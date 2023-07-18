Air traffic resumes at Iraqi Kurdistan airports after drones activity -sources

You are here

An Iraqi Airways Canadair CRJ-900 jet plane on the tarmac at the airport in the Iraqi Kurdish city of Sulaimaniyah. (AFP file photo)
Updated 18 July 2023
Reuters

  • Security threats ended after the drones left
SULAIMANIYA, Iraq: Air traffic resumed at Iraqi Kurdistan’s two airports on Monday evening after a brief suspension due to suspected drones activity in the Kurdish region’s airspace, two security sources said.
Air traffic at the airports of Iraq’s northern cities of Irbil and Sulaimaniya was interrupted for around four hours from 1800 local time (1500 GMT) after security forces alerted regional aviation authorities of suspected unknown drones flying in the area, said a security source on condition of anonymity.
“Security threats ended after the drones left. It’s still not clear where the drones came from,” said a second source.
The manager of Irbil airport confirmed in a statement the resumption of air flights without elaborating. (Writing by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Sonali Paul)

 

Topics: Kurdistan Irbil and Sulaimaniya Iraq

WASHINGTON: A Russian fighter jet flew very close to a US surveillance aircraft over Syria, forcing it to go through the turbulent wake and putting the lives of the four American crew members in danger, US officials said Monday.
The officials said the incident, which happened just before noon EDT on Sunday, was a significant escalation in what has been a string of encounters between US and Russian aircraft in Syria in recent weeks. The intercept by the Russian Su-35 impeded the US crew’s ability to safely operate their MC-12 aircraft, the officials said, calling it a new level of unsafe behavior that could result in an accident or loss of life.
In recent weeks, Russian fighter jets have repeatedly harassed US unmanned MQ-9 drones, but the latest incident raised alarms because it endangered American lives.
The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of a military operation, would not say how close the Russian jet got to the US warplane. The MC-12, which is a twin-engine turboprop aircraft routinely used by special operations forces, was doing surveillance in support of operations against the Daesh groups in Syria, the officials said.
On multiple occasions in the past two weeks, Russian fighter jets flew dangerously close to MQ-9 Reapers, setting off flares and forcing the drones to take evasive maneuvers. US and Russian military officers communicate frequently over a deconfliction phone line during the encounters, protesting the other side’s actions.
The US is considering a number of military options to address the increasing Russian aggression in the skies over Syria, which complicated efforts to strike an Daesh group leader earlier this month, according to a senior defense official. The US was eventually able to launch a strike and kill the militant.
The official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations, declined to detail the options under consideration, but said the US will not cede any territory and will continue to fly in the western part of the country on anti-Daesh missions.
The Russian military activity, which has increased in frequency and aggression since March, stems from growing cooperation and coordination between Moscow, Tehran and the Syrian government to try to pressure the US to leave Syria.
There are about 900 US forces in the country, and others move in and out to conduct missions targeting Daesh group militants.

 

