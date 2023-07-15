You are here

Hull, Korda flying high on opening day of Aramco Team Series in London

Charley Hull scored 10 birdies on Day 1 of Aramco Team Series London.(LET)
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

  • English star Charley Hull makes 10 birdies to tie world No.2 Nelly Korda at Centurion Club
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Charley Hull conjured up a great golfing comeback as she recovered from a 10 on the front nine to go on to take a share of the individual lead — and also help lift her team to the top — after a rain-drenched round one at Centurion Club.

The English star, who finished tied-second in the US Women’s Open last week, looked to have wrecked her chances of success at the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF — London when she recorded a quintuple bogey at the sixth hole.

She lost two balls on the par-5 but came back in stunning style. Hull made six birdies in her closing seven holes before signing for a five-under-par 68 that left her atop the leaderboard, alongside Nelly Korda, at the Ladies European Tour-sanctioned event.

Hull’s birdie blitz was part of a brilliant scoring spree from her quartet that comprised of Isabella Deilert, Hayley Davis and England former ace Teddy Sheringham. At the conclusion of round one they have opened a two-stroke lead in the team event from the quartet captained by Virginia Elena Carter after finishing on 18-under-par.

Hull, 27, said: “I was just out there having fun. I did play pretty well and I felt confident even after I made the 10. One bad hole, even though it’s a 10, I know it does affect a lot of people, but I managed to bounce back.”

It fell to Sheringham to give the lowdown on the fine form of Team Hull. As well as the captain’s sparkling display, Deilert made an eagle and four birdies, while Davis chipped in with four birdies and Sheringham — receiving two strokes — delivered on a couple of holes.

The former Spurs and Manchester United striker, 57, said: “It was brilliant. I really enjoyed it. The girls were fantastic. They showed me how to control a golf ball today and I was privileged to watch it. It was a joy to be out there, even in that weather.”

World No.2 Korda also dealt well with the heavy rain that fell for much of the day. Her only bogey came at the 12th but she responded with four birdies in the next five holes to join Hull at the top in the individuals’ competition.

Korda said: “Overall I played really well. I made one boo-boo and that was for my bogey — I hit my tee-shot a little right. But other than that I played pretty solid. The conditions got worse and worse as the day went on. I told my caddie not to put the umbrella away because for a bit it was going in and out, but then towards the end the winds started to become much heavier.”

Hull and Korda hold an overnight one-shot advantage from Germany’s Leonie Harm and South Africa’s Casandra Alexander. A further shot back on three-under-par sit Anne Van Dam, Noora Komulainen and Ana Pelaez Trevino.

The Aramco Team Series, which launched in 2021, sees teams of three professionals and one amateur competing over 36 holes — the Friday and Saturday of the tournament — with $500,000 in prize money on offer.

Sunday’s final day of play will see only the lowest scoring 60 players and ties from the opening two rounds return to the course to battle it out for a share of another $500,000, this time in individual earnings.

Topics: London Aramco golf

Vingegaard hails Pogacar after latest Tour de France skirmish

Vingegaard hails Pogacar after latest Tour de France skirmish
Updated 15 July 2023
AFP

Vingegaard hails Pogacar after latest Tour de France skirmish

Vingegaard hails Pogacar after latest Tour de France skirmish
  • At the end of the stage Vingegaard was all smiles, while his Slovenian rival was po-faced despite his latest gain
Updated 15 July 2023
AFP

COL DU GRAND COLOMBIER, France: Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard hailed his rivalry with Tadej Pogacar after surviving the Slovenian’s latest attack to cling on to the overall lead of the Tour de France on the Grand Colombier mountain on Friday.

Vingegaard finished just four seconds behind Pogacar after a sudden late attack that also earned Pogacar a four-second time bonus.

That left Dane Vingegaard with a wafer-thin 9sec overall advantage, after a stage won by Polish Ineos Grenadiers rider Michal Kwiatkowski on a breakaway.

At the end of the stage Vingegaard was all smiles, while his Slovenian rival was po-faced despite his latest gain.

The defending champion explained his mood by referring to the record books.

“In a final like this you can only be happy with how it worked out,” said Vingegaard.

“History has shown that the Tour rarely gets won by a few seconds,” he said. “Maybe once or twice, maybe here too, who knows, but I don’t think so.”

For once, Vingegaard also opened up about Pogacar after previously insisting he never thinks about him.

“It’s a nice rivalry we have. He’s one of the best, if not the best rider in the world and it’s a nice fight we have going on,” he said.

Pogacar and UAE set a blistering tempo from about halfway up the Colombier. Vingegaard said his Jumbo-Visma team expected the attack,

“We knew Team UAE would do this, so we told some of the guys to forget about it and not get involved and this is what happened. So I think our tactics worked well,” said Vingegaard, who was had just one team-mate, Sepp Kuss, with him most of the way.

“It might have looked like I was alone but I never felt like that. I felt my tactics worked.”

“This is how I planned to do it, just held on, that’s our tactics and it suits me fine.”

There are four Alpine stages to come. Two end in summit finishes, one downhill and a there is a potentially decisive individual time-trial after Monday’s rest day.

Immediately after his explosive efforts had failed to drop Vingegaard, Pogacar looked wiped out for once, but was talking a good fight.

“It’s a start. It was a good day, a small victory but it was worth it,” said Pogacar, who unleashed his attack on the upper reaches of the 17km climb in the Jura mountains.

On the July 14 French national holiday, the fireworks started when Kwiatkowski broke away on the only mountain on the short stage for his second ever Tour win.

“That was like full-gas racing from the start to the finish,” said the 33-year-old Kwiatkowski.

Behind him, Pogacar tore away after a move from his UAE teammate Adam Yates acted as a foil, breaking first in an attempt to fluster Vingegaard.

At first, it seemed that Vingegaard had been distanced, but he dug deep in the searing heat to limit his losses at the line.

Pogacar preferred to talk about the fans rather than the race.

“It was a great atmosphere. I really enjoyed it, what a show, what an experience,” he said of the hysteria that accompanies the Tour de France mountainside shows.

In the relentless tit-for-tat struggle between the two, Vingegaard struck first on stage five taking over a minute off his main rival to move 53sec ahead.

But Pogacar, the winner in 2020 and 2021, has clawed nearly all of that back with three of his trademark late attacks.

Saturday’s route from Annemasse to Morzine features around 45km of climbing.

But the stage also finishes with a downhill dash, a scenario certain to put Gino Maeder’s recent fatal crash firmly in the minds of many in the peloton.

Topics: Tour de France 2023

Alcaraz, Djokovic set for ‘feast’ in blockbuster Wimbledon final

Alcaraz, Djokovic set for ‘feast’ in blockbuster Wimbledon final
Updated 15 July 2023
AFP

Alcaraz, Djokovic set for ‘feast’ in blockbuster Wimbledon final

Alcaraz, Djokovic set for ‘feast’ in blockbuster Wimbledon final
Updated 15 July 2023
AFP

LONDON: Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic set up a potentially era-defining Wimbledon title showdown after cruising through their semifinals on Friday with the Serb superstar promising a “feast” of tennis in the championship match.

World number one and US Open winner Alcaraz, playing only his fourth grass-court tournament, defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.
Djokovic, the reigning Australian Open and French Open champion, reached his ninth final at the All England Club and record 35th at the Grand Slams by seeing off Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4).
On Sunday, the 36-year-old world number two will attempt to equal Roger Federer’s mark of eight Wimbledon titles and Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 majors.
Djokovic defeated Alcaraz in the French Open semifinals in June with the Spaniard admitting the stress of facing the Serb had caused severe body cramps that undermined his performance.
“I believe I can beat Djokovic,” said 20-year-old Alcaraz, who was still three months shy of his fifth birthday when Djokovic won his first Slam title in Australia in 2008.
“Everyone knows the legend he is. I will fight. I will believe in myself. There’s no time to be afraid, no time to be tired.”
Djokovic believes his experience in Slam finals will be a key factor but remains wary of the flamboyant shotmaker.
“He’s in great shape. He’s very motivated. He’s young. He’s hungry. I’m hungry, too, so let’s have a feast,” he said.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (left) Serbia's Novak Djokovic will compete against each other on the men's singles final tennis match of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships in London on July 16, 2023. (AFP)

Alcaraz only won seven games when he suffered a straight sets loss to Medvedev at Wimbledon just two years ago.
Back then, however, he was 75 in the world while Medvedev was at number two in the rankings.
On Friday, serve dominated the opener until Alcaraz converted a break point for a 5-3 lead which he backed-up with a love service game.
Medvedev had his only break point snuffed out in the second game of the second set and US Open champion Alcaraz pounced again in the third on his way to a convincing lead.
Alcaraz was a break to the good for a 2-0 lead in the third set before four successive breaks gave the finale a sloppy appearance.
The Spaniard, however, steadied himself, moving into his first Wimbledon final with a spectacular running forehand, his 27th winner of the match.
Djokovic’s victory over Sinner was tinged with controversy when he was penalized for hindrance and warned for slow play in the same game during the second set.
Djokovic, playing in his 12th Wimbledon semifinal, fought off three break points in the first set while only needing one of his own in the second game to secure the opener.
The 36-year-old had declared himself favorite for the title on the eve of the semifinal and he backed up that confidence with another break of the Italian for a 2-1 lead in the second set.
Seven-time champion Djokovic stretched to a 3-1 lead in a bizarre fourth game.

Firstly, he was docked a point for hindrance following a loud grunt which accompanied a down the line backhand.
Umpire Richard Haigh then handed him a code violation for taking too long between points.
“The hindrance early on in the match could have changed the course of the match. I felt nervous after that call, but I managed to re-group,” said Djokovic, the first player, man or woman, to reach 35 finals at the Slams.
“It’s probably the first time it’s happened to me, I don’t normally have extended grunts. Maybe it was an echo in the roof. It was a call that I have to respect.”
Despite that double blow, Djokovic still claimed the set courtesy of his seventh ace of the contest against a player who took a two-sets lead against him in the quarter-finals last year before the champion pulled through in five.
Djokovic squandered three break points in the third game of the third set, then saved two set points in the 10th game.

He turned on his tormentors in the crowd, who were loudly supporting Sinner, by feigning mock tears after he dashed their hopes of a breakthrough for the Italian.
Djokovic then dominated the tie-break to preserve his 10-year undefeated record on Center Court. He has won 34 matches in a row at the event.
“I feel 36 is the new 26, it feels pretty good. I feel a lot of motivation,” he said.
Sinner warned Alcaraz not to be intimidated by Djokovic in Sunday’s final.
“If you think how big he is, you struggle,” he said.

Topics: Wimbledon 2023 Novak Djokovic Carlos Alcaraz

Annie Park leads Dana Open, US Women’s Open champion Allizen Corpuz tied for second

Annie Park leads Dana Open, US Women’s Open champion Allizen Corpuz tied for second
Updated 15 July 2023
AP

Annie Park leads Dana Open, US Women’s Open champion Allizen Corpuz tied for second

Annie Park leads Dana Open, US Women’s Open champion Allizen Corpuz tied for second
  • The 28-year-old Park won the 2018 ShopRite LPGA Classic for her lone tour title
  • Corpuz, coming off her breakthrough victory Sunday in the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, had a 66 for her second straight bogey-free round
Updated 15 July 2023
AP

SYLVANIA, Ohio: Annie Park birdied seven of the last 10 holes Friday in the Dana Open for an 8-under 63 and a two-stroke lead over US Women’s Open champion Allizen Corpuz, Linn Grant and Jaravee Boonchant.

Park closed her opening nine at Highland Meadows with a birdie on No. 18 and added birdies on the first four holes on the front nine. She also birdied Nos. 7 and 8, playing her final nine in 6-under 28 to reach 11-under 131.

“I just had some really good shots out there,” Park said. “Recovered well from bad shots. Overall, I played really well.”

The 28-year-old Park won the 2018 ShopRite LPGA Classic for her lone tour title. She won the 2013 NCAA title and led Southern California to the team championship.

“My goal this week was to just focus on the good shots,” Park said. “Just play lightly out there. Whether it’s a good shot or a bad shot, it’s still the same. Just a normal shot. So, my goal was to not value the bad shots as much and value the good shots more. And that’s what I’ve been trying to focus on this season.”

Corpuz, coming off her breakthrough victory Sunday in the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, had a 66 for her second straight bogey-free round.

“I think, honestly, the fatigue has kind of helped with the nerves a bit,” Corpuz said. “Going out there, just focusing on doing the same thing. Try and hit good shots. Just one shot at a time.”

Grant and Boonchant, tied for the first-round lead at 64, each shot 69.

“My tee shot wasn’t as good as yesterday,” Boonchant said. “So, I put myself in a lot of rough. I only hit seven fairways today.”

Grant and Boonchant are winless on the tour.

“I’m excited,” Grant said. “I feel like my game is there, even though it didn’t really come through today. Just, I’m really just excited to go out and play full on and not hold back.”

Twelve-time tour winner Ariya Jutanugarn topped the group at 8 under after a 69. Jeongeun Lee (64) also was 8 under with Lindy Duncan (65), Gemma Dryburgh (66), Maria Fassi (67), Matilda Castren (68), Linnea Strom (68) and Emily Pedersen (69).

Defending champion Gaby Lopez (65), Lydia Ko (68) and Minjee Lee (68) were in the group at 7 under. Top-ranked Jin Young Ko was five under after a 68.

Rose Zhang, the former Stanford star who won at Liberty National in her first LPGA Tour event as a pro, followed an opening 66 with a 77 to miss the cut.

Topics: Dana Open Allizen Corpuz Annie Park Linn Grant Jaravee Boonchant

Ravichandran Ashwin routs West Indies as India earns innings win in Dominica Test

Ravichandran Ashwin routs West Indies as India earns innings win in Dominica Test
Updated 15 July 2023
AP

Ravichandran Ashwin routs West Indies as India earns innings win in Dominica Test

Ravichandran Ashwin routs West Indies as India earns innings win in Dominica Test
  • Ashwin took 7-71 in the second innings, his best figures overseas, and 12-131 for the match
  • India extended their unbeaten run in the Caribbean to 14 Tests with a seventh win since 2006
Updated 15 July 2023
AP

ROSEAU, Dominica: Ravichandran Ashwin feasted on West Indies wickets on a generous turning pitch to propel India to victory by an innings and 141 runs inside three days of the first Test on Friday.

Ashwin took 7-71 in the second innings, his best figures overseas, and 12-131 for the match.

West Indies were all out for 130 in less than 51 overs after scoring 150 in the first innings.

New India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal outscored the West Indies on his own with 171. He and captain Rohit Sharma drained the home side with their opening stand of 229. Then Jaiswal rubbed it in by leading a partnership of 110 with Virat Kohli.

Rohit was impressed by Jaiswal.

“His temperament was tested but at no point did it look like he was panicking,” Rohit said. “I just had to remind him, ‘You belong here.’ My job was to just keep telling him he’s done all the hard yards and to enjoy his time in the middle.”

India declared their first innings at 421-5 about an hour after lunch for a lead of 271.

Offering spin-friendly Windsor Park to two of the world’s best spinners came to bite the West Indies hard.

Ashwin, the No. 1-ranked test bowler with a point to prove after being omitted from the World Test Championship final, and Ravindra Jadeja, the No. 1-ranked test allrounder, padded already impressive statistics with 17 of the 20 West Indies wickets.

“When you have the kind of experience they have on these pitches, it is always a luxury,” Rohit said. “Ashwin and Jadeja were magnificent, especially Ashwin.”

Beside 5-60 from the first innings, Ashwin’s dozen wickets in the match gave him an eighth 10-wicket haul in a Test, tying Anil Kumble’s India record. They are tied for fifth on the all-time list.

Jadeja took 2-38 on Friday for a match haul of five wickets.

In West Indies’ second turn at bat, the top order’s priority was merely surviving but both openers were gone by tea, both on 7.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul was leg before to Jadeja, and cost West Indies a review, and captain Kraigg Brathwaite was caught at first slip trying to defend Ashwin.

The batters through lunch, Jermaine Blackwood and Raymon Reifer, were out within five balls of each other also trying to defend the spin; Blackwood was trapped by Ashwin and Reifer was lbw to Jadeja.

When Joshua Da Silva was plum in front to pacer Mohammed Siraj, West Indies was 58-5 in the 30th over.

Alick Athanaze, on debut, top-scored in both innings, 47 and 28, the only scores over 20. “You could see that he belongs,” Brathwaite said. Athanaze was dropped on 1 by Jaiswal at short leg but Jaiswal snaffled up the next chance.

Ashwin took the last five wickets, the 23rd time he’s taken the match-winning wicket, eclipsing Shane Warne’s 22 occasions.

West Indies have gone the distance only twice in their last 10 Tests going back 16 months.

Meanwhile, India extended their unbeaten run in the Caribbean to 14 Tests with a seventh win since 2006. The second Test in Port of Spain, the 100th between the teams, starts on Thursday.

The highest score by an India man on debut was 187 by Shikhar Dhawan in 2013, and Jaiswal looked set to beat it on Friday morning when he resumed on 143.

The opener hit slow left-armer Jomel Warrican back over his head for his first Test six and wriggled to 171 when he nicked pacer Alzarri Joseph behind and was out caught at 350-3. Jaiswal didn’t look happy, though he had the highest score by an India debutant outside India, and faced more balls than any of India’s previous debut centurions.

His mammoth innings spanning three days and nearly 8 1/2 hours came from 387 balls and included 16 boundaries.

Ajinkya Rahane came in and didn’t last, patting back a bouncer from Kemar Roach on 3.

Kohli racked up his 57th fifty and third slowest, and he and Jadeja took India to lunch on 400-4 with a lead of 250.

Kohli looked good for his 29th Test hundred and only his second in the Caribbean while riding his luck.

He gave a half-chance at leg slip before he scored, and was dropped twice on Friday on 40 and 72. Kohli’s luck ran out when off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall returned to bowl for the first time in more than 24 hours. He left the field on Thursday morning due to an apparent chest infection but started Friday in the field.

In Cornwall’s second over of the day, Kohli turned him down the leg side and steered the ball straight to slip fielder Athanaze. Kohli’s hard-fought 76 from 182 balls included five boundaries.

India waited six more overs to declare at 421-5, after Ishan Kishan scored his first run on his Test debut about an hour after lunch. Jadeja was 37 not out.

The wickets were shared around and Roach was unlucky to have only one. Warrican did most of the heavy lifting, 45 overs for 1-106. Cornwall’s absence allowed Athanaze to take his maiden wicket.

Topics: Dominica Test Cricket West Indies cricket Ravichandran Ashwin

50 racers assemble for Hill Climb leg of the 2023 Saudi Toyota Championship

50 racers assemble for Hill Climb leg of the 2023 Saudi Toyota Championship
Updated 15 July 2023
Arab News

50 racers assemble for Hill Climb leg of the 2023 Saudi Toyota Championship

50 racers assemble for Hill Climb leg of the 2023 Saudi Toyota Championship
  • They will face a challenging 3km track at Prince Mishari bin Saud Park in Al-Baha that has 29 turns, begins on a plateau and climbs to an altitude of 340 meters
  • The opening day of the two-day event included participant registration, technical checks of the vehicles, a reconnaissance round for the drivers and free-practice sessions.
Updated 15 July 2023
Arab News

AL-BAHA: Fifty competitors, male and female, from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Morocco, Pakistan and Spain gathered on Friday at Prince Mishari bin Saud Park in Al-Baha region for Hill Climb leg of the 2023 Saudi Toyota Championship.

They will face a challenging 3 kilometer track with about 29 turns which begins on a plateau and climbs to a finishing line at an altitude of 340 meters.

The opening day of the two-day event included participant registration, technical checks of the vehicles, a reconnaissance round for the drivers and free-practice sessions.

This year marks the sixth staging of the Hill Climb event in Al-Baha. Originally a standalone race, it has grown in popularity and is now part of the official Saudi Toyota Championship. The stakes for the event are higher this year, with bigger prizes on offer. The winner will drive home in a GR86 MT car and claim a share of total cash prize pool of SR50,000 ($13,300).

The event is organized by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation in collaboration with the Ministry of Sport, and the Emirate of Al-Baha Province. Abdul Latif Jameel Co. is an official partner, and the Saudi Investment Bank a strategic sponsor.

 

Topics: Saudi Toyota Championship 2023

