Saudi Arabia, Japan approve 26 economic agreements to bolster bilateral ties

Saudi Arabia, Japan approve 26 economic agreements to bolster bilateral ties
Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih welcomed the Japanese delegation to the Kingdom and sought for mutually reliable economic partnership. (Reuters)
Updated 16 July 2023
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Saudi Arabia, Japan approve 26 economic agreements to bolster bilateral ties

Saudi Arabia, Japan approve 26 economic agreements to bolster bilateral ties
Updated 16 July 2023
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia and Japan set the stage for strong trade ties by exchanging 26 pre-signed economic agreements between the two nations on Sunday at the Ritz Carlton hotel in Jeddah. 

The signed deals encompassed healthcare, clean energy, mining and digital innovation sectors. 

The exchange marks the growing bilateral relationship led by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who arrived in Jeddah on Saturday to promote the island state’s major local companies and explore deeper opportunities to collaborate with the Kingdom. 

Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih welcomed the Japanese delegation to the Kingdom and sought for mutually reliable economic partnership. 

“The meeting is a testimony to how strong our economic relations are,” Al-Falih said, adding that Saudi Arabia viewed Japan as a critical partner.    

Al-Falih pointed out that the Kingdom’s gross domestic product has grown remarkably since the Saudi Vision 2030 was launched seven years ago. 

“Our GDP is now 66 percent higher than when we launched the Vision 2030. Our foreign direct investment has also increased significantly by 120 percent,” he said. 

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that the relationship between the two nations in the field of energy has been going on for more than half a century. 

He added that this relationship is characterized by solidity and reliability and the keenness of the two friendly countries to develop and diversify to achieve their common interests and support the development and stability of the energy sector and economy worldwide. 

The energy minister stressed that the Kingdom and Japan strongly adhere to the Framework Convention on Climate Change principles and the Paris Agreement by effectively applying the circular carbon approach and recycling technologies. 

Prince Abdulaziz also drew attention to the fact that Saudi Arabia, in 2021, became the largest oil supplier to Japan, supplying about 40 percent of its needs. 

He also pointed out that the Kingdom’s energy purchases from Japan amounted to nearly SR12 billion ($3.2 billion) during the past five years. Most of these, he added, are in the gas, petroleum, petrochemical and conventional energy sectors.  

“The purchases included turbines, pumps, valves and compressors, and a variety of services that included engineering, logistic, administrative and other services,” he said. 

The Japanese visit is part of the delegation’s tour in the Middle East by the Japanese government’s Economic Partnership Mission to strengthen Japan’s economic ties with the region’s countries. 

The delegation includes members from Fukui-based APB, a Japanese corporation specializing in research and development, production and sales of lithium-ion batteries.    

Last March, APB partnered with the Saudi Arabian Oil Co. to jointly develop materials for next-generation lithium-ion batteries and introduce them to global markets. 

According to the Japan Times, safer and low-cost all-polymer batteries will be crucial in decarbonization.   

“We’re building a pilot production line at the Fukui plant to prepare for mass production in April 2026,” the newspaper quoted APB as saying.    

On Saturday, the Japanese side and Saudi Aramco officials held a top management meeting to build on the relations the companies had created and discuss future collaborations in the battery technology.   

#japan Khalid Al-Falih Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

ACWA Power extends cooperation with Japan’s Toray Industries

ACWA Power extends cooperation with Japan’s Toray Industries
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News Japan

ACWA Power extends cooperation with Japan’s Toray Industries

ACWA Power extends cooperation with Japan’s Toray Industries
  Signed on the sidelines of the Saudi-Japan Investment Roundtable organised by the Ministry of Investment
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News Japan

RIYADH: ACWA Power, Saudi Arabia and the world’s largest private water desalination company, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Sunday with Japanese technology provider Toray Industries, to explore energy-saving technologies for seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plants.

Signed on the sidelines of the Saudi-Japan Investment Roundtable organised by the Ministry of Investment, the MoU will see the two companies engaging in joint research to reduce the energy consumption associated with membranes used in ACWA Power’s desalination plants.

ACWA Power will share operational details of its plants with Toray, allowing the latter to analyse and provide commercially viable solutions to improve energy efficiency.

Commenting on the MoU, Raad Al Saady, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of ACWA Power, said: “This collaboration with Toray contributes to our vision to improve the way energy is utilised in the desalination of water, and furthers our commitment to providing potable water to communities in a responsible, sustainable and cost-effective manner.”

“We are proud to support ACWA Power’s commitment to sustainability by jointly researching innovative ways to enhance the energy efficiency of membrane technologies, contributing to the overall sustainability objectives of both ACWA Power and Saudi Arabia,” Kimio Kimura, President of Toray Membrane Middle East said.

