Saudi Arabia to give Tunisia $500m as soft loan and grant

The agreement was inked by Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan and his Tunisian counterpart Siham Al-Boughdiri.
The agreement was inked by Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan and his Tunisian counterpart Siham Al-Boughdiri. (@MAAljadaan)
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to give Tunisia $500m as soft loan and grant

The agreement was inked by Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan and his Tunisian counterpart Siham Al-Boughdiri.
  • The agreement was inked by Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan and his Tunisian counterpart Siham Al-Boughdiri
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will give Tunisia $400 million as a soft loan and $100 million as a grant to support the north African country’s ailing economy, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The financial aid, given under the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, consisted of a $400 million concessional loan deal and a memorandum of understanding linked to a $100 million grant.

The agreement was inked by Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan and his Tunisian counterpart Siham Al-Boughdiri.

Al-Jadaan said the financial package formed part of the Kingdom’s efforts to support the development and economies of Arab and Islamic countries.

“This will support the stability and prosperity of the Tunisian economy and will help pave the way for further financial support for Tunisia from regional and international financial institutions,” Al-Jadaan said on Twitter.

He added that Saudi Arabia would continue to work toward furthering cooperation with Tunisia on several fronts, and he noted that the Kingdom had provided the north African country’s public treasury with a $500 million cash loan in 2019.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tunisia

Saudi students win 6 medals at Asia-Pacific Mathematical Olympiad

Saudi students win 6 medals at Asia-Pacific Mathematical Olympiad
Updated 57 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi students win 6 medals at Asia-Pacific Mathematical Olympiad

Saudi students win 6 medals at Asia-Pacific Mathematical Olympiad
  • Saudi team of 10 students ranked 19 among 35 participating countries that sent 345 students to the event
  • APMO is an international competition of talented mathematics students in the Asia-Pacific region
Updated 57 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s mathematics Olympiad team won six medals and two honorable mentions at the 35th Asia-Pacific Mathematical Olympiad, which was held online.

The Saudi team of 10 students, represented by the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, known as Mawhiba, and the Ministry of Education, ranked 19 among 35 participating countries that sent 345 students to the event.

Last year, Saudi Arabia received three silver and four bronze medals and was ranked 13 among 35 participating countries.

Student Hadi Al-Aythan, from the Al-Ahsa Education Department, received a silver medal, while his colleagues Ali Al-Ramadan, Mahdi Al-Beik, Moaz Al-Qahtani, Iyad Al-Qatari, from the Eastern Province Education Department, received bronze medals. Mohammed Hafez from the Madinah Education Department received a bronze medal.

Secretary-General of Mawhiba Dr. Amal Al-Hazaa congratulated the students for their achievements and extended her gratitude to Education Minister Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan for his continuous support to Mawhiba, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Hazaa said that the students in the Mawhiba International Olympiads program undergo intensive training for more than 1,000 hours per year.

The training sessions are conducted throughout the year at the King Abdullah University for Science and Technology, the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, Prince Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University and King Saud University.

Mawhiba, in partnership with the Saudi Education Ministry and other bodies, trains gifted public school students in mathematics, physics, biology, chemistry and informatics.

International and local experts train Saudi students every year ahead of their involvement in the APMO.

Started in 1989, the APMO is an international competition that aims to support talented mathematics students in all countries of the Asia-Pacific region.

Topics: Mawhiba Asia-Pacific Mathematical Olympiad mathematics gifted Saudi students

Saudi and Cameroonian defense ministers hold bilateral talks

Saudi and Cameroonian defense ministers hold bilateral talks
Updated 21 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi and Cameroonian defense ministers hold bilateral talks

Saudi and Cameroonian defense ministers hold bilateral talks
Updated 21 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman met with his Cameroonian counterpart Joseph Beti Assomo at his office in the capital, Riyadh, state-run news agency SPA reported on Thursday.
During the meeting, they reviewed aspects of bilateral relations between the two countries, and ways to enhance cooperation in the military and defense field, in addition to discussing a number of regional and international issues of common concern. 
“We reviewed bilateral military and defense cooperation between our two friendly countries and explored ways to strengthen it,” Prince Khalid said in a tweet following the meeting. “We also discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.”


The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed bin Ayyaf, Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, Assistant Minister of Defense for Executive Affairs Dr. Khaled bin Hussein Al-Bayari, and the Director General of the Office of the Minister of Defense Hisham bin Abdulaziz bin Saif.
The Cameroonian ambassador to the Kingdom, Aya Tijani and a number of defense officials also attended the meeting.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Prince Khalid bin Salman Cameroon

Saudi Arabia summons Swedish charge d’affairs over repeated Qur’an burning incidents

Saudi Arabia summons Swedish charge d’affairs over repeated Qur’an burning incidents
Updated 32 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia summons Swedish charge d'affairs over repeated Qur'an burning incidents

Saudi Arabia summons Swedish charge d’affairs over repeated Qur’an burning incidents
  • Kingdom strongly condemned and denounced ‘the repeated and irresponsible actions of the Swedish authorities’
  • It said the move was an act that is a systematic provocation of the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world
Updated 32 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Thursday strongly condemned and denounced “the repeated and irresponsible actions of the Swedish authorities by granting some extremists official permits authorizing them to burn and desecrate copies of the Holy Qur’an,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Protesters including Salwan Momika, the Iraqi immigrant to Sweden who burned the Qur’an outside a Stockholm mosque in June, had received permission from Swedish police to burn the Qur’an outside the Iraqi embassy on Thursday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the move as “an act that is a systematic provocation of the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world.”
 
It added that it will summon the charge d’affaires of the Swedish embassy to hand him a protest note with the Kingdom’s request to the Swedish authorities to take all immediate and necessary measures to stop these disgraceful acts, which violate all religious teachings, and international laws and norms.

The ministry affirmed the “Kingdom’s categorical rejection of all these acts that fuel hatred between religions and limit dialogue between peoples.”

Saudi Arabia joined the international community in denouncing the incidents and several other countries have also summoned their Swedish ambassadors, with Iraq expelling its top envoy earlier on Thursday.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Qur'an burning Sweden

KSrelief continues to distribute aid supplies to earthquake victims in Syria

KSrelief continues to distribute aid supplies to earthquake victims in Syria
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

KSrelief continues to distribute aid supplies to earthquake victims in Syria

KSrelief continues to distribute aid supplies to earthquake victims in Syria
  • KSrelief distributed food packages and hygiene kits to 1,595 families in Jenderes
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) is continuing provide humanitarian assistance to Syrian victims of the earthquakes that caused devastating damage in the north of the country in February, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The organization said it distributed food packages and hygiene kits to 1,595 families in the town of Jenderes, near Aleppo, on Wednesday.

The project is part of the humanitarian aid and relief provided by Saudi authorities, through the work of KSrelief, in countries around the world.
 

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Saudi Shoura Council speaker meets Thai prime minister

Saudi Shoura Council speaker meets Thai prime minister
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Shoura Council speaker meets Thai prime minister

Saudi Shoura Council speaker meets Thai prime minister
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Speaker of the Saudi Shoura Council, Sheikh Abdullah Al-Asheikh met with Thai Prime Minister and Minister of Defense General Prayut Chan-o-cha, during his visit to Bangkok, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
The Thai premier praised the bilateral relations, stressing the importance of the Saudi-Thai ties, which serve the interests of the two countries.
He also cited the visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Thailand and the positive outcomes that resulted from this visit in terms of strengthening bilateral relations.
The meeting was attended by members of the official delegation accompanying the Shoura Council speaker and the Kingdom’s Ambassador to Thailand, Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Suhaibani.
Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Thai Senate Born Pete Wichjit Chun Lachai hosted today a lunch banquet in honor of Al-Asheikh, who is visiting Thailand in response to an official invitation he received from the president of the Senate. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Thailand Saudi Shoura Council

