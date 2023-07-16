You are here

ACWA Power consortium commits $2.2bn for Al-Shuaibah solar projects
The PIF aims to develop 70 percent of the Kingdom’s renewable energy capacity by 2030. (Shutterstock)
ACWA Power consortium commits $2.2bn for Al-Shuaibah solar projects
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has stepped up its efforts in building the world’s largest solar project with the ACWA Power-led consortium finalizing the financing for Al-Shuaibah 1 and Al-Shuaibah 2 at a total investment of SR8.3 billion ($2.2 billion) through a mix of long-term debt and equity. 

ACWA Power announced this through a bourse filing on Sunday and said the total financing consists of SR6.1 billion in senior debt, including a SR1.7 billion loan from the National Development Fund on behalf of the National Infrastructure Fund. 

It is in addition to a SR4.4 billion US-dollar commercial facility from a consortium of local, regional and international banks, including Bank Saudi Fransi, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Mizuho Bank. 

The other banks in the consortium comprise Riyad Bank, the Saudi National Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and Saudi Investment Bank. 

In November, ACWA Power signed power purchase agreements with the Water and Electricity Holding Co., also known as Badeel, to develop the solar plant with a capacity to power 350,000 homes. 

The 2,060 megawatts solar photovoltaic plant is expected to begin commercial operations by the fourth quarter of 2025.  

According to the statement to Tadawul, the consortium included the Public Investment Fund unit Badeel and the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., with ACWA Power holding a 35 percent equity stake. 

The project is part of Saudi Arabia’s energy transition strategy, demonstrating how giga-scale development in sustainable energy will be significant in implementing Vision 2030 goals.    

The PIF aims to develop 70 percent of the Kingdom’s renewable energy capacity by 2030. 

“We expect investment in clean energy projects to rise, assisted by high oil prices in 2023‑24, as Saudi Arabia seeks to add 15 GW of renewable energy capacity in 2022‑23, supporting the government’s climate objectives and economic diversification strategy,” the Economist Intelligence Unit said in its assessment of the project in February. 

The report added: “We expect that Saudi Arabia will exploit current oil windfalls to accelerate its clean energy transition in 2023‑27 as the government aims to invest a total of SR380 billion in a bid to raise renewable energy to 50 percent of power‑generating capacity (about 58.7 GW) by 2030.” 

 

India, UAE agree to settle trade in local currencies  

India, UAE agree to settle trade in local currencies  
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

India, UAE agree to settle trade in local currencies  

India, UAE agree to settle trade in local currencies  
  • The two countries will set up a real-time payment link to facilitate easier cross-border money transfers 
  • Bilateral trade between the two countries was $84.5 billion in the year from April 2022 to March 2023 
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: India has signed an agreement with the UAE that will allow it to settle trade in rupees instead of dollars, boosting India’s efforts to cut transaction costs by eliminating dollar conversions. 

During a visit by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the UAE on Saturday, the two countries also agreed to set up a real-time payment link to facilitate easier cross-border money transfers. 

The two agreements will enable “seamless cross-border transactions and payments, and foster greater economic cooperation,” said a statement from the Reserve Bank of India on Saturday. 

The RBI and the Central Bank of UAE signed two memorandums of understanding in Abu Dhabi for “establishing a framework to promote the use of local currencies” for cross-border transactions; and cooperation for interlinking their payment and messaging systems, the statement added.  

“The MoU on establishing a framework for the use of local currencies for transactions between India and UAE aims to put in place a Local Currency Settlement System (LCSS) to promote the use of INR and AED bilaterally,” it added.  

The MoU will cover all current account transactions and permitted capital account transactions.  

The RBI said the creation of the LCSS would enable exporters and importers to invoice and pay in their respective domestic currencies, “which in turn would enable the development of an INR-AED foreign exchange market.".

It added that the arrangement would also promote investments and remittances between the two countries. 

During his one-day visit, Modi met President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. 

India, the world’s third-biggest oil importer and consumer and whose central bank last year announced a framework for settling global trade in rupees, currently pays for UAE oil in dollars. 

Bilateral trade between the two countries was $84.5 billion in the year from April 2022 to March 2023. 

An official with knowledge of the details of the agreement said India could make its first rupee payment for UAE oil to Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., Reuters reported on Friday. 

The oil-rich Gulf states import as much as 80-90 percent of their food and want to secure their supply chains. 

The UAE has pledged $2 billion to help develop a series of “food parks” in India to tackle food insecurity in South Asia and the Middle East. 

India and the UAE have mutually agreed to raise non-petroleum bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030, India’s trade minister said last month. 

The UAE also acts as a trading hub for further access to markets in Africa and Europe. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Robotics registrations in Saudi Arabia surge 52% to hit over 2k in Q2   

Robotics registrations in Saudi Arabia surge 52% to hit over 2k in Q2   
Updated 42 min 43 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

Robotics registrations in Saudi Arabia surge 52% to hit over 2k in Q2   

Robotics registrations in Saudi Arabia surge 52% to hit over 2k in Q2   
Updated 42 min 43 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is witnessing unprecedented growth in the robotics sector, with an increasing number of technology firms seeking registration to engage in commercial activities in the Kingdom.  

According to the Minister of Commerce’s summary bulletin released earlier this month, the number of robotics firms registered in the Kingdom surged 52 percent to reach 2,344 in the second quarter of 2023, up from 1,537 in the corresponding period a year ago.   

