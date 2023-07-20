You are here

  • Home
  • 93% of Gen Zs, millennials in UAE buy clothing via social media, says study

93% of Gen Zs, millennials in UAE buy clothing via social media, says study

93% of Gen Zs, millennials in UAE buy clothing via social media, says study
In the UAE, nearly half (49 percent) of participants involved their friends in the shopping process by sharing pictures and discussing potential product purchases. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2q4w6

Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

93% of Gen Zs, millennials in UAE buy clothing via social media, says study

93% of Gen Zs, millennials in UAE buy clothing via social media, says study
  • Snap Inc. and Havas Media Network looked at how brands engage shoppers
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Clothing is the most popular category of online shopping for Gen Zs and millennials, with 93 percent in the UAE saying they bought apparel via social media, according to a study by Snap Inc. and Havas Media Network.

The study, conducted in partnership with data and survey platform Dynata, looked at people aged 13 to 34 across the UAE, UK, US, France, Germany, India, and Mexico, to help brands better understand the habits and behaviors of Gen Zs and millennials in the social commerce space.

Seema Patel, global managing director, Mx Intelligence, Havas Media Network, said: “Our research found that 64 percent of Gen Zs and millennials have made a purchase through social media in the past year.

“These younger audiences embrace social commerce, and with this report we sought their input on how we can create a more meaningful and engaging social commerce journey.”

In the UAE, nearly half (49 percent) of participants involved their friends in the shopping process by sharing pictures and discussing potential product purchases.

Social media played a key role in the path to purchase for shoppers in the UAE with 54 percent discovering new products and brands through it, while 50 percent used it for product reviews and recommendations.

Participants said they used social media not only to search for reviews but also to share their own, with 61 percent saying they used it to share their opinions about products with others.

Young shoppers are open to shopping online even for high-end purchases with 45 percent in the UAE using social media in the discovery phase for luxury buys, and 84 percent completing a luxury purchase through social media.

Augmented reality plays a crucial role in enhancing the online shopping experience. The virtual try-on feature, for example, was key for 78 percent of clothing shoppers, 81 percent of luxury shoppers, and 79 percent of personal care shoppers in the UAE.

Nadav Geft, manager at Global Agency Development, Snap Inc., said: “Social commerce has transformed the way we shop, and on Snap we’ve seen firsthand how friends and family influence buying decisions.”

More than half of daily Snapchat users send product messages and pictures to friends during their shopping journey, creating a “massive opportunity for brands to tap into the experiences that are resonating most with the next generation,” he added.

Topics: social commerce Online shopping ecommerce

Related

The success of social commerce stems in part from product targeting based on user interests, with sales generating more data. (File/Facebook)
Media
From Facebook to Twitter, Big Tech sees social commerce driving sales growth
Saudi Arabia leads regional adoption of online shopping post-pandemic
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia leads regional adoption of online shopping post-pandemic

