What We Are Reading Today: Nothing to Envy

What We Are Reading Today: The Country of the Blind

Author: Andrew Leland

This is a witty, winning, and revelatory personal narrative of the author’s transition from sightedness to blindness and his quest to learn about blindness as a rich culture all its own.

Thought-provoking and brimming with warmth and humor, “The Country of the Blind” is a deeply personal and intellectually exhilarating tour of a way of being that most of us have never paused to consider—and from which we have much to learn.

Author Andrew Leland is unflinching in the story of his sight loss but presents a lot of help for people by suggesting organizations that can help low vision or completely blind people.

Leland’s writing has appeared in The New York Times Magazine, The New Yorker, McSweeney’s Quarterly, and The San Francisco Chronicle, among other outlets.

His anecdotes on culture, history and blind activism is as interesting and his attitude is refreshing, said a review on goodreads.com.

“He does not shame the world for behaving badly toward the blind but tries to help us see the world through their eyes to understand the difficulties.”