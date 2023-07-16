You are here

  • Home
  • ADNOC in talks with Austria’s OMV for potential Borouge-Borealis merger 

ADNOC in talks with Austria’s OMV for potential Borouge-Borealis merger 

ADNOC in talks with Austria’s OMV for potential Borouge-Borealis merger 
The potential merger falls in line with ADNOC’s ongoing value creation and chemicals growth strategy, according to a statement.  (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z2kt5

Updated 14 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

ADNOC in talks with Austria’s OMV for potential Borouge-Borealis merger 

ADNOC in talks with Austria’s OMV for potential Borouge-Borealis merger 
Updated 14 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: The UAE is likely to see the emergence of a new petrochemicals firm if the ongoing negotiations between the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and Austrian energy firm OMV materialize.  

The two firms have announced that they are currently in talks on the possible creation of a new combined petrochemicals holding entity under their respective existing shareholdings in Borouge and Borealis respectively.  

The potential merger falls in line with ADNOC’s ongoing value creation and chemicals growth strategy, according to a statement.  

Listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Borouge is owned 54 percent by ADNOC, 36 percent by Borealis, and 10 percent held by retail and institutional investors.  

On the other hand, Borealis is owned 75 percent by OMW and the remaining 25 percent is owned by ADNOC.  

While ADNOC is undertaking these negotiations as a majority stakeholder in Borouge, OMV is undertaking the negotiations as a major stakeholder in Borealis.  

The final decision regarding the proposed merger is subject to Borouge’s and other relevant parties’ governance processes, the statement revealed.  

In 2019, OMV announced that it was shifting its attention toward the Middle East in an attempt to make the Austrian oil and gas group a major supplier of plastics, after years of largely banking on low-cost Russia for growth.  

At that time, OMV spent more than $4.5 billion — 40 percent of the group’s mergers and acquisitions budget until 2025 — for oil and gas concessions in the region, a 15 percent stake in ADNOC’s refining business, and a to-be-formed trading joint venture with ADNOC and Italy’s Eni.  

“We want to have a fully integrated business model in Abu Dhabi — from the well via the refinery and the petrochemicals all the way to marketing and trade in international markets,” the then CEO of Austria’s second-largest listed company, Rainer Seele, told shareholders. 

Founded in 1971, ADNOC seeks to reduce emissions intensity in the UAE by 25 percent by the year 2030 and achieve climate neutrality by 2050. Its vision is to unlock the full potential of the country’s natural and human resources. 

Topics: ADNOC Oil merger

Related

ADNOC L&S to construct $975m artificial island near Abu Dhabi  
Business & Economy
ADNOC L&S to construct $975m artificial island near Abu Dhabi  
Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Logistics & Services trades 44.8% over IPO price in debut 
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Logistics & Services trades 44.8% over IPO price in debut 

Closing Bell: TASI stabilizes at 11,715 points, turnover touches $1.8bn

Closing Bell: TASI stabilizes at 11,715 points, turnover touches $1.8bn
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Closing Bell: TASI stabilizes at 11,715 points, turnover touches $1.8bn

Closing Bell: TASI stabilizes at 11,715 points, turnover touches $1.8bn
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index remained stable on Sunday, with a slight increase of 7.63 points, or 0.07 percent, to close at 11,715.50 points.  

The total value traded during the day was SR6.75 billion ($1.8 billion), with Bawan Co., Equipment House, and Al Mawarid Manpower Co. being the top performers of the day. 

The market witnessed 96 stocks advance and 122 retreat, with the three worst performers being Salama Cooperative Insurance Co., Al Baha Investment and Development Co. and Thimar Development Co. 

Parallel market Nomu surged 150.67 points, or 0.65 percent, to close at 23,191.43 with 24 gainers and 26 losers. 

On the other hand, MSCI Tadawul 30 Index rose by 1.88 points, or 0.12 percent, to close at 1,541.99 points. 

From Sunday’s announcements, Jarir Marketing Co., a Saudi-based retailing chain, declared its financial results for the first half of 2023 with a decrease in profits compared to the same period last year. 

According to its bourse filing, Jarir pursued a discounting strategy in the first half of the year, which led to an increase in sales of 19.9 percent to SR5.15 billion, compared with SR4.29 billion in the same period last year.  