Riyadh topped the list in issuing 1,387 registrations, followed by Makkah at 491, the Eastern Province at 269, Madinah at 76 and Qassim at 32, the bulletin noted.   

AI commercial registrations  

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia also saw the number of firms getting registration to offer artificial intelligence solutions rising by 49% to hit 4,229 in the second quarter of the year, compared to 2,823 in the same period in 2022. 

Riyadh again topped the list in issuing 2,563 registrations, followed by Makkah at 843, the Eastern Province at 475, Madinah at 130 and Qassim at 62, according to the bulletin.

Saudi Arabia’s AI sector is expected to contribute over $135.2 billion to the economy in 2030, equivalent to 12.4 percent of the Kingdom’s gross domestic product, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers.   

In October 2022, Ahmed Baharoon, AI consultant and co-founder of Inc Robotics, a Saudi-based robotics provider, told Arab News that the Kingdom is supporting the adoption of robotics across industries. However, the challenges in automating their operations persist.   

Speaking at that time, Baharoon said: “The government is driving initiatives such as the automation of 4,000 manufacturing plants within the next five years, and the Kingdom’s logistical strategy launched last year lists the use of robotics and AI in smart cities, including NEOM and The Line.”  

He also highlighted then that robotics could significantly reduce costs in many sectors and utilize human labor for better purposes.   

Baharoon added: “Having a robot can enhance the customer experience and create great moments that can be used to enhance brands and present them in a fun way.”   

Oil Updates — US drillers cut oil and gas rigs for 10th time in 11 weeks

Oil Updates — US drillers cut oil and gas rigs for 10th time in 11 weeks
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

Oil Updates — US drillers cut oil and gas rigs for 10th time in 11 weeks

Oil Updates — US drillers cut oil and gas rigs for 10th time in 11 weeks
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: US energy firms last week cut the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating for the 10th time in 11 weeks, Baker Hughes said in its latest report. 
The rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell by five to 675 in the week ended July 14. 
The energy services firm said that puts the total count down by 81 rigs, or 11 percent, below this time last year. 
US oil rigs fell three to 537 in the week ended July 14, their lowest since April 2022, while gas rigs fell two to 133. 
In the Permian in West Texas and eastern New Mexico, the nation’s biggest shale oil basin, drillers cut five rigs, bringing the total oil and gas count down to 337, the lowest since May 2022, according to Baker Hughes. 
Data provider Enverus, which publishes its rig count data, said drillers kept the number of rigs operating flat at 732 in the week ended July 14. It lowered the total count to about 17 rigs in the last month and 14 percent year on year. 
Oil field firm SLB halts all shipments to Russia 
SLB, the world’s largest oil service and equipment provider, said it is halting shipments of products and technology into Russia from all its operations over an expansion of Western sanctions. 
SLB was one of the few providers to continue working in the country’s oil sector following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 
The latest ban has expanded restrictions in place since 2022 to more countries. The move came “in response to the continued expansion of international sanctions,” the company said in a statement. 
“SLB takes its responsibility to comply with export control and economic sanction laws extremely seriously, and the company remains aligned with the international community in condemning and calling for an end to the war in Ukraine,” the company said in a statement. 
The Curacao-domiciled firm recently had 9,600 employees working for top Russian oil and gas companies such as Gazprom Neft and Rosneft. The work contributed 5 percent of the company’s annual revenue of about $28 billion. 
(With input from Reuters) 
 

Saudi Arabia, Japan to strengthen bilateral relations in all fields: Japanese PM Kishida 

Saudi Arabia, Japan to strengthen bilateral relations in all fields: Japanese PM Kishida 
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Japan to strengthen bilateral relations in all fields: Japanese PM Kishida 

Saudi Arabia, Japan to strengthen bilateral relations in all fields: Japanese PM Kishida 
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Japan are on track to become stronger, according to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida who started his three-day visit to the Middle East on Sunday. 

In a statement to Al-Riyadh newspaper, Kishida stressed the importance of a “strategic” partnership which has witnessed steady growth over the years to include many sectors, in addition to oil.

Following his first stop in Saudi Arabia, Kishida will also hold meetings with the leaders of the UAE and Qatar to discuss a wide range of topics, such as regional and international affairs, including Ukraine, as well as bilateral relations, the prime minister’s office said. 

Investment ministry to hold Saudi-Japanese roundtable meeting on Sunday

Investment ministry to hold Saudi-Japanese roundtable meeting on Sunday
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

Investment ministry to hold Saudi-Japanese roundtable meeting on Sunday

Investment ministry to hold Saudi-Japanese roundtable meeting on Sunday
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Ministry of Investment is set to host a Saudi-Japanese roundtable meeting in Jeddah on Sunday, state-run news agency SPA reported on Saturday.

A number of senior officials from both sides are expected to attend the meeting, including Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and representatives from various public and private sectors of both countries.

The event will be held on the sidelines of the prime minister’s official visit to the Kingdom, his first trip to the Middle East since taking office in 2021.

The main objective of the roundtable is to strengthen economic and investment ties between Saudi Arabia and Japan. It aims to explore potential investment opportunities across various sectors, such as petrochemicals, health care, mining, financial services and logistics.

During the meeting, there will be discussions on significant projects in both countries, and the two sides will witness the signing of agreements and memorandums of understanding in several sectors of mutual interest.

Private-sector institutions from both sides will also have dedicated sessions to review areas of cooperation, investment partnerships and exchange of expertise.

