Saudi feature film ‘Hobal’ to shoot in NEOM

RIYADH: Acclaimed director Abdulaziz Alshlahei’s upcoming Saudi feature film “Hobal” is set to begin shooting in NEOM, northwest Saudi Arabia, this September.
The film will utilize the picturesque Bajdah Studios and its vast landscapes to create an epic cinematic experience, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
“Hobal” focuses on a Saudi family living in isolation in the desert in the early 1990s. Following their grandfather’s strict instructions, the family are not allowed to leave the desert. However, a series of events shakes their foundations and pits them in a struggle between life and death. The film stars Mohammed Altoyan and Mishal Almutairi among an all-Saudi cast.
The motion picture marks Alshlahei’s third feature film, following the success of Saudi period drama “The Tambour of Retribution,” which received two awards at the Cairo Film Festival and was chosen as the Saudi Arabian entry for Best International Feature Film at the 94th Academy Awards in 2022.
The film’s scriptwriter, Mufarrej Al-Majfel, was one of the winners and recipient of a fund award at the Saudi Film Commission’s Daw Film Competition, an initiative launched by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture in September 2019 to support Saudi film production and champion the next generation of filmmakers by establishing a sustainable funding program to bring Saudi content to the screen and to wider audiences.
The film will benefit from production support provided by NEOM who are assisting with crew, location scouting, logistics, and on-the-ground production expertise.
The strategic location of Bajdah Studios offers producers the opportunity to shoot on location in the stunning landscapes of NEOM while being in close proximity to the state-of-the-art sound stages, complete with back-of-house facilities comprising of make-up rooms, green rooms and production offices.
Alshlahei said: “Since 2018, we have been thinking about unique locations to shoot our film. We decided on NEOM, and specifically Bajdah, where the captivating landscapes will be an influential and integral part of the narrative.
“Our director of photography will use anamorphic lenses to do justice to this extraordinary and majestic destination and set a beautiful atmosphere for the film. I’m excited about shooting and would like to take this opportunity to thank the NEOM Media Industries team for welcoming us and supporting the film.”
Wayne Borg, managing director of media industries, entertainment, and culture at NEOM, said: “We are thrilled to be the location of choice for Abdulaziz Alshlahei’s latest homegrown feature ‘Hobal.’ We are looking forward to supporting him in every step of the way to bring his vision to the screen, in what is a very exciting time for the local industry.
“There is a huge appetite for compelling authentic stories from the region across a range of genres that are now transcending borders which we are proud to be a part of. Supporting the new generation of trailblazing filmmakers and talent is of strategic significance to our industry and is central to creating a film ecosystem as we cement our position as the regional gateway to the industry.”
NEOM has supported and provided the backdrop for over 30 local projects spanning film and television across documentary and fiction in the last 18 months including Rupert Wyatt’s “Desert Warrior,” starring Anthony Mackie and Sir Ben Kingsley, “Dunki” directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Shah Rukh Khan, the first regional reality TV show “Million Dollar Island” and “Rise of The Witches,” the region’s biggest-ever budget TV show.
In addition, MBC’s “Exceptional,” a 200-episode-a-year TV drama series, is set to begin shooting in July.
Antiquities Coalition founder: ‘This isn’t just about your history being stolen’
Inside the multi-million-dollar industry of trafficking in ancient artifacts
Updated 15 July 2023
Iain Akerman
LONDON: When Kim Kardashian attended the Met Gala in 2018, little did she know she was about to trigger a global investigation into the illicit trade in antiquities. The image of her next to a gold sarcophagus of the high-ranking Egyptian priest Nedjemankh went viral and soon attracted the attention of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. An investigation into its provenance followed, leading prosecutors to the 2011 Egyptian revolution.
During the unrest, the sarcophagus had been looted from Minya in Upper Egypt, smuggled to Paris, restored, and eventually sold to The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York for $4 million.
“The Met purchased the item at a time when there were reports of looting in Egypt after the 2011 revolution,” says Deborah Lehr, the chairman and founder of the Antiquities Coalition. “If they had simply Googled the provenance records, they would have known it was falsified, as the export license was dated 1971 and bore the stamp ‘Arab Republic of Egypt’, which was not the name of the country at that time.”
The coffin was returned to Egypt in February 2019.
