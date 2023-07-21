KSrelief celebrates Youth Skills Day at Zaatari camp

Lebanon live TV debate escalates into fistfight between ex-minister, journalist

LONDON: A heated political debate live on Lebanese TV on Thursday evening escalated into a full-blown, profanity-laden brawl between former environment minister Wiam Wahab and journalist Simon Abu Fadel.

Wahab and Abu Fadel were guests on MTV channel’s show “It’s Time,” discussing whether politicians should be penalized if found guilty of obstructing the presidential election.

The argument soon turned into a physical fight after Wahab smashed a glass of water on the table, with members of the audience pitching in.

Social media commentators have criticized MTV for not preventing the violence, and accused presenter Marcel Ghanem of habitually provoking his show’s guests and pitting them against each other.

Ralph Nader questioned MTV for sharing footage of the brawl on Twitter, and said the channel should improve its choice of guests or go on holiday this summer because “the country needs some chill time, not punches and kicks.”

عشو عم ترجعو تحطو هالمشكل؟ مبسوطين بمستوى التحاور بين ضيوفكم؟ صار الوقت تعلّو مستوى خيار ضيوف البرنامج، أو تاخدو فرصة هالصيفية لأنّو نحنا بأجواء سياحية و سوّاح، والبلد بدّو رواء مش خبيط و لبيط و صرامي!! — Ralph Nader (@RalphBNader) July 20, 2023

Youssef El-Sabeh accused MTV of being “obsessed with generating views.” Addressing the outlet, he added: “You have no respect for people and their feelings during this difficult time and serious crisis! How could you move forward with the episode as if nothing has happened?”

He also suggested that Ghanem ends the show on his own because his "dialogue would start a war in the country.”

انتوا كل همكن المشاهدات و ما عندكن احترام للناس و مشاعرها بظل هالوقت الصعب و الأزمة الخطيرة! كيف هيك بتكملوا الحلقة ولا كأنو شي صار! كملها لحالك مارسيل لأن حوارك رح يفتح جبهة عالبلد!

حوار بمستوى الصرامي — Youssef El Sabeh (@Joe007sabeh) July 20, 2023

Another Twitter user wrote: “Unfortunately, this show has become a platform that hosts a certain kind of guests to provoke them — no more, no less.

“Even the guests are hardly allowed to voice their opinions. Marcel constantly interrupts and provokes (his) guests. Unfortunately, it has been long since we last watched the show. It has drastically changed for the worse.”

للاسف صار برنامج صار الوقت منصة تتقصد نوعية الضيوف لاستفزازهم لا اكثر ولا اقل. حتى الضيف بالكاد يفتح له المجال لابداء الرأي. مارسيل يقاطع ويستفز الضيف باستمرار. للاسف من زمان ما عدنا نحضره. تغير كثير الى الاسؤ. — lebnani (@idshaar) July 21, 2023

Mohamad Chatila said on Twitter that “what happened yesterday during the show, It’s Time, is shameful and disgraceful. It reflects the hatred and tension that can explode at any moment between Lebanese people.”