However, the increase in sales with discounted prices led to a decrease of 1.8 percent in year-on-year gross profit to SR563.3 million in the first half of 2023, compared with SR573.6 million during the same period last year.

Jarir stocks closed with a decrease of 1.57 percent on Sunday, with 2.22 million traded. 

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia’s diary giant Almarai Co. registered an increase in its financial results for the first half of the year with SR9.85 billion in revenue and SR1.19 billion in net profit, an annual growth of 8.17 and 26.71 percent, respectively. 

Almarai’s increase in revenue was mainly driven by its poultry and dairy businesses, according to an announcement on Tadawul. 

Furthermore, the company witnessed a slight decline in its financial figures in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the quarter before, as revenue decreased by 5.41 percent and net profit by 12.28 percent. 

The company’s share price fell 1.8 percent to SR65.50.

Topics: Closing Bell MSCI Tadawul 30 Index Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) nomu-parallel Saudi stock exchange

Saudi Arabia, Japan to diversify long-standing energy relationship: Minister  

Saudi Arabia, Japan to diversify long-standing energy relationship: Minister  
Updated 3 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Japan to diversify long-standing energy relationship: Minister  

Saudi Arabia, Japan to diversify long-standing energy relationship: Minister  
Updated 3 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Japan are expected to diversify their long-standing trade relations in the energy sector as both countries work together to pursue goals of common interest, a top government official said. 

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Japan, which spans over 50 years, is characterized by solidity, reliability and keenness of both sides to work together and ensure stability and development of the energy sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

The energy minister made this statement on the sidelines of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East, which began on July 16.  

According to the energy minister, Saudi Arabia and Japan are strategic partners in the energy sector, and it has played a crucial role in strengthening the Kingdom’s journey to achieve the goals outlined in Vision 2030.  

In December 2022, both countries signed two sets of cooperation agreements in the fields of hydrogen, fuel ammonia and carbon recycling, strengthening the current relationship primarily based on buyer and supplier of crude oil.  

In April, Japan received the first load of “independently certified low-carbon ammonia” from Saudi Arabia.  

The energy minister said the shipment of low-carbon ammonia that reached Japan represented a milestone in clean energy cooperation between both countries.  

He also urged Japanese companies to come forward and invest in Saudi Arabia in various sectors, including conventional energy, renewable energy and petrochemicals.  

The Saudi energy minister further pointed out that Japan and the Kingdom should work together to meet the targets outlined in the Paris Agreement by effectively applying carbon recycling technologies.  

The Paris Agreement is an international treaty on climate change that was produced in 2015 and compels signatories to work toward limiting the global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.  

Apart from collaborating to achieve sustainability, the minister added that the Kingdom is committed to becoming a reliable source and partner for crude oil supplies to Japan.  

He further revealed that Saudi Arabia was the largest exporter of petroleum to Japan as the Kingdom supplied 40 percent of the Asian country’s total needs. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Japan Energy Sector

Related

What to expect as Japan’s PM Kishida begins tour of Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar
Saudi Arabia
What to expect as Japan’s PM Kishida begins tour of Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar
Update Saudi Arabia, Japan to strengthen bilateral relations in all fields: Japanese PM Kishida 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, Japan to strengthen bilateral relations in all fields: Japanese PM Kishida 

Voluntary carbon markets evolving at a fast rate, says Saudi Aramco official

Voluntary carbon markets evolving at a fast rate, says Saudi Aramco official
Updated 16 July 2023
Reina Takla
Nirmal Narayanan

Voluntary carbon markets evolving at a fast rate, says Saudi Aramco official

Voluntary carbon markets evolving at a fast rate, says Saudi Aramco official
Updated 16 July 2023
Reina Takla Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Voluntary carbon markets, even in their premature stage, are evolving quickly as the world sees a sustainable future, according to a top official at the Saudi Arabian Oil Co. 

In an interview with Arab News, Musaab Mulla, Saudi Aramco’s vice president for energy and economic insights, said the recent voluntary carbon credits sale in Kenya on June 14 witnessed the auctioning of 2.2 million tons of carbon offsets. 

In October 2022, 1.4 million tons of carbon offsets were auctioned during the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, and Saudi Aramco was the lead buyer at the auction. 

