Afghan players watch Morocco's team practice for Women's World Cup, hoping to get their chance

Afghan players watch Morocco’s team practice for Women’s World Cup, hoping to get their chance
Members of the Afghan women's football team attend Morocco's practice ahead of the Women's World Cup in Melbourne Wednesday. Some of the team left Afghanistan after the Taliban retook power in 2021. (AP)
Updated 25 sec ago
AP

Afghan players watch Morocco’s team practice for Women’s World Cup, hoping to get their chance

Afghan players watch Morocco’s team practice for Women’s World Cup, hoping to get their chance
  • Morocco, making its Women’s World Cup debut, is the first Arab nation to qualify for the tournament
  • The exiled Afghan players, now based in Melbourne, hope that the Atlas Lionesses’ participation in the tournament will help further build the case that Muslim women belong in the sport
Updated 25 sec ago
AP

MELBOURNE: Over the next month, 32 national football teams will compete across Australia and New Zealand in the Women’s World Cup. A 33rd team — unofficial, by FIFA’s standards — will also be in Australia, but in the stands.

Members of the Afghanistan national women’s football team, which was evacuated to Australia when the Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021, paid a visit to Morocco’s public training session Wednesday. The eight players attended with a small crowd of enthusiastic Morocco supporters who were bearing red and green flags and scarves.

Morocco, making its Women’s World Cup debut, is the first Arab nation to qualify for the tournament. Like Afghanistan, the North African nation has a large Muslim population.

The exiled Afghan players, now based in Melbourne, hope that the Atlas Lionesses’ participation in the tournament will help further build the case that Muslim women belong in the sport.

“This is a huge chance for the Moroccan team to show the world that Muslim women in every single country can participate,” said Afghan player Farida, who wanted to use one name.

The Taliban barred women from participating in sports in Afghanistan, leading to the evacuation of many female athletes for their safety. Flying halfway around the world, the football team disappeared from the FIFA world rankings, since the Afghan government no longer sanctions the team. The players have called on FIFA to recognize their team so that they can compete internationally.

“What motivates us is that we are the voice for the women back home,” Afghan player Mursal Sadat said. “We are a mirror that reflects how hard their lives are and how it is hard for them to live in Afghanistan, to have no rights, to be banned from everything.

“We would like to ask for FIFA to accept and to qualify (the) Afghan women’s team to represent those women and girls back home, so they have a voice.”

In Australia, the team competes against other clubs across Victoria as a part of Melbourne Victory FC. The players range in age from 17 to 23, said Elsedeaq Heidelberg Mosque imam Alaa Elzokm, who was with the team at Morocco’s training session. They also work or study in Australia.

Many of their families are still in Afghanistan, Pakistan or Iran, team member Adiba Ganji said.

Historically, the development of women’s football has faced financial or social limitations in parts of the Middle East and North Africa, but Morocco has established two divisions of professional women’s football and hosted the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, setting attendance records for the tournament.

“The (Moroccan) government, the people, accepted these girls to play for them and represent their country,” Farida said. “We’re living in a modern era, and we don’t have to follow the old-school thoughts.”

The day before visiting Morocco’s training session, the Afghan team put on their own match: The inaugural Hope Cup. The team played Football Empowerment, a team representing Melbourne’s refugee communities, on a field 45 minutes north of the stadium where Melbourne will host six World Cup matches.

Former Afghan women’s team captain Khalida Popal, who was part of the group of lawyers, activists and advisers who helped the Afghan players evacuate to Australia, was present at the Hope Cup, as were media members and local officials.

“This game is a celebration of everything football should be,” Popal said in a news release from Melbourne Victory. “We want this match to highlight our team’s desire to compete internationally once again with FIFA’s biggest competition being held in just a few days’ time.”

Afghan player Mursal Sadat said that, in Afghanistan, female players would wear masks to compete safely or would walk an hour just to get a chance to play.

