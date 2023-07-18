Several top editors at Penguin Random House accept buyout offers, layoffs also underway

You are here

Updated 18 July 2023
AP

  • Multiple publishing sources told the AP that layoffs began Monday, with those let go including editor Daniel Halperin, who joined Knopf in 2021 after heading the HarperCollins imprint Ecco since the early 1970s
NEW YORK: Some of publishing’s most celebrated and enduring editors are leaving Penguin Random House after accepting buyout packages. Meanwhile, an undetermined number of company-wide layoffs has begun, according to publishing officials.
Longtime editors of such prominent writers as Anne Rice, Lorrie Moore and Nobel laureates Alice Munro and Elie Wiesel are among those stepping down by the end of the year. Penguin Random House declined Monday to comment on any individual staff members, but multiple publishing officials with knowledge of the buyouts confirmed that departing editors include Vicky Wilson, Jonathan Segal and Ann Close. The officials were not authorized to discuss the decisions and asked to not be identified.
“All of us at Penguin Random House greatly respect the life-changing decisions of those US colleagues who have chosen to take the recent company-wide Voluntary Separation Offer,” reads a Penguin Random House statement provided Monday to The Associated Press.
“Their contributions to our publishing, our booksellers, and to our readers have made a meaningful difference in who we are as a company and community, and their dedication to mentoring and to sharing their expertise and experience with our next generation of talent will be one of their major legacies,” the statement said. “We thank them and wish them a joyful and fulfilling next chapter.”
Multiple publishing sources told the AP that layoffs began Monday, with those let go including editor Daniel Halperin, who joined Knopf in 2021 after heading the HarperCollins imprint Ecco since the early 1970s. His authors at Knopf included Joyce Carol Oates, with whom he also worked at Ecco.
Penguin Random House declined comment on the layoffs.
The buyouts and layoffs come amid a broader reorganization at Penguin Random House, which earlier this year overhauled its Random House and Crown divisions. The departures at the country’s largest publishing house also follow numerous other high-profile changes. Global company CEO Markus Dohle and US CEO Madeline McIntosh both left within months of PRH’s failed attempt to purchase rival publisher Simon & Schuster, a deal struck down last fall by a federal judge. In June, Robert Gottlieb, a former Knopf editor-in-chief who worked on all of Robert Caro’s Lyndon Johnson books, died at age 92. Knopf has not yet announced a new editor for the fifth volume.
HarperCollins and Hachette Book Group are among other publishers who have offered buyouts in recent months. Compared to the previous two years, the overall sales in 2023 have been down across the industry, though the numbers are still higher than the last pre-pandemic year, 2019.
Wilson, Segal and Close have all worked for decades at the Penguin Random House imprint Alfred A. Knopf, one of the industry’s premier publishers. Others leaving include Knopf Managing Editor Kathy Hourigan, who joined the company in 1963; and Andy Hughes, the imprint’s senior vice president of production and design. Joan Didion’s editor at Knopf, Shelley Wanger, also took the buyout.
Hourigan and Hughes have been closely involved in the publication of Caro’s series on Johnson, a project dating back to the 1970s. A spokesperson for Caro said no plan was yet in place for Hourigan and/or Hughes to continue on a freelance basis with Caro, who is currently writing the long-awaited fifth and likely final volume on Johnson.

 

Updated 17 July 2023
Gobran Mohamed

  • Staff in the Egyptian capital are also protesting over what they claim to be discriminatory behavior by London management
  • BBC Cairo office workers: Our salaries have lost nearly half of their value due to the depreciation of the Egyptian pound since March of 2022
Updated 17 July 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: BBC journalists based in the broadcaster’s Cairo office on Monday began a three-day strike over pay and working conditions.

Staff in the Egyptian capital are also protesting over what they claim to be discriminatory behavior by London management in “deliberately pursuing against the Cairo office on financial policies.”

The latest industrial action in Egypt, lasting through Wednesday, follows a one-day strike staged on June 14.

