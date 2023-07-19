You are here

  • Home
  • Organizers say Travis Scott’s Egypt concert will go ahead despite furor    

Organizers say Travis Scott’s Egypt concert will go ahead despite furor    

Update Organizers say Travis Scott’s Egypt concert will go ahead despite furor    
The US rapper Travis Scott is expected to perform on July 28 at the Pyramids of Giza.  (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yntr2

Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

Organizers say Travis Scott’s Egypt concert will go ahead despite furor    

Organizers say Travis Scott’s Egypt concert will go ahead despite furor    
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Travis Scott’s concert in Egypt will go ahead, the event’s organizers Live Nation Middle East said in a statement on Wednesday despite the Egyptian Musicians Syndicate claims about revoking the gig’s permit.  

“There have been no changes to Travis Scott’s show in Egypt; any reports to the contrary are false,” Live Nation tweeted. “We can’t wait to celebrate ‘Utopia’ with you in Egypt.” 

Live Nation Middle East has not responded to a request for comment from Arab News at the time of publishing. 

The US rapper is expected to perform on July 28 at the Pyramids of Giza.   

The gig, which was announced earlier this month, is going to be Scott’s first in Egypt. The award-winning rapper will debut his new album “Utopia.”   

On Tuesday, the syndicate published a statement on Egypt’s Al-Ahram saying: “The syndicate president and board have decided to cancel its issued permit for such concerts that contradict the identity of the Egyptian culture.”  

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by flame (@travisscott)

“The syndicate is committed to preserving the security and stability of our beloved homeland and rejects any actions that go against its societal values.”   

After the concert was announced, social media users created boycott campaigns and called for the cancellation of the gig.   

The social media posts associated Scott with alleged involvement in “anti-Egyptian Afrocentrism agendas.”  

Topics: Travis Scott Egypt

‘I stand alongside my peers,’ Yara Shahidi says in support of Hollywood strikes   

‘I stand alongside my peers,’ Yara Shahidi says in support of Hollywood strikes   
Updated 13 min 28 sec ago
Arab News/Reuters

‘I stand alongside my peers,’ Yara Shahidi says in support of Hollywood strikes   

‘I stand alongside my peers,’ Yara Shahidi says in support of Hollywood strikes   
Updated 13 min 28 sec ago
Arab News/Reuters

DUBAI: Actress Yara Shahidi took to Instagram this week to support her “peers,” the writers and actors who are taking part in the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike.  

Hollywood writers and actors are striking about pay and working conditions.  

Meanwhile, the Hollywood’s Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the SAG-AFTRA actors’ union filed a grievance with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) against Comcast’s NBCUniversal on Tuesday, accusing the company of blocking a picket area. 

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher was previously spotted on picket lines. (AFP)

The unions said NBCUniversal infringed its freedom to picket and endangered its members by obstructing a public sidewalk next to the company’s studio lot in California with an ongoing construction project. 

The WGA’s complaint said NBCUniversal “forced picketers to patrol in busy streets with significant car traffic where two picketers have already been struck by a car.” 

SAG-AFTRA said members had been forced “to picket at the unsafe crowded location, exacerbating the dire public safety situation to interfere with striking members’ right to engage in the protected, concerted activity of picketing and patrolling outside the employer’s premises during a lawful strike.” 

“PROTEST IS A FORM OF OPTIMISM,” the “Grown-ish” actress, who is Iranian American, wrote on Instagram. “I stand alongside my peers in SAG who hold a deep belief that more equitable solutions must be created to continue on.” 

Constance Zimmer was previously spotted on picket lines. (AFP)

She shared a short clip of her saying in an interview: “I think it’s so easy to be a pessimist and rightfully so, there is so much happening in the world that when you see somebody that isn’t being ignorant, isn’t not paying attention to the world, knows everything that is wrong with the world and still chooses joy and still chooses to be a force for good in any space, I think it really (allows us to rethink) how we can respond to what’s happening.” 

Hollywood actors joined film and television writers on picket lines for the first time in 63 years last week as they demanded higher streaming-era pay and curbs on the use of artificial intelligence. 

Actors Constance Zimmer, Lisa Edelstein and SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher were previously spotted on picket lines. 

Oscar-winning actor George Clooney also made comments to CNN earlier this week saying: “Actors and writers in large numbers have lost their ability to make a living. For our industry to survive that has to change.” 