Netflix adds 6 mn subscribers after password crackdown

Netflix adds 6 mn subscribers after password crackdown
Updated 20 July 2023
AFP

Netflix adds 6 mn subscribers after password crackdown

Netflix adds 6 mn subscribers after password crackdown
  • The streaming giant finished the recently ended quarter with a total of 238 million subscribers and a profit of $1.5 billion, according to an earnings release
Updated 20 July 2023
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Netflix on Wednesday said subscriptions to the media streaming service climbed by nearly 6 million in the wake of its crackdown on password sharing.
The streaming giant finished the recently ended quarter with a total of 238 million subscribers and a profit of $1.5 billion, according to an earnings release.
The pickup in subscribers came as a potentially crippling writers and actors strike hits the US entertainment industry, but with analysts saying Netflix is better positioned than its rivals to weather the storm.
“We are constantly at the table negotiating with everyone across the industry,” Netflix co-chief executive Ted Sarandos said during an earnings presentation.
“We need to get to this strike to a conclusion so that we can all move forward.”
Revenue came in lower than expectations with Netflix posting $8.2 billion in sales over the April to June period, pushing the company’s shares down more than 8 percent in after hours trading on Wall Street.
Netflix in May expanded its crackdown on users sharing passwords with people beyond their immediate family as it seeks to shore up revenue after a rough patch last year.
Earlier this year the company complained that more than 100 million households were sharing accounts at the service.
“Let’s face it, the crackdown on passwords is working,” Navellier and Associates chief investment officer Louis Navellier said of Netflix.
“I was ecstatic with the results; I think they hit the ball out of the park with subscriber growth.”
In its earning statement, the company said that the policy would expand to all its markets worldwide.
To convert non-paying users, Netflix has introduced “borrower” or “shared” accounts, in which subscribers can add extra viewers for a higher price or transfer viewing profiles to new accounts.
Netflix launched an ad-subsidized offering around the same time as the crackdown, and on Wednesday eliminated its lowest priced ad-free plan that cost $10 a month in the US.
“The decision to cut its basic tier is an effort to bolster advertising by elevating the price difference between its advertising and non-advertising tiers,” said Insider Intelligence principal analyst Ross Benes.
A Netflix ad-supported subscription is available in the United States for $7 monthly.
“Building an ads business from scratch isn’t easy and we have lots of hard work ahead, but we’re confident that over time we can develop advertising into a multi-billion dollar incremental revenue stream,” Netflix said in the letter to shareholders.
Benes estimates that Netflix will generate $770 million in advertising revenue in the US this year, and more than $1 billion by 2024.
“Netflix’s increased focus on password sharing will occur alongside heightened pressure to expand ad revenue,” Benes said.
“As the service’s subscriber base plateaus in more countries, Netflix will focus on moving price-sensitive freeloaders to its cheaper ad-supported plan.”
The earnings report came as Netflix and other film and television makers see productions halted by an actors and writers strike in the United States.
“The share price is down a bit after market; there is worry they will run out of content because of the Hollywood strike,” Navellier told AFP.
Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) members joined writers who have been on strike for weeks, triggering the first industry-wide walkout for 63 years and effectively shutting down Hollywood.
“Our experts say that Netflix is best positioned to weather the strike compared to competitors, but it could start to feel pressure if its content pipeline gets increasingly strained,” said Third Bridge analyst Jamie Lumley.
Sarandos said on an earnings call in April that the company has a “pretty robust slate of releases” and a large base of upcoming films and shows from around the world to help it endure a strike.
The company touted the success of fresh “Murder Mystery” and “Extraction” films, as well as series such as “Bridgerton,” “The Witcher,” and “Never Have I Ever.”
“This year we’ll have more returning seasons than any other streamer,” Netflix told shareholders, sharing a list that included “The Crown” and “Virgin River.”

Topics: Netflix Streaming

Related

Netflix’s ‘Survival of the Thickest’ is a welcome women-led comedy
Entertainment
Netflix’s ‘Survival of the Thickest’ is a welcome women-led comedy
Netflix comedy star Vir Das to bring world tour to UAE, Oman and Bahrain  
Lifestyle
Netflix comedy star Vir Das to bring world tour to UAE, Oman and Bahrain  

Israeli journalists condemn media proposal that will ‘eliminate the press’

Israeli journalists condemn media proposal that will ‘eliminate the press’
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News

Israeli journalists condemn media proposal that will ‘eliminate the press’

Israeli journalists condemn media proposal that will ‘eliminate the press’
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Israeli journalists slammed the government’s latest proposal for the country’s communications sector on Monday, calling it an effort “to eliminate the press” and a “severe damage to public broadcasting,” in a public statement by the Jerusalem Journalists Association.

The outcry comes in response to Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi’s proposed bill that includes the shuttering of the Cable and Satellite Council and Israel’s media watchdog, the Second Authority of Television and Radio, while easing the requirements for acquiring a news broadcasting license.

In a statement, the Israel Press and Communications Council protested Karhi’s “plan to destroy media organizations in Israel, to eliminate journalistic independence and freedom of expression, and the public’s right to know.”

The bill could “turn Israel into a fake news powerhouse” because “when every source produces news, there will no longer be a commitment to journalistic ethics and binding professional standards,” the statement added.

Karhi’s proposal calls for a single, nine-member regulatory body consisting of three bureaucrats, two public representatives chosen directly by the minister, and three members picked by a committee composed of representatives from the communications, education, and justice ministry.

Currently, broadcasters in the country are required to have two licenses with separate approvals, which “requires networks to establish separate corporate entities for news content in order to prevent station owners from directly intervening in content and to allow for editorial independence,” said Tehilla Shwartz Altshuler, head of the Democracy Institute’s Media Reform Program in Israel, according to a report by Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

Since the Second Authority serves as a public watchdog, its abolition would “open up the news to corporate pressure,” she added.

Moreover, under the new bill, the state broadcaster Kan would be barred from running commercials or charging for programs, both of which brought in more than 100 million shekels ($27.5 million) last year.

The proposal also includes reforms that benefit the right-wing network Channel 14, pushing back its commercial competitors Channels 12 and 13.

In a tweet, the opposition leader Yair Lapid, a former prime minister and TV personality, said: “This is a bribe offer to the owner of Channel 14. It is a complete crushing of the freedom of the press and an attempt to eliminate the television channels that do not bow to the government. Only in totalitarian states does the government control the mass media as Karhi suggests.”

However, Karhi believes that his reforms will minimize government interference in news content. 

The minister said in a video that accusations that he is seeking to control the media are the “complete opposite of what the reform is going to do.”

He added: “Real freedom of the press is what scares you the most.”

