  Lebanon live TV debate escalates into fistfight between ex-minister, journalist

Lebanon live TV debate escalates into fistfight between ex-minister, journalist

Lebanon live TV debate escalates into fistfight between ex-minister, journalist
Social media commentators accused MTV presenter Marcel Ghanem of pitting his show’s guests against each other. (Twitter/Sourced)
Updated 11 sec ago
Lebanon live TV debate escalates into fistfight between ex-minister, journalist

Lebanon live TV debate escalates into fistfight between ex-minister, journalist
  • Wiam Wahab and reporter Simon Abu Fadel trade blows, profanity
  • MTV accused of provoking guests for extra viewers and followers
LONDON: A heated political debate live on Lebanese TV on Thursday evening escalated into a full-blown, profanity-laden brawl between former environment minister Wiam Wahab and journalist Simon Abu Fadel.

Wahab and Abu Fadel were guests on MTV channel’s show “It’s Time,” discussing whether politicians should be penalized if found guilty of obstructing the presidential election.

The argument soon turned into a physical fight after Wahab smashed a glass of water on the table, with members of the audience pitching in.

Social media commentators have criticized MTV for not preventing the violence, and accused presenter Marcel Ghanem of habitually provoking his show’s guests and pitting them against each other.

Ralph Nader questioned MTV for sharing footage of the brawl on Twitter, and said the channel should improve its choice of guests or go on holiday this summer because “the country needs some chill time, not punches and kicks.”

Youssef El-Sabeh accused MTV of being “obsessed with generating views.” Addressing the outlet, he added: “You have no respect for people and their feelings during this difficult time and serious crisis! How could you move forward with the episode as if nothing has happened?”

He also suggested that Ghanem ends the show on his own because his "dialogue would start a war in the country.”

Another Twitter user wrote: “Unfortunately, this show has become a platform that hosts a certain kind of guests to provoke them — no more, no less.

“Even the guests are hardly allowed to voice their opinions. Marcel constantly interrupts and provokes (his) guests. Unfortunately, it has been long since we last watched the show. It has drastically changed for the worse.”

Mohamad Chatila said on Twitter that “what happened yesterday during the show, It’s Time, is shameful and disgraceful. It reflects the hatred and tension that can explode at any moment between Lebanese people.”

Topics: MTV Lebanon Lebanese TV

Updated 10 sec ago

OpenAI, Google, others pledge to watermark AI content for safety

OpenAI, Google, others pledge to watermark AI content for safety
  • System to “watermark” all forms of content, from text, images, audios, to videos generated by AI
  • White House said voluntary commitments to make technology safer
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK: Top AI companies including OpenAI, Alphabet and Meta Platforms have made voluntary commitments to the White House to implement measures such as watermarking AI-generated content to help make the technology safer, the Biden administration said on Friday.
The companies — which also include Anthropic, Inflection, Amazon.com and OpenAI partner Microsoft — pledged to thoroughly test systems before releasing them and share information about how to reduce risks and invest in cybersecurity.
The move is seen as a win for the Biden administration’s effort to regulate the technology which has experienced a boom in investment and consumer popularity.
Since generative AI, which uses data to create new content like ChatGPT’s human-sounding prose, became wildly popular this year, lawmakers around the world began considering how to mitigate the dangers of the emerging technology to national security and the economy.
US Senate Majority Chuck Schumer, who has called for “comprehensive legislation” to advance and ensure safeguards on artificial intelligence, praised the commitments on Friday and said he would continue working to build and expand on those.
The Biden administration said it would work to establish an international framework to govern the development and use of AI, according to the White House.
Congress is considering a bill that would require political ads to disclose whether AI was used to create imagery or other content.
President Joe Biden, who is hosting executives from the seven companies at the White House on Friday, is also working on developing an executive order and bipartisan legislation on AI technology.
As part of the effort, the seven companies committed to developing a system to “watermark” all forms of content, from text, images, audios, to videos generated by AI so that users will know when the technology has been used.
This watermark, embedded in the content in a technical manner, presumably will make it easier for users to spot deep-fake images or audios that may, for example, show violence that has not occurred, create a better scam or distort a photo of a politician to put the person in an unflattering light.
It is unclear how the watermark will be evident in the sharing of the information.
The companies also pledged to focus on protecting users’ privacy as AI develops and on ensuring that the technology is free of bias and not used to discriminate against vulnerable groups. Other commitments include developing AI solutions to scientific problems like medical research and mitigating climate change.

