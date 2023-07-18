You are here

Risking revival of unrest, Iran rulers tighten curbs on dissent

Social media is flooded with angry comments from Iranians criticizing the return of the morality police, who had largely vanished from streets since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in their custody. (AFP)
  • Journalists, lawyers, rights activists, students arrested, summoned or faced other measures
DUBAI: Iran’s clerical rulers are clamping down on dissent ahead of the anniversary of the death of a young woman in morality police custody, fearing a revival of nationwide protests that rocked the Islamic Republic for months.

Journalists, lawyers, human rights advocates and students have been arrested, summoned or faced other measures in a campaign that one activist described as “instilling fear and intimidation.”

In February, Iran’s judiciary announced a broad amnesty, which included releases, pardons, or reduced sentences for those arrested, charged, or detained during the previous unrest.

Iranian Judiciary officials were not immediately available to comment on the current situation.

However, senior officials have defended the new crackdown as necessary to maintain stability. 

But some politicians and insiders have said that mounting repression could deepen a crisis between the clerical leadership and society at large at a time of growing popular discontent over economic woes.

Police on Sunday announced that the morality police force has intensified its crackdown on women flouting the compulsory dress code. 

In a show of civil disobedience, unveiled women have frequently appeared in public since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16 last year.

Amini fell into a coma and died three days later following her arrest by the morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic dress code.

The incident unleashed years of pent up anger over issues from tightening social and political controls to economic hardships, triggering the clerical establishment’s worst legitimacy crisis in decades.

Security forces crushed months of unrest during which protesters from all walks of life called for the downfall of the Islamic Republic and women took off and burned the compulsory headscarves in fury.

A senior former Iranian official said the authorities should not ignore realities on the ground this time round.

“People are still angry over Amini’s death and they are frustrated because of their daily struggle to bring food to their tables,” the former official said, asking not to be identified.

“These wrong decisions may have painful consequences for the establishment. People cannot take more pressure. If it continues, we will witness street protests again.”

Social media was flooded with angry comments from Iranians criticizing the return of the morality police, who had largely vanished from streets since Amini died in their custody.

Rights advocates said the state had stepped up its repression to “keep people off the streets” ahead of Amini’s death anniversary.

“The Islamic Republic feels threatened. By redeploying the morality police, the regime is fueling the people’s revolution,” said Atena Daemi, a prominent human rights activist in Iran.

“People are very angry due to repression, rights violations and worsening economic problems. All these will result in revival of street protests.”

Iran’s former President, pro-reform cleric Mohammad Khatami, denounced such measures as “self-destructive” that “would make the society even more inflamed than before,” Iranian media reported.

Iran has been hit by the double hammer blows of continuing US sanctions over its nuclear program and mismanagement that offers scant comfort to the middle and lower-income Iranians who are shouldering much of the burden of the economic woes, from over 50 percent inflation to rising utility, food and housing prices.

The mood bodes ill for a parliamentary election scheduled for next February, when Iran’s rulers hope for a high turnout to show their legitimacy even if the outcome will not change any major policy.

Topics: Iran

Tunisia’s olive oil industry at a crossroads as heatwaves reduce global output

  • Climate change and water scarcity pose challenges for olive-producing countries like Tunisia
  • Tunisian companies work to overcome obstacles, diversify products, and establish strong brands abroad
JUBA: Tunisia, one of the world’s top five olive oil producers, is standing at a critical turning point. The country’s olive oil industry, which has long been a vital source of economic stability and foreign currency, is facing challenges that could determine its future.

With the rise of super intensive farming using Spanish olive varieties and methods, Tunisia has witnessed a surge in production levels and profits for big investors. However, this newfound success faces new obstacles.

As the industry shifts towards mechanization and unsustainable practices, the long-term sustainability of Tunisia’s olive oil sector, as well as the well-being of local communities and the unique climate and ecology of the country, hangs in the balance.

Olive farming is deeply ingrained in Tunisia’s agricultural landscape, with over 300,000 producers and approximately 1.7 million hectares of olive trees. This vast cultivation area covers 35 percent of Tunisia’s cultivable land, making it the most prominent agricultural occupation in terms of land use.

Olive farming also serves as a significant source of employment, as during harvest seasons, women and young people often find temporary work in the sector. Yet, much of the harvests are exported by European companies without recognizing the place of origin.

The mislabelling occurs because Tunisian olive oils are often undervalued, and consumers tend to prefer well-established European brands.

“This mislabeling problem is significant, also because consumers often end up paying for extra virgin olive oil but receive lower-quality oils instead,” Anita Zachou, an olive oil expert, told Arab News.

For her, Tunisian olive oil varieties such as Chetoui, Sayali and Chemlali have significant potential to appeal to customers and win their taste preferences.