“There are things that need to be heard,” Sadat said. “How tough it was for us to continue this journey, how risky it was for Afghan women to be strong, to compete, to play and to get their rights. And how tough it is now, to be here, without family.”

Players on the team grew up watching European games and World Cups on television, so to watch the games live and in person over the next month, Farida said, “feels extraordinary.” It is a reminder of where they hope their team will be.

“One day, there will be an Afghanistan women’s national football team, so they can represent their country, and they can be qualified for the World Cup,” she said.

Topics: Women's World Cup FIFA Afghan women football

Women’s World Cup security heightened ahead of opening match following deadly shooting in Auckland

Women’s World Cup security heightened ahead of opening match following deadly shooting in Auckland
Updated 20 July 2023
AP

Women’s World Cup security heightened ahead of opening match following deadly shooting in Auckland

Women’s World Cup security heightened ahead of opening match following deadly shooting in Auckland
  • The shooting happened early Thursday morning at the start of rush hour in New Zealand’s largest city
  • Football Australia’s head of marketing and communications Peter Filopoulos: The situation seems to be contained now, thanks to NZ authorities. This incident is unrelated to the Women’s World Cup.
Updated 20 July 2023
AP

AUCKLAND: Security will be heightened ahead of Thursday night’s opening Women’s World Cup game after a gunman killed two people at a downtown construction site in Auckland, roughly 12 hours ahead of co-host New Zealand’s match against Norway.

Norway’s team hotel was located within a short distance of the shooting, which occurred in the tourist area of the city near the harbor ferry terminal. Norway captain Maren Mjelde said teammates were awakened by a helicopter hovering outside the hotel.

“We felt safe the whole time,” Mjelde said in a statement. “FIFA has a good security system at the hotel, and we have our own security officer in the squad. Everyone seems calm and we are preparing as normal for the game tonight.”

Officials from Eden Park, where the game was scheduled to be played following an opening ceremony for the tournament, encouraged ticket holders to arrive to the stadium early.

“There will be an increased security presence within the precinct and across the venue. Additional traffic management measures are in place,” Eden Park said.

The shooting happened early Thursday morning at the start of rush hour in New Zealand’s largest city. The gunman was armed with a pump-action shotgun, said New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. He added police arrived 1 minute after the first emergency call and had run straight into harm’s way to save the lives of others.

The gunman was found dead in an elevator, said Acting Police Superintendent Sunny Patel.

In addition to the three dead, at least six others were injured, officials said.

“New Zealand Football are shocked by the incident in Auckland CBD this morning,” the team said in a statement. “We can confirm that all of the Football Ferns team and staff are safe.”

Although Hipkins said his attendance of the opening match was now “under review” he said the tournament would go on as planned.

“Clearly with the FIFA World Cup kicking off this evening, there are a lot of eyes on Auckland,” Hipkins said. “The government has spoken to FIFA organizers this morning and the tournament will proceed as planned. I want to reiterate that there is no wider national security threat. This appears to be the action of one individual.”

Tourism New Zealand canceled a welcome party, which was scheduled to be held Thursday afternoon at a location within the cordoned off area that included many hotels in which participating teams are being housed.

The US women’s team hotel is also located in the vicinity of the hotel and the team said in a statement it was “saddened by the inexcusable loss of life to gun violence, and our thoughts are with the people of Auckland/Tamaki Makaurau and Aotearoa New Zealand.”

The month-long, 32-team tournament is being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia, where the final will be staged on Aug. 20. There are strict gun laws in both countries, and fatal shootings are rare.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families in these difficult times. As a peace-loving nation, we stand with New Zealand in solidarity,” Football Australia’s head of marketing and communications Peter Filopoulos said. “The situation seems to be contained now, thanks to NZ authorities. This incident is unrelated to the Women’s World Cup. Stay safe everyone.”

