Crown Prince Camel Festival seeks more record-breaking achievements

TAIF: A record number of dromedaries from Saudi Arabia, the Arab region and international teams are expected to be on show in this year’s edition of the Crown Prince Camel Festival as it kicks off on August 1 at Taif Camel Square.

The 38-day camel festival aims to promote Saudi Arabia’s camel racing culture, as well as the broader Arab heritage that encapsules the popular sport, and to support the tourism and economic thrust of the Kingdom.

Up to 60,000 camels will be on display this year, as the annual festival has recorded a steady growth since it was launched in 2018.

The festival was judged the world’s largest of its type by the Guinness World Records during its inaugural show, after more than 11,000 camels were featured in the event.

The Public Investment Fund earlier this week said it had established the Sawani Company, which aims to be a leading producer of camel dairy products and major promoter of the products’ health benefits among consumers.

Camel milk is commonly known for its nutritional benefits, including high amounts of minerals and vitamins such as A, B, E and C.

It is also rich in calcium, protein and anti-oxidants.

Camel milk is also considered low in cholesterol and is easy to digest.