However, in recent years, in Tunisia, Spanish varieties have been increasingly planted “as they may provide quick growth,” Habib Ben Moussa, an environmental expert from Tunis, told Arab News, pointing to their limited lifespan of approximately 30 years.

“Chemlali, a highly productive local variety, has the potential to compete with Greek and Spanish varieties which put strain on local water sources,” Ben Moussa added. “Considering the increasing frequency of dry years due to climate change, it is unlikely that Spanish varieties have a future.”

Judy Ridgway, another renowned expert on olive oils, noted that recently “Tunisian olive oils have started making their way into the UK market under their own names, separate from international blends, yet more needs to be done to increase awareness and recognition of Tunisian olive oils.”

Despite the challenges in marketing new brands on international markets, Tunisian companies have made significant strides by

improving the quality of their products in recent years, actively participating in international competitions and receiving awards.

EVOO Zeet, an award-winning business, played a pivotal role in introducing Tunisian extra virgin olive oil to the UK market in 2017.

“Procuring high-quality Tunisian olive oil can be challenging due to policies and the requirement of large quantities from buyers,” Daly Hamdi, the owner, told Arab News.

Also, climate change and water stress have further complicated olive oil production in Tunisia and other Mediterranean countries, Hamdi added. “Drought and a lack of workforce continue to pose significant challenges to the industry, driving up the cost of olive oil. While the Tunisian government supports larger producers, smaller producers face difficulties in accessing the necessary support.”

Despite the olive oil industry’s challenges in Tunisia, it is not an isolated predicament as the whole of Southern Europe, including the world’s largest olive producer, Spain, is facing its own crisis due to a heatwave. This threatens to yield a second consecutive poor harvest, leading to potential gaps on shelves and even higher prices.

“As a result, the customers can turn away from olive oils, and choose more affordable ones,” Yacine Amor, the managing director of the Artisan Olive Oil Company, another highly-acclaimed company focused on Tunisian olive oils, told Arab News.

Amor emphasises the importance of preserving Tunisian olive oil’s uniqueness. To mitigate challenges, the company sources from irrigated olive groves and maintains a diverse supplier network.

“There are challenges like everywhere, but we remain focused on building a strong brand.”

 

Topics: Tunisia olive oil

5-nation group holds 2nd meeting on Lebanon crises

  • The group reaffirmed its commitment to the sovereignty and independence of Lebanon
  • The statement urged Lebanese leaders and parties to hold presidential elections as soon as possible
RIYADH: Officials from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, the US, and France, on Monday held a second meeting to discuss the ongoing political and economic crises in Lebanon.

A joint statement released on Tuesday by the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the talks in Doha concentrated on the urgent need for Lebanon’s leadership to hold presidential elections and implement vital economic reforms.

“In order to meet the aspirations of the Lebanese people and address their pressing needs, it is imperative that Lebanon elects a president who embodies integrity, unites the nation, puts the interests of the country first, prioritizes the well-being of its citizens, and forms a broad and inclusive coalition to implement essential economic reforms, particularly those recommended by the International Monetary Fund,” the statement added.

It pointed out that the five nations were willing to work jointly with Lebanon to support the implementation of reform measures, which it described as “invaluable to the country’s future prosperity, stability, and security.”

Representatives of the quintet looked at options about acting against anyone trying to obstruct or impede the election process, and they also noted the need for judicial reform and implementation of the rule of law, highlighting the 2020 Beirut port explosion investigation.

The statement urged Lebanese leaders and parties to hold presidential elections as soon as possible and take immediate action to overcome the current political impasse in the country.

The group reaffirmed its commitment to the sovereignty and independence of Lebanon and noted the importance of the Lebanese government’s implementation of UN Security Council resolutions and other relevant international conventions and agreements.

The resolutions referred to included those issued by the Arab League, in addition to the requirement to adhere to the terms and conditions of the Taif Agreement aimed at ensuring the preservation of national unity and civil justice in Lebanon.

The Saudi delegation to the meeting in the Qatari capital included Nizar Al-Aloula, an adviser to the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, and the Saudi ambassadors to Qatar and Lebanon, Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan and Walid Al-Bukhari, respectively.