The unravelling of the mystery surrounding the gold sarcophagus provoked a global investigation into the trade in stolen antiquities. In May last year, Jean-Luc Martinez, a former president and director of the Louvre in Paris, was charged with complicity in fraud and money laundering. All charges relate to the trafficking of antiquities from Egypt and were upheld by a French appeals court in February. Martinez denies any wrongdoing.
Among the deals under investigation is the acquisition of a stone stele (slab) depicting the pharaoh Tutankhamun, which was purchased for the Louvre Abu Dhabi in 2016. That slab is believed to have been sold to the museum by Lebanese-German gallerist and art dealer, Roben Dib, and French antiquities expert Christophe Kunicki. Both were involved in the sale of the gold sarcophagus to The Met in 2017.
According to Lehr, this is just the tip of the iceberg, but gauging the true scale of the problem is difficult. The Antiquities Trafficking Unit within the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, which was established in 2017, estimates that the total value of its seizures to date is over $375 million. Those seizures include 180 relics surrendered by the billionaire hedge fund tycoon Michael Steinhardt in 2021, valued at $70 million, which included artifacts stolen from Lebanon, Egypt and Iraq. Steinhardt had also previously owned a bull’s head from the Phoenician temple of Eshmun in Saida, which had been snatched from a facility in Byblos during the Lebanese Civil War. The head ended up at The Met and was repatriated to Lebanon despite legal challenges from its owners, Lynda and William Bierewaltes, in 2017.
“That’s just one market,” says Lehr, who is also the CEO of Edelman Global Advisory and vice chairman of the Paulson Institute. “For many years, it was viewed as a victimless crime by the big galleries, a lot of the auction houses, and the dealers. It was viewed as, ‘Nobody will notice, and if they do it’s just the price of doing business to return it.’”
The opposite is, in fact, true. Not only does the theft of antiquities rob communities of future economic opportunity around archaeological sites, it helps to fund entities such as Daesh. “They had a ministry of extraction,” explains Lehr. “One division was focused on oil and one division was focused on antiquities because they realized it was a very profitable business. They even had their own auction house.” It is because of its impact on national economies and global security that the Antiquities Coalition says a whole-of-government approach, as well as international cooperation, is necessary to combat cultural racketeering.
“Nobody listens to the minister of antiquities,” says Lehr. “They’re the weakest in the system. So if you want to address anything, it’s got to go to the ministry of foreign affairs, to defense or finance. You’ve got to get it onto their radar. Once it’s there, it gives us a chance to start to put the legal structures in place and to raise awareness. And we found as soon as we could talk to those people and show them that this isn’t just about your history being stolen, this is about economic opportunity, this is about some of the unrest that you’re seeing, then we got their attention. Then we started working with them and changing the legal structure, so at least if a crime is committed, they can address it.”
Previously a negotiator for the US government on intellectual property rights with China, Lehr’s interest in the illicit trade in antiquities was piqued by its blending of history and foreign policy. It was while working as a negotiator that she and her team began to painstakingly break down smuggling patterns. They found that the networks often began with local organized crime gangs working from lists supplied by dealers who, in turn, collaborated with academics, who knew what antiquities might be found in a particular area.
“They’re smuggled out, so you have professional smugglers who one day will be smuggling drugs, one day women, one day cigarettes, and one day antiquities,” says Lehr. “That process is often very similar and then it gets specialized at the middleman.” Middlemen such as Douglas Latchford, a British art dealer who was accused of trafficking looted Cambodian relics and falsifying documents in 2019. Although charges of wire fraud, smuggling and conspiracy were brought against him in New York, they were dismissed following his death in 2020. In June this year, Latchford’s daughter agreed to forfeit $12 million derived from the sale of stolen antiquities. She had previously returned 125 statues and gold relics to Cambodia.
“We’re not opposed to the antiquities trade, we’re just opposed to the trade in illegitimate items,” says Lehr, who formed the Antiquities Coalition in 2011 as an NGO dedicated to safeguarding the world’s heritage from cultural racketeering. “And it’s very hard sometimes to tell the difference. So we’re trying to work with institutions to encourage certain practices, including for auction houses, dealers and museums to have rigorous provenance research units.” In the wake of the scandal surrounding the Louvre, France’s Minister of Culture, Rima Abdul Malak, announced the formation of a commission to look into the legal framework and procedures relating to the acquisition of works. In May, The Met announced it was to hire a team dedicated to provenance research.
