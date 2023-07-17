You are here

Tunisia warns EU over migrant 'reception center' concerns following pact

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen shakes the hand of Tunisia's President Kais Saied at the presidential palace in Tunis on July 16, 2023. (AFP)
European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen shakes the hand of Tunisia's President Kais Saied at the presidential palace in Tunis on July 16, 2023. (AFP)
Tunisia warns EU over migrant 'reception center' concerns following pact

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen shakes the hand of Tunisia's President Kais Saied in Tunis.
  • Country signs $1.1bn deal to facilitate deportations
  • About 14,000 people arrived in EU from Tunisia between April and June
LONDON: Tunisia has said it will not become a “reception center” for the return of sub-Saharan migrants from Europe despite the country signing a $1.1 billion deal with the EU.

The migration pact, signed on Sunday amid a visit to Tunisia by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, will facilitate the return of thousands of Tunisian migrants and open legal routes for people to work in the EU, The Guardian reported on Monday.

But Tunisian authorities have stood firm over clauses relating to the return of non-citizen migrants who cross the Mediterranean Sea into Europe by way of Tunisia.

Last month, Meloni reached a significant compromise with the EU, potentially enabling member states to return migrants to their country of departure even if they had stayed in the country for only a few days.

But the clause could prove costly for Tunisia, which serves as a departure point for thousands of non-citizen migrants arriving from further south on the African continent.

Tunisian President Kais Saied had previously warned that his country would not act as the EU’s “border guard.”

An EU source told The Guardian: “That is a point on which the Tunisian authorities feel they have communicated this clearly — that they … shouldn’t be a reception point for irregular migrants generally coming from Europe.”

Between April and June this year, about 14,000 migrants arrived in the EU from Tunisia.

The migration pact will allocate $117 million to Tunisia to help the country combat people smuggling, while half of the total budget will be spent on contracts with humanitarian organizations to enable the return of deported migrants back to their home countries.

Tunisia has suffered from growing domestic tensions over its position as a departure point for migrants, with Saied previously accusing “hordes” of sub-Saharan Africans of facilitating demographic change in his country.

Locals have also grown frustrated with the growing number of migrants in Tunisia, with the government carrying out mass evictions and moving arrivals to outlying desert areas on the Algerian and Libyan borders.

Topics: Tunisia EU migrants

A 5-story apartment building collapses in Cairo and kills at least 9 people

Egyptian emergency and rescue personnel search for survivors in the rubble of a five-story apartment building that collapsed.
Egyptian emergency and rescue personnel search for survivors in the rubble of a five-story apartment building that collapsed.
A 5-story apartment building collapses in Cairo and kills at least 9 people

Egyptian emergency and rescue personnel search for survivors in the rubble of a five-story apartment building that collapsed.
  • Building collapses are common in Egypt, where shoddy construction and a lack of maintenance are widespread in shantytowns, poor city neighborhoods and rural areas
CAIRO: A five-story apartment building collapsed Monday in the Egyptian capital of Cairo, leaving at least nine people dead, authorities said, as rescuers searched through the rubble.
Building collapses are common in Egypt, where shoddy construction and a lack of maintenance are widespread in shantytowns, poor city neighborhoods and rural areas.
The state-run MENA news agency reported that rescue teams recovered at least nine bodies from under the rubble of the building in Cairo’s neighborhood of Hadaeq el-Qubbah, roughly 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from the city’s center.
Four survivors were also taken to a hospital and authorities evacuated a neighboring apartment building, MENA said.
Following an initial inspection, Cairo’s deputy governor, Hossam Fawzi, said the collapse was caused by one of the ground floor residents who removed a number of walls during earlier maintenance work. The man has been detained and will be investigated, he said.
Egypt’s Ministry of Social Solidarity said it would give 60,000 Egyptian pounds ($1,940) to the families of the nine victims. The ministry also said it would deliver aid to the injured and was monitoring the damage to nearby properties.
Police forces cordoned off the area as rescue teams combed the rubble in search for possible survivors, according to local reports.
The government has tried to crack down on illegal building in recent years after decades of lax enforcement. Authorities are also building new cities and neighborhoods to rehouse those living in at-risk areas.

Japan PM, OIC chief agree to strengthen relations

Japan PM, OIC chief agree to strengthen relations
Japan PM, OIC chief agree to strengthen relations

Japan PM, OIC chief agree to strengthen relations
JEDDAH: The secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Kishida Fumio following the Japanese leader’s meeting on Sunday with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In a statement, Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs quoted OIC chief Hissein Brahim Taha as saying that Japan was a friend that played an important role in the international community.

Kishida thanked the organization for the key work it carried out in several areas, including the development and prosperity of the Islamic world and its efforts to combat violent extremism.

The PM said that the appointment of the Japanese Consul General Shinmura to the OIC in May last year would further help strengthen Japan’s relations with the body.

Acknowledging the appointment, Taha said he would like to increase cooperation on poverty control, development, education, the status of women, Afghanistan, and violent extremism.

Kishida and Taha agreed to develop “long-standing friendly relations” between Islamic countries through various links.

At the end of their meeting, Kishida presented works by Honda Koichi, one of Japan’s leading Arabic calligraphers.

This originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: Kishida Arab Tour Fumio Kishida Japan OIC

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is greeted in the UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi on Monday by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.
Japan PM Kishida arrives in Abu Dhabi on official visit

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is greeted in the UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi on Monday by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.
  • The Japanese PM will spend a day in the UAE and then continue to Qatar on July 18
ABU DHABI: Japanese Prime Minister KISHIDA Fumio arrived in the UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi on Monday on an official visit. 

