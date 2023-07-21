You are here

  • Home
  • KSrelief celebrates Youth Skills Day at Zaatari camp

KSrelief celebrates Youth Skills Day at Zaatari camp

KSrelief celebrates Youth Skills Day at Zaatari camp
King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center’s Saudi Center for Community Service recently celebrated Youth Skills Day at the Zaatari Syrian refugee camp in Jordan. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wm2bt

Updated 1 min 49 sec ago
SPA

KSrelief celebrates Youth Skills Day at Zaatari camp

KSrelief celebrates Youth Skills Day at Zaatari camp
  • Awareness and training activities in various specializations were organized
Updated 1 min 49 sec ago
SPA

AMMAN: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center’s Saudi Center for Community Service recently celebrated Youth Skills Day at the Zaatari Syrian refugee camp in Jordan.
The celebration highlighted the skills needed for youth to find work that matches their interests and abilities.
Awareness and training activities in various specializations were organized with a focus on the importance and positive results of working.
Sewing machines were distributed to women enrolled in the course at the center for community service.
This comes as part of the series of humanitarian and relief projects provided by the Kingdom to the families living in the camp. Projects also aim to provide families with social and practical services, and improve their professional skills.
 

Related

Saudi artist and photographer Nabila Abuljadayel supports Syrian refugees through art at Zaatari Camp photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi artist and photographer Nabila Abuljadayel supports Syrian refugees through art at Zaatari Camp
KSRelief concludes volunteer program in Jordan’s Zaatari camp 
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief concludes volunteer program in Jordan’s Zaatari camp 

Ten Pakistani victims of Greek shipwreck laid to rest after bodies repatriated

Ten Pakistani victims of Greek shipwreck laid to rest after bodies repatriated
Updated 22 min 46 sec ago

Ten Pakistani victims of Greek shipwreck laid to rest after bodies repatriated

Ten Pakistani victims of Greek shipwreck laid to rest after bodies repatriated
  • Authorities estimate more than 350 Pakistanis were aboard ill-fated vessel
  • 200 families have provided DNA samples to help identify lost loved ones
Updated 22 min 46 sec ago
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Ten Pakistani victims of a migrant shipwreck off the coast of Greece in June have been laid to rest after their bodies were repatriated, an official told Arab News on Friday, with several families still awaiting the remains of their loved ones.
The trawler carrying migrants from Libya to Italy sank off the coast of Greece on June 14. There were 104 survivors out of a total of at least 750 illegal migrants on the overcrowded boat, most of them from Pakistan, Syria and Egypt.
Pakistan has estimated over 350 of its nationals were on the fishing vessel while about 200 families have given DNA samples to the Pakistan Embassy in Greece to help identify the bodies of family members being kept at morgues there.
So far, 15 of the victims have been identified as Pakistani nationals.
Asr Ejaz, a spokesperson for the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation that works for the welfare of about 9 million overseas Pakistanis and their families, said the remains of 10 were repatriated on Thursday and buried in their hometowns.
“Three other bodies will be repatriated on July 23 and two others on July 25,” Ejaz told Arab News. “The welfare department of the overseas foundation has been looking into the repatriation of the (rest of the) bodies from Greece.”
He said his organization was in touch with the Pakistani Embassy in Greece to facilitate the process.
“We are doing this to sympathize with the bereaved families.”
Pakistanis have increasingly been making perilous sea journeys to Europe in recent months to escape skyrocketing inflation, joblessness and other economic hardships. From the district of Gujrat alone, at least 90 people left home on April 15, flying from Islamabad airport to Karachi and onward to Dubai, Egypt and finally Libya, from where they boarded the doomed vessel in June.
Many of the Pakistani migrants were also from Azad Kashmir, each paying about $7,000 to traffickers to make the ill-fated voyage.
Following the tragedy, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed stern action against smugglers involved in the incident. Authorities have since been cracking down on people smugglers and have arrested more than a dozen suspects in raids primarily in Punjab.

Topics: Greece shipwreck Pakistani migrant victims

Related

Pakistan arrests four suspects for involvement in Greece shipwreck tragedy
Pakistan
Pakistan arrests four suspects for involvement in Greece shipwreck tragedy
Special Bodies of 15 Pakistanis killed in Greece shipwreck to be repatriated this week — foreign office
Pakistan
Bodies of 15 Pakistanis killed in Greece shipwreck to be repatriated this week — foreign office

Lebanon live TV debate escalates into fistfight between ex-minister, journalist

Lebanon live TV debate escalates into fistfight between ex-minister, journalist
Updated 29 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Lebanon live TV debate escalates into fistfight between ex-minister, journalist

Lebanon live TV debate escalates into fistfight between ex-minister, journalist
  • Wiam Wahab and reporter Simon Abu Fadel trade blows, profanity
  • MTV accused of provoking guests for extra viewers and followers
Updated 29 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A heated political debate live on Lebanese TV on Thursday evening escalated into a full-blown, profanity-laden brawl between former environment minister Wiam Wahab and journalist Simon Abu Fadel.

