Democratic Republic of Congo supports Saudi bid to host World Expo 2030

SPA
RIYADH: The Tuwaiq Academy has opened registration for the Tuwaiq Cybersecurity Bootcamp, which will provide students with the skills needed to join the global labor market in various areas of cybersecurity.
Graduates will be issued with certified global certificates at the conclusion of the five-month bootcamp, which will take place at the headquarters of the academy in Riyadh, starting from Sunday, Oct. 1.
The bootcamp’s intensive educational pathways will include basics of cybersecurity, defense systems related to digital infrastructure protection, and response to security incidents and prevention of security threats.
The Tuwaiq Academy works to strengthen national capacities and cadres in promising technical fields by setting up intensive educational bootcamps in partnership with major global companies, such as Apple, Meta, Amazon and Ali Baba.
Jasmine Bager
DHAHRAN: The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, or Ithra, in Dhahran has welcomed another take on contemporary circus by introducing “On by Circa” — the more mature, moody sister to last week’s “The Carnival of Animals.”
The show, which opened on July 19, will be staged nightly and end on July 22.
Much like the “The Carnival of Animals,” which was more of a family-friendly and lighthearted whimsical take on humans depicting the movements of animals, the “On” show also relied solely on movement to tell the stories.
Both were created by Yaron Lifschitz and the Australian-based Circa Ensemble.
The “On” show transported viewers to a world where tumbling, acrobatic movements were mastered by the layering of complex dance sequences. The stage was bare, with no screens or elaborate set designs — the focus was simply on the performers.
Eight adults dressed in casual clothing were the stars. None of them spoke throughout. They were tossed onto the stage, embracing one another and forming silhouettes and then quickly departing, mostly in pairs and then coming together as a group, then as rotating partners.
The eight were barefoot on stage, using props such as chairs and a piece of fabric, and dramatically bellowing in the air. There was spontaneous and sporadic applause from audience members who seemed to “get it,” even if they may not have completely understand what the story was about at that moment.
Unlike last week’s “Carnival,” there were no red noses, gimmicks or slapstick comedy skits. This show was a non-verbal masterpiece in which pain, loss, beauty and trust were communicated solely in gestures and movements. It was silent body language at its finest.
The program notes stated: “The stage elements are reduced to their most essential: eight extraordinary acrobats, a score by Melbourne composer Jethro Woodward and a striking lighting design by Paul Jackson. Layering complex acrobatic sequences with sharp moments of close-up intimacy, the ensemble creates a stripped-back circus of the heart that’s uncompromisingly bold and unashamedly athletic.”
It also explained how Circa Contemporary Circus has been one of the world’s leading performance companies over the past two decades, and since its creation has toured 40 countries and performed in front off 1.5 million people. Circa is pioneering how “extreme physicality can create powerful and moving performances. It continues to push the boundaries of the art form, blurring the lines between movement, dance, theater and circus,” it said.
Tickets start at SR70 ($18) and are available on the Ithra website or via social media channels.
Arab News
DIRIYAH: Diriyah Gate Development Authority has signed a memorandum of understanding with King Saud University to enhance cooperation and collaboration on the future development of both masterplans.
The agreement, which was signed by Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of DGDA, and Badran bin Abdulrahman Al-Omar, president of King Saud University, also enables the development of land shared between DGDA and the university by the authority, provided it has a tangible benefit to the project, and maximizes land use and value for both parties.
Additionally, the MoU opens avenues of collaboration for investment, endowments, academic and scientific research, surveying, archaeological investigation and documentation.
This also extends further to partnerships in the fields of employment, education, events, and visits, in addition to supporting joint volunteer and community work.
With this enhanced relationship, DGDA will benefit from the university’s world-leading academic and administrative competencies, further driving the attraction of talent from its graduates to work across the authority and its development projects, and allowing DGDA to serve as an incubator of Saudi talent from the university.
Joint programs between DGDA and KSU will provide training schemes to introduce students to the labor market, and help bridge the gap between theoretical and practical education.
“It is with great happiness that we are able to sign this MoU today. King Saud University and the Diriyah Gate Development Authority have a deep and important partnership. As we extend this even further, with cooperation in the integration of our masterplans, we are serving the goals of our capital Riyadh, and the missions of our two entities,” Al-Omar said in a statement.
“We are also pleased to implement the royal order which approved the inclusion of parts of the land of the university within the supervisory and developmental scope of DGDA. We look forward to continuing to work closely with the authority, and enhance the quality of education and opportunities that we offer to our students.”
Inzerillo said: “King Saud University is a key partner of DGDA. A world-leading institution, it is both a beloved neighbor and affiliate. This agreement is an excellent example of the success that results from cooperation between entities and the potential that can be unlocked when we work toward common goals.
