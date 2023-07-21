You are here

  Saudi authorities arrest six for trading khat

Saudi authorities arrest six for trading khat

Saudi authorities arrest six for trading khat
Updated 21 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi authorities arrest six for trading khat

Saudi authorities arrest six for trading khat
Updated 21 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Security patrols in the Riyadh region have arrested five Yemeni men and a Saudi citizen for distributing 29 kilograms of Khat.

They were arrested and were referred to the authorities.
Security authorities are calling on the public to report information concerning drug smuggling or selling by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern regions and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom’s regions.

They may also contact the General Directorate of Narcotics Control at 995 or through email: [email protected]. All reports will be treated with strict confidentiality.

Saudi authorities thwarts three separate attempts to smuggle up to $13.5m of Captagon tablets

Saudi authorities thwarts three separate attempts to smuggle up to $13.5m of Captagon tablets
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi authorities thwarts three separate attempts to smuggle up to $13.5m of Captagon tablets

Saudi authorities thwarts three separate attempts to smuggle up to $13.5m of Captagon tablets
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s  Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority at the Haditha port has thwarted three attempts to smuggle more than 539,000 Captagon pills the agency said in a press statement.

The drugs were found hidden in two trucks and a vehicle that came to the Kingdom through the port.

The drugs haul had a combined estimated street value of approximately between $5.390m and $13.475m according to research published in the International Addiction Review Journal, which said users paid in the range of $10-$25 a pill.

The authority stated that in the first attempt, 187,200 Captagon pills were found hidden in separate parts of one of the trucks coming through the port.

In another case the narcotics were found hidden inside the wheel of one of the vehicles coming through the port.

 

 

Amphetamines are largely used by young men and teenaged boys across the Middle East, and the money raised through the sale of all narcotics are usually ploughed back into the drug trade although some find their way into organized crime and terrorism.

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority confirmed that it is continuing to tighten customs control over the Kingdom’s imports and exports, and is “standing in the way of smuggling attempts, in order to achieve the security of society and protect it from these pests,” the statement added.

At the same time, the authority called on all people to help in the fight against smuggling by contacting it on the number designated for security reports (1910) or via e-mail ([email protected]), or the international number +966 11 420 8417.

 

The Kingdom vs Captagon
Inside Saudi Arabia's war against the drug destroying lives across the Arab world
Enter
keywords
Saudi filmmaking talents showcased in Jeddah

Saudi filmmaking talents showcased in Jeddah
Updated 21 July 2023
Nada Hameed

Saudi filmmaking talents showcased in Jeddah

Saudi filmmaking talents showcased in Jeddah
Updated 21 July 2023
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: A celebration of Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning filmmaking industry was on Thursday held at Jeddah’s Hayy Cinema, the Kingdom’s first independent movie theater.

The one-day Aflamna (meaning, our films) program, staged as part of a collaboration with Cineways, powered by NEOM, showcased three short flicks produced and directed by a trio of Saudi filmmakers from the port city.

One of the movies, “When Red Blooms,” was directed by Tala Al-Harbi, winner of the Red Sea International Film Festival’s 48-hour Film Challenge 2022.

Through her film, the Effat University cinematic arts student took the Hayy Cinema audience on an introspective journey into the mind of a girl burdened by the weight of her own expectations.

Lama Jamjoom, another emerging filmmaker, and a cinematic arts major at the same Jeddah university, presented “Mother Eve,” a heart-warming tale redefining the meaning of motherhood.

Visual and performing arts specialist and director, Abdullah Al-Hijn, showcased his debut work “Tourette,” which tells the story of a young man with Tourette syndrome, a condition of the nervous system.

The film’s writer, Mariam Abdulrahman, said: “We wanted to create a full documentary about Tourette syndrome. However, we wanted the narration to reach the audience, so creating a short film was the best way for exposure.”

Zohra Ait El-Jamar, senior manager of Hayy Cinema, told Arab News: “Cinema is a place not only to watch films but to learn and exchange, and also engage with the audience to give that platform to aspiring Saudi filmmakers to showcase their work.”