Since 2007, ACWA Power has utilised Toray’s advanced solutions in several projects. Currently, nearly 4 million cubic metre per day (m3/day) of desalinated water produced out of eight plants in ACWA Power’s portfolio deploys Toray’s reverse osmosis (RO) products, with another 1.3 million m3/day expected to be added once two other plants achieve commercial operation. The participation represents almost 20 percent of Toray’s global market presence.

Toray is also involved in a joint venture called Toray Membrane Middle East alongside Saudi-based Abunayyan Holding, which will deliver the Kingdom’s first RO membrane manufacturing plant in Dammam, scheduled to start operations in 2025.

business economy Japan ACWA Power Saudi Arabia

Saudi finance minister leads Kingdom’s delegation to key G20 meeting

Saudi finance minister leads Kingdom’s delegation to key G20 meeting
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi finance minister leads Kingdom’s delegation to key G20 meeting

Saudi finance minister leads Kingdom’s delegation to key G20 meeting
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is participating in a key discussion in the third G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors held in Gandhinagar from July 17-18 under the Indian presidency, covering crucial topics and supporting growth and safeguarding against downside risks. 

Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan is heading the Kingdom’s delegation. He is accompanied by Saudi Central Bank Gov. Ayman Al-Sayari and other key officials from the ministry. 

The G20 meetings cover the global economy and health, sustainable financing and infrastructure, international financial framework and global taxes in the financial sector. 

The meet is expected to generate the same attention as the Saudi delegation to the G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance Summit in New Delhi, which concluded on July 15. The summit invited young innovators to expand their business into the Kingdom and join its flagship projects. 

Prince Fahad bin Mansour, head of the Saudi G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance and chairman of Saudi Arabia’s Entrepreneurship Vision, led the delegation from the Kingdom. 

He invited business owners worldwide to relocate, grow, or launch new ventures in Saudi Arabia through the summit’s strategic partner, the Kingdom’s investment brand Invest Saudi. 

These partnerships will be key to the growth of the Kingdom, which is fast emerging as a sought-after economic destination.

According to the Switzerland-based International Institute for Management Development, Saudi Arabia ranked 17 globally out of 64 countries, becoming one of the top 20 countries for the first time in the World Competitiveness Yearbook 2023. 

The annual report is regarded as a benchmark for a nation’s level of competitiveness. It evaluates and ranks countries according to how well they can control their competencies and produce long-term value. 

“Navigating today’s unpredictable environment requires agility and adaptability. Countries that excel are building resilient economies, such as Ireland, Iceland and Bahrain,” said Christos Cabolis, chief economist at the IIMD’s World Competitiveness Center. 

“The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Singapore are also key examples of this,” added Cabolis. 

Supported by Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s ascent was driven by significant progress in economic performance, government efficiency and business environment.

The progress helped the Kingdom surpass its G20 peers, including South Korea, France and India. 

Mohammed Al-Jadaan Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan G20

ADNOC in talks with Austria’s OMV for potential Borouge-Borealis merger 

ADNOC in talks with Austria’s OMV for potential Borouge-Borealis merger 
Updated 16 July 2023
ARAB NEWS  

ADNOC in talks with Austria’s OMV for potential Borouge-Borealis merger 

ADNOC in talks with Austria’s OMV for potential Borouge-Borealis merger 
Updated 16 July 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: The UAE is likely to see the emergence of a new petrochemicals firm if the ongoing negotiations between the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and Austrian energy firm OMV materialize.  

The two firms have announced that they are currently in talks on the possible creation of a new combined petrochemicals holding entity under their respective existing shareholdings in Borouge and Borealis respectively.  

The potential merger falls in line with ADNOC’s ongoing value creation and chemicals growth strategy, according to a statement.  

Listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Borouge is owned 54 percent by ADNOC, 36 percent by Borealis, and 10 percent held by retail and institutional investors.  

On the other hand, Borealis is owned 75 percent by OMW and the remaining 25 percent is owned by ADNOC.  

While ADNOC is undertaking these negotiations as a majority stakeholder in Borouge, OMV is undertaking the negotiations as a major stakeholder in Borealis.  

The final decision regarding the proposed merger is subject to Borouge’s and other relevant parties’ governance processes, the statement revealed.  

In 2019, OMV announced that it was shifting its attention toward the Middle East in an attempt to make the Austrian oil and gas group a major supplier of plastics, after years of largely banking on low-cost Russia for growth.  

At that time, OMV spent more than $4.5 billion — 40 percent of the group’s mergers and acquisitions budget until 2025 — for oil and gas concessions in the region, a 15 percent stake in ADNOC’s refining business, and a to-be-formed trading joint venture with ADNOC and Italy’s Eni.  

“We want to have a fully integrated business model in Abu Dhabi — from the well via the refinery and the petrochemicals all the way to marketing and trade in international markets,” the then CEO of Austria’s second-largest listed company, Rainer Seele, told shareholders. 

Founded in 1971, ADNOC seeks to reduce emissions intensity in the UAE by 25 percent by the year 2030 and achieve climate neutrality by 2050. Its vision is to unlock the full potential of the country’s natural and human resources. 

ADNOC Oil merger

Closing Bell: TASI stabilizes at 11,715 points, turnover touches $1.8bn

Closing Bell: TASI stabilizes at 11,715 points, turnover touches $1.8bn
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

Closing Bell: TASI stabilizes at 11,715 points, turnover touches $1.8bn

Closing Bell: TASI stabilizes at 11,715 points, turnover touches $1.8bn
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index remained stable on Sunday, with a slight increase of 7.63 points, or 0.07 percent, to close at 11,715.50 points.  

The total value traded during the day was SR6.75 billion ($1.8 billion), with Bawan Co., Equipment House, and Al Mawarid Manpower Co. being the top performers of the day. 

The market witnessed 96 stocks advance and 122 retreat, with the three worst performers being Salama Cooperative Insurance Co., Al Baha Investment and Development Co. and Thimar Development Co. 

Parallel market Nomu surged 150.67 points, or 0.65 percent, to close at 23,191.43 with 24 gainers and 26 losers. 

On the other hand, MSCI Tadawul 30 Index rose by 1.88 points, or 0.12 percent, to close at 1,541.99 points. 

From Sunday’s announcements, Jarir Marketing Co., a Saudi-based retailing chain, declared its financial results for the first half of 2023 with a decrease in profits compared to the same period last year. 

According to its bourse filing, Jarir pursued a discounting strategy in the first half of the year, which led to an increase in sales of 19.9 percent to SR5.15 billion, compared with SR4.29 billion in the same period last year.  

However, the increase in sales with discounted prices led to a decrease of 1.8 percent in year-on-year gross profit to SR563.3 million in the first half of 2023, compared with SR573.6 million during the same period last year.

Jarir stocks closed with a decrease of 1.57 percent on Sunday, with 2.22 million traded. 

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia’s diary giant Almarai Co. registered an increase in its financial results for the first half of the year with SR9.85 billion in revenue and SR1.19 billion in net profit, an annual growth of 8.17 and 26.71 percent, respectively. 

Almarai’s increase in revenue was mainly driven by its poultry and dairy businesses, according to an announcement on Tadawul. 

Furthermore, the company witnessed a slight decline in its financial figures in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the quarter before, as revenue decreased by 5.41 percent and net profit by 12.28 percent. 

The company’s share price fell 1.8 percent to SR65.50.

Closing Bell MSCI Tadawul 30 Index Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) nomu-parallel Saudi stock exchange

Saudi Arabia, Japan to diversify long-standing energy relationship: Minister  

Saudi Arabia, Japan to diversify long-standing energy relationship: Minister  
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Japan to diversify long-standing energy relationship: Minister  

Saudi Arabia, Japan to diversify long-standing energy relationship: Minister  
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Japan are expected to diversify their long-standing trade relations in the energy sector as both countries work together to pursue goals of common interest, a top government official said. 

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Japan, which spans over 50 years, is characterized by solidity, reliability and keenness of both sides to work together and ensure stability and development of the energy sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

The energy minister made this statement on the sidelines of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East, which began on July 16.  

According to the energy minister, Saudi Arabia and Japan are strategic partners in the energy sector, and it has played a crucial role in strengthening the Kingdom’s journey to achieve the goals outlined in Vision 2030.  

In December 2022, both countries signed two sets of cooperation agreements in the fields of hydrogen, fuel ammonia and carbon recycling, strengthening the current relationship primarily based on buyer and supplier of crude oil.  

In April, Japan received the first load of “independently certified low-carbon ammonia” from Saudi Arabia.  

The energy minister said the shipment of low-carbon ammonia that reached Japan represented a milestone in clean energy cooperation between both countries.  

He also urged Japanese companies to come forward and invest in Saudi Arabia in various sectors, including conventional energy, renewable energy and petrochemicals.  

The Saudi energy minister further pointed out that Japan and the Kingdom should work together to meet the targets outlined in the Paris Agreement by effectively applying carbon recycling technologies.  

The Paris Agreement is an international treaty on climate change that was produced in 2015 and compels signatories to work toward limiting the global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.  

Apart from collaborating to achieve sustainability, the minister added that the Kingdom is committed to becoming a reliable source and partner for crude oil supplies to Japan.  

He further revealed that Saudi Arabia was the largest exporter of petroleum to Japan as the Kingdom supplied 40 percent of the Asian country’s total needs. 

Saudi Arabia Japan Energy Sector