In a statement, the BBC Cairo office workers said: “Our insistence on continuing our protest steps comes as a result of the London administration’s persistence in ignoring our demands.

“The discriminatory approach adopted by the BBC management in London against the Cairo office and its staff sends negative signals.

“Our salaries have lost nearly half of their value due to the depreciation of the Egyptian pound since March of 2022.

“Since then, we have repeatedly asked the management in London to adjust and reconsider our salaries, but our demands were either ignored or meager increases were offered.”

The statement pointed out that London management had “taken measures to resolve similar crises in its other offices in the region, in addition to the existence of discriminatory behavior with other offices in terms of salary disbursement rules.”

It added: “We decided to escalate until we got our full rights, as the management left us no other choice after we waited for months, hoping that we would reach a solution through settlement or negotiation.”

Nearly 80 journalists and staff working in Cairo took part in last month’s strike. In a statement issued at the time, journalists and correspondents complained of “discrimination in the payment of salaries in the local currency when the BBC’s offices in other parts of the world receive salaries in foreign currency.”

Khaled El-Balshy, head of Egypt’s Journalists Syndicate, said the representative body had written to the BBC in London after the Cairo workers had requested its intervention in the dispute.

He noted that London management had been officially notified of the latest strike dates and added that the syndicate was in “solidarity with colleagues in all their steps to claim their rights.”

BBC management was unavailable for comment.

Google celebrates Sudanese musician Asma Hamza in latest doodle

Google celebrates Sudanese musician Asma Hamza in latest doodle
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

  • Late Arab composer, oud player commemorated on anniversary of competition win.
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: In a vibrant tribute to the late Sudanese music icon Asma Hamza, Google on Monday dedicated its latest doodle to the composer and oud player.

Hamza, a trailblazer for women in the music industry in Sudan and the Arab world, was commemorated by Google on the anniversary of her win at the prestigious Sudanese music competition Laylat Al-Qadr Al-Kubra, in 1997.

The landmark victory propelled her to fame in a field that had been predominantly male dominated, marking a pivotal moment in her illustrious career.

Born in Sudan in 1932, Hamza, regarded as one of the most influential Arab musicians, nurtured dreams of becoming a singer. However, her delicate vocal cords made it impossible for her to fulfil the ambition, leading to her discovering a talent for whistling.

Recognizing her ability, her father procured an oud, a musical instrument similar to a lute but with a slimmer neck and no frets, to help Hamza hone her skills.

At a time when it was socially unacceptable for women in Sudan to produce music, through grit and determination she taught herself to play the oud, relying on her memory and innate musical sense.

Despite having to secretly compose many of her melodies, Hamza received unwavering support from her dad and as she matured, collaborated with numerous Arab artists, further solidifying her place in the music industry.

Her journey in breaking down gender barriers and paving the way for future female artists, led to her recognition as one of the first female composers in Sudan with her legacy continuing to inspire, even after her death in 2018, aged 86.

The Google doodle of Hamza has appeared throughout the Middle East and North Africa region in countries including Morocco, Algeria, Libya, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, and the UAE.

Saudi Arabia’s expat community thrives, outperforming US in ranking, report reveals

Saudi Arabia’s expat community thrives, outperforming US in ranking, report reveals
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

  • Bahrain, UAE, and Oman rank among best places to live for expats in MENA
  • Working abroad, digital and administration ease were contributing factors to Kingdom’s score
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia has been voted as one of the best places to live for expats, outperforming the US in this particular ranking, a new report has found.

According to the Expat Insider 2023 survey, Saudi Arabia, with its vibrant expat community, claimed the 28th spot, leaving countries such as the US (30th), France (33rd) and Germany (49th) trailing behind.

This ranking comes from the comprehensive Expat Insider 2023 report by InterNations, the world’s largest expat community, which provides a unique perspective into the world as seen through the eyes of expats.

While the US and Saudi Arabia grappled in the middle, Mexico stole the spotlight as the global frontrunner for expats, closely followed by Spain and Panama.