GABRIELE MALVISI

Netflix expands crackdown on password sharing to MENA region

Netflix expands crackdown on password sharing to MENA region
  • Company will restrict access to accounts used outside main holder’s home
  • Streaming giant says it will not offer extra members option
LONDON: Netflix has begun cracking down on password sharing in the Middle East, as the region becomes the latest to be affected by the move.

The streaming giant said on Thursday that people across the Middle East and North Africa region would encounter limitations on sharing passwords beyond their households.

“Beginning today, we’ll start to address account sharing between households in almost all of our remaining countries,” the company said in a statement.

At the time of writing, users in Saudi Arabia and the UAE had yet to receive an email informing them of the crackdown, but a Netflix representative told Arab News that the “policy has been implemented all over the globe.”

Netflix is cracking down on password sharing by restricting access to accounts that are used outside the main holder’s home.

The streaming giant will use IP addresses, Wi-Fi networks and device IDs to track unauthorized access, and users will be notified via email before they are blocked.

Although customers expected Netflix to roll out a plan that would allow them to add up to two members outside of their household for an additional fee, the streaming giant said it would not be offering such an option in the wake of recent changes to its subscription charges.

“In these markets, we’re not offering an extra member option given that we’ve recently cut prices in a good number of these countries (for example, Indonesia, Croatia, Kenya and India) and penetration is still relatively low in many of them so we have plenty of runway without creating additional complexity.”

The crackdown on password sharing, which began last year, appears to be paying off for Netflix, as the company is now seeing growth after a period of decline. The company on Wednesday reported that it added almost 6 million subscribers in the past quarter, beating expectations.

Topics: Netflix MENA

Content creator platform Fanfix enters Mideast, amid global boom

Content creator platform Fanfix enters Mideast, amid global boom
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Content creator platform Fanfix enters Mideast, amid global boom

Content creator platform Fanfix enters Mideast, amid global boom
  • Fanfix aims to be a ‘brand-friendly, clean’ platform for users
  • Deals with Model Roz, Summer Bujsaim, possibly Mo Vlogs
DUBAI: The creator economy globally and in the Middle East region is booming with millions of Gen Zs and millennials turning to various digital and social media platforms to express themselves.

In 2023, there are more than 207 million creators globally — a 314 percent increase from 2021 — according to the Creator Economy Report. 

Capitalizing on this growth, several platforms including Patreon and OnlyFans have cropped up that allow creators to make money from viewers based on business models that differ from social media outfits such as TikTok and Instagram.

The latest platform to jump on the success of this emerging model is Fanfix. Launched by entrepreneurs Harry Gestetner and Simon Pompan, and social media personality Cameron Dallas in Los Angeles, the platform now has over 7 million creators globally.

Last year, SuperOrdinary acquired Fanfix in an eight-figure deal and now the platform is officially entering the Middle East, following a soft launch in March 2023.

Fanfix prides itself on being a “brand-friendly” and “clean” platform, Ally Salama, director of Fanfix MENA, told Arab News recently.

The platform launched at a time when competitors, particularly OnlyFans, were getting a bad rap for hosting adult content. These platforms “don’t have our principles” and “we’re very uptight about our values and core principles,” Salama said.

The primary factor in keeping the platform “clean” is prohibiting any nudity or adult content, he explained. To enforce its guidelines, Fanfix uses a mix of technology and humans to review all content.

Moreover, anyone who signs up to Fanfix must be verified by a team of human reviewers before being accepted as a member. “It’s important to note that Fanfix is an exclusive platform that accepts creators on an invite-only basis,” Salama said.

The verification process includes various criteria including a minimum of 10,000 followers across different social media platforms, an age requirement of 18, and that the creator is in alignment with Fanfix’s brand-safety and content guidelines.

The company also has a “customer success team that works on a one-on-one basis with creators” to ensure that the onboarding process follows the platform’s guidelines, he added.