Topics: Yara Shahidi SAG-AFTRA

Gigi Hadid enjoys holiday after Cayman Islands arrest 

Gigi Hadid enjoys holiday after Cayman Islands arrest 
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News

Gigi Hadid enjoys holiday after Cayman Islands arrest 

Gigi Hadid enjoys holiday after Cayman Islands arrest 
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: US Dutch Palestinian supermodel Gigi Hadid took to Instagram after she was arrested in the Cayman Islands last week, following a statement made by her representative.  

The 28-year-old model and her friend, Leah McCarthy, were arrested and released in the Cayman Islands after customs officials found marijuana in their possession. 

The model shares snaps from her trip on social media. (Instagram) 

 

"Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in New York City with a medical license. It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island," Hadid's rep told ET in a statement.  

"All’s well that ends well," Hadid captioned a post on Instagram on Tuesday, in which she can be seen enjoying a beachside holiday. 

The news was first reported by local newspaper, Cayman Mal Road. 

Topics: Gigi Hadid

GCC states have most powerful passports in Arab world: Index

GCC states have most powerful passports in Arab world: Index
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News

GCC states have most powerful passports in Arab world: Index

GCC states have most powerful passports in Arab world: Index
  • UAE tops Arab countries, ranked joint 12th with Cyprus out of 199 passports globally
  • Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Palestine among 10 weakest passports in the world
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Gulf Cooperation Council member states have the most powerful passports in the Arab world, according to the latest edition of the Henley Passport Index.

The UAE has the most powerful passport in the Arab world, ranked joint 12th with Cyprus out of 199 passports worldwide, according to the index, which is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Authority.

Emiratis are able to travel to 179 out of 227 destinations visa-free. “The UAE has added an impressive 107 destinations to its visa-free score since 2013, resulting in a massive leap of 44 places in the ranking over the past 10 years from 56th to 12th position,” said Dr. Christian H. Kaelin, chairman of Henley & Partners.

“This is almost double the next biggest climber, Colombia, which has enjoyed a jump of 28 places in the ranking to sit in 37th spot.”

Among the GCC states, the UAE was followed by Qatar (ranked 52nd), Kuwait (joint 54th), Bahrain (joint 59th), Oman (60th) and Saudi Arabia (joint 61st).

Iraq has the weakest Arab passport and the second-weakest in the world, ranked 102nd ahead only of Afghanistan. Iraqis can travel to only 29 destinations visa-free.

Of the 10 weakest passports in the world, five were from Arab countries, including Syria (ranked 101), Yemen and Somalia (both ranked 99), and Palestine (98).

According to Henley & Partners, the index “is considered the standard reference tool for global citizens and sovereign states when assessing where a passport ranks on the global mobility spectrum.”

Topics: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Henley Passport Index

Related

UAE ranked '10' among most powerful passports
Middle-East
UAE ranked '10' among most powerful passports
UAE to issue new-generation Emirati passports
Middle-East
UAE to issue new-generation Emirati passports

Saudi Film Commission to host meeting on cinema for children

Saudi Film Commission to host meeting on cinema for children
Updated 19 July 2023
Haifa Alshammari

Saudi Film Commission to host meeting on cinema for children

Saudi Film Commission to host meeting on cinema for children
  • Topics of discussion will include the role of cinema in children’s psychological, educational, and cultural development, along with its influence on youngsters
  • Meeting is part of a series of discussions and conferences organized by the commission and featuring professionals and stakeholders who are interested in the genre
Updated 19 July 2023
Haifa Alshammari

RIYADH: The Saudi Film Commission is to host a virtual meeting, “The Future of Children’s Cinema in the Arab Region,” on Thursday.

The commission is one of the cultural development entities established by the Ministry of Culture. Its objectives include developing the Saudi film sector and its production environment, along with motivating and empowering local filmmakers.

The topics of discussion will include the role of cinema in children’s psychological, educational, and cultural development, along with its influence on youngsters, and the overall role of filmmakers in this field.

The meeting is part of a series of discussions and conferences organized by the commission and featuring professionals and stakeholders who are interested in the genre and efforts to boost and improve filmmaking in the Kingdom.

The commission aims to enrich communication with the film industry by encouraging open dialogue to exchange experiences and knowledge, and to learn about filmmakers’ needs and proposals.