“We are only interested to purchase high-quality credits, as demonstrated by our participation in the two auctions held by Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Co. We will also monitor if there is a pickup in key potential demand streams, such as demand for carbon-neutral fuels. All VCMs are relatively in a premature stage currently and are evolving at a fast rate,” Mulla said.

Carbon credits allow companies to emit a specific amount of carbon dioxide or other harmful gases — with one credit the equivalent of 1 ton of emissions. They are known to be generated through projects such as tree planting or using cleaner cooking fuel.  

The certified credits will either fund projects that avoid emissions using sustainable technologies or eliminate carbon from the atmosphere altogether. 

During the exchange, Mulla further noted that carbon credits are crucial as the globe is on an energy transition journey.

“Carbon offsets are an important additional role that will help us build our pathway to net zero, and that can be done by carbon credits, which are tradable instruments backed by projects that can reduce CO2 emissions to help compensate for GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions elsewhere and complement the internally generated offsets we are investing in, be it mangroves,” added Mulla.

Saudi Aramco has already set its net-zero target in 2050, and these recent efforts, including participation in the voluntary carbon markets, could accelerate this journey. 

“We are actively monitoring market developments when it comes to what defines high-quality credit. We are using the latest available information to create high-quality boundaries for the credits we aim to purchase,” he said.

Mulla added that the company plans to reduce its upstream carbon intensity by at least 15 percent to 8.7 kilograms of CO2 by 2035, even as its 2022 figures stood at 10.3 kg. 

Saudi Aramco also aims to reduce emissions by 2035 through renewables investment, investing in carbon capture and storage and energy efficiency improvements, methane and flaring reduction and offsets.

“Our innovative low-carbon practices and technologies already position us as one of the lowest carbon emitters in our industry,” he said while adding that the company follows a decarbonization strategy that targets energy efficiency, reduced methane and flaring, increased renewables, CCS  and offsets.

In June, RVCMC CEO Riham ElGizy noted after the auction in Kenya that such initiatives could play a crucial role in driving funding where it is most needed to deliver climate action and improve livelihoods. 

“Our aim is to be one of the largest voluntary carbon markets in the world by 2030, one that enables compensation of hundreds of millions of tons of carbon emissions per year and contributes to global net-zero goals,” ElGizy said then.

He added: “Our achievements to date, in such a brief period, demonstrate commitment to long-term success and ability to deliver on our ambitions.”

Topics: Carbon market Saudi Aramco Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Co.

Related

Saudi corporations join PIF, Tadawul carbon market initiative to lower emissions
Business & Economy
Saudi corporations join PIF, Tadawul carbon market initiative to lower emissions

ACWA Power consortium commits $2.2bn for Al-Shuaibah solar projects

ACWA Power consortium commits $2.2bn for Al-Shuaibah solar projects
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

ACWA Power consortium commits $2.2bn for Al-Shuaibah solar projects

ACWA Power consortium commits $2.2bn for Al-Shuaibah solar projects
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has stepped up its efforts in building the world’s largest solar project with the ACWA Power-led consortium finalizing the financing for Al-Shuaibah 1 and Al-Shuaibah 2 at a total investment of SR8.3 billion ($2.2 billion) through a mix of long-term debt and equity. 

ACWA Power announced this through a bourse filing on Sunday and said the total financing consists of SR6.1 billion in senior debt, including a SR1.7 billion loan from the National Development Fund on behalf of the National Infrastructure Fund. 

It is in addition to a SR4.4 billion US-dollar commercial facility from a consortium of local, regional and international banks, including Bank Saudi Fransi, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Mizuho Bank. 

The other banks in the consortium comprise Riyad Bank, the Saudi National Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and Saudi Investment Bank. 

In November, ACWA Power signed power purchase agreements with the Water and Electricity Holding Co., also known as Badeel, to develop the solar plant with a capacity to power 350,000 homes. 

The 2,060 megawatts solar photovoltaic plant is expected to begin commercial operations by the fourth quarter of 2025.  

According to the statement to Tadawul, the consortium included the Public Investment Fund unit Badeel and the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., with ACWA Power holding a 35 percent equity stake. 

The project is part of Saudi Arabia’s energy transition strategy, demonstrating how giga-scale development in sustainable energy will be significant in implementing Vision 2030 goals.    

The PIF aims to develop 70 percent of the Kingdom’s renewable energy capacity by 2030. 

