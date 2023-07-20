You are here

Absher services will not be available for 10 hours on Friday due to updating

Absher services will not be available for 10 hours on Friday due to updating
Absher services not available for 10 hours on Friday due to updating. (Twitter/@Absher)
Updated 22 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Absher services will not be available for 10 hours on Friday due to updating

Absher services will not be available for 10 hours on Friday due to updating
  • The scheduled updates for the systems of the e-platform will be carried out from 12:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Friday
  • It urged users to avail themselves of the necessary services well before the time of updating or to wait until after it was finished
Updated 22 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Absher, the interactive e-service platform provided by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior, is updating its system, and online services will be unavailable for 10 hours, starting from midnight to 10 a.m. Friday, July 21.
Posting a message from its official Twitter handle, which has been retweeted by the MOI, Absher said its services will not be available for around 10 hours on Friday due to the updating procedure.
The platform notified users saying: “The scheduled updates for the systems of the e-platform will be carried out from 12:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Friday and … the platform cannot be used during the updating period.”
It urged users to avail themselves of the necessary services well before the time of updating or to wait until after it was finished.
One user, Samia Hanifi, told Arab News: “I needed to consult Absher for documents, as I could not do it, so I contacted (the) helpline number 9200 20405 seeking help. This is when I heard an operator say that the system will be inaccessible on Friday due to the update.”
The Absher smart services are available on Windows, Android, IOS, macOS, and Linux, and provide services to more than 26 million beneficiaries, both citizens and residents. The platform registered over 2.2 million electronic transactions in May 2023, the highest number of monthly transactions carried out since the start of the year.
The e-platform provides access to 280 services from the Ministry of Interior across three categories — individuals, business and government. It can be used to apply for jobs and Hajj permits, update passport information, make appointments, renew IDs and drivers’ licenses, register vehicles and pay traffic fines, among many other things.
Absher is credited with improving life in Saudi Arabia by making it much easier for citizens and residents to interact with government departments to obtain information and complete required procedures and paperwork from the comfort of their own homes.
From its launch in 2010 to December 2020 it had answered 1.2 billion queries from registered users, according to figures published by Arab News. It was also used to perform 300 million transactions over that 10 year period.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Absher

Tuwaiq bootcamp to help boost cybersecurity

Tuwaiq bootcamp to help boost cybersecurity
Updated 23 sec ago
SPA

Tuwaiq bootcamp to help boost cybersecurity

Tuwaiq bootcamp to help boost cybersecurity
  • Graduates will be issued with certified global certificates at the conclusion of the five-month bootcamp
Updated 23 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Tuwaiq Academy has opened registration for the Tuwaiq Cybersecurity Bootcamp, which will provide students with the skills needed to join the global labor market in various areas of cybersecurity.
Graduates will be issued with certified global certificates at the conclusion of the five-month bootcamp, which will take place at the headquarters of the academy in Riyadh, starting from Sunday, Oct. 1.
The bootcamp’s intensive educational pathways will include basics of cybersecurity, defense systems related to digital infrastructure protection, and response to security incidents and prevention of security threats.
The Tuwaiq Academy works to strengthen national capacities and cadres in promising technical fields by setting up intensive educational bootcamps in partnership with major global companies, such as Apple, Meta, Amazon and Ali Baba.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tuwaiq bootcamp

Democratic Republic of Congo supports Saudi bid to host World Expo 203

Democratic Republic of Congo supports Saudi bid to host World Expo 203
Updated 26 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Democratic Republic of Congo supports Saudi bid to host World Expo 203

Democratic Republic of Congo supports Saudi bid to host World Expo 203
  • Kattan expressed the Saudi government’s appreciation for Congo’s support
Updated 26 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix Tshisekedi has expressed his support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the World Expo 2030.

This came during the meeting between Saudi Royal Court Adviser Ahmed Kattan and the president on Thursday in Kinshasa, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Tshisekedi also reaffirmed his country’s support for the first Saudi-African Summit and the fifth Arab-African Summit in Riyadh.

Kattan expressed the Saudi government’s appreciation for Congo’s support, adding that it was a reflection of the strong ties between the two countries.

Kattan conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin to the government and people of Congo. Tshisekedi exchanged similar greetings.

The two officials discussed bilateral relations between their countries as well as ways to boost these. They also reviewed regional and international issues of common interest.
 

Topics: Riyadh Expo 2030 Democratic Republic of Congo

'On by Circa' brings a more mature circus to Ithra

Ithra has welcomed another take on contemporary circus by introducing “On by Circa.” (Supplied)
Ithra has welcomed another take on contemporary circus by introducing “On by Circa.” (Supplied)
Updated 27 min 34 sec ago
Jasmine Bager

‘On by Circa’ brings a more mature circus to Ithra

Ithra has welcomed another take on contemporary circus by introducing “On by Circa.” (Supplied)
  • The show, which opened on July 19, will be staged nightly and end on July 22
  • Tickets start at SR70 ($18) and are available on the Ithra website or via social media channels
Updated 27 min 34 sec ago
Jasmine Bager

DHAHRAN: The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, or Ithra, in Dhahran has welcomed another take on contemporary circus by introducing “On by Circa” — the more mature, moody sister to last week’s “The Carnival of Animals.”

The show, which opened on July 19, will be staged nightly and end on July 22.

Much like the “The Carnival of Animals,” which was more of a family-friendly and lighthearted whimsical take on humans depicting the movements of animals, the “On” show also relied solely on movement to tell the stories.

Both were created by Yaron Lifschitz and the Australian-based Circa Ensemble.

The “On” show transported viewers to a world where tumbling, acrobatic movements were mastered by the layering of complex dance sequences. The stage was bare, with no screens or elaborate set designs — the focus was simply on the performers.

Eight adults dressed in casual clothing were the stars. None of them spoke throughout. They were tossed onto the stage, embracing one another and forming silhouettes and then quickly departing, mostly in pairs and then coming together as a group, then as rotating partners.

The eight were barefoot on stage, using props such as chairs and a piece of fabric, and dramatically bellowing in the air. There was spontaneous and sporadic applause from audience members who seemed to “get it,” even if they may not have completely understand what the story was about at that moment.

Unlike last week’s “Carnival,” there were no red noses, gimmicks or slapstick comedy skits. This show was a non-verbal masterpiece in which pain, loss, beauty and trust were communicated solely in gestures and movements. It was silent body language at its finest.

The program notes stated: “The stage elements are reduced to their most essential: eight extraordinary acrobats, a score by Melbourne composer Jethro Woodward and a striking lighting design by Paul Jackson. Layering complex acrobatic sequences with sharp moments of close-up intimacy, the ensemble creates a stripped-back circus of the heart that’s uncompromisingly bold and unashamedly athletic.”

It also explained how Circa Contemporary Circus has been one of the world’s leading performance companies over the past two decades, and since its creation has toured 40 countries and performed in front off 1.5 million people. Circa is pioneering how “extreme physicality can create powerful and moving performances. It continues to push the boundaries of the art form, blurring the lines between movement, dance, theater and circus,” it said.

Tickets start at SR70 ($18) and are available on the Ithra website or via social media channels.

Topics: ITHRA On by Circa

DGDA and King Saud University strengthen partnership

DGDA and King Saud University strengthen partnership
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

DGDA and King Saud University strengthen partnership

DGDA and King Saud University strengthen partnership
  • MoU will enhance collaboration on investment, endowments, and academic and scientific research
  • DGDA chief Jerry Inzerillo says agreement ‘will benefit countless students and Diriyah residents for years to come’
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

DIRIYAH: Diriyah Gate Development Authority has signed a memorandum of understanding with King Saud University to enhance cooperation and collaboration on the future development of both masterplans.

The agreement, which was signed by Jerry Inzerillo,  Group CEO of DGDA, and Badran bin Abdulrahman Al-Omar, president of King Saud University, also enables the development of land shared between DGDA and the university by the authority, provided it has a tangible benefit to the project, and maximizes land use and value for both parties.

Additionally, the MoU opens avenues of collaboration for investment, endowments, academic and scientific research, surveying, archaeological investigation and documentation.

This also extends further to partnerships in the fields of employment, education, events, and visits, in addition to supporting joint volunteer and community work.

With this enhanced relationship, DGDA will benefit from the university’s world-leading academic and administrative competencies, further driving the attraction of talent from its graduates to work across the authority and its development projects, and allowing DGDA to serve as an incubator of Saudi talent from the university.

Joint programs between DGDA and KSU will provide training schemes to introduce students to the labor market, and help bridge the gap between theoretical and practical education.

“It is with great happiness that we are able to sign this MoU today. King Saud University and the Diriyah Gate Development Authority have a deep and important partnership. As we extend this even further, with cooperation in the integration of our masterplans, we are serving the goals of our capital Riyadh, and the missions of our two entities,” Al-Omar said in a statement.

“We are also pleased to implement the royal order which approved the inclusion of parts of the land of the university within the supervisory and developmental scope of DGDA. We look forward to continuing to work closely with the authority, and enhance the quality of education and opportunities that we offer to our students.”

Inzerillo said: “King Saud University is a key partner of DGDA. A world-leading institution, it is both a beloved neighbor and affiliate. This agreement is an excellent example of the success that results from cooperation between entities and the potential that can be unlocked when we work toward common goals.

“This enhanced partnership across such a wide range of sectors will benefit countless students and Diriyah residents for many years to come. As Diriyah grows, our community and those around us grow, too, and we are delighted that with this MoU we are growing even stronger with King Saud University.”

Topics: DGDA King Saudi University

Riyadh's Comedy Pod provides platform for next generation of Saudi comedians

Riyadh’s Comedy Pod provides platform for next generation of Saudi comedians
Updated 20 July 2023
Nada Alturki

Riyadh’s Comedy Pod provides platform for next generation of Saudi comedians

Riyadh’s Comedy Pod provides platform for next generation of Saudi comedians
  • Improv nights have proved to be essential tool in fine-tuning rising talent and gauging wits of Saudi audiences
  • Saudi stand-up comedy emerged as private events at compounds in Diplomatic Quarter and expat-populated spaces
Updated 20 July 2023
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: Improv night at Comedy Pod in Riyadh is providing a platform for the next generation of Saudi comedians and keeping the genre alive and thriving in the Kingdom.

Comedians usually come together to engage in a night of organized stand-up rather than depending on hackneyed jokes, or shortcuts, to win a laugh. The improv nights have proved to be an essential tool in both fine-tuning rising talents and gauging the wits of a Saudi audience.

Lama Alfard, a Saudi comic, told Arab News: “Comedians who began their career in Riyadh during the 2010s consider Comedy Pod to be a dream come true.

“In the past, (comedians) used to perform in large shows without having a dedicated place to practice and refine their material, but with Comedy Pod this is no longer a problem.” 

The club creates a careful lineup of sessions and performances each week. Tuesdays are closed mic nights, meaning both the talent and the audience are comedians. Anyone who wants to take a stab at stand-up comedy is welcome onstage, while the other comics give feedback on their performance. 

The best-performing acts are selected for the Thursday Stand-Up Night group where between nine and 11 people perform their joke routine for a public audience. 

Those who do not quite make the cut are encouraged to perform on Saturday, which is amateur or test night, where they can experiment on a public crowd.

These events often involve different themes or concepts like “What’s the Deal With?” where audiences determine which topic the comic will address, or “Improv Pants,” which is a team-based act.

