93% of Gen Zs, millennials in UAE buy clothing via social media, says study

DUBAI: Clothing is the most popular category of online shopping for Gen Zs and millennials, with 93 percent in the UAE saying they bought apparel via social media, according to a study by Snap Inc. and Havas Media Network.

The study, conducted in partnership with data and survey platform Dynata, looked at people aged 13 to 34 across the UAE, UK, US, France, Germany, India, and Mexico, to help brands better understand the habits and behaviors of Gen Zs and millennials in the social commerce space.

Seema Patel, global managing director, Mx Intelligence, Havas Media Network, said: “Our research found that 64 percent of Gen Zs and millennials have made a purchase through social media in the past year.

“These younger audiences embrace social commerce, and with this report we sought their input on how we can create a more meaningful and engaging social commerce journey.”

In the UAE, nearly half (49 percent) of participants involved their friends in the shopping process by sharing pictures and discussing potential product purchases.

Social media played a key role in the path to purchase for shoppers in the UAE with 54 percent discovering new products and brands through it, while 50 percent used it for product reviews and recommendations.

Participants said they used social media not only to search for reviews but also to share their own, with 61 percent saying they used it to share their opinions about products with others.

Young shoppers are open to shopping online even for high-end purchases with 45 percent in the UAE using social media in the discovery phase for luxury buys, and 84 percent completing a luxury purchase through social media.

Augmented reality plays a crucial role in enhancing the online shopping experience. The virtual try-on feature, for example, was key for 78 percent of clothing shoppers, 81 percent of luxury shoppers, and 79 percent of personal care shoppers in the UAE.

Nadav Geft, manager at Global Agency Development, Snap Inc., said: “Social commerce has transformed the way we shop, and on Snap we’ve seen firsthand how friends and family influence buying decisions.”

More than half of daily Snapchat users send product messages and pictures to friends during their shopping journey, creating a “massive opportunity for brands to tap into the experiences that are resonating most with the next generation,” he added.