Topics: Middle East Lebanon Saudi Arabia Qatar Egypt France US

Jordan and Japan to cooperate on digital transformation efforts

  • Ministers sign memorandum of understanding to enhance opportunities to work together in this and related fields, including information technology and innovation
  • The agreement focuses primarily on modern digital technologies, in particular artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, blockchain technology, cloud computing and robotics
AMMAN: Jordan and Japan have agreed to enhance their cooperation in the field of digital transformation, including technical collaboration and exchange of expertise.
Jordan’s Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmed Hanandeh and Japan’s Minister for Digital Transformation Kono Taro signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday, the Jordan News Agency reported, citing a statement by the former’s ministry.
Under the agreement they will work to enhance the opportunities for collaboration in digital transformation efforts and the fields of information technology and innovation, officials said. It focuses in particular on modern digital technologies, primarily artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, blockchain technology, cloud computing and robots, in addition to technologies related to data, e-payment, digital identity, sustainable information technology, and smart cities.
Hanandeh said during the signing ceremony that authorities in Jordan are keen to develop a partnership with the Japanese government in these areas, and benefit from the country’s “vast” experience and proficiency in the field of digital transformation to serve common development interests.
He also highlighted the Jordanian government’s “constant endeavors to keep pace with the latest developments” and benefit from the implementation of the best international practices and the opportunities created by digital transformation and modern technologies.
“This effort aims to improve life quality, develop government services, strengthen Jordan’s position in the areas of modern innovation and entrepreneurship, and support sustainable development goals,” he added.
Kono noted the efforts Jordan is making to promote the digital economy and entrepreneurship at a national level, and express his hope that the agreement, which aims to develop digital expertise, infrastructure and other related areas, “would boost the two countries’ development to achieve a human digitalization-driven process.”
The agreement also includes plans for support and training in the fields of technology, the promotion of innovation, entrepreneurship, digital government, and the provision of public services, through the sharing of best practices, participation in conferences and study visits, and exchanges of expertise officials said.

Topics: Jordan Japan #Digital Transformation

Houthi-linked social media accounts banned for inciting violence

  • Yemeni officials maintain that the Houthis have used social media to recruit Yemeni children to their annual summer camps
  • During the current UN-brokered ceasefire, the Houthis used their Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube accounts to incite people to join them
AL-MUKALLA: Several social media platforms have deactivated more than a dozen Houthi-linked profiles in Yemen that promote violence and push for child recruitment.

Yemen’s information minister said that the shutdown was in response to a request from the internationally recognized government to prevent the Houthis from using social media to propagate their ideologies. 

Muammar Al-Eryani said Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube shut down official Houthi media, including the Houthi version of the official news agency SABA and military and propaganda accounts, accusing them of adopting a narrative that incites violence and hatred, promotes terrorism, and brainwashes Yemeni children. 

“We applaud this step, which we have repeatedly demanded, and warn that these platforms are identical to those run by terrorist organizations such as Daesh and Al-Qaeda,” the minister said on Twitter, calling on satellite operators and web servers to close down TV channels and websites affiliated with the Houthis. 

“We renew our call on all international platforms and satellites to block TV channels, websites, and pages linked with the Houthi militia, which is listed as a terrorist organization in Yemen and a number of other countries.”

The Houthis said that YouTube shut down 18 allied channels for their military media and production channels that produce religious and military chants and songs that incite supporters to join them, claiming that these channels have hundreds of thousands of subscribers and more than 7,000 videos. 

They also said that Facebook shut down the accounts of the SABA news agency and the Ansarallah Media Center.

Yemeni officials maintain that the Houthis have used social media to recruit Yemeni children to their annual summer camps, where they are indoctrinated, encouraged to fight Houthi opponents, and given military training. 

Even during the current UN-brokered ceasefire, the Houthis used their Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube accounts to incite people to join them.

Topics: Yemen Houthis social media

EU envoy paraglides off Gaza to show freedom ‘is the way forward’

  • Video posted online by the European Union Delegation to the Palestinians showed Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff floating off a sandy 7 metre cliff and over the Mediterranean Sea
  • "Once you have a free Palestine, a free Gaza, you can do exactly the same thing," Von Burgsdorff said in the video
GAZA: The outgoing European Union envoy has paraglided off Gaza’s coast in a rare flight designed to draw attention to the blockaded Palestinian enclave.
Video posted online by the European Union Delegation to the Palestinians showed Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff floating off a sandy 7 meter (21 foot) cliff and over the Mediterranean sea after an initial struggle to fill his canopy with enough wind.
The impoverished and congested Gaza Strip is kept under a cordon by Israel and Egypt designed to isolate the ruling Hamas group.
A small airport inaugurated in 1998 during interim peace talks was destroyed three years later by Israeli forces, which regularly intercept rockets, drones and even flammable material-carrying balloons launched by Palestinians across the border.
“Once you have a free Palestine, a free Gaza, you can do exactly the same thing,” Von Burgsdorff, who is wrapping up his tenure, said in the video. A spokesperson for the EU office in Jerusalem, involved in the flight said it took place on Sunday.
“And that’s the reason why I did this. To show you the way forward. We’ll work for it, okay?” Von Burgsdorff adds.
The paraglider belongs to the envoy, the spokesperson said, suggesting he managed to bring it past border security thanks to his diplomatic immunity.
Von Burgsdorff was 50 meters up in the air for at least five minutes, said the spokesperson who said Israel was not informed of “the purely local and sport activity.”

Topics: European Union Delegation to the Palestinians Gaza Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff Paragliding