Wahab and Abu Fadel were guests on MTV channel’s show “It’s Time,” discussing whether politicians should be penalized if found guilty of obstructing the presidential election.

The argument soon turned into a physical fight after Wahab smashed a glass of water on the table, with members of the audience pitching in.

Social media commentators have criticized MTV for not preventing the violence, and accused presenter Marcel Ghanem of habitually provoking his show’s guests and pitting them against each other.

Ralph Nader questioned MTV for sharing footage of the brawl on Twitter, and said the channel should improve its choice of guests or go on holiday this summer because “the country needs some chill time, not punches and kicks.”

Youssef El-Sabeh accused MTV of being “obsessed with generating views.” Addressing the outlet, he added: “You have no respect for people and their feelings during this difficult time and serious crisis! How could you move forward with the episode as if nothing has happened?”

He also suggested that Ghanem ends the show on his own because his "dialogue would start a war in the country.”

Another Twitter user wrote: “Unfortunately, this show has become a platform that hosts a certain kind of guests to provoke them — no more, no less.

“Even the guests are hardly allowed to voice their opinions. Marcel constantly interrupts and provokes (his) guests. Unfortunately, it has been long since we last watched the show. It has drastically changed for the worse.”

Mohamad Chatila said on Twitter that “what happened yesterday during the show, It’s Time, is shameful and disgraceful. It reflects the hatred and tension that can explode at any moment between Lebanese people.”

Topics: MTV Lebanon Lebanese TV

Related

Israeli journalists condemn media proposal that will ‘eliminate the press’
Media
Israeli journalists condemn media proposal that will ‘eliminate the press’
Russia arrests 7 who aimed to kill two top journalists -TASS
Media
Russia arrests 7 who aimed to kill two top journalists -TASS

OpenAI, Google, others pledge to watermark AI content for safety

OpenAI, Google, others pledge to watermark AI content for safety
Updated 33 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

OpenAI, Google, others pledge to watermark AI content for safety

OpenAI, Google, others pledge to watermark AI content for safety
  • System to “watermark” all forms of content, from text, images, audios, to videos generated by AI
  • White House said voluntary commitments to make technology safer
Updated 33 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK: Top AI companies including OpenAI, Alphabet and Meta Platforms have made voluntary commitments to the White House to implement measures such as watermarking AI-generated content to help make the technology safer, the Biden administration said on Friday.
The companies — which also include Anthropic, Inflection, Amazon.com and OpenAI partner Microsoft — pledged to thoroughly test systems before releasing them and share information about how to reduce risks and invest in cybersecurity.
The move is seen as a win for the Biden administration’s effort to regulate the technology which has experienced a boom in investment and consumer popularity.
Since generative AI, which uses data to create new content like ChatGPT’s human-sounding prose, became wildly popular this year, lawmakers around the world began considering how to mitigate the dangers of the emerging technology to national security and the economy.
US Senate Majority Chuck Schumer, who has called for “comprehensive legislation” to advance and ensure safeguards on artificial intelligence, praised the commitments on Friday and said he would continue working to build and expand on those.
The Biden administration said it would work to establish an international framework to govern the development and use of AI, according to the White House.
Congress is considering a bill that would require political ads to disclose whether AI was used to create imagery or other content.
President Joe Biden, who is hosting executives from the seven companies at the White House on Friday, is also working on developing an executive order and bipartisan legislation on AI technology.
As part of the effort, the seven companies committed to developing a system to “watermark” all forms of content, from text, images, audios, to videos generated by AI so that users will know when the technology has been used.
This watermark, embedded in the content in a technical manner, presumably will make it easier for users to spot deep-fake images or audios that may, for example, show violence that has not occurred, create a better scam or distort a photo of a politician to put the person in an unflattering light.
It is unclear how the watermark will be evident in the sharing of the information.
The companies also pledged to focus on protecting users’ privacy as AI develops and on ensuring that the technology is free of bias and not used to discriminate against vulnerable groups. Other commitments include developing AI solutions to scientific problems like medical research and mitigating climate change.