It is hoped that the dialogue will generate creative suggestions from specialists that could be helpful in developing the sector.

The commission has introduced several initiatives in the past, including the Daw’ Film Competition, Filmmakers’ Program, and 101 Film Studio.

Topics: Saudi Film Commission (SFC) Ministry of Culture (MoC) Filmmakers’ Program

Related

Special Egyptian actor shares insights, tips for aspiring actors at Saudi Film Commission master class
Entertainment
Egyptian actor shares insights, tips for aspiring actors at Saudi Film Commission master class
Saudi Film Commission to host discussion of role of film in documenting communities
Art & Culture
Saudi Film Commission to host discussion of role of film in documenting communities

Egyptian actor shares insights, tips for aspiring actors at Saudi Film Commission master class

Egyptian actor shares insights, tips for aspiring actors at Saudi Film Commission master class
Updated 35 min 29 sec ago
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

Egyptian actor shares insights, tips for aspiring actors at Saudi Film Commission master class

Egyptian actor shares insights, tips for aspiring actors at Saudi Film Commission master class
  • Amir Karara covered four areas: techniques for beginner actors, building connections with the team and cast, maintaining a healthy work-life balance, and tips for actors
  • Amir Karara: With acting, you change and you become better with practice
Updated 35 min 29 sec ago
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: Being part of the film industry is much more complicated than it seems, said Egyptian actor Amir Karara at the Saudi Film Commission’s recent master class, “Building the Cinematic Character,” at Vox Cinema, Riyadh Front.

Karara said: “People outside of the film industry think that it’s easy and when you walk in the streets people randomly say ‘I want to act, what should I do?’ but that’s not how it works.”

The two-hour master class is part of the commission’s fourth Filmmakers’ Program, which aims to advance Saudi’s cinema sector through workshops and dialogue sessions.

Karara covered four areas: techniques for beginner actors, building connections with the team and cast, maintaining a healthy work-life balance, and tips for actors.

He said: “If you are a good actor, you’ll continuously work on yourself. If you attended a master class, attend another one. You have to explore all the possibilities and try things for yourself. Have directors notice you.”

He added that over time and with years of practice, an actor will come to understand their own acting style and signature look.

He added: “Actors copy one another until they find their personalized style. You see a great actor on TV and then take a look at them 20 years later and they are not the same person. With acting, you change and you become better with practice.”

Keeping an eye out for trending themes in the cinematic market and ensuring that it appealed to the general public was vital for a successful project, he said.

Karara added: “When it comes to being in a new series or movie, I speak to various individuals to get their opinion on it.

“I ask my wife and she asks her friends, and I listen. I even ask my 13-year-old son and I ask him for his opinion.”

Karara has gained a world of knowledge after 20 years in the film industry, but it all depends on the most important element: the health and well-being of the individual wanting to make a name for themselves.

He said: “The most important part of our job is to keep an eye out when it comes to your health so that you can continue to be a part of it. 

“Our job requires passion, hard work, sleep deprivation, and exhaustion.”

Through workshops and master classes, the Filmmakers’ Program aims to fulfill three objectives: promote and develop the public’s passion for filmmaking, raise the quality of film content in the Kingdom, and empower talents.

Topics: Saudi Film Commission (SFC) Amir Karara Filmmakers’ Program

Related

Saudi Film Commission to host discussion of role of film in documenting communities
Art & Culture
Saudi Film Commission to host discussion of role of film in documenting communities
Saudi Film Commission participates in Berlin International Film Festival
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Film Commission participates in Berlin International Film Festival

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia eyes more collaboration with Central Asian countries: investment minister
Saudi Arabia eyes more collaboration with Central Asian countries: investment minister
UN Security council warns of ‘very serious consequences for global peace and security’
UN Security council warns of ‘very serious consequences for global peace and security’
Qatar and Mitsubishi Research Institute sign agreement to study carbon credits
Qatar and Mitsubishi Research Institute sign agreement to study carbon credits
Kingdom at UN seeks urgent global action on 2030 sustainable development goals
Kingdom at UN seeks urgent global action on 2030 sustainable development goals
Prince Khalid’s Skill Challenge Entertainment sets out ambitious agenda for boxing in Saudi Arabia
Prince Khalid’s Skill Challenge Entertainment sets out ambitious agenda for boxing in Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.