From the Middle East and North Africa, Bahrain claimed the ninth spot, followed closely by the UAE and Oman, which ranked 11th and 12th respectively. Kuwait, instead, was left at the bottom of the ranking, scoring 53rd.

The survey, which was sent to over 12,000 expats across 172 countries, asked participants to rate various factors across five categories. These included quality of life, ease of settling in, working abroad, personal finance, and the expat essentials index, which covered housing, administration, language, and digital life.

While Saudi Arabia performed well in various categories, such as working abroad (14th) and expat essentials (ninth), it scored lower in quality of life (40th) and ease of settling in (32nd), indicating specific areas that could be improved to make the country a more attractive destination for people living abroad.

The US was confirmed to be a top destination for job prospects and career growth, but it fell short in areas of personal finance, quality of life, and healthcare, a subcategory that proved to be particularly challenging, as it ranked 52nd, only ahead of Ireland.

On the other end of the spectrum, Mexico’s top spot was earned through high scores in local friendliness and cultural adaptability subcategories, consistently ranking in the top five since the survey’s inception in 2014. The podium was completed by Spain, second, and Panama, third.

Bahrain, the highest-ranking country in MENA, boasted the best score in expat essentials and made a significant leap in personal finance, moving up 19 spots from the previous year. Almost half of the expats in Bahrain gave a thumbs-up to the cost of living, a significant increase from the previous year.

The UAE narrowly missed the top 10, due to its low score in the environment and climate subcategory. Despite the harsh desert climate, the UAE shone in the expat essentials category, maintaining its second place from last year.

Oman, ranking close behind the UAE at 12th place, scored well in the expat essentials and housing subcategories, with many expats reporting that it was relatively easy and affordable to find a house in Oman.

Kuwait, on the other hand, found itself at the bottom of the list, with expats expressing dissatisfaction with the quality of life, leisure options, and their ability to express their opinions openly. Many respondents also reported struggling to form friendships in Kuwait.

Interestingly, half of the countries in the top 10 for expat essentials were Arab, indicating the ease of settling in for expats even without proficiency in the local language. In this sub-category, Saudi Arabia, however, missed the top 10, ranking 17th.

Arabian Business to launch Russian online edition

Arabian Business to launch Russian online edition
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

  • New edition to be launched early October
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Arabian Business, the UAE-based business-focused news site, is set to launch a Russian language edition aimed at the growing Russian population in the region, the brand announced on Monday.

The site will be accessible from the English website and will feature the latest news and features translated from English to Russian. It will also provide video content and newsletters.

The new Russian site will be free of charge for the first three months, after which a fee will be introduced, similar to the English site.

“Arabian Business now has a digital audience close to 5 million unique users each month in English and Arabic. Given the strong and growing presence of Russians in the UAE — many of them now amongst the elite business community — this is a natural evolution of the brand,” Arabian Business Editor-in-Chief Matthew Amlot said.

“From October, Russians can access in their own language the very latest news within moments of it appearing on the English site. This new platform is also a great opportunity for our many commercial partners to gain direct access to a UAE-based Russian audience,” he added.

Launched in 2001, Arabian Business is a weekly business magazine and news site published in Dubai and focusing on global and regional news analysis.

UN Security Council to hold first talks on AI risks

UN Security Council to hold first talks on AI risks
Updated 17 July 2023
Reuters

  • In June, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres backed a proposal by some artificial intelligence executives for the creation of an international AI watchdog body like the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
Updated 17 July 2023
Reuters

LONDON: The United Nations Security Council will hold its first formal discussion on artificial intelligence (AI) this week in New York, with Britain to call for an international dialogue about its impact on global peace and security.
Governments around the world are considering how to mitigate the dangers of emerging AI technology, which could reshape the global economy and change the international security landscape.
Britain holds the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council this month and has been seeking a global leadership role in AI regulation.
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will chair the discussion on Tuesday.
In June, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres backed a proposal by some artificial intelligence executives for the creation of an international AI watchdog body like the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

 

