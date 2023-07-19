Organizers say Travis Scott’s Egypt concert will go ahead despite furor    

DUBAI: Travis Scott’s concert in Egypt will go ahead, the event’s organizers Live Nation Middle East said in a statement on Wednesday despite the Egyptian Musicians Syndicate claims about revoking the gig’s permit.

“There have been no changes to Travis Scott’s show in Egypt; any reports to the contrary are false,” Live Nation tweeted. “We can’t wait to celebrate ‘Utopia’ with you in Egypt.”

Live Nation Middle East has not responded to a request for comment from Arab News at the time of publishing.

The US rapper is expected to perform on July 28 at the Pyramids of Giza.

The gig, which was announced earlier this month, is going to be Scott’s first in Egypt. The award-winning rapper will debut his new album “Utopia.”

On Tuesday, the syndicate published a statement on Egypt’s Al-Ahram saying: “The syndicate president and board have decided to cancel its issued permit for such concerts that contradict the identity of the Egyptian culture.”

“The syndicate is committed to preserving the security and stability of our beloved homeland and rejects any actions that go against its societal values.”

After the concert was announced, social media users created boycott campaigns and called for the cancellation of the gig.

The social media posts associated Scott with alleged involvement in “anti-Egyptian Afrocentrism agendas.”