaders who are of a similar age and who share a common vision for development and cooperation.
Pouille was speaking to Arab News en Francais in Riyadh on the occasion of Bastille Day — the French national holiday — marked on July 14.
Every year, France celebrates the anniversary of a historical incident known as the storming of the Bastille, when revolutionaries seized control of the medieval armory, fortress, and political prison in the center of Paris — known as the Bastille — on July 14, 1789.
The event marked the beginning of the French Revolution. On the same date a year later, the capture of the Bastille was celebrated during the Fete de la Federation, but it was not until 1880 under the Third Republic that the day was formally adopted as a national holiday.
Over the centuries since the period of revolutionary turbulence, France has gone on to become a global power in everything from defense, energy, and engineering to culture, diplomacy, and humanitarian leadership.
And France is now undergoing yet another transformation, adapting its economy to new emerging industries, often referred to as the fourth industrial revolution, 4IR, or industry 4.0, empowering its youth, and shifting attention to cleaner and greener infrastructure to address the climate crisis.
Pouille noted that Saudi Arabia has become a crucial partner in the transformation thanks to the shared priorities of the two countries. “We have the Saudi Vision 2030 here, but we also have the France 2030 plan,” he added.
“And these two strategies are coherent since they aim to enable our respective countries to overcome the two most essential transitions, the most important ones today for our youth and for our peoples, which are the energy transition and thus the problem of the fight against climate change, and the digital transition, and therefore toward industry 4.0, new technologies. On these two subjects, France and Saudi Arabia are working hand in hand.
“In this regard, the visit to France last month, for nearly two weeks, of Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince and prime minister, at the head of a large ministerial delegation. This is their fourth meeting in less than a year. A crucial, strategic relationship, which now covers all areas, and which has experienced an absolutely exponential growth in all sectors over the past two years.
“We also had a dozen Saudi ministers there, who were able to meet with their counterparts. We had an economic forum, which welcomed 700 participants, at the end of which 24 agreements were signed between French companies, institutions, or Saudi companies for more than 3 billion euros ($3.35 billion), covering a wide range of sectors including energy, defense, health, and telecommunications.”
Perhaps the most striking example of the partnership is France’s cultural cooperation with Saudi Arabia, linked to the Kingdom’s opening to the world and the implementation of Vision 2030, the social reform and economic diversification agenda announced by the crown prince in 2016 — in particular its Quality of Life program.
Under the program, the Kingdom has invested heavily in new sectors, including sport, heritage, the arts, entertainment, and tourism, with a view to empowering its young people by creating exciting job opportunities and a dynamic business startup scene.
It has also launched multiple giga-projects to attract visitors and investors, including the heritage sites at AlUla and Diriyah, the smart city of NEOM, all new luxury resorts on the Red Sea coast, and entertainment villages such as Qiddiya.
Pouille said: “Cultural cooperation is expanding. I am delighted with its dynamism and the vitality of this sector. Since my arrival in Saudi Arabia almost three years ago, I have never ceased to be impressed by the dynamism of youth and this society.
“I am impressed by the creativity and the will of modernity. I am impressed by the artists and the forces of this country, by the women and young people who are asserting themselves as a driving force.
“In recent months, we have celebrated many successes. First the anniversary of the 20 years of Franco-Saudi archaeological cooperation, which began in Hegra in 2002 and now extends to 16 emblematic places of the rich Saudi heritage.
“I can also mention the partnership agreement between the National Art Center and the Georges Pompidou Cultural Center and the Royal Commission for AlUla, which will contribute to the establishment of a museum of contemporary art in AlUla, unique in the region.
“The joint decision to create the Villa Hegra, a Franco-Saudi cultural and artistic hub, will place AlUla at the top of contemporary creation in the Middle East,” the ambassador added.
With several reciprocal cultural events in the calendar and many more projects in the works, Pouille is confident Saudi French cooperation will only continue to flourish.
He said: “I am very pleased with the growing cultural dialogue between our two countries.
“The exchanges continue to multiply, as demonstrated by the Saudi-Franco concerts in Riyadh and Paris, the AlUla event under the stars, exchanges between film professionals from both countries in Jeddah or Cannes, and collaborations in the fields of photography, gaming, fashion, design, and sport.
Saudi authorities urge Syrian regime to fully cooperate with chemical weapons watchdog
The call came during the 103rd session of the OPCW’s Executive Council in The Hague
Ziyad Al-Attiyah, the Kingdom’s representative, said use of chemical weapons by anyone, anywhere, under any circumstances is reprehensible
Updated 14 July 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has called on Syria, and all those involved in the conflict in the country, to fully cooperate in good faith with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and follow all directives related to such weapons in the war-torn nation.
It came during the 103rd session of the OPCW’s Executive Council in The Hague, which began on Tuesday and continues until Friday. The Saudi delegation is led by Ziyad Al-Attiyah, the Kingdom’s ambassador to the Netherlands and its permanent representative to the OPCW.
Speaking at the event, he welcomed a meeting in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, last month between representatives of Syria and a team from the OPCW’s Technical Secretariat, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.
He also welcomed a recent statement from the Technical Secretariat confirming that with the destruction of the last remaining US stockpiles on July 7, the disposal of all declared, global chemical weapon stockpiles has been completed.
“Thus, an important and fundamental goal of the Chemical Weapons Convention was achieved and this proves, beyond any doubt, that the convention is the most successful disarmament agreement in history,” Al-Attiyah said as he congratulated Washington on the achievement.
However, he stressed the need to focus next on preventing the reemergence of chemical weapons, and their use and proliferation. He reiterated the high degree of importance the Kingdom places on the implementation of its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention, which he said aims to strengthen international peace and security and ensure chemistry is used only for peaceful purposes.
The Kingdom’s determination to eliminate chemical weapons and the threats they pose reflects its policy of working to enhance cooperation in efforts to ban all types of weapons of mass destruction and prevent their proliferation, and to ensure the Middle East region is free of them.
The use of chemical weapons or toxic substances by anyone, anywhere, under any circumstances is reprehensible and a violation of the convention’s provisions, said Al-Attiyah.
He also expressed hope that a draft resolution for more equitable geographical representation within the functions of the OPCW would be adopted by consensus, and called on all members of the Executive Council to support it.
In addition, he highlighted the fact that the Kingdom has donated €50,000 ($56,000) to help establish a new Center for Chemistry and Technology, which will help to boost technology transfers and technical assistance among the organization’s member states.
Al-Attiyah said the donation is part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to support initiatives designed to enhance international cooperation in efforts to ban chemical weapons and prevent their proliferation, in compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention and the role it plays in enhancing international peace and security.
Saudi Arabia’s Quality of Life Program participates in UN High Level Political Forum 2023
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Quality of Life Program is participating in the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development 2023, held by the UN in New York, as part of the Kingdom’s delegation, which includes 22 public, private, and non-profit entities led by the Ministry of Economy and Planning.
The Kingdom’s participation at the forum, which kicked off on Monday and continues until Tuesday, also comes within the framework of its commitment to promoting sustainable development and achieving its goals globally, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
Join us to learn about the Kingdom’s efforts in realizing the SDG 11 on sustainable cities and communities during its side event at the UN High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development #HLPF23
It aims to highlight the efforts exerted in improving the quality of life for all, upgrading cities, discussing ways of cooperation, and strengthening international partnerships in various sectors of quality of life to enhance the attractiveness and humanization of cities to create a sustainable environment and a prosperous future in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
On Friday, the Executive Director of the Quality of Life Program Center, Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Bakr, will participate in a dialogue session on Sustainable Development Goal No. 11, which is concerned with the sustainability of cities and local communities.