Osama AlYahya, co-founder of Comedy Pod, said: “We created these categories because there used to be an issue with stand-up before. In 2013, for example, a first-time comic’s only opportunity (was) to perform in front of 3,000 people, huge crowds. We didn’t have smaller local performers.”

While the space is great to try out new jests, there are three untouchable topics: religion, politics, and sex — the latter being more ambiguous to define within a comedic frame, so slip-ups may occur, he said.

A natural goal for every comic, if they are good enough, is to tackle — or cackle — an even larger audience. Every month, the Comedy Pod holds a special night at Mohammed Al-Ali Theater in Boulevard Riyadh City, with a crowd of around 600 people, to showcase the best-performing comedians throughout the month. 

The beginnings of stand-up comedy in Saudi emerged in the form of private events at compounds in the Diplomatic Quarter and in expat-populated spaces like Aramco. Naturally, the acts were in foreign languages, predominantly English.

The Comedy Pod, on the other hand, embraces the craft strictly in Arabic.

AlYahya added: “We’ve seen stand-up in English, and Saudi or Arab comics (have been) performing in English since 2007 or 2008.

“They don’t go far. It’s not logical to present, here in the Kingdom, in English to a Saudi audience.”

He noted that the club wants “the Saudi sense of humor to reach international standards. It has its own character, value, and reality in terms of what can be said, what topics are discussed, how it’s communicated.”

Starting off in 2021 from the grassroots, a 40-50 person audience was brought together by word of mouth as the initiative met with great praise. Performers received interest from comedians and actors including Barakat Assiri, Ibrahim Khairallah, and Hashem Hawsawi.

Initial performances were held to an all-male crowd. Now, the attendees are around 70 percent female. 

Comedy, in its global form, is known to be a male-dominated field. While its participating acts are most often male comedians, Comedy Pod aims to create a safe space for women and is always “keen on inviting female comedians to participate, even if they don’t have any content to try out,” AlYahya said.

Alfard, one of the few female Comedy Pod participants, said that the club has created strong bonds with its community “to the point that many female attendees have been inspired to participate in open mic nights.”

Possibly one of its largest accomplishments was in encouraging 14 Saudi comedians to take part in the first season of the OSN+ series “Stand Up! Ya Arab!” which is a first-of-its-kind show that features two comics from the Arab world in every episode.

Alfard, who has been on the scene for over 10 years, was one of the Saudi women featured in the series.

She said: “I was honored that a few of these women asked me for tips before they tried stand-up, which I am always happy to provide.

“It is exciting to see an increasing number of women getting involved in comedy, theater, and other performing arts, and I eagerly anticipate seeing more of their work in the future.”

The club’s goals are not merely entertaining the public, but also to promote a sustainable and growing industry around comedy and the performing arts. 

Saad Al-Shatti, a regular member, was a flight engineer when he stumbled upon the Comedy Pod. After joining its performances for three months, he landed a job as a content writer for Telfaz11.

Another Comedy Pod member who has made a name for himself goes by the stage name Brown. He used to work as a bus driver and is now a full-time comedian.

Comedian Sary Al-Khalid spoke to Arab News about his experience at the club, and said: “This platform has made me a better performer, a better writer, and I overcame my fear of the stage very quickly.

“Stand-up comedians face many difficulties, and one of them … is thinking a joke will land well on stage but ends up failing.”

He overcame this challenge with the help of feedback from fellow comedians and peers.

The Comedy Pod is currently collaborating with Smile Entertainment, one of the pioneering producers of stand-up comedy in the Kingdom, and Muvi Cinemas, to present Riyadh Laughs.

The initiative, organized by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, will present a jam-packed lineup every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, starting at 8:15 p.m. at Boulevard Riyadh City’s Muvi Cinemas until the end of October. 

AlYahya said: “In an age where content reaches you on your phone in the comfort of your living room, we are content that urges you to leave the house to watch.”

Topics: Riyadh Riyadh’s Comedy Pod comedy Saudi comedians