“This enhanced partnership across such a wide range of sectors will benefit countless students and Diriyah residents for many years to come. As Diriyah grows, our community and those around us grow, too, and we are delighted that with this MoU we are growing even stronger with King Saud University.”
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: Improv night at Comedy Pod in Riyadh is providing a platform for the next generation of Saudi comedians and keeping the genre alive and thriving in the Kingdom.
Comedians usually come together to engage in a night of organized stand-up rather than depending on hackneyed jokes, or shortcuts, to win a laugh. The improv nights have proved to be an essential tool in both fine-tuning rising talents and gauging the wits of a Saudi audience.
Lama Alfard, a Saudi comic, told Arab News: “Comedians who began their career in Riyadh during the 2010s consider Comedy Pod to be a dream come true.
“In the past, (comedians) used to perform in large shows without having a dedicated place to practice and refine their material, but with Comedy Pod this is no longer a problem.”
The club creates a careful lineup of sessions and performances each week. Tuesdays are closed mic nights, meaning both the talent and the audience are comedians. Anyone who wants to take a stab at stand-up comedy is welcome onstage, while the other comics give feedback on their performance.
The best-performing acts are selected for the Thursday Stand-Up Night group where between nine and 11 people perform their joke routine for a public audience.
Those who do not quite make the cut are encouraged to perform on Saturday, which is amateur or test night, where they can experiment on a public crowd.
These events often involve different themes or concepts like “What’s the Deal With?” where audiences determine which topic the comic will address, or “Improv Pants,” which is a team-based act.
Osama AlYahya, co-founder of Comedy Pod, said: “We created these categories because there used to be an issue with stand-up before. In 2013, for example, a first-time comic’s only opportunity (was) to perform in front of 3,000 people, huge crowds. We didn’t have smaller local performers.”
While the space is great to try out new jests, there are three untouchable topics: religion, politics, and sex — the latter being more ambiguous to define within a comedic frame, so slip-ups may occur, he said.
A natural goal for every comic, if they are good enough, is to tackle — or cackle — an even larger audience. Every month, the Comedy Pod holds a special night at Mohammed Al-Ali Theater in Boulevard Riyadh City, with a crowd of around 600 people, to showcase the best-performing comedians throughout the month.
The beginnings of stand-up comedy in Saudi emerged in the form of private events at compounds in the Diplomatic Quarter and in expat-populated spaces like Aramco. Naturally, the acts were in foreign languages, predominantly English.
The Comedy Pod, on the other hand, embraces the craft strictly in Arabic.
AlYahya added: “We’ve seen stand-up in English, and Saudi or Arab comics (have been) performing in English since 2007 or 2008.
“They don’t go far. It’s not logical to present, here in the Kingdom, in English to a Saudi audience.”
He noted that the club wants “the Saudi sense of humor to reach international standards. It has its own character, value, and reality in terms of what can be said, what topics are discussed, how it’s communicated.”
Starting off in 2021 from the grassroots, a 40-50 person audience was brought together by word of mouth as the initiative met with great praise. Performers received interest from comedians and actors including Barakat Assiri, Ibrahim Khairallah, and Hashem Hawsawi.
Initial performances were held to an all-male crowd. Now, the attendees are around 70 percent female.
Comedy, in its global form, is known to be a male-dominated field. While its participating acts are most often male comedians, Comedy Pod aims to create a safe space for women and is always “keen on inviting female comedians to participate, even if they don’t have any content to try out,” AlYahya said.
Alfard, one of the few female Comedy Pod participants, said that the club has created strong bonds with its community “to the point that many female attendees have been inspired to participate in open mic nights.”
Possibly one of its largest accomplishments was in encouraging 14 Saudi comedians to take part in the first season of the OSN+ series “Stand Up! Ya Arab!” which is a first-of-its-kind show that features two comics from the Arab world in every episode.
Alfard, who has been on the scene for over 10 years, was one of the Saudi women featured in the series.
She said: “I was honored that a few of these women asked me for tips before they tried stand-up, which I am always happy to provide.
“It is exciting to see an increasing number of women getting involved in comedy, theater, and other performing arts, and I eagerly anticipate seeing more of their work in the future.”
The club’s goals are not merely entertaining the public, but also to promote a sustainable and growing industry around comedy and the performing arts.
Saad Al-Shatti, a regular member, was a flight engineer when he stumbled upon the Comedy Pod. After joining its performances for three months, he landed a job as a content writer for Telfaz11.
Another Comedy Pod member who has made a name for himself goes by the stage name Brown. He used to work as a bus driver and is now a full-time comedian.