Lehr is also hoping that stronger penalties will be implemented for those found guilty of cultural racketeering. In the case of the Hobby Lobby scandal, in which representatives of the US-based arts and craft retailer knowingly falsified records for the import of Iraqi artefacts, a $3 million settlement was agreed upon. In contrast, Steinhardt, who is 82, simply agreed to a lifetime ban on acquiring antiquities.
“We are hoping that we will see some prison time in the near future because that is really what you have to have as a deterrent,” Lehr says.
Two antiquities from the region on the coalition’s ‘Most Wanted’ list are the Lion of Nimrud, which was looted from the Iraqi national museum in 2003, and an alabaster stone inscription from the Temple of Awwam in Yemen. The coalition is also working with governments across the Arab world to bring about meaningful change. It pushed for the 2016 signing of a memorandum of understanding between the US and Egypt, which restricted the import of certain archaeological relics, and works with the ministries of culture in Saudi Arabia and the UAE to raise awareness — AlUla is, after all, one of the world’s largest archaeological sites, and Dubai has (historically at least) been a transshipment point for the trade in illegal antiquities. Saudi Arabia is also seeking to play a leadership role in the fight against cultural racketeering and in the development and training of Arab archaeologists.
“Even though I don’t think Saudi Arabia or the UAE consider that they have a looting issue, they do have heritage to protect and being leaders on this issue is so important,” says Lehr. “The steps that they take around their collecting, and how they’re handling the excavations, is so important in setting an example, not just in the region, but globally.”
Highlights from the second ATHR Collectors’ Circle exhibition in Saudi Arabia
The group show runs at Jeddah’s ATHR Gallery until the end of this month
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Highlights from the second ATHR Collectors’ Circle exhibition, which runs at Jeddah’s ATHR Gallery until the end of this month
‘Fortitude’
Sarah Abu Abdallah
This 2020 work from the Qatif-born artist echoes one of her pieces from the same year, “Trees Speaking With Each Other,” which was a large wooden planter box containing several heirloom tomatoes from her hometown. “Through urban development, farmlands have become compromised,” she told Arab News back then. “These tomatoes are no longer available. They were grown by generations and generations of farmers. This piece is a gesture of nostalgia. It speaks about the inability to recreate what has been lost.” This piece, “Fortitude,” consists of a group of tomato seeds encased in resin that is the size and shape of actual tomatoes. The seeds are from the same heirloom tomatoes, and — according to the gallery — come from the last box sold by one of the farmers before his farm had to close. “This artwork, as its name suggests, represents perseverance, as well as the artist’s heritage and identity,” the brochure states.
‘Yellow Cow Poster’
Ahmed Mater
Mater is one of Saudi’s most-acclaimed modern artists. This work is part of his ongoing series of “interventions, performances and installations inspired by a passage in the Surah-Al-Baqarah (The Cow), the longest chapter in the Qur’an,” the artist explains on his website. The titular cow is selected by God for sacrifice. “It is not a work of art that seeks resolution,” Mater states, “but an ongoing project that inserts this ancient story into a contemporary consumer society.” The statement for the show reads: “Do not trust only the calcium. It is in the milk we drink for the sanity of our bones, but we need stories to have sanity in our lives, and elegant ways of digesting meaning.”
‘Now that I’ve lost you in my dreams, where do we meet?’
Sara Abdu
Abdu’s work was inspired by her uncle’s death and a single dream she had of him afterwards. It consists of a wall of soap bars made from ingredients used in the ritual washing of the body in Islamic funeral rites. Abdu has carved a word from the title into each of the blocks. “The structure weighs down the fleeting moment of farewell, solidifying the dissipating quality of smell into tangible blocks that can be infinitely cast,” the gallery states.
‘Delights II’
Sultan bin Fahad
The Riyadh-born artist’s “Delights” series is a collaboration with the well-established carpet brand Iwan Maktabi. It displays phrases traditionally used in weddings and other celebrations, over visuals that are inspired by the ‘boxes of delights’ given as gifts at these times and show the bride’s and groom’s fathers shaking hands. “The recent lockdown triggered me to take those stories and show that the offerings are not only for special occasions. They should be shown and seen all the time,” the artist said of these works.