In the Middle East region, Saudi Arabia and other GCC countries are seeing the strongest growth, and “the MENA business has surpassed the seven-figure mark within the past six to seven months” marking an “unprecedented” rise, said Salama. 

Fanfix has already struck deals with regional creators including Model Roz and Summer Bujsaim — who have reportedly surpassed six figures cumulatively in their monthly earnings — and is currently in the final stages of signing popular YouTube star Mo Vlogs.

“The global creator economy is a $250-billion market, with much of it still untapped,” and so, “we will witness the most significant paradigm shift over the next five years across the UAE and KSA within the creator economy in MENA,” he added.

Although the platform is designed to be brand-safe, Fanfix does not work with advertisers just yet. “Creators aren’t able to fully rely on advertisement deals and they want a sustainable source of income,” he said.

Creators on Fanfix earn money in two ways, paid subscriptions and paid messaging, with creators keeping 80 percent of their earnings while 20 percent goes to the platform.

The ceiling for monthly subscriptions is set at $100 so creators can charge anywhere between $5 to $100 for monthly access to their content and from $5 to $50 for messages.

“We know that none of the creators are able to respond to their messages on (other) social media (platforms), so we incentivize them to respond to their fans by getting paid to respond,” said Salama.

Additionally, Fanfix is in talks with brands, including “one of the largest music brands” to create partnerships for creators on the platform, he added.

Since its soft launch in March, the company has been focused on ensuring its infrastructure and technology work smoothly and building the regional creator community. A few weeks back, the company hired its first customer success manager to work directly with creators, Salama said.

Fanfix MENA currently operates virtually as its creators are spread across the region, but it plans to open a physical office in the next month or two, he added.

“As far as operation goes, we are quite flexible, and we actually seek those who are as flexible to work with us because we are a Gen Z-based company, and the flexibility of work and operations has been a great advantage for us,” said Salama.

Fanfix MENA is also working on an Arabic version of the platform that will be rolled out in the coming months.

Creators in the Arab world — not necessarily Dubai and Saudi Arabia, but the wider region — are struggling to make money, and there is huge potential for monetization, he added.

That is why, Salama explained, the company is building features with creators’ input, such as livestreaming and personal wallets, that would enable them to further engage with their supporters and potentially earn more.

“We are listening as we are building; we build bad features and great features, and we quickly kill the bad features to work on the better ones,” Salama said.

Topics: creator economy content monetization content creators

Google explores AI tools for journalists, in talks with publishers

Google explores AI tools for journalists, in talks with publishers
Arab News

Google explores AI tools for journalists, in talks with publishers

Google explores AI tools for journalists, in talks with publishers
  • Genesis will help enhance work and productivity and will not replace journalists, Google spokesperson said
  • People familiar with the matter described tool as unsettling, expressed skepticism about end result
LONDON: Google is exploring using artificial intelligence tools to write news articles and is in talks with news organizations to use the tools to assist journalists, a company spokesperson said late on Wednesday.

The spokesperson did not name the publishers, but the New York Times reported that Google has held discussions with the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal-owner News Corp. and even the New York Times, among others.

These AI tools could assist journalists with options for headlines or different writing styles, for instance, in a way that “enhances their work and productivity,” the Google spokesperson said, adding it was in the “earliest stages of exploring ideas.”

“Quite simply these tools are not intended to, and cannot, replace the essential role journalists have in reporting, creating, and fact-checking their articles,” the spokesperson said.

Arab News contacted a Google spokesperson to inquire whether the new tool supports Arabic or is currently only available in English.

However, some executives who saw Google’s pitch described it as unsettling, the NYT said, adding the executives asked not to be identified. The AI tool that was pitched is called Genesis internally at Google, the NYT said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The NYT reported that some testers of Genesis expressed skepticism about the finished product, saying that the tool seemed to disregard the journalistic process that goes into writing accurate, digestible pieces.

A News Corp. spokesperson declined to comment on the NYT report or the AI tool, but said, “We have an excellent relationship with Google, and we appreciate (Google CEO) Sundar Pichai’s long-term commitment to journalism.”

The NYT and Washington Post did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment outside regular working hours.

The news comes days after the Associated Press said it would partner with ChatGPT-owner OpenAI to explore the use of generative AI in news, a deal that could set the precedent for similar partnerships between the industries.

