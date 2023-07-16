Iraqi PM visits Syria in first trip since Syrian war

You are here

Syrian President Bashar Assad welcomes Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani during a ceremony in Damascus, Syria, Sunday, July 16, 2023.
Syrian President Bashar Assad welcomes Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani during a ceremony in Damascus, Syria, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP)
Syrian President Bashar Assad welcomes Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani during a ceremony in Damascus, Syria.
  • The trip is aimed at securing their shared border and bolstering economic ties.
BAGHDAD: Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani began an official visit to Syria on Sunday, the first by an Iraqi premier since the outbreak of the Syrian war in 2011, in a trip aimed at securing their shared border and bolstering economic ties.
Iraq and Syria, which have close economic, maintained relations throughout Syria’s civil war even as other Arab states withdrew their ambassadors and closed their embassies in Syria.
Baghdad and Damascus cooperated in the fight against militant group Daesh, which spread from Iraq into Syria and at one point controlled more than a third of both countries.
Farhad Alaaldin, foreign affairs adviser to the prime minister, said Sudani was set to discuss combatting the flow of drugs, especially the amphetamine Captagon, and preventing the infiltration of Daesh militants over their shared 600km border.
The prime minister would also discuss trade and economic cooperation and possibilities for reopening an oil export pipeline in the Mediterranean, which could help Iraq diversify its export routes, he said.

AL-MUKALLA: Local security authorities in Yemen’s eastern province of Al-Mahra and the southern province of Lahj have outlawed the carrying of firearms on the street in an effort to stem rising rates of crime and lawlessness. 

Mohammed Ali Yasser, the governor of Al-Mahra, launched a security operation on Sunday to ban the carrying of firearms in public and prohibit the use of weapons during weddings in the province’s capital and other locations.

Local security officials urged people in the province to obey the restriction and avoid parading around the streets with firearms, while security troops were deployed to enforce the ban at city entrances and streets.

The crackdown on firearms in Al-Mahra followed a similar operation by security forces in the province of Lahj to curb the proliferation of unlicensed weapons and put an end to fatal shootings and other crimes attributed to the uncontrolled possession of firearms.

Security and military personnel, as well as combatants returning home from the battlefield, will be prohibited from carrying firearms in public the province’s capital, Huta, and other cities in Lahj.

This comes as security officials in Yemen’s interim capital, Aden, confirmed the seizure of dozens of AK47 assault weapons during the drive to impose the ban on carrying weaponry.

Clashes between armed men are a frequent occurrence in Aden, Lahj and other Yemeni cities, where shops openly sell various types of guns and ammunition.

Despite adopting legislation and cracking down on weapons sales across the country, successive Yemeni governments have failed to disarm the mostly tribal Yemeni population for almost three decades. It has long been assumed that every Yemeni home possesses more than one firearm. 

Critics maintain that security crackdowns on carrying weapons are typically short-lived and designed to assuage public outrage over the killing of civilians.

In Lahj, critics say that the security forces have announced a ban on weapons in various provinces at least three times since the beginning of 2016, following the retaking of Huta and neighboring areas from Al-Qaeda. 

Meanwhile, local officials and media said a mother and her son were killed in an area between Taiz and Lahj by Houthi shelling.

The Houthis launched a barrage of mortar rounds at a village in Hayfan, north of Lahj, over the weekend. One of the shells ripped through Mukhtar Al-Roba’s home, killing his wife and son as they ate supper. 

TRIPOLI: Oil production has resumed at two major Libyan oil fields, the oil ministry said Sunday, after a brief shutdown by demonstrators protesting the arrest of a former minister.
“Operations have resumed in the Al-Sharara and Al-Fil oil fields... after they were suspended” Thursday, said the ministry, part of the UN-brokered Government of National Unity based in Tripoli.
The ministry made no mention of the cause of closure in its brief Facebook statement.
Former finance minister Faraj Abderrahmane Boumtari was among a number of people targeted in what the United Nations has described as a campaign of “continued abductions, arbitrary arrests, and disappearances.”
He was arrested and taken to an unknown location on Wednesday upon his arrival at Mitiga international airport in Tripoli by internal security agents.
Members of his Zouaya tribe on Thursday threatened to block oil terminals in the east if he was not released.
Boumtari was released Saturday upon an order from the prosecutor general, local media reported.
Libya sits on Africa’s largest oil reserves but production has been frequently disrupted during over a decade of chaos since a NATO-backed uprising led to the ouster and killing of former dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.
Both Al-Sharara, which provides a quarter of Libya’s daily oil output, and Al-Fil have seen frequent interruptions amid clashes between groups loyal to the Tripoli-based GNU and those backed by a rival government in the east.

BAGHDAD: Iraq said Sunday it has found a site in a province bordering Saudi Arabia where captagon is produced, a rare discovery in a country that has become a transit route for the illicit drug.
“Today, and maybe for the first time, a laboratory where captagon is produced was found,” interior ministry spokesman General Saad Maan said in a video posted online.
Iraq has long been a transit country for captagon, the amphetamine-like stimulant plaguing the Middle East, but officials say it has also become a consumer market for the drug.
The laboratory was discovered in the southern province of Muthana, a statement from the ministry said.
Oil-rich Saudi Arabia is believed to be the largest market for the drug.
The ministry did not announce any arrests but said the site contained machines capable of producing captagon pills as well as 27.5 kilogrammes of raw materials.
The vast majority of the region’s captagon, which derives its name from a once legal drug use to combat narcolepsy, is produced in Syria — another Iraqi neighbor — and Lebanon.
Iraqi authorities have stepped up raids that have netted large amounts of captagon.
But Sunday’s announcement appears to be a game changer, according to Maan, who said finding the laboratory shows that there is a “bid by some to launch (captagon) production in the country.”
On Friday, Iraqi security forces said they had dismantled an “international drug trafficking ring” and arrested three of its members in Muthana province. Two million captagon pills were also seized.
Syria said at an Arab foreign ministers meeting in May that it was ready to “strengthen cooperation” with Jordan and Iraq, “affected by drug-trafficking and smuggling across the Syrian border.”
Areas in central and southern Iraq bordering Iran have become major narcotic trafficking routes for drugs, including crystal methamphetamine.
In November 2022, Iraqi security forces announced the arrest of a man producing “large quantities of crystal meth” in Iraq with fabrication skills acquired.

AMMAN: Wael Razzouk, Jordan’s deputy speaker of the lower house of parliament, called for increased trade and cooperation on education and tourism between Jordan and Ukraine during a meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador to Jordan Myroslava Shcherbatyuk, Jordan News Agency reported on Sunday. 

Razzouk cited the strong relations between the two countries, noting that a large number of Jordanian students are pursuing education in Ukraine. He also expressed hope for an end to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Shcherbatyuk likewise highlighted the importance of stronger cooperation in the same fields in order to strengthen bilateral ties. She pointed out the scholarships available to Jordanians to study in Ukraine, highlighting the depth of relations between the two nations.

Razzouk presented the Ukrainian ambassador with a commemorative shield at the end of the meeting to convey his appreciation for her efforts.
 

AMMAN: Jordan’s Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zina Toukan and World Bank Country Director for the Middle East Department Jean-Christophe Carret signed on Sunday a $250 million finance agreement for a water sector efficiency project in Jordan. 

The deal calls for $200 million in soft loans from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and $50 million in grants from the Global Concessional Financing Facility, Jordan News Agency reported 

The project seeks to assist the government in enhancing water sector services and efficiency by working to rehabilitate water distribution networks, cut wastage rates, and improve both energy efficiency and the drought management system.

The project intends to reduce water loss rates indefinitely, boost energy efficiency, lower the costs of delivering water to water pumping stations, and develop water security measures that will preserve water resources and increase their efficiency of use.

Toukan praised the World Bank Group for its ongoing partnership  with the Jorda to promote reform and development efforts. She said that the project will help the government achieve reforms and priorities outlined in the executive program for the Economic Modernization Vision 2023-2025.

Carret said that Jordan is one of the most water-scarce countries in the world, with a water crisis undermining the country’s economic and human development. 

He said that the investment is the first stage in a series of projects to improve the financial sustainability of the water sector, as well as strengthen the country’s resilience to climate shocks.

 
 

