You are here

  • Home
  • Colors of Asir exhibition launches in Abha

Colors of Asir exhibition launches in Abha

Exhibition comes as part of Asir Summer Season which started on June 30. (SPA)
1 / 7
Exhibition comes as part of Asir Summer Season which started on June 30. (SPA)
Exhibition comes as part of Asir Summer Season which started on June 30. (SPA)
2 / 7
Exhibition comes as part of Asir Summer Season which started on June 30. (SPA)
Exhibition comes as part of Asir Summer Season which started on June 30. (SPA)
3 / 7
Exhibition comes as part of Asir Summer Season which started on June 30. (SPA)
Exhibition comes as part of Asir Summer Season which started on June 30. (SPA)
4 / 7
Exhibition comes as part of Asir Summer Season which started on June 30. (SPA)
Exhibition comes as part of Asir Summer Season which started on June 30. (SPA)
5 / 7
Exhibition comes as part of Asir Summer Season which started on June 30. (SPA)
Exhibition comes as part of Asir Summer Season which started on June 30. (SPA)
6 / 7
Exhibition comes as part of Asir Summer Season which started on June 30. (SPA)
Exhibition comes as part of Asir Summer Season, which aims to highlight 15 diverse tourist and entertainment destinations, including Al-Masqi Heritage Village (shown above). (SPA)
7 / 7
Exhibition comes as part of Asir Summer Season, which aims to highlight 15 diverse tourist and entertainment destinations, including Al-Masqi Heritage Village (shown above). (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/997qy

Updated 19 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

Colors of Asir exhibition launches in Abha

Exhibition comes as part of Asir Summer Season which started on June 30. (SPA)
  • The exhibition is being held at the Abha Palace Hotel until July 27
  • It comes as part of Asir Summer Season, which started on June 30 with the aim to highlight 15 diverse tourist and entertainment destinations
Updated 19 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: The Colors of Asir exhibition, organized by Asir Development Authority in cooperation with the Saudi Art Club and the Hawi platform, launched today, bringing together visual arts enthusiasts and artists from around the region.

The exhibition is being held at the Abha Palace Hotel until July 27. It showcases a variety of works, including sculptures, photography, graffiti and calligraphy, as well as heritage art forms like Sadu, Al-Qatt Al-Asiri, and conceptual and environmental works.

The exhibition aims to promote the culture of visual arts by bringing professionals and amateurs together under one roof, helping young art enthusiasts reach new levels of mastery through the exchange of ideas and knowledge.

It comes as part of Asir Summer Season, which started on June 30 with the aim to highlight 15 diverse tourist and entertainment destinations, including Al-Masqi Heritage Village.

The village is located 35 km south of the city of Abha, which offers cooler climates for visitors. Tour guides at the site offer insights into the history of local forts.

Crafts and skills native to the region are also showcased, along with traditional cuisine, shopping pavilions and a variety of attractions enriched with Asiri identity and local culture.

Visitors can also take part in folklore performances, wear traditional clothing and sign up for programs and events for all ages.

Abdullah Al-Shahrani, who was visiting the heritage site with his children, said that the area represents part of the identity of southern Saudis.

He told Arab News: “My children had an amazing time in the village and its activities. I think Asir Season is very important because we have breezy weather here, even in summer, and it’s very educational for younger generations.”

Within the Kingdom, the Asir region is renowned for its natural beauty and climate. The region’s tourist season offers more than 15 cultural, recreational, historical and social areas suitable for all ages.

Asir Summer Season will continue until Sept. 1.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Asir Summer Season Abha

Related

Sweet victory for Saudi Arabia’s Asir region
Saudi Arabia
Sweet victory for Saudi Arabia’s Asir region
Saudi Arabia launches third aerial geophysical survey in Asir region
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia launches third aerial geophysical survey in Asir region

Saudi farmers sow seeds for expansion of lucrative plant-growing business

Saudi farmers sow seeds for expansion of lucrative plant-growing business
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi farmers sow seeds for expansion of lucrative plant-growing business

Saudi farmers sow seeds for expansion of lucrative plant-growing business
  • Expansion of lucrative Arabian jasmine growing business
  • 950 farms in Jazan will soon be seeing the plants bloom
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi farmers are sowing the seeds for the expansion of a lucrative business in growing Arabian jasmine.

Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture figures show that 950 farms in the Kingdom’s southwestern Jazan region will soon be seeing the plants bloom.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, more growers are focussing on the high-value species as part of plans to boost cultivation in the country.

Jazan’s Chamber of Commerce recently conducted joint studies in Jazan Economic City into the crop’s production potential and found the plant offered generous returns on investment.

Last year, the region’s farmers established the Association of Arabian Jasmine and Aromatic Plants.

Chairman, Mohammed Al-Hobani, said: “The association aims to be a pioneer in cultivating Arabian jasmine and aromatic plants and downstream industries, and to provide comprehensive investment solutions for all farmers and those interested.”