“We expect investment in clean energy projects to rise, assisted by high oil prices in 2023‑24, as Saudi Arabia seeks to add 15 GW of renewable energy capacity in 2022‑23, supporting the government’s climate objectives and economic diversification strategy,” the Economist Intelligence Unit said in its assessment of the project in February. 

The report added: “We expect that Saudi Arabia will exploit current oil windfalls to accelerate its clean energy transition in 2023‑27 as the government aims to invest a total of SR380 billion in a bid to raise renewable energy to 50 percent of power‑generating capacity (about 58.7 GW) by 2030.” 

 

Topics: ACWA Power #solar solar plants

Related

PIF-owned Badeel, ACWA to develop MENA’s largest solar plant in KSA 
Business & Economy
PIF-owned Badeel, ACWA to develop MENA’s largest solar plant in KSA 

India, UAE agree to settle trade in local currencies  

India, UAE agree to settle trade in local currencies  
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

India, UAE agree to settle trade in local currencies  

India, UAE agree to settle trade in local currencies  
  • The two countries will set up a real-time payment link to facilitate easier cross-border money transfers 
  • Bilateral trade between the two countries was $84.5 billion in the year from April 2022 to March 2023 
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: India has signed an agreement with the UAE that will allow it to settle trade in rupees instead of dollars, boosting India’s efforts to cut transaction costs by eliminating dollar conversions. 

During a visit by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the UAE on Saturday, the two countries also agreed to set up a real-time payment link to facilitate easier cross-border money transfers. 

The two agreements will enable “seamless cross-border transactions and payments, and foster greater economic cooperation,” said a statement from the Reserve Bank of India on Saturday. 

The RBI and the Central Bank of UAE signed two memorandums of understanding in Abu Dhabi for “establishing a framework to promote the use of local currencies” for cross-border transactions; and cooperation for interlinking their payment and messaging systems, the statement added.  

“The MoU on establishing a framework for the use of local currencies for transactions between India and UAE aims to put in place a Local Currency Settlement System (LCSS) to promote the use of INR and AED bilaterally,” it added.  

The MoU will cover all current account transactions and permitted capital account transactions.  

The RBI said the creation of the LCSS would enable exporters and importers to invoice and pay in their respective domestic currencies, “which in turn would enable the development of an INR-AED foreign exchange market.".

It added that the arrangement would also promote investments and remittances between the two countries. 

During his one-day visit, Modi met President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. 

India, the world’s third-biggest oil importer and consumer and whose central bank last year announced a framework for settling global trade in rupees, currently pays for UAE oil in dollars. 

Bilateral trade between the two countries was $84.5 billion in the year from April 2022 to March 2023. 

An official with knowledge of the details of the agreement said India could make its first rupee payment for UAE oil to Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., Reuters reported on Friday. 

The oil-rich Gulf states import as much as 80-90 percent of their food and want to secure their supply chains. 

The UAE has pledged $2 billion to help develop a series of “food parks” in India to tackle food insecurity in South Asia and the Middle East. 

India and the UAE have mutually agreed to raise non-petroleum bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030, India’s trade minister said last month. 

The UAE also acts as a trading hub for further access to markets in Africa and Europe. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: India UAE Dollar Rupees trade

Related

India unveils green hydrogen targets in bid to become export hub
Business & Economy
India unveils green hydrogen targets in bid to become export hub
UAE president holds bilateral talks with Indian PM
Middle-East
UAE president holds bilateral talks with Indian PM

Latest updates

ADNOC in talks with Austria’s OMV for potential Borouge-Borealis merger 
ADNOC in talks with Austria’s OMV for potential Borouge-Borealis merger 
Closing Bell: TASI stabilizes at 11,715 points, turnover touches $1.8bn
Closing Bell: TASI stabilizes at 11,715 points, turnover touches $1.8bn
Saudi Arabia, Japan to diversify long-standing energy relationship: Minister  
Saudi Arabia, Japan to diversify long-standing energy relationship: Minister  
Makkah municipality honors Chinese pilgrims
The deputy mayor of Makkah, Ibrahim Al-Ghamdi, thanks a Chinese pilgrim for his efforts in helping to keep the holy sites tidy.
Princess Kate back in Royal Box at Wimbledon with Prince William and two of their children
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) and her daughter Charlotte arrive at the Centre Court' Royal Box.

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.