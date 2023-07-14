You are here

  • Home
  • Olympic gymnastics champion Gabby Douglas says she is aiming for the 2024 Paris Games

Olympic gymnastics champion Gabby Douglas says she is aiming for the 2024 Paris Games

Olympic gymnastics champion Gabby Douglas says she is aiming for the 2024 Paris Games
Gabrielle Douglas during the women's US Olympic gymnastics trials in San Jose, Calif., on July 10, 2016. Douglas, the first Black woman to win the Olympic all-around gymnastics title, is taking aim at the 2024 Games in Paris. (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b3uhp

Updated 42 sec ago
AP

Olympic gymnastics champion Gabby Douglas says she is aiming for the 2024 Paris Games

Olympic gymnastics champion Gabby Douglas says she is aiming for the 2024 Paris Games
  • Douglas is the second Olympic champion in recent weeks to say they are pointing toward Paris
  • Douglas never formally announced her retirement after Rio de Janeiro, instead dabbling in reality TV and becoming a motivational speaker, among other things
Updated 42 sec ago
AP

NEW YORK: Gabby Douglas, the first Black woman to win the Olympic all-around gymnastics title, is taking aim at the 2024 Games in Paris.

Douglas announced on her Instagram page Thursday that she is making a comeback attempt, a dozen years after her triumph in London in 2012 and eight years after her last competition, the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

“I wanted to find the joy again for the sport that I absolutely love doing,” Douglas posted. “I know I have a huge task ahead of me and I am beyond grateful and excited to get back out on the floor.”

The now 27-year-old Douglas also posted video of herself practicing uneven bars, her signature event.

Douglas is the second Olympic champion in recent weeks to say they are pointing toward Paris.

Simone Biles, who won the all-around gold in Rio and was teammates with Douglas on the five-woman US squad that cruised to the team gold in Brazil, is returning to competition at the US Classic in Chicago in early August.

Douglas has yet to outline a timeline for when she might be ready to join what will be a very crowded field to make what could be a loaded American team under the rings next summer. Douglas could petition USA Gymnastics for a spot at the US Classic. She had not done that as of Thursday afternoon but still has ample time to do so. There is no petition deadline for the event, set for Saturday, Aug. 5 at NOW Arena in the Chicago suburbs.

Douglas became one of the faces of the 2012 Olympics after her brilliant performance in the all-around final helped her become the third straight American woman to claim the biggest title in her sport. She became a crossover star in the aftermath, winning AP Female Athlete of the Year in 2012, writing her autobiography and having her life story turned into a TV movie.

She took a couple of years off after London but returned to competition in 2015, eventually finishing second to Biles in the all-around at the 2015 world championships and making a second Olympic team, helping the US claim gold for a second straight Games.

Douglas never formally announced her retirement after Rio de Janeiro, instead dabbling in reality TV and becoming a motivational speaker, among other things.

Her return comes at a time when America’s top female gymnasts are competing into their 20s and sometimes beyond. Biles is 26. Chellsie Memmel, the 2005 world all-around champion and 2008 Olympic silver medalist, was in her early 30s when she made an unexpected comeback in 2021. Memmel is now the technical lead for the US Gymnastics women’s elite program.

Douglas, who is currently training out of World Olympic Gymnastics Academy in the Dallas, Texas area, will have considerable work ahead of her. The relaxation of name, image and likeness rules have allowed several members of the 2020 Olympic team — including all-around champion Suni Lee, floor exercise champion Jade Carey and world and Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles — to extend their elite careers.