Topics: Syria Russia US

Arab rights group urges help for rescued migrants on Libya border

Arab rights group urges help for rescued migrants on Libya border
TRIPOLI: An Arab rights group called Monday for international help for 360 sub-Saharan migrants who Libyan authorities say were rescued after having been abandoned in the desert by Tunisian police on the border with Libya.
The Cairo-based Arab Organization for Human Rights (AOHR) said it welcomed Libya’s reception of the migrants who had “experienced difficult humanitarian conditions” before being picked up by Libyan border guards.
“According to Libyan border guards, 360 migrants including women and children need urgent humanitarian and medical aid,” the AOHR’s Libya chapter said, urging Libyan authorities to “authorize the concerned organizations — the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Organization for Migration — to meet them and help with legal procedures.”
The IOM in Libya said on Monday it had provided “emergency humanitarian assistance to migrants rescued at the border with Tunisia.”
It said “191 migrants were provided with hygiene kits, clothes, mattresses & screened for medical, protection and psychosocial assistance.”
Libya’s interior ministry said on Monday it had “documented the expulsions by the Tunisian authorities toward the Libyan border” and posted a video on Facebook showing migrants telling their stories.
On Sunday, Libyan border patrols rescued dozens of migrants who had been abandoned in the desert without water, food or shelter near the border with Tunisia, AFP journalists said.
The migrants, whom the border guards said had been abandoned by Tunisian police, were found in an uninhabited area near Al-Assah 150 kilometers (93 miles) west of Tripoli and around 15 kilometers inside Libyan territory.
An AFP team at the border saw the visibly exhausted and dehydrated migrants sitting or lying on the sand and using shrubs to try to shield themselves from scorching summer heat that topped 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).
Hundreds of migrants from sub-Saharan African countries were forcibly taken to desert and hostile areas bordering Libya and Algeria after racial unrest in early July in Sfax, Tunisia’s second-largest city.
The trouble flared after the July 3 killing of a Tunisian man in an altercation between locals and migrants.
The port of Sfax is a departure point for many migrants from impoverished and violence-torn countries seeking a better life in Europe by making a perilous Mediterranean crossing.
The Tunisian Red Crescent said it has provided shelter to at least 630 migrants who had been taken after July 3 to the militarised border zone of Ras Jedir, north of Al-Assah, on the Mediterranean coast.
On Sunday, Tunisia and the European Union signed a memorandum of understanding for a “strategic and comprehensive partnership” that includes financial assistance of 10 million euros (about $11 million) to help deal with irregular migration.
Amnesty International’s Eve Geddie called it an “ill-judged agreement, signed despite mounting evidence of serious human rights abuses by authorities” in Tunisia.
The agreement “will result in a dangerous expansion of already failed migration policies and signals EU acceptance of increasingly repressive behavior by Tunisia’s president and government,” added Geddie, the rights group’s advocacy director in Brussels.
“This makes the European Union complicit in the suffering that will inevitably result,” she said.
 

 

Topics: Libya Tunisia migrants

Israel recognizes Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara

Israel recognizes Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara
RABAT: Israel has decided to “recognize Morocco’s sovereignty” over the disputed Western Sahara region, the royal office in Rabat announced Monday, citing a letter from the Israeli prime minister.
According to the letter, Benjamin Netanyahu informed Morocco’s King Mohammed VI of “the State of Israel’s decision to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty” over the mineral-rich desert region, the royal office said in a statement.
Netanyahu said in the letter that Israel is examining the “opening of a consulate in the town of Dakhla,” located in the Moroccan part of Western Sahara — a move long demanded by Rabat.
Israel confirmed the contents of the statement from Morocco when contacted by AFP.
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said Netanyahu’s announcement would “strengthen the relations between the states and peoples, as well as the continued cooperation to enhance peace and regional stability.”
Amir Ohana, the speaker of the Israeli parliament, paid an official visit to Rabat in early June and said that his country “should move toward” recognizing Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara.
Ohana said “serious discussions” between the countries over the issue were underway and that Netanyahu “will be announcing his decisions in the near future.”
The Western Sahara dispute dates back to 1975, when colonial ruler Spain withdrew from the territory, sparking a 15-year war between Morocco and the Polisario Front movement seeking independence in the territory.
Rabat controls nearly 80 percent of Western Sahara and sees the entire region, home to abundant phosphates and fisheries, as its sovereign territory.
Rabat advocates for limited autonomy for the vast desert territory while the Algeria-backed Polisario seeks independence and has called for a UN-supervised referendum on self-determination, but it has never taken place.
Since late 2020, the Polisario says it has been in “a war of legitimate defense” and has declared the entire Western Sahara, including its land, sea and airspace, a “war zone.”
According to Monday’s statement from the royal office, Netanyahu’s letter said Israel’s decision would be transmitted to the United Nations, international organizations, and every country with which Israel has diplomatic relations.
Morocco and Israel normalized relations in December 2020 as part of a series of similar US-backed deals with Arab states known as the Abraham Accords.
In return for normalization with Israel, Rabat received from Washington recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara.
Israeli-Moroccan cooperation in security, trade and tourism has since grown.
But while politicians push for closer ties, sections of Morocco’s public are cautious of the presence of ultra-nationalists in Israel’s government, who are hostile to further talks with the Palestinians.
Israel’s decision to recognize Rabat’s sovereignty over Western Sahara comes at a time of heightened rivalry between Morocco and Algeria, after the two North African neighbors severed their diplomatic relations last summer.

Topics: Israel Morocco Western Sahara Western Sahara dispute Abraham Accords

Despite limited public support, Israel and Arab states are working together on climate issues

Despite limited public support, Israel and Arab states are working together on climate issues
WASHINGTON: A proposal by Israel for enhanced cooperation with Arab states in efforts to tackle environmental issues such as climate change, global warming and water scarcity has been greeted with a muted public reception in the region, as a result of the continuing Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and the low priority the Israeli government is perceived to place on such projects.

The proposal for closer ties was included in a newly published Israeli report on the environmental challenges faced by nations in the Middle East, which was discussed by a panel of Israeli experts and officials during a session hosted by the Washington-based Middle East Institute on Monday.

The experts focused on the need for more cooperation, in areas such as water management and renewable energy, between Israel and the Arab states with which it already has formal ties, including Morocco, Bahrain, the UAE and Jordan.

It was noted that the Palestinian Authority’s municipal powers in the West Bank are very limited and, as a result, its participation in regional planning and discussions about water scarcity and climate change have also been limited, mainly because it has no real powers to implement independent programs and has been severely weakened by the Israeli military occupation.

The audience at the panel discussion heard that Israel and Jordan launched a joint initiative called Eco Peace in 1994 after diplomatic ties between two countries were established. Its aim was to boost sustainable development and foster environmental cooperation between the two countries, and the Palestinians.

Israel and Jordan have also in recent years signed a declaration of intent for a joint water-for-energy project. Jordan would create 600 megawatts of solar power capacity in its deserts that would be exported to Israel to supply it with clean energy, while Israel would build water desalination plants on the Mediterranean Sea and provide water-scarce Jordan with 200 million cubic meters of desalinated water.

The agreement is supported by the US government and will be financed by the UAE. However, the project has faced strong opposition from the Jordanian public, with some arguing that Jordan is handing Israel the power to control its water resources, and others highlighting the ongoing mistreatment of Palestinians in the Occupied Territories.

The panelists discussed the need for cooperation on issues related to water and climate, and the ways in which civil society groups on all sides can play a critical role in promoting such joint efforts, such as the Eco Peace initiative.

The Middle East and North Africa is home to about 500 million people and is one of the most environmentally stressed regions in the world. It is very dry, with vast deserts and extremely limited water resources.

Israeli speakers at Monday’s event suggested that to overcome political hurdles in the region, local groups should engage with their governments to lobby for regional cooperation on environmental issues.

Gidon Bromberg, the co-founder and Israel director of Eco Peace Middle East, said: “Israel can produce water at a price that Jordan can only dream of while Jordan has the capacity to produce

power through solar, because of its vast desert and open areas, and produce renewable energy at a price that Israel can only dream of.”

He added, however, that his previous proposals had faced difficulties and been treated as a low priority under administrations led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who questioned “why Israel should be dependent on Arab states.”

Countries in the region should have a “healthy dependency,” Bromberg said, in the mold of European economic cooperation.

Galit Cohen, the head of the Climate and National Security Program at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv and former director general of the Israeli Ministry of Environmental Protection, discussed Israel’s membership of the Cyprus government’s Initiative for Coordinating Climate Change Actions in the Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East, with the objective of developing a regional plan to address environmental issues.

She said the recent Abraham Accords agreements that normalized relations between Israel and several Arab states have helped with Israeli engagement and integration efforts in the Arab World. But she pointed out that Palestinians have not been represented in many of the regional environmental discussions.

Palestinians say that Israeli military encroachments and annexation activities in the West Bank have hampered any meaningful Palestinian participation in discussions about environmental issues.

Israeli ambassador Gideon Behar, Israel’s special envoy for climate change and sustainability, highlighted during the session some examples of Israeli and Arab cooperation on issues relating to the environment and water.

As one example of potential regional integration, he said that Israel is “a regional super power in the area of water desalination,” which puts it in a position it to supply Jordan’s urban centers with much-need water.

Topics: Middle East Israel climate change

Naval forces from Kuwait, UK complete joint drills 

Naval forces from Kuwait, UK complete joint drills 
DUBAI: Naval forces from Kuwait completed joint drills with the UK’s Royal Marines on Monday, the Kuwait News Agency reported.

The drills, which ran for three weeks, included anti-terrorism training, maritime piracy combat, and ship inspection operations, along with first aid, medical evaluations and combat training. 
 

Topics: Kuwait United Kingdom (UK)