‘Within a Sphere 6’
Dana Awartani
The Jeddah-based Saudi-Palestinian artist’s 2015 series explores harmony and symmetry through the Platonic Solids — the five ‘perfect’ shapes derived from a sphere. “Each painting is based on the numerical value of the individual vertices of the platonic solids and the colors used are directly inspired by the four elements (earth, air, fire, water) and the heavens that Plato attributed to each shape,” the gallery explains.
Vandals in Naples destroy seminal artwork by 90-year-old Italian artist Michelangelo Pistoletto
By the time flames were doused, all that was left of the installation by Michelangelo Pistoletto was a charred frame
Pistoletto's artwork, titled “Venus of the Rags” had been display in Naples since June 28
Updated 12 July 2023
AP
MILAN: Vandals set fire and destroyed a seminal artwork by one of Italy’s most famous living artists early Wednesday outside Naples’ City Hall.
By the time flames were doused, all that was left of the installation by Michelangelo Pistoletto was a charred frame.
Pistoletto’s artwork, titled “Venus of the Rags” had been display in Naples since June 28. It featured a large plaster neoclassical nude Venus, inspired by Danish sculptor Bertel Thorvaldsen’s 19th century “Venus with Apple,” picking through a mountain of rags.
Pistoletto made several versions of “Venus of the Rags.” The first, in 1967, had a concrete or cement Venus purchased at a garden center covered with mica to create a glittery surface. Others used plaster casts of the that statue, and one was made out of Greek marble containing mica, according to the Tate Gallery, which owns one of the pieces.
Pistoletto told the Corriere della Sera daily newspaper that the reasons for the attack could be many.
“It is a work that calls for regeneration, on the necessity to find a balance and harmony between two minds that are represented on the one hand by beauty, and on the other by consummate consumerism, a disaster,’’ the 90-year-old artist said.
He added: “The world is going up in flames anyway. The same spirits that are waging war are the ones that set the Venus on fire. “
Pistoletto is a painter, object artist and art theorist who is one of the main representatives of the Italian Arte Povera movement of the late 1960s and early 1970s through which artists attacked the political, industrial and cultural establishment.
Dutch to return colonial treasures to Indonesia, Sri Lanka
The commission was set up after a request by Indonesia for the return of some art pieces and natural history collections by its former colonial ruler the Netherlands
Updated 06 July 2023
AFP
THE HAGUE: The Netherlands said on Thursday it will hand back hundreds of colonial-era artifacts to Indonesia and Sri Lanka, including a haul of treasure and a gem-encrusted bronze cannon.
The decision to return some 478 objects followed recommendations by a government-appointed commission last year looking into illegal Dutch colonial acquisitions now being displayed in museums in the Netherlands.
“These recommendations are a milestone in dealing with collections from a colonial context,” said Gunay Uslu, Dutch deputy minister for culture, education and science.
The commission was set up after a request by Indonesia for the return of some art pieces and natural history collections by its former colonial ruler the Netherlands.
Some of the items to be handed back include the so-called “Lombok treasure” of hundreds of golden and silver objects, looted by the Dutch colonial army after capturing the Cakranegara palace on Indonesia’s Lombok island in 1894.
It also included a bronze cannon decorated with silver, gold and precious gems including rubies.
The 18th-century “Lewke’s cannon” is believed to have been a gift by a Sri Lankan aristocrat called Lewke Disava to the king of Kandy around 1745-46.
It is believed to have fallen into Dutch hands in 1765 when Dutch troops led by the governor of Ceylon Lubbert Jan van Eck attacked and conquered Kandy.
After being displayed around the Netherlands, the cannon was eventually added to the Rijksmuseum’s collection in Amsterdam.
Rijksmuseum director Taco Dibbits said the “restitution as a positive step in cooperation with Sri Lanka.”
“The relationship and exchanges of knowledge built up between the two nations in the fields of research and common history constitute a strong foundation for the future,” he added in a statement.
The commission will hand down decisions about other artifacts in the future, public broadcaster NOS said.
This included art from Nigeria as well as the Dubois collection which included the horse-riding reins of Prince Diponegoro, a Javanese royal who opposed Dutch colonial rule in the 19th century.
The Netherlands has been wrestling with the legacy of its colonial past in recent years.
Dutch King Willem-Alexander on Saturday issued a historic royal apology for the Netherlands’ involvement in colonial-era slavery.