Current external regulators “replace the public in determining priorities,” and their elimination will create a more diverse media landscape, Karhi claimed.

The move will allow the public to create new channels and “voice their opinions in the media,” as well as increase market competition resulting in cheaper prices, he said.

Since returning to power, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s allies have advocated a number of steps to put pressure on the country’s independent media.

Earlier this year, Karhi suggested halting government funding for advertising to Haaretz and announced his intention to close the public broadcaster Kan.

Topics: #israel independent journalism free speech

Related

Israeli president says his speech to Congress highlights an ‘unbreakable bond’ despite US unease
Middle-East
Israeli president says his speech to Congress highlights an ‘unbreakable bond’ despite US unease
Media watchdog renews plea for Arab journalists’ safety after incident with Israeli military
Media
Media watchdog renews plea for Arab journalists’ safety after incident with Israeli military

Anghami, Saudi Music Commission launch program to support aspiring musicians

Anghami, Saudi Music Commission launch program to support aspiring musicians
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News

Anghami, Saudi Music Commission launch program to support aspiring musicians

Anghami, Saudi Music Commission launch program to support aspiring musicians
  • Moja program offers aspiring Saudi musicians training, resources needed to kickstart their career
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Music streaming platform Anghami and the Saudi Music Commission have opened a new program to help aspiring musicians launch their careers on the global stage.

The Moja program, under the slogan #هذا_وقتك “This is Your Time,” will provide 100 young musicians with the training and resources they need to kickstart their careers in the music industry.

Paul Pacifico, CEO of the Saudi Music Commission, said the initiative will have a significant impact on the local music industry and aims to “redefine the Saudi music scene globally” as it places the Kingdom at the forefront of “musical innovation and creative experimentation.”

He said: “Through this program, we not only promote the growth of new musical talents, but also enable them to display their unique art to the world.”

Moja will cover a wide range of topics, including songwriting, production, marketing, and business.

Participants will be offered a deep dive into the music-making process, from the art of songwriting to the science of mixing, and will also have the opportunity to work with some of the biggest names in the Saudi music industry.

Under the supervision of experienced producers, sound engineers, singers, and composers, these workshops will cultivate technical expertise and refine artistic skills.

Ahmed Al-Rasheed, Anghami’s managing director in Saudi Arabia, said that the Moja program is a reflection of the company’s commitment to supporting the Saudi music industry, adding that the initiative demonstrates “our commitment to fostering a vibrant music ecosystem in the Kingdom and empowering the next generation of musical pioneers.”

The Moja program is open to Saudi residents aged 16 and older, and applications are open until Aug. 30, 2023.

The workshops will take place in Riyadh from Aug. 27 to Sept. 28, with the graduation ceremony scheduled for Oct. 7.

Topics: Anghami Saudi music commission

Related

Anghami partners with Majid Al Futtaim to raise mental health awareness
Media
Anghami partners with Majid Al Futtaim to raise mental health awareness
Anghami’s ‘Sound of Saudi’ wins music commission backing
Media
Anghami’s ‘Sound of Saudi’ wins music commission backing

Meta challenges OpenAI and Google with open-source AI

Meta challenges OpenAI and Google with open-source AI
Updated 19 July 2023
AFP

Meta challenges OpenAI and Google with open-source AI

Meta challenges OpenAI and Google with open-source AI
  • Open source to drive innovation, improve safety, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said
  • More powerful Llama 2 version will be available to businesses through a partnership with Microsoft
Updated 19 July 2023
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook owner Meta on Tuesday released a new and free-of-charge version of its artificial intelligence model, making a play against ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Google.
OpenAI and Google have developed the impressive large language models that serve as the foundations of the ChatGPT and Bard chatbots, which have drawn excitement with their capabilities to mimic human creativity and expertise.
Meta meanwhile has avoided releasing generative AI products straight to the consumer, and instead developed Llama, a language model specifically developed for researchers so that they could perfect it.
Crucially, Llama is open-source, meaning that its inner workings are available to all to be tinkered with and modified, unlike the headline-grabbing AIs developed by OpenAI and Google.
Those models, including OpenAI’s world-leading GPT-4, are closed and propriety, with the clients that use them denied access to their programming code or detailed answers as to how their data is handled.
“Open source drives innovation because it enables many more developers to build with new technology,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.
“It also improves safety and security because when software is open, more people can scrutinize it to identify and fix potential issues,” he added.
The stress on safety also underlines a divergence from OpenAI’s models, which have caused alarm by generating false information or by going off the rails in chatbot interactions.
The new, more powerful version of Meta’s model, called Llama 2, would be available to any business for download or through Microsoft’s Azure cloud service in a special partnership with the Windows maker.
The Microsoft tie-in comes on top of that company’s major partnership with OpenAI, signaling Microsoft is attempting to diversify its AI offerings with products that put businesses in more control of their data and software.
Microsoft, which has been the most aggressive big tech player to enter the AI market, saw its share price skyrocket on Tuesday when it said it would be charging $30 per user, per month for an AI-enhanced version of Microsoft 365, its office platform.
This would be a significant price hike for its business customers and could potentially lead to a vast increase in revenue for Microsoft if AI is seen as a necessary cost going forward.