Topics: OpenAI Google Meta artificial intelligence (AI)

Related

Meta challenges OpenAI and Google with open-source AI
Media
Meta challenges OpenAI and Google with open-source AI
UN Security council warns of ‘very serious consequences for global peace and security’
Media
UN Security council warns of ‘very serious consequences for global peace and security’

Pakistan’s Washington embassy hosts mango festival, aims to boost export of fruit to US

Pakistan’s Washington embassy hosts mango festival, aims to boost export of fruit to US
Updated 43 min 3 sec ago

Pakistan’s Washington embassy hosts mango festival, aims to boost export of fruit to US

Pakistan’s Washington embassy hosts mango festival, aims to boost export of fruit to US
  • Pakistan has regularly practiced ‘mango diplomacy’ to build positive relations and create opportunities for cooperation
  • A leading US congressman hopes the two sides would strengthen their partnership further through trade and investment
Updated 43 min 3 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s diplomatic mission in Washington said on Friday it held a mango festival to introduce different varieties of the exquisite fruit to its guests in the United States.

One of the world’s leading mango producers, the South Asian country is known for the delicious and high-quality varieties of the fruit.

Pakistan has also regularly practiced “mango diplomacy” by sharing the “king of fruits” with other countries, aiming to build positive relationships, strengthening existing ties, and creating opportunities for further cooperation in various fields.

“Amb @Masood_Khan hosted a Pakistani Mango Festival Reception today,” the embassy announced in a Twitter post, “where guests were treated over some premium varieties of the King of Fruits & exquisite [Pakistani] mango delicacies like lassi, desserts, pickles & chutney.”

 

According to the state-owned Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) news agency, the event was attended by over 200 distinguished guests, including Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul, who thanked the Pakistani envoy for the invitation.

Speaking at the occasion, the US congressman said his country had important security arrangements with Pakistan, though the two sides could strengthen their partnership further by enhancing trade and economic investment.

Ambassador Khan said the US had been asked to arrange a pre-inspection facility at the Karachi Port to enable Pakistani mango exports to various American cities in larger quantities.

He added the embassy had launched the process and hoped the US authorities would expedite it further.

Topics: Pakistan mangoes fruits Washington

Netflix expands crackdown on password sharing to MENA region

Netflix expands crackdown on password sharing to MENA region
Updated 54 min 20 sec ago
GABRIELE MALVISI

Netflix expands crackdown on password sharing to MENA region

Netflix expands crackdown on password sharing to MENA region
  • Company will restrict access to accounts used outside main holder’s home
  • Streaming giant says it will not offer extra members option
Updated 54 min 20 sec ago
GABRIELE MALVISI

LONDON: Netflix has begun cracking down on password sharing in the Middle East, as the region becomes the latest to be affected by the move.

The streaming giant said on Thursday that people across the Middle East and North Africa region would encounter limitations on sharing passwords beyond their households.

“Beginning today, we’ll start to address account sharing between households in almost all of our remaining countries,” the company said in a statement.

At the time of writing, users in Saudi Arabia and the UAE had yet to receive an email informing them of the crackdown, but a Netflix representative told Arab News that the “policy has been implemented all over the globe.”

Netflix is cracking down on password sharing by restricting access to accounts that are used outside the main holder’s home.

The streaming giant will use IP addresses, Wi-Fi networks and device IDs to track unauthorized access, and users will be notified via email before they are blocked.

Although customers expected Netflix to roll out a plan that would allow them to add up to two members outside of their household for an additional fee, the streaming giant said it would not be offering such an option in the wake of recent changes to its subscription charges.

“In these markets, we’re not offering an extra member option given that we’ve recently cut prices in a good number of these countries (for example, Indonesia, Croatia, Kenya and India) and penetration is still relatively low in many of them so we have plenty of runway without creating additional complexity.”

The crackdown on password sharing, which began last year, appears to be paying off for Netflix, as the company is now seeing growth after a period of decline. The company on Wednesday reported that it added almost 6 million subscribers in the past quarter, beating expectations.

Topics: Netflix MENA

Related

Netflix adds 6 million subscribers after password crackdown
Media
Netflix adds 6 million subscribers after password crackdown
‘I made archaeology an adventure’: Egypt’s Zahi Hawass discusses Netflix hit, finding his passion
Lifestyle
‘I made archaeology an adventure’: Egypt’s Zahi Hawass discusses Netflix hit, finding his passion

Latest updates

Ten Pakistani victims of Greek shipwreck laid to rest after bodies repatriated
Ten Pakistani victims of Greek shipwreck laid to rest after bodies repatriated
Lebanon live TV debate escalates into fistfight between ex-minister, journalist
Lebanon live TV debate escalates into fistfight between ex-minister, journalist
OpenAI, Google, others pledge to watermark AI content for safety
OpenAI, Google, others pledge to watermark AI content for safety
Netflix expands crackdown on password sharing to MENA region
Netflix expands crackdown on password sharing to MENA region
KSrelief celebrates Youth Skills Day at Zaatari camp
KSrelief celebrates Youth Skills Day at Zaatari camp

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.