According to the Emirates News Agency, Kishida and the Japanese delegation visiting were received at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, the UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.

Kishida started his Middle East tour in Jeddah on July 16, where he reaffirmed close bilateral ties with Saudi Arabia. The Japanese PM will spend a day in the UAE and then continue to Qatar on July 18.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: Kishida Arab Tour Fumio Kishida UAE Japan

Japan and the UAE's giant leap to outer space

Japan and the UAE’s giant leap to outer space
Japan and the UAE's giant leap to outer space

Japan and the UAE’s giant leap to outer space
  • From Mars to the moon, Japan and the UAE have worked together to explore space and conduct numerous scientific tests
DUBAI: Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida Fumio’s visit to the UAE will highlight strengthened bilateral bonds between the two countries, including in space.

From Mars to the moon, Japan and the UAE have worked together to explore space and conduct numerous scientific tests that will contribute to qualitative developments in the fields of science, communication technologies and robotics.

This year, Japan’s ispace Inc. worked with the Gulf country to land the UAE’s Rashid rover on the moon. Despite its failed landing, the Hakuto-R Mission 1 spacecraft, which carried the rover, managed to launch into space in December 2022.

Keeping up their strong space partnership, the UAE sent Emirati astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi to train in Japan before his current mission.

Last year, Al-Neyadi spent a week training at Tsukuba with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) in preparation for his mission.

Al-Neyadi is a member of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6, and embarked on a six-month mission to the International Space Station this spring.

However, the biggest space achievement of Japan and the UAE in space dates back to July 2020, when Mars Hope Probe lifted off from Tanegashima Space Center, mounted on a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ H-IIA launch vehicle F42.

The vehicle is Japan’s flagship launch vehicle and one of the most reliable in the world. Hope’s liftoff in July was the 45th consecutive successful H-IIA/H-IIB launch, with an accumulative success rate of 98 percent.

Preparation for the Emirates Mars Mission began six years prior to 2020, and the probe, along with the first team of Emirati engineers, spent one year in Japan to collaborate on the operation.

The collaboration between the UAE and Japan “exemplifies the distinctive strategic partnership,” according to UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

Japan’s former foreign minister, Toshimitsu Motegi, also praised the launch of the UAE’s Hope Probe to Mars as a “very important project” symbolizing the “strong relationship” between the two countries.

Vice President of JAXA Yasuo Ishii at the time said it was an “honor for Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency to be part of the historical launch of the Hope mission from our Tanegashima Space Centre by the H-IIA launch vehicle.”

Ishii praised the UAE’s efforts in making the first Arab mission to Mars a reality, and said he looked forward to “promoting further cooperation with the UAE in space activities.”

Japan’s former ambassador to the UAE, Akihiko Nakajima, also pointed out the “daunting task” the UAE took on but managed to complete with success.

“Integrating all the related technologies, both mature and emerging, into a single mission architecture requires excellent talents, guts and skills,” he said.

Akihiko said that the space mission yielded more opportunities for further bilateral cooperation between the UAE and Japan.

Naohiko Abe, senior vice president and head of integrated defense and space systems at MHI, said on the day of the launch: “I greatly appreciate the continuous support and cooperation of UAE’s Space Agency and MBRSC with us over the four years since MHI received the contract in March 2016.

“I sincerely hope that the successful completion of the Mars mission by the spacecraft will bring hope and delight to people all around the world in the midst of this global crisis due to COVID-19. MHI values its relationships of trust we have built over the years with the UAE government.”

In April this year, the Hope Probe released its seventh batch of data, totaling 2.1 terabytes over the course of its mission. The updates include high-cadence observations of dust movement and the first observation of stellar occultation in extreme ultraviolet wavelengths to study the Martian upper atmosphere.

The data also contained stellar occultation observations, where the instrument detects stellar light as it passes through the atmosphere of Mars, allowing for the retrieval of densities of CO2.

Topics: Kishida Arab Tour Fumio Kishida Japan UAE

Emirati students take part in Japan's Youth Ambassador Program

Emirati students take part in Japan’s Youth Ambassador Program
Emirati students take part in Japan's Youth Ambassador Program

Emirati students take part in Japan’s Youth Ambassador Program
  • 12-month program prepares students to study in Asian nation
  • Young people being geared for leadership positions in UAE
ABU DHABI: The influential Japanese International Cooperation Center are providing Emirati students, through the UAE’s 12-month Young Ambassador Program, the opportunity to prepare for study in the Asian nation.

Previous YAP programs have taken place between the UAE and other countries, including China, South Korea and Germany. This is the first one planned with Japan, in collaboration with the JICE, and provides participants with knowledge of Japanese culture, history and language.

The graduates of YAP are expected to become leaders in government, industry, and academia and play critical roles in fostering a mutually beneficial relationship between the two countries. Twenty-one students were chosen out of 250 applicants for the program.

Last September, Japan’s embassy in the UAE hosted an orientation session on YAP for the young Emirati students, who also met with Ambassador to the UAE Akio Isomata. Also present was Alanood Al-Kaabi, program manager of the YAP.

The orientation also allowed participants to experience a traditional Japanese tea ceremony workshop with the Urasenke Abu Dhabi Study Group.

In June, several Emirati students participated in a basic Japanese-language course, which included learning how to speak about tsuyu, or the Japanese rainy season.

The program was launched to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Japan.

The UAE launched the YAP in 2012 to equip young Emiratis to take up prominent roles in society and industry. More than 200 students have graduated from the program.

Topics: Kishida Arab Tour Japan UAE Fumio Kishida