Topics: Gabby Douglas gymnastics 2024 Games Paris Games

Related

Olympics: 2024 Games candidates unveil their plans
Sport
Olympics: 2024 Games candidates unveil their plans
Olympic leader Bach criticizes Ukraine for blocking athletes from some Paris Games qualifiers
Sport
Olympic leader Bach criticizes Ukraine for blocking athletes from some Paris Games qualifiers

Vingegaard leads Tour ahead of ‘decisive’ mountains

Vingegaard leads Tour ahead of ‘decisive’ mountains
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

Vingegaard leads Tour ahead of ‘decisive’ mountains

Vingegaard leads Tour ahead of ‘decisive’ mountains
  • It was a second win for Izagirre’s team Cofidis after Victor Lafay triumphed in San Sebastian, and also a second Basque win after Pello Bilbao won stage 10 on Tuesday
  • For Friday’s French national holiday of July 14 the Tour has programmed a marquee mountain finish at the top of Le Grand Colombier in the Jura mountain range
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

BELLEVILLE, FRANCE: Basque rider Ion Izagirre broke away to claim stage 12 of the Tour de France on Thursday as defending champion Jonas Vingegaard retained a slender lead in his duel with Tadej Pogacar.

After a fast-paced ride through the Beaujolais vineyards Vingegaard is only 17 seconds clear of Pogacar in the overall standings ahead of three days in the mountains the Dane described as “decisive.”

For Friday’s French national holiday of July 14 the Tour has programmed a marquee mountain finish at the top of Le Grand Colombier in the Jura mountain range — a regular obstacle on recent Tours.

“Tomorrow will be a decisive day,” Vingegaard said.

“It’s a long, hard climb, it all comes down to who is feeling good and who is not,” he added.

Pogacar, the Tour winner in 2020 and 2021, said: “I want to win it. It’s a good climb, if I have the legs I’ll attack. I should be good.”

Pogacar added he wanted an early night ahead of the Grand Colombier.

On a lighter note Vingegaard admitted to enjoying a tipple in his free time when asked about the local wine as he dropped his often cagey approach to the press.

“My wife and I enjoy a bottle of wine from time to time but as a cyclist obviously not so often. Personally I prefer a bottle of white,” he said.

It was a second win for Izagirre’s team Cofidis after Victor Lafay triumphed in San Sebastian, and also a second Basque win after Pello Bilbao won stage 10 on Tuesday.

“It’s great for the Basques, three stages there and two wins for us (the Basques),” Izagirre said.

“Tonight we’re going to have a party,” said the winner who will be far from alone with France preparing for its national holiday on Friday.

There was around 25km of climbing on the run from Roanne to Belleville as the peloton tore across the hilly route with the pack splintering.

Cutting an infernal pace, over 100 riders soon fell off as they pedalled through some of France’s most prestigious vineyards.

An elite escape group formed only 80km from home and even this divided many times before the 34-year-old Izagirre made his decisive move on the fifth and toughest ascent, the Col de la Croix Rosier, a 5.3km-long stretch at eight percent gradient 28km from the finish.

Having won stages on all three Grand Tours Izagirre executed a ruthless finale, extending his lead all the way to the line in Belleville.

Frenchman Thibaut Pinot was part of the breakaway gaining over four minutes on the main contenders and climbing back into the top 10.

Belgian sprinter Jasper Philipsen had hoped for a quiet day in the peloton with the possibility of a bunch sprint where he could glean a fifth stage win but he did at least retain his huge lead in the green jersey standings.

Another fast man, Fabio Jakobsen of the Quick-Step team, withdrew from the Tour ahead of stage 12, struggling to shake off the after-effects of a hard fall.

“At this point it seems impossible for me to get to Paris,” he explained.

Others might be persuaded of this impossibility if they take a close look at the road ahead.

Saturday ends with a sensational downhill ride from Les Portes du Soleil, while 24 hours later it should be a blockbuster climb at Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc.

Topics: Jonas Vingegaard Tour de France 2023 tour de france cycling

Related

Philipsen bags fourth stage win of Tour de France
Sport
Philipsen bags fourth stage win of Tour de France
Pello Bilbao ends Spanish wait on scorching Tour de France stage
Sport
Pello Bilbao ends Spanish wait on scorching Tour de France stage

Christian Pulisic signs with US-owned AC Milan to revive his club career before home World Cup

Christian Pulisic signs with US-owned AC Milan to revive his club career before home World Cup
Updated 13 July 2023
AP

Christian Pulisic signs with US-owned AC Milan to revive his club career before home World Cup

Christian Pulisic signs with US-owned AC Milan to revive his club career before home World Cup
  • Milan announced on Thursday that Pulisic has signed a four-year deal with the club
  • The midfielder-forward is set to become the third American to play for the Rossoneri after Oguchi Onyewu and Sergiño Dest
Updated 13 July 2023
AP

MILAN: Christian Pulisic will attempt to revive his sagging club career at American-owned AC Milan leading into a home World Cup in the United States in 2026.
Milan announced on Thursday that Pulisic has signed a four-year deal with the club, with the Rossoneri retaining the option for a further season.
Considered the top US player, the 24-year-old Pulisic struggled with injuries and never fully lived up to expectations at Chelsea. He has left the London club with a year left on his contract.
The midfielder-forward is set to become the third American to play for the Rossoneri after Oguchi Onyewu and Sergiño Dest.
Milan, which are owned by American investment firm RedBird, paid a transfer fee of 20 million euros ($22 million) for Pulisic, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport. That’s less than a third of what Chelsea paid Borussia Dortmund for Pulisic in 2019.
“I’m very happy to be here. I’m excited. I’m excited to start with this historic club,” Pulisic told reporters waiting for him upon arrival at Milan’s Malpensa airport on Wednesday. “It’s legendary and I’m really excited to come here and try to win some titles.”
Milan are a seven-time European champion and lost to city rival Inter Milan in the Champions League semifinals last season. The Rossoneri won the last of their 19 Serie A titles in 2022.
Despite his struggles at Chelsea, Pulisic did win the Champions League, European Super Cup and Club World Cup.
He also produced other key moments which Chelsea highlighted in a statement while thanking him for his contributions.
Pulisic has played 60 times for the United States, scoring 25 times. The Pennsylvania native helped the squad reach the last 16 at last year’s World Cup in Qatar.
The 2026 World Cup will be co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.
Pulisic is the second player to leave Chelsea for Milan in this transfer window after Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Pulisic will also be reunited with former Chelsea teammates Olivier Giroud and Fikayo Tomori at Milan.
It won’t take much for Pulisic to do better than Onyewu and Dest did at Milan.
Onyewu played only 31 minutes for Milan in a 2009 Champions League match before a knee injury while on US team duty ruled him out long term. He also got into a training session brawl with Zlatan Ibrahimović.
Dest made just eight appearances for Milan on a loan spell from Barcelona last season.
Pulisic will take Ibrahimović’s No. 11 shirt after the former Sweden international retired after last season.
After news of Pulisic’s impending transfer surfaced last week, the Gazzetta dello Sport featured him on its front page on Saturday with a headline that translated as “Captain America is coming” — next to a photomontage of Pulisic dressed as the superhero.
While Pulisic has often captained the US, Tyler Adams had that honor at last year’s World Cup.

Topics: Christian Pulisic AC Milan Chelsea

Related

Berhalter ‘hopeful’ on Pulisic fitness for World Cup last 16
Sport
Berhalter ‘hopeful’ on Pulisic fitness for World Cup last 16
Pulisic ‘day-to-day’ after Iran World Cup injury: US Soccer
Sport
Pulisic ‘day-to-day’ after Iran World Cup injury: US Soccer

Aramco Team Series partners with Future Investment Initiative Institute

Aramco Team Series partners with Future Investment Initiative Institute
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

Aramco Team Series partners with Future Investment Initiative Institute

Aramco Team Series partners with Future Investment Initiative Institute
  • Strategic partnership with FII to revolutionize sports and business integration
  • PIF commits to three further years of investment in women’s golf series
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The Future Investment Initiative Institute has partnered with the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF, in an agreement aimed at redefining the sports industry landscape by combining the power of sport and business.
Aramco Team Series has joined forces with FII Institute to elevate golf tournaments to new heights, according to a media statement released on Thursday, after recognizing that a significant proportion of the sport’s global fans hold senior management and leadership positions in the corporate sector.
The strategic collaboration aims to position ATS as a leader in the sports world.
With FII Institute as a global strategic partner, ATS also seeks to offer business networking opportunities that harnesses the influence of sports and corporate relationships.
Noah Alireza, CEO of Golf Saudi, said: “Through unique offerings such as seminars, roundtable discussions, and thought leadership panels, we hope to redefine the way business is conducted in the realm of sports.”
Meanwhile, Richard Attias, FII Institute’s CEO, said: “Partnering with ATS aligns with our mission of impacting humanity by building inclusive platforms for international dialogue, knowledge-sharing and partnership in a variety of sectors, including the ever-evolving world of sport, and golf in particular. Together, we will revolutionize how sport and business intersect.”
“This will undoubtedly support the continued momentum within our sport, with the potential to increase purses and services for our talented athletes. It’s an exciting time for women’s golf and the global sports scene,” said Alexandra Armas, CEO of the Ladies European Tour.
Khalid Zamil, Aramco vice president of public affairs, said: “The partnership with FII and the PIF’s renewed support are a testament to the Aramco Team Series’ role in promoting women’s golf and driving its growth on a global scale.”
Bronte Law, 2022 Aramco Team Series — London champion and golf Saudi ambassador, shared her enthusiasm for the continued support of women’s golf. “These partnerships will undoubtedly take the series to new heights, and I can’t wait to see the impact they will have on women’s sports,” she said.
FII Institute is a leading global non-profit foundation focused on four areas — artificial intelligence and robotics, education, health care, and sustainability.
Over the past three years, the institute has hosted more than 13 conferences and international summits. The Public Investment Fund has also extended its partnership of the series, reaffirming its commitment to the growth and advancement of women’s golf.
The first Aramco Team Series presented by PIF and the new strategic partnership with FII Institute will launch in Riyadh later this year.
Throughout the week, business leaders can participate in activities such as city-based seminars exploring topics and investment opportunities around the Aramco Team Series founding pillars of finance, industrial development, sustainability, tourism, innovation, and growing women’s sports.
Other highlights include CEO breakfasts, pro-am playing opportunities, roundtable discussions, and Aramco Team Series Empower — a thought leadership panel covering women’s sports and business overseen by influential leaders in their fields.

Topics: Aramco team Series Future Investment Initiative Institute PIF golf

Related

Saudi-backed LIV Golf, PGA Tour file joint motion to dismiss lawsuits
Sport
Saudi-backed LIV Golf, PGA Tour file joint motion to dismiss lawsuits
Four Saudi golf courses get world sustainability certification
Golf
Four Saudi golf courses get world sustainability certification

Ons Jabeur beats Aryna Sabalenka to reach her second Wimbledon final in a row

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur celebrates beating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus to win their women’s singles semifinal match in London.
Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur celebrates beating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus to win their women’s singles semifinal match in London.
Updated 13 July 2023
AP

Ons Jabeur beats Aryna Sabalenka to reach her second Wimbledon final in a row

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur celebrates beating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus to win their women’s singles semifinal match in London.
  • The 25-year-old from Tunisia already was the only Arab woman and only North African woman to get to a major final
Updated 13 July 2023
AP

