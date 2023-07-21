KSrelief celebrates Youth Skills Day at Zaatari camp

AMMAN: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center’s Saudi Center for Community Service recently celebrated Youth Skills Day at the Zaatari Syrian refugee camp in Jordan.
The celebration highlighted the skills needed for youth to find work that matches their interests and abilities.
Awareness and training activities in various specializations were organized with a focus on the importance and positive results of working.
Sewing machines were distributed to women enrolled in the course at the center for community service.
This comes as part of the series of humanitarian and relief projects provided by the Kingdom to the families living in the camp. Projects also aim to provide families with social and practical services, and improve their professional skills.