Native plants such as the Arabian jasmine, narcissus, and the pandanus tectorius, known locally as the hala tree, have played a prominent role in shaping the region’s cultural heritage and folklore.

They have also taken center stage at wedding ceremonies, birthdays, and holiday events, and are often presented as gifts to tourists and visitors to Jazan.

Saudi Arabia aims to plant 100 million mangrove trees around its coastline over the coming years, and according to the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification, Jazan will be getting the bulk of more than 3.3 million seedlings.

The first Jasmine and Aromatic Plants Festival was held in 2018, overseen by Jazan Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Nasser. The second event will take place this year and include the Jazan Winter Festival alongside other special attractions showcasing locally sourced harid fish, mango, coffee, and honey.

Topics: Jazan Jasmine narcissus

Related

Jazan’s jasmine promises blooming business opportunities video
Saudi Arabia
Jazan’s jasmine promises blooming business opportunities
Jasmine has a unique place in Jazan
Art & Culture
Jasmine has a unique place in Jazan

Misk concludes fellowship program in Washington

The camp was attended by 70 people with graduate, postgraduate and doctoral degrees. (SPA)
The camp was attended by 70 people with graduate, postgraduate and doctoral degrees. (SPA)
Updated 39 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

Misk concludes fellowship program in Washington

The camp was attended by 70 people with graduate, postgraduate and doctoral degrees. (SPA)
  • The primary goal of the program is to have a positive impact on institutions and organizations in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors in Saudi Arabia
Updated 39 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Mohammed bin Salman Foundation, known as Misk, recently concluded its five-day Misk Fellowship program in Washington, DC.

The camp was attended by 70 people with graduate, postgraduate and doctoral degrees, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The camp’s agenda featured distinguished leadership activities, providing an intensive practical and methodological framework for the development of future leaders.

The primary goal of the program is to have a positive impact on institutions and organizations in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors in Saudi Arabia.

It also aims to extend this impact to society and the world by fostering innovative solutions to local issues and providing the necessary tools to encourage innovation, social responsibility, and the sustainability of initiatives.

The Misk Fellowship camp was designed to identify and nurture talented young individuals, empowering them to achieve their ambitions and supporting their personal and professional growth.

The program inspires participants to set ambitious leadership goals and fosters an interactive youth community for future leaders, which includes other graduates from institutions such as Harvard, Yale, Oxford, Johns Hopkins, the University of London, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of California, Berkeley.

The Misk Fellowship program is one of the initiatives under the Misk Leaders track, which seeks to empower future leaders by unleashing the potential of Saudi youth.

Since its establishment in 2011, the foundation has empowered more than 6 million people, run 600-plus programs, 729 events, 700 dialogue sessions, and 6,000 workshops, while helping at least 500 startups.

Topics: MISK Washington Fellowship program

Related

Misk foundation continues Saudi youth empowerment tour
Saudi Arabia
Misk foundation continues Saudi youth empowerment tour
Misk Art Institute documents Saudi artist Manal AlDowayan’s artwork photos
Saudi Arabia
Misk Art Institute documents Saudi artist Manal AlDowayan’s artwork

Sweden is risking its ties with Muslim countries, warns leading Saudi analyst

Sweden is risking its ties with Muslim countries, warns leading Saudi analyst
Updated 24 July 2023
Arab News

Sweden is risking its ties with Muslim countries, warns leading Saudi analyst

Sweden is risking its ties with Muslim countries, warns leading Saudi analyst
  • The comments came as the OIC condemned burning of a copy of the Qur’an outside Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen
  • The incident is only the latest in a spate of incidents in Denmark and Sweden that have stirred up a diplomatic storm
Updated 24 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: If the Swedish government does not change its laws regarding the spread of hate, the Organization of Islamic Conference will act, Saudi geopolitical analyst Salman Al-Ansari told the Arab News weekly show “Frankly Speaking.”

“If the Swedish government and its legal system don’t rectify their laws with regards to allowing extremists and radicals to spread hate, then I won’t be surprised if there will be a unanimous decision to take measures by the OIC.”

Al-Ansari’s comments came as the OIC issued a statement on Sunday condemning in the strongest terms the burning of a copy of the Qur’an by a far-right extremist group called Danske Patrioter, or Danish Patriots, outside the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen on Friday.

The incident is only the latest in a spate of incidents in Denmark and Sweden that have stirred up a diplomatic storm, which now threatens the Nordic states’ relations with the Muslim world.

Earlier in the week, Salwan Momika, an Iraqi immigrant living in Sweden, desecrated the Qur’an, just weeks after he set fire to pages of the holy book outside a Stockholm mosque.

In January, Rasmus Paludan, a far-right Danish leader, also burned a copy of the Qur’an in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.

Muslim leaders and governments across the Islamic world have condemned these acts, which had been permitted by local authorities ostensibly in line with the right to freedom of expression.

In a statement on Sunday, Hissein Brahim Taha, the OIC’s secretary-general, expressