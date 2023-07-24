Lindsay Lohan stars in new MCM and Crocs collab campaign

DUBAI: US actress Lindsay Lohan – who announced the birth of her first child with husband Bader Shammas last week – is the star of a new campaign featuring a collaboration between MCM and Crocs, which was shot in Dubai.
With Dubai’s Burj Khalifa featuring prominently in the backdrop, the campaign shows Lohan modelling two versions of the new shoe which brings together features of the German brand MCM and US footwear brand Crocs.
Review: Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Covenant’ explores loyalty in war-torn Afghanistan
Updated 24 July 2023
Gautaman Bhaskaran
CHENNAI: Guy Ritchie has made some great cinema, including films “Wrath of Man” and “The Gentleman.” But his latest, “The Covenant,” now streaming on Amazon Prime, is probably his career’s high point. A hard look at geopolitics, it is thrilling to the core with top-notch production values.
Though not a biographical movie, “The Covenant” is inspired by several real incidents in Afghanistan, where most of the action unfolds.
The film tells the harrowing tale of dozens of Afghan interpreters who helped the US military for years in their country, but were abandoned later when American forces withdrew in 2021, leaving them to fend for themselves and their families.
Promised US visas in exchange for doing work that could put them in direct conflict with the Taliban, they were ignored when the sudden exit of US troops took place, which in turn led to the interpreters being hunted down by the Taliban. “The Covenant” is the story of one such man and the apathy of the US towards its supposed allies when the situation no longer suits them.
Ritchie and co-writers Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies present two sides. US Army Sgt. John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal) is a tough weapons explosives specialist who is posted in Afghanistan. On the other side, we have the interpreter, Ahmed (Dar Salim), with an uncanny intuition about people and situations. Unafraid and persuasive, Ahmed is instrumental to several operations for the US.
In a very exciting sequence, we see how Kinley’s team uncovers a huge improvised explosive device factory in a remote location, but is cornered by hundreds of Taliban men on vans brandishing weapons. Kinley is seriously wounded but is saved by Ahmed and taken to safety. It is a story of survival and loyalty, and months later Kinley is back in Afghanistan trying to help Ahmed and his family who are being pursued by the Taliban.
KARACHI: Looking for better prospects of life, Ravi Shankar Swami’s grandfather migrated to the port city of Karachi from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu in the 1930s. The Swami family was among a few hundred others that brought the rich taste of the Tamil cuisine with them, which has transitioned over the decades and adopted some ingredients common in the present-day Pakistan.
The southern Pakistani province of Sindh is home to a small community of Tamils, a Dravidian ethno-linguistic group, who migrated from southern India in the 1930s. There are around 5,000 Tamils currently living in Pakistan, who include Muslims, Hindus and Christians, according to the Swamis, according to the community members. Some of these families have been settled in the Pakistani culinary and commercial hub of Karachi since the pre-partition British Colonial era.
The small community speaks Tamil, which is the official language of India’s Tamil Nadu state, while some of its prominent dishes include dosa (a thin pancake made from a fermented batter of ground black lentils and rice), idli (savoury rice cake usually served in breakfast), upma (a thick savory porridge made from dry-roasted semolina) and vada (savoury fried snacks made with ground chickpeas and lentils).
“Over the years, the food [we make in Pakistan] has gone through a transition. It is inspired from the Pakistani cuisine. Some of the masalas (spices) have come in from here,” Swami, a 41-year-old Tamil Hindu who works as a manager at a software house in Karachi, told Arab News.
“[Similarly,] Tamils in Sri Lanka, their food is also inspired by some of the Sri Lankan cuisines.”
Tamil cuisine, according to the Swami family, originated in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu that has a rich history.
“We make vada during weddings at the Haldi ceremony,” said Swami’s sister, Sunita Swami, as she mixed the batter before frying it. “It takes place in the morning in our culture. So, we make daal chawal and this (vada). They are deep-fried.”