Comedian Sary Al-Khalid spoke to Arab News about his experience at the club, and said: “This platform has made me a better performer, a better writer, and I overcame my fear of the stage very quickly.
“Stand-up comedians face many difficulties, and one of them … is thinking a joke will land well on stage but ends up failing.”
He overcame this challenge with the help of feedback from fellow comedians and peers.
The Comedy Pod is currently collaborating with Smile Entertainment, one of the pioneering producers of stand-up comedy in the Kingdom, and Muvi Cinemas, to present Riyadh Laughs.
The initiative, organized by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, will present a jam-packed lineup every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, starting at 8:15 p.m. at Boulevard Riyadh City’s Muvi Cinemas until the end of October.
AlYahya said: “In an age where content reaches you on your phone in the comfort of your living room, we are content that urges you to leave the house to watch.”
Arab News
JEDDAH: Arab Gulf states and Central Asian countries cemented their political, security and economic ties on Wednesday during the GCC-C5 Summit, a gathering of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states and the presidents of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.
At the event, which took place in in the Saudi city of Jeddah, a Joint Action Plan for Strategic Dialogue and Cooperation between GCC members and Central Asian states was approved, covering the period from 2023 to 2027.
In a joint statement at the end of the summit, the leaders of the two blocs stressed the importance of strengthening political and strategic relations at the collective and bilateral levels, and continuing coordination in order to achieve regional and international security and stability, confront challenges and work to ensure flexibility” in fields ranging from supply chains to food security.
Among other issues, they expressed concern about the growing rhetoric of racism and Islamophobia, and acts of violence against Muslim minorities and Islamic symbols.
“The action plan with Central Asia includes activating cooperation in various fields,” said Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, secretary-general of the GCC. “We are working on consolidating what has been agreed upon, and building consultation and coordination mechanisms with Central Asia.”
In recent years, there has been a growing interest in deeper economic cooperation between the GCC and Central Asia. The regions have complementary economies, with GCC countries enjoying a wealth of oil and gas resources and Central Asia benefiting from a young and growing workforce. There are also opportunities for cooperation in the areas of trade, investment and tourism.
October 2021 The Gulf Cooperation Council and Central Asian countries signed memoranda of understanding in a number of areas, including political, economic, and security cooperation. The signing of these MoUs marked a significant step forward in the development of relations between the two regions.
August 2022 The first ministerial meeting of the GCC and Central Asian countries was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The meeting was attended by ministers from the six GCC countries and the five Central Asian countries. The ministers reviewed the progress made in implementing the MoUs and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation between the two regions.
September 2022 The joint action plan for the strategic dialogue between the GCC and Central Asian countries for the period 2023-2027 was approved at the first ministerial meeting. The joint action plan outlines several areas in which the two regions will cooperate, including politics, the economy, security, culture, and education.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Jeddah summit, Khalid Al-Falih, the Saudi minister for investment, said the Kingdom maintains close ties with nations in the Central Asian region and hopes to strengthen them further.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman addressed the summit and also, during a separate event in Jeddah on Wednesday, presided over the 18th consultative meeting of Supreme Council of the GCC on behalf of King Salman.
Noting that all five of the Central Asian nations participating in the summit support Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo 2030, the crown prince told them: “We appreciate your countries’ declaration of support for the Kingdom’s candidacy to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh, which reflects the strength of the relationship between our countries and our aspiration for a better future for our region.”
A press statement issued at the end of the consultative meeting quoted GCC Secretary-General Albudaiwi as saying: “Their Majesties and Highnessees reviewed during their meeting the developments of the joint GCC action process in addition to exchanging views on a number of regional and international issues.”
Al-Falih said the reason the Kingdom decided to host this first-ever summit between GCC and Central Asian nations was to reinforce those existing ties, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
He said said the Kingdom’s proactive involvement with Central Asia, under the leadership of King Salman and the crown prince, had been well received at the regional, pan-Asian and global levels.
In his comments to the SPA about the summit, Al-Falih expressed optimism about the expected outcomes of the event, especially those related to the development and expansion of economic and investment relations between participating countries.
The history of bilateral relations between GCC members and Central Asian countries is long and complex, dating back to the time of the Silk Road trade route. However, those historical ties were largely severed after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
In the years since then, the GCC and C5 nations have been working to rebuild the relationships. In 2001, the two regions established the GCC-Central Asia Dialogue, a forum in which to discuss political, economic and security cooperation. Talks have been held on a regular basis since then, and have helped to foster closer ties between the regions.
During his address to the summit, on behalf of King Salman, the crown prince welcomed the heads of the Central Asian delegations to their “second home,” and said the event was a continuation of ties based on history, resources and economic growth. He added that the Kingdom and its Gulf allies look forward to opening new windows of opportunity for cooperation between the two regions.
“The challenges our world faces today require all efforts to enhance cooperation between our countries to achieve security and stability in our region,” he told the summit.
“In this regard, we stress the importance of respecting the sovereignty, independence and values of states, non-interference in their internal affairs and the need to intensify joint efforts to confront everything that affects energy security and global food supply chains.”
On the GCC side, the participants included the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani; the crown prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah; and the vice president of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.
“The meeting of GCC and Central Asian leaders reflects the common desire to develop relations. We hope that our meeting today will contribute to strengthening partnerships between the Arabian Gulf and Central Asia,” the Kuwaiti crown prince told the summit.
Oman and Bahrain’s rulers were represented by Sayyid Asaad bin Tariq Al-Said and Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa respectively.
Sheikh Nasser praised the active role played by the Kingdom in enhancing cooperation and coordination among GCC countries and consolidating the friendships and joint cooperation with other countries.
The presidents of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, Emomali Rahmon and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, arrived in Jeddah on Tuesday.
“We have close historical relations with Gulf states and we seek to develop them. We seek a long-term partnership with Gulf countries in various fields,” Mirziyoyev said.
“We look forward to economic and AI (artificial intelligence) cooperation with the Gulf. We seek to develop the clean-energy sector together with the Gulf. We are ready to implement a mechanism to enhance cooperation in the field of food security with the GCC.”
Security appeared to be high on the list of priorities of the visiting leaders.
“Security cooperation with Gulf countries is necessary to enhance stability in Central Asia,” President Rahmon told the summit.
During his visit, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the president of Kazakhstan, visited Madinah, where he prayed in the Prophet’s Mosque ahead of the summit.
“We share goals with GCC countries in terms of development and economy. We seek to expand cooperation between the countries of Central Asia and the GCC. We are ready to develop infrastructure to promote trade,” he said.
The president of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedow, and the president of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, arrived in Jeddah on Tuesday night.
“Global threats and challenges require us to strengthen partnership to ensure security. We want to strengthen partnership in the field of energy with Gulf countries,” Berdimuhamedow told the summit on Wednesday.
“We also seek to develop a sports partnership between Central Asia and Gulf countries.”
Based on their comments during the summit, there appeared to be a particular appetite among the leaders for joint infrastructure projects.
“Central Asia is a region with wide economic opportunities,” Kyrgyzstan’s Japarov said. “Economic and investment cooperation is the most important thing on the agenda of this summit. I invite our partners to cooperate in building railways linking Central Asia to the Gulf.”
According to Saudi Investment Minister Al-Falih, the Kingdom and the Central Asian nations have enjoyed strong ties in part thanks to their religious bond, as the region has broadly professed Islam for the past 14 centuries.
He welcomed the strategic development plans laid out by the Central Asian countries, including Kyrgyzstan’s National Development Strategy 2018-2040 and Kazakhstan’s Strategy 2050.
He said such programs connect well with the visions of GCC member states, including Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 social reform and economic diversification blueprint, Oman’s Vision 2040, and Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030.
In 2018, the GCC and Central Asia held their first economic forum in Kazakhstan, attended by representatives from the six GCC countries and C5, where the focus was to find ways to increase trade and investment between the two regions.
In 2020, a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of education was signed that aims to promote student and faculty exchanges between the two regions. A year later, another MoU on cooperation in the field of tourism was signed to promote tourism between the two regions.
The value of exchanged goods between the GCC and Central Asian countries amounted to $3.1 billion in 2021, about 0.27 percent of the total value of the GCC merchandise trade. The value of GCC exports to Central Asia amounted to $2.06 billion in 2021, while imports amounted to $1.03 billion.
Air connectivity between the regions has increased in recent years, with Saudi airlines such as flynas linking the Kingdom with some Central Asian countries. Al-Rajhi International Group also has investment plans in the agricultural sector of Uzbekistan.
In recent years, cooperation on security has intensified, as both regions have faced growing threats from terrorism, extremism and other transnational challenges.
In 2022, the GCC and Central Asian countries made a number of commitments to deepen their security cooperation. These included the establishment of a joint security dialogue to combat terrorism, extremism and other transnational threats.
It also involved the creation of a joint task force to coordinate their counterterrorism efforts, the exchange of intelligence and information on terrorist threats and training of security forces in counterterrorism and other security-related matters.
In 2022, the GCC and C5 also launched a strategic dialogue, which offered a more ambitious framework for cooperation. It covers a wide range of areas, including political and security cooperation, economic and investment cooperation, and cultural engagement. The goal is to create a stronger and more diversified partnership between the two regions.