Topics: Meta artificial intelligence (AI) Llama Microsoft Google

Related

Meta Threads and Twitter app logos are seen in this illustration taken, July 6, 2023. (REUTERS)
Media
Reluctant Twitter users, influencers and others are flocking to Meta’s new Threads app
Meta to empower 500 Pakistani women entrepreneurs
Press Review
Meta to empower 500 Pakistani women entrepreneurs

UN Security council warns of ‘very serious consequences for global peace and security’

UN Security council warns of ‘very serious consequences for global peace and security’
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News

UN Security council warns of ‘very serious consequences for global peace and security’

UN Security council warns of ‘very serious consequences for global peace and security’
  • Security council met on Tuesday in London to discuss AI risks in first ever meeting
  • UK Foreign Secretary said AI will ‘fundamentally alter every aspect of human life’
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The United Nations Security Council held its first meeting on artificial intelligence on Tuesday where China said the technology should not become a “runaway horse” and the US warned against its use to censor or repress people.

Britain’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who chaired the meeting under Britain’s July presidency of the body, said AI will “fundamentally alter every aspect of human life.”

“We urgently need to shape the global governance of transformative technologies because AI knows no borders,” he added after saying that AI could help address climate change and boost economies.

But he also warned that the technology fuels disinformation and could aid both state and non-state actors in a quest for weapons.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), as one of the 10 rotating members of the UN Security Council and its only Arab representative, participated in the meeting.

Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister for Advanced Science and Technology at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, called on the international community to use the technological possibilities offered by AI while responsibly assessing the threat it poses to the maintenance of international peace and security.

Sharaf stressed the importance of establishing commonly agreed-upon rules to prevent AI from promoting hate speech, misinformation, and disinformation that can lead to conflict. He added that the continued, “breakneck” evolution of the technology is “the wake-up call we need”.

“It is time to be optimistic realists when it comes to AI, not just for assessing the threats this technology poses to international peace, world stability, and security, but to harness the opportunities it offers.”

The 15-member council was briefed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Jack Clark, co-founder of high-profile AI startup Anthropic, and Professor Zeng Yi, co-director of the China-UK Research Center for AI Ethics and Governance.

“Both military and non-military applications of AI could have very serious consequences for global peace and security,” Guterres said.

Guterres backs calls by some states for the creation of a new UN body “to support collective efforts to govern this extraordinary technology,” modeled on the International Atomic Energy Agency, the International Civil Aviation Organization, or the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

China’s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun described AI as a “double-edged sword” and said Beijing supports a central coordinating role of the UN on establishing guiding principles for AI.

“Whether it is good or bad, good or evil, depends on how mankind utilizes it, regulates it and how we balance scientific development with security,” Zhang said, adding that there should be a focus on people and AI for good to regulate development and to “prevent this technology from becoming a runaway horse.”

Deputy US Ambassador to the UN, Jeffrey DeLaurentis, also said there was a need for countries to also work together on AI and other emerging technologies to address human rights risks that threaten to undermine peace and security.

“No member states should use AI to censor, constrain, repress or disempower people,” he told the council.

Russia questioned whether the council, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security, should be discussing AI.

“What is necessary is a professional, scientific, expertise-based discussion that can take several years and this discussion is already underway at specialized platforms,” said Russia’s Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy.

With Reuters

Topics: artificial intelligence (AI) UN Security Council

Related

AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023. (REUTERS)
Media
UN council to hold first meeting on potential threats of artificial intelligence to global peace
Online Arabic newspaper Elaph invests in artificial intelligence
Media
Online Arabic newspaper Elaph invests in artificial intelligence

Latest updates

Vingegaard has Tour title in the bag after crushing Pogacar again
Vingegaard has Tour title in the bag after crushing Pogacar again
Women’s World Cup security heightened ahead of opening match following deadly shooting in Auckland
Women’s World Cup security heightened ahead of opening match following deadly shooting in Auckland
Protesters storm, set alight Swedish Embassy in Baghdad amid continuing anger over Qur’an burning
Protesters storm, set alight Swedish Embassy in Baghdad amid continuing anger over Qur’an burning
Netflix adds 6 mn subscribers after password crackdown
Netflix adds 6 mn subscribers after password crackdown
Afghan players watch Morocco’s team practice for Women’s World Cup, hoping to get their chance
Afghan players watch Morocco’s team practice for Women’s World Cup, hoping to get their chance

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.