Topics: 2023 Women's World Cup

Saudi King’s Cup draw puts Al-Hilal against Al-Jabalin 

Saudi King’s Cup draw puts Al-Hilal against Al-Jabalin 
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi King’s Cup draw puts Al-Hilal against Al-Jabalin 

Saudi King’s Cup draw puts Al-Hilal against Al-Jabalin 
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Title holder Al-Hilal will face Al-Jabalin in the 2023-2024 season’s 32nd round of the King’s Cup following the draw on Wednesday.

Al-Nassr and Roshn Leage winners Al-Ittihad will face Ohod and Al-Kholood respectively.

The 32nd knockout stage matches will be played during September 24-27.

The 32 teams were divided into two tiers, where the first includes last season’s Saudi Roshn League teams and the winner and runner-up of Yelo First Division League. 

The second tier includes the rest of Yelo League teams, relegated teams from Roshn League, and the winner of the Second Division League. 

Al-Taawoun will face Al-Qadsiah, Al-Wehda will go up against Al-Orobah, and Damac will meet Al-Qaisumah.

Al-Ettifaq will host Jeddah team, while Al-Ain will face Yelo League winner Al-Ahly.

The 2021-2022 King’s Cup winners Al-Fayha will go up against newly promoted Al-Riyadh, while Qassim’s Al-Hazm will host Al-Arabi.

Hail’s Al-Ta’i will travel to face Al-Faisaly, Abha will host Hajar, while Riyadh’s Al-Shabab will go against Al-Batin.

The draw put Al-Khaleej up against Al-Adalah, Al-Raed will clash with Al-Najmah, while Al-Fateh will play Al-Okhdood.

Last season, Al-Hilal beat Al-Wehda in a penalty shootout the claim the trophy.

Fixtures: 

Al-Hilal V Al-Jabalin

Al-Nassr V Ohod

Al-Ittihad V Al-Kholood

Al-Taawoun V Al-Qadsiah

Al-Wehda V Al-Orobah

Damac V Al-Qaisumah

Al-Ettifaq V Jeddah 

Al-Ain V Al-Ahly.

Al-Fayha V Al-Riyadh

Al-Hazm V Al-Arabi

Al-Ta’i V Al-Faisaly

Abha V Hajar

Al-Shabab V Al-Batin

Al-Khaleej V Al-Adalah

Al-Raed V Al-Najmah

Al-Fateh V Al-Okhdood

Topics: Saudi King's Cup Al-Hilal

Lionel Messi takes to the practice field for first time since signing with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi takes to the practice field for first time since signing with Inter Miami
Updated 19 July 2023
AP

Lionel Messi takes to the practice field for first time since signing with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi takes to the practice field for first time since signing with Inter Miami
  • Beckham: It’s about legacy for him. He’s at the stage of his career where he’s done everything that any soccer player can do in a sport
  • Messi’s first match is expected to be Friday, a Leagues Cup contest at home against Cruz Azul
Updated 19 July 2023
AP

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida: Lionel Messi jogged a lap with his new teammates, took part in a warmup drill of players making short passes in a tight circle and before long tapped his left foot at a ball that wound up in the back of an open net.

Inter Miami’s new star wasted no time fitting right in.

The World Cup winner and seven-time Ballon d’Or recipient took part in a training session with his new Major League Soccer club for the first time on Tuesday, three days after signing a 2 1/2 year contract that’ll pay him between $50 million and $60 million a year.

A helicopter hovered overhead, drones buzzed around the field and about 200 media members lined up toward the back of the complex to get a look at Messi. He, like newly signed Sergio Busquets — also a World Cup winner — went through a welcome tunnel as part of the first practice, which meant jogging past teammates as they lined up and clapped.

“With Leo coming here, it raises the bar again,” said Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham, who like Messi had an incredible career overseas before coming to MLS toward the end of his playing career. “It has the eyes of the world. Not just Argentina, but the eyes of the world.”

Messi was not made available for comment to the general media, nor were any other players or coach Tata Martino.

“It’s about legacy for him,” Beckham said of Messi. “He’s at the stage of his career where he’s done everything that any soccer player can do in a sport. He’s one of the greatest players, if not the greatest player, to ever play the game. So he’s still hungry. I’ve seen him on the training pitch. I know he’s still hungry. Sergio is exactly the same. And they’re the type of players that we want to bring to our club.”

Messi’s first match is expected to be Friday, a Leagues Cup contest at home against Cruz Azul. Some tickets are going for as little as $275 or so on the secondary market; some of the very best seats are exceeding $19,000. Prices have been fluctuating quite a bit and likely will continue doing so until game time.

Then again, someone might get front-row tickets for $1. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, a Republican candidate for president, has asked backers to “consider making a $1 donation” to get him on the debate stage — saying all such donors would be entered in a chance to be in the front row for Messi’s debut game.

Such is the power of Messi. Inter Miami hasn’t won an MLS match in more than two months; it has gone 0-8-3 in MLS play since beating New England on May 13.

Making the playoffs are a long shot for Miami. But there is hope for other trophies, such as Leagues Cup — a tournament between teams from MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX, with both leagues shutting down regular play for the competition — and the US Open Cup.

Inter Miami ARE in the semifinals of the US Open Cup; they wil play Cincinnati in late August. The final of that tournament is in September. And Beckham is taking a big-picture view of how the franchise is defining success right now.

“We feel we’ve succeeded,” Beckham said. “Is it good enough? No. We want to succeed on the field. We want to win trophies. That’s the most important thing. We do feel that succeeded, but short term success? We have Lionel Messi. That’s success. ... The foundations are there. The foundations are there to succeed.”

Messi’s decision to play in the US might be the biggest boost ever for American soccer on the pro stage. Some of the game’s biggest names — Pele, Franz Beckenbauer, Thierry Henry and Beckham himself — have come to the US toward the end of their careers, but landing a player still no worse than near the pinnacle of his game and just a few months removed from hoisting a World Cup is simply huge, especially with part of the next World Cup in 2026 set to be played on US soil.

“It shouldn’t be lost on anybody that the timing is right,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said earlier this week. “Copa America will be here in 2024, Club World Cup will be here in 2025, the World Cup will be here in 2026. This is not a coincidence, right? It’s all part of our continual focus to do everything we can to make our league a league of choice, not just here, but around the world and be part of the conversation.”

Topics: Lionel Messi MLS Inter Miami

Fofana joins Ronaldo and company as Al-Nassr seek dominance

Fofana joins Ronaldo and company as Al-Nassr seek dominance
Updated 18 July 2023
John Duerden

Fofana joins Ronaldo and company as Al-Nassr seek dominance

Fofana joins Ronaldo and company as Al-Nassr seek dominance
  • The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international has signed for the Riyadh club from RC Lens in France
  • Liverpool were reported to have been watching the player in the second half of the French season and there has also been interest from the likes of Newcastle and West Ham
Updated 18 July 2023
John Duerden

Cristiano Ronaldo is good at keeping Al-Nassr and Saudi Arabian football in the headlines.

“I opened the way to the Saudi league and now all the players are coming here,” he said earlier this week.

Whether he “opened the way” is debatable, but there is no doubt that following his arrival in January, the quality of imports has moved to the next level.

He must have been pleased on Tuesday when Al-Nassr announced the signing of Seko Fofana.

Ronaldo had said: “In one year, more and more top players will come to Saudi. In a year the Saudi league will overtake the Turkish league and Dutch league.”

The comments may have provoked huge debate but there is little doubt that any club in Amsterdam or Istanbul, or in fact in any league, would love to sign a player of Fofana’s quality.

The 28-year-old arrives in Riyadh following a spell as captain of RC Lens, the team that finished second in France last season, just a point behind champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ivory Coast international was last season an integral part of a team that qualified for the UEFA Champions League, making 35 appearances and scoring seven goals.

A year earlier his record was three more games played and an extra goal scored. It is impressive consistency. Overall, he played 112 times for the club and scored 21 goals.

Fofana has developed into a goalscoring midfielder; that much is clear from his stats.

This spells danger for Al-Nassr’s rivals. With the threat from Ronaldo as well as Anderson Talisca, who ended last season as the second-highest scorer in the league, there is some serious firepower at the club.

When you consider that Marcelo Brozovic has arrived from Inter Milan as one of the best defensive midfielders around, it gives those with attacking threat greater possibilities to go forward, safe in the knowledge that a world-class star is behind them.

Lens provided one of the stories of the European season with their second-place finish.

Fofana was a major part of that team and it was no secret that he was wanted by many big sides in England. Liverpool were reported to have been watching the player in the second half of the French season and there has also been interest from the likes of Newcastle and West Ham.

It is a measure of how much impact he had with the French club that he received an unusual goodbye from the side’s CEO.

Arnaud Pouille said: “As proof of his deep attachment to Racing, he will very shortly become the first player to leave the club to become a shareholder.

“Far from being a mere announcement, this concrete commitment is a strong act that anchors our relationship over time and underlines Seko’s confidence in the club’s future.”

That Fofana has occupied such a central role on and off the pitch with Lens bodes well for Al-Nassr.

He told Lens fans in a social media post: “I leave you with the feeling of accomplishment and pride at being a part of this history which is ours.”

Fofana is also swapping the UEFA Champions League for the Asian edition.

Lens would be seen as outsiders to progress past the group stage in Europe but Al-Nassr are expected to go far in the Asian tournament.

Unlike bitter Riyadh rivals Al-Hilal, who hold the record with four continental championships, Al-Nassr have never been crowned as Asia’s best team, a final appearance back in 1995 being the closest they have got to the honor.

Al-Nassr will be one to watch in Asia and with such recruitments as Fofana, Ronaldo’s predictions may not be too wide of the mark. Fofana looks to be a great signing for the club.

Topics: Al-Nassr Seko Fofana Cristiano Ronaldo RC Lens Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League announces new strategy, appoints Michael Emenalo as director of football

Michael Emenalo, director of football at the Saudi Pro League. supplied
Michael Emenalo, director of football at the Saudi Pro League. supplied
Updated 18 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Pro League announces new strategy, appoints Michael Emenalo as director of football

Michael Emenalo, director of football at the Saudi Pro League. supplied
  • Plans align and build upon youth development program, regulations to be implemented during 2023-2024 season
  • SPL appoints Michael Emenalo as director of football to lead new Player Acquisition Center of Excellence
  • Innovative model gives clubs best possible expertise, governance to drive sustainability
Updated 18 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Pro League announced on Tuesday a new strategy, in alignment with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, to drive competitiveness on and off the pitch, with an emphasis on fostering young Saudi talent, alongside the best internationally, and improving governance of all clubs for long-term success.

Amongst a number of new regulations and initiatives to be revealed ahead of the new season, the SPL will increase the playing time of young Saudi players in the league by reducing the age of eligibility from 18 to 16 for 2023-2024.

A further step focused on youth development will see the reduction of squad sizes from the current number of 35 players overall to 25 senior players, with the remaining 10 squad members all having to be under the age of 21, from the 2025-2026 season.

The new SPL strategy will provide a robust and clear pathway for young Saudi players, and help bridge the progress from youth team football within the federation’s current player development system into the top tier of the country’s football league.

By the start of the 2026-2027 season, the SPL has also announced a mandate for clubs to include eight “homegrown” players, who are graduates of the club academies, within their main roster of 25 squad players, of whom four would be direct graduates from the club’s system.

In a further effort to create elite squads that combine exciting up-and-coming young Saudi talent with world-class international players and role models, the SPL has launched a new Player Acquisition Center of Excellence led by Michael Emenalo, who joins the league as the new director of football with immediate effect.

All clubs have been fully briefed on the PACE process for international transfers and are actively working with Emenalo.

The former Nigerian international is best known for 10 years of success at Chelsea where, as technical director, he overhauled all aspects of football operations. Under his guidance, he revolutionized the club’s scouting, recruitment, development, and loan systems.

Emenalo will lead PACE and start assisting with squad mapping and player care. He will be responsible for providing a centralized approach to transfers and help give all clubs the best possible expertise and governance to ensure a dynamic, young, and yet sustainable future.

Saad Allazeez, SPL’s interim CEO and vice chairman, said: “The Saudi Pro League has an incredible and vital opportunity to help fulfill the country’s football ambitions and inspire more of our people into football and sport.

“From next season, the SPL will become younger and more competitive, taking advantage of the groundwork the Saudi Arabian Football Federation has been putting in at the grassroots for many years.

“The new strategy also sees the Saudi Pro League take a central, elevated role in supporting and developing clubs through its Club Framework business unit, and by initiating PACE will provide and centrally implement checks and balances in dealings on the international transfer market.

“There is much potential for new talent arriving in Saudi Arabia, and a central function providing control and strong governance will ensure our investments are smart and benefit all in the league moving forward.

“Every club in the Saudi Pro League will get the opportunity to improve their squad through this innovative new model, and Michael is the perfect man for the job. He has the ideal pedigree, knowledge, experience, coaching qualifications, and contacts to drive value and success for the overall league through this ambitious project.

“The steps taken through PACE are part of a bigger plan and strategy that will be announced to improve the league and make it a world-class experience and product that engages globally and is competitive and sustainable in the long term, as one of the very best leagues in the world. This will be good for all football, good for all players, and good for all fans.”

Allazeez said that the strategy “has been years in the making and has involved a lot of global footballing expertise to make the most of this unprecedented opportunity for growth.”

Allazeez added: “It goes far beyond and much deeper than the player transfers that are dominating headlines, and focuses just as much on what happens off the pitch at the clubs.

“We are looking to the long term and will be judged on that, especially with helping the clubs become commercially successful with robust business models.

“The Club Development Program will also activate the fair play financial system, and monitor compliance with local and Asian licensing standards. We look forward to rolling out the full strategy in the coming months.”

Emenalo said: “I believe this is a role that I’ve spent the last 45 years preparing for. It was not a difficult role or offer to accept. I am intrigued by the audacity of the project and the ambition.

“This project has been in the making for a while. It’s not a spur-of-the-moment decision, it’s well thought out. I’m impressed by the knowledge and input that’s gone into this. The Saudi Pro League offers a new opportunity first and foremost for the entire industry and I think will create avenues for good competition and for more development of young talent.”

The new SPL strategy builds upon the existing player pathway unveiled as part of Tactics for Tomorrow, which was introduced in 2021 by the SAFF and has since witnessed massive investment in time and resources.

Funding in Saudi youth football has increased by 162 percent since 2021, and 23 regional training centers have been established and opened.

The number of registered male players has increased by 58 percent and the number of coaches has risen from 750 in 2018 to over 5,500 in 2023, of which more than 1,000 are female.

As a result, every high-potential Saudi footballer is now tracked and has a comprehensive plan, starting from the age of 6 through to turning professional.

SAFF President Yasser Al-Misehal said: “At the last FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Saudi Arabia gave a glimpse of what we are capable of at the international level, and demonstrated the quality of our domestic league, the SPL.

“But equally, if not more pleasing, was our victory in the U-23 AFC Asian Cup without conceding a goal.

“The future is bright, and a lot of good thinking has gone into advancing football in Saudi Arabia, men’s and women’s.

“As you can see, everyone is on the same page. There is a very clear and connected pathway. Yes, we want a league to be proud (of), to entertain local fans and the world, but it has to serve the ambitions of the national team now and in the future. It has to be for the good of the game. That means a commitment to youth and the new strategy and regulations demonstrate just that.”

The full new strategy, including PACE and the Club Framework business unit, will go live ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

Topics: Saudi Pro League (SPL) Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) Michael Emenalo