The savoury fried snack is made with split chickpeas and split lentils, which are ground after being left to soak in water overnight.
Swami’s grandparents moved to Karachi, now a bustling megapolis of more than 15 million, when the South Asian port city had been booming under the British Raj, while their fourth generation is currently residing in Pakistan, according to Swami’s another sister, Renuk Swami, who said it was the food and the language that connected Tamils all over the world, irrespective of the religion they practiced.
“Kolachi (former name of the port city) was a booming industry [back then]. So, he (grandfather) came for better prospects sometime in the late 1930s,” Renuka said. “In Sindh, particularly in Karachi, there would be around 300 households. They are spread across various localities in Karachi. In a land where Tamil [language] is alien, it kinds of connected people.”
Swami’s mother, Annadanam Swami, shared they make dosa on special occasions as it requires a lot of efforts.
They first grind rice and black lentils before combining the two and adding tarka (heated oil or ghee in which spices and onions are well-stirred and browned), according to Annadanam. It is then fried with minimal oil in a non-stick pan.
“People in India mostly make it daily. It is available everywhere now, but it originated in Tamil Nadu. Previously, only Tamils used to make it,” Annadanam said. “The filling is a chutney. It’s up to the people to have it with potato filling [too]. A Tamil will have it with chutney only. Now there are a lot of variations and fillings.”
Many people believe dosa is the only Tamil food, but reality is that rice dominate the Tamil cuisine, according to Swami.
“It [Tamil food] was here [in Pakistan] since the 1940s, but it came to prominence in the early or late 90s with dosa. Most people know dosa,” he said.
“As my father was also telling that they never used to eat roti in the beginning. Everything was rice. Tamil Nadu is a rice-eating nation. Roti came later. If you are not eating rice, you are not a Tamil. We grew up hearing that.”
From Paris runways to new campaigns, Mona Tougaard gets busy this pre-fall season
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Danish model Mona Tougaard has been tapped for the latest pre-fall campaign by Italian luxury fashion house Tod’s, from creative director Walter Chiapponi.
A tribute to “Italian lifestyle and elegance through a modern and sophisticated stylistic narrative,” the collection features “masculine tailoring and feminine attitude,” both brought together in the label’s outerwear pieces and wardrobe essentials.
The runway star — who is of Turkish, Somali and Ethiopian descent — can be seen in the brand’s latest campaign, featuring Tod’s iconic accessories such as the Di Bag, as well as their loafers with new horse-bit details.
In other images shared on social media, Tougaard poses in Tod’s latest trench coat while holding the label’s T Case trunk bag.
The campaign, shot by Paris-based photographer Karim Sadli, was styled by Charlotte Collet.
Earlier this month, the 21-year-old made waves when she walked the runway at Paris Haute Couture Week for high-profile labels such as Schiaparelli and Chanel.
Tougaard opened the Schiaparelli show in a structured black-and-white dress with a striking collar that wrapped around her neck and torso.
The model also walked the cobblestoned banks of the Seine River for Chanel’s latest haute couture collection in Paris.
“This collection is the portrait of a sensitive yet bold Parisienne,” said Virginie Viard, Chanel’s creative director. “It’s like standing on a line between strength and delicacy.”
Earlier this year, Tougaard — who was scouted at the age of 12 and has been modelling since she was 15 — also walked for high-end French label Mugler.
The model posted a video from the runway show, captioning the post, “@mugleroffical this was truly incredible and so special. You guys embrace diversity and women in so many ways I’m extremely honored to be a part of this.”
Tougaard was also the face of fashion house Alberta Ferretti’s spring/summer 2023 collection.
`In a 2020 interview with The Wall Street Journal, Tougaard talked about being a multiracial model in the fashion industry. The modeling industry, she said, has yet to adequately represent multiracial faces like hers. “We’re going in the direction, but we’re still not there at all,” she said.