El-Jamar said Hayy would be collaborating with this year’s Red Sea International Film Festival.

“We’re planning to do a second screening with three other Saudi shorts later in September,” she added.

In March, Hayy Cinema hosted Hayy Matsuri, a cultural and educational community festival and market that celebrated Japanese tradition, language, and art.

From a tea ceremony demonstration, to origami, Japanese calligraphy, and the art of flower arranging, the program also included musical performances and film screenings.

In May, “The Road to Makkah” was shown as part of the Islamic Arts Biennale, and in June, Hayy Cinema hosted the Red Sea Documentary Film Days, which presented six acclaimed documentaries from France, Guinea, Syria, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia, exploring migration, camaraderie, and cinema archives.

El-Jamar said: “Whatever the institution or organization, if it is a like-minded one, we’re always open to collaboration.”

Hayy Cinema has launched a phone app for booking tickets online.

“Demand has been so high we have had to open our second cinema to accommodate audiences,” she added.

Cineways aims to nurture aspiring artists in the filmmaking industry, providing them with a comprehensive range of courses and workshops and helping develop Saudi talent to meet international standards. It works in collaboration with NEOM and the Saudi Film Commission.

KSrelief organizes training course for medical staff in Mukalla

KSrelief organizes training course for medical staff in Mukalla
The initiative aimed to support the health sector in Yemen. (Twitter @KSrelief)
Updated 21 July 2023
Arab News

KSrelief organizes training course for medical staff in Mukalla

KSrelief organizes training course for medical staff in Mukalla
  • Participants were trained on modern anesthesia methods which promote rapid recovery and reduce complications after operation is completed
Updated 21 July 2023
Arab News

MUKALLA: The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action (KSrelief) organized a training course for medical staff on patient recovery after heart surgery in the city of Mukalla, Hadramout Governorate on Thursday. 

The session was part of the Saudi Pulse volunteer program for heart diseases and surgeries in the Hadramout Governorate. 

 

Participants were trained on modern anesthesia methods which promote rapid recovery and reduce complications after operation is completed. 

The initiative aimed to support the health sector in Yemen, and to improve level of health care provided to patients.

The course is part of the humanitarian aid and relief provided by Saudi authorities, through the work of KSrelief.

National Center for Security Operations holds awareness exhibition in Abqaiq Governorate

National Center for Security Operations holds awareness exhibition in Abqaiq Governorate
The Unified Security Operations Center operates in the 13 cities in the Eastern province. (Shutterstock file photo)
Updated 21 July 2023
Arab News

National Center for Security Operations holds awareness exhibition in Abqaiq Governorate

National Center for Security Operations holds awareness exhibition in Abqaiq Governorate
  • The Unified Security Operations Center operates in the 13 cities in the Eastern province
Updated 21 July 2023
Arab News

ABQAIQ: Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Security Operations Center organized a security awareness exhibition in Abqaiq Mall from July 20 to July 22. 

 

The exhibition aims to introduce the emergency number (911) and security services the center provides to all citizens, residents and visitors. 

The Unified Security Operations Center in the Eastern province operates in 13 governorates as well as the city of Dammam.

Saudi minister of Islamic Affairs visits Montenegro capital

Saudi minister of Islamic Affairs visits Montenegro capital
Updated 21 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi minister of Islamic Affairs visits Montenegro capital

Saudi minister of Islamic Affairs visits Montenegro capital
Updated 21 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, Sheikh Abdullatif_Al_Alsheikh has visited the headquarters of the Islamic sheikhdom in the capital of Montenegro, Bodgurica.

He was greeted by Rifaat Fezic, head of the Islamic sheikhdom and senior officials, at the headquarters of the Grand Mufti General.

 

 

Alsheikh toured the headquarters and was briefed on how it serves the Muslim community.

He also visited the neighboring Osmana Gate Mosque and the old historical mosque, which was rebuilt in a modern in architectural style.