WIMBLEDON: Ons Jabeur came back from a set and a break down to defeat Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday and reach the Wimbledon final for the second consecutive year.
This will be the third title match for Jabeur in the past five Grand Slam tournaments. The 25-year-old from Tunisia already was the only Arab woman and only North African woman to get to a major final.
So far, she is 0-2 at that stage after losing to Elena Rybakina at the All England Club last July and to Iga Swiatek at the US Open last September.
The sixth-seeded Jabeur’s victory Thursday, which came by collecting 10 of the last 13 games, prevented the second-seeded Sabalenka from replacing Swiatek at No. 1 in the rankings. Sabalenka came into the match with a 17-1 record at majors in 2023, including a trophy at the Australian Open.
Jabeur’s opponent for the championship on Saturday will be Marketa Vondrousova.
Vondrousova became the first unseeded women’s finalist at Wimbledon since Billie Jean King in 1963 by eliminating Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3 earlier Thursday.
Vondrousova reeled off seven consecutive games in one stretch and then held off a brief comeback bid for the victory. She is ranked 43rd and reached the second Grand Slam final of her career after getting that far as a teenager at the 2019 French Open.
“I was crazy nervous,” said Vondrousova, who bowed her head and knelt at the baseline when the match was over. “I was nervous, actually, the whole match.”

Topics: Ons Jabeur Aryna Sabalenka Wimbledon

Related

Update Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur beats Elena Rybakina to reach Wimbledon semi-final
Sport
Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur beats Elena Rybakina to reach Wimbledon semi-final
Tennis star helps police catch man who stole his Tesla
Offbeat
Tennis star helps police catch man who stole his Tesla

Dania Akeel scores more points in Italy ahead of Spain tour

Dania Akeel scores more points in Italy ahead of Spain tour
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

Dania Akeel scores more points in Italy ahead of Spain tour

Dania Akeel scores more points in Italy ahead of Spain tour
  • Akeel and navigator Tay Berry finish fourth in FIA World Cup T3 third round
  • Duo remain third overall after ‘fun’ rally experience
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

ITALY: Dania Akeel continued to add to her score in the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Baha in the T3 category, after her successful participation in the third round of the championship in Italy, accompanied by her German navigator Tay Berry.
The race distance reached almost 636 km, of which 454 km was special stages. Akeel finished fourth, strengthening her position in third place overall in the T3 category.
Akeel started the round by finishing the show stage well in the midst of strong competition on the second day, rallying with determination and persistence to remain at the forefront of the championship.
After reaching the finish line, she said: “I am happy with this result and I’m glad to add more points to my championship tally. There are still a number of rounds ahead for this season, and we will work resolutely to improve our position.”
She added: “The stages of the rally, particularly the special stages, were fun and the atmosphere of the competition was exciting. Nevertheless, my navigator and I were able to push ahead to stay on top of the competition, reach the finish line, and add more points to my championship tally. I hope to complete the remaining rounds by adding more points to achieve our aspirations.”
After the Italian rally, Akeel will head to Spain, specifically the famous province of Aragon, to participate in the fourth round of the championship for this season.

 

Topics: Dania Akeel FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas

Related

Dania Akeel ready for new FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas season starting in Russia
Sport
Dania Akeel ready for new FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas season starting in Russia
Saudi Dania Akeel on fast track to glory after courageous eighth-place finish in Dakar Rally
Sport
Saudi Dania Akeel on fast track to glory after courageous eighth-place finish in Dakar Rally

follow us

Latest updates

Olympic gymnastics champion Gabby Douglas says she is aiming for the 2024 Paris Games
Olympic gymnastics champion Gabby Douglas says she is aiming for the 2024 Paris Games
Soda sweetener aspartame now listed as possible cancer cause. But it’s still considered safe
Soda sweetener aspartame now listed as possible cancer cause. But it’s still considered safe
Vingegaard leads Tour ahead of ‘decisive’ mountains
Vingegaard leads Tour ahead of ‘decisive’ mountains
Emirati and French ministers discuss ways to boost economic cooperation
Emirati and French ministers discuss ways to boost economic cooperation
How Bastille Day could offer France a chance for national cohesion after the riots
How Bastille Day could offer France a chance for national cohesion after the riots

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.