Earlier this month, London-based Arabic newspaper Elaph released an AI-generated news anchor, the first in a series of features that the outlet said will help it transition to the digital age.

Some outlets are already using generative AI for their content, but news publications have been slow to adopt the tech over concerns about its tendency to generate factually incorrect information, as well as challenges in differentiating between content produced by humans and computer programs.

With Reuters

Topics: Google artificial intelligence (AI) Genesis The New York Times

Netflix adds 6 million subscribers after password crackdown

Netflix adds 6 million subscribers after password crackdown
AFP

Netflix adds 6 million subscribers after password crackdown

Netflix adds 6 million subscribers after password crackdown
  • The streaming giant finished the recently ended quarter with a total of 238 million subscribers and a profit of $1.5 billion, according to an earnings release
SAN FRANCISCO: Netflix on Wednesday said subscriptions to the media streaming service climbed by nearly 6 million in the wake of its crackdown on password sharing.
The streaming giant finished the recently ended quarter with a total of 238 million subscribers and a profit of $1.5 billion, according to an earnings release.
The pickup in subscribers came as a potentially crippling writers and actors strike hits the US entertainment industry, but with analysts saying Netflix is better positioned than its rivals to weather the storm.
“We are constantly at the table negotiating with everyone across the industry,” Netflix co-chief executive Ted Sarandos said during an earnings presentation.
“We need to get to this strike to a conclusion so that we can all move forward.”
Revenue came in lower than expectations with Netflix posting $8.2 billion in sales over the April to June period, pushing the company’s shares down more than 8 percent in after hours trading on Wall Street.
Netflix in May expanded its crackdown on users sharing passwords with people beyond their immediate family as it seeks to shore up revenue after a rough patch last year.
Earlier this year the company complained that more than 100 million households were sharing accounts at the service.
“Let’s face it, the crackdown on passwords is working,” Navellier and Associates chief investment officer Louis Navellier said of Netflix.
“I was ecstatic with the results; I think they hit the ball out of the park with subscriber growth.”
In its earning statement, the company said that the policy would expand to all its markets worldwide.
To convert non-paying users, Netflix has introduced “borrower” or “shared” accounts, in which subscribers can add extra viewers for a higher price or transfer viewing profiles to new accounts.
Netflix launched an ad-subsidized offering around the same time as the crackdown, and on Wednesday eliminated its lowest priced ad-free plan that cost $10 a month in the US.
“The decision to cut its basic tier is an effort to bolster advertising by elevating the price difference between its advertising and non-advertising tiers,” said Insider Intelligence principal analyst Ross Benes.
A Netflix ad-supported subscription is available in the United States for $7 monthly.
“Building an ads business from scratch isn’t easy and we have lots of hard work ahead, but we’re confident that over time we can develop advertising into a multi-billion dollar incremental revenue stream,” Netflix said in the letter to shareholders.
Benes estimates that Netflix will generate $770 million in advertising revenue in the US this year, and more than $1 billion by 2024.
“Netflix’s increased focus on password sharing will occur alongside heightened pressure to expand ad revenue,” Benes said.
“As the service’s subscriber base plateaus in more countries, Netflix will focus on moving price-sensitive freeloaders to its cheaper ad-supported plan.”
The earnings report came as Netflix and other film and television makers see productions halted by an actors and writers strike in the United States.
“The share price is down a bit after market; there is worry they will run out of content because of the Hollywood strike,” Navellier told AFP.
Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) members joined writers who have been on strike for weeks, triggering the first industry-wide walkout for 63 years and effectively shutting down Hollywood.
“Our experts say that Netflix is best positioned to weather the strike compared to competitors, but it could start to feel pressure if its content pipeline gets increasingly strained,” said Third Bridge analyst Jamie Lumley.
Sarandos said on an earnings call in April that the company has a “pretty robust slate of releases” and a large base of upcoming films and shows from around the world to help it endure a strike.
The company touted the success of fresh “Murder Mystery” and “Extraction” films, as well as series such as “Bridgerton,” “The Witcher,” and “Never Have I Ever.”
“This year we’ll have more returning seasons than any other streamer,” Netflix told shareholders, sharing a list that included “The Crown” and “Virgin River.”

Topics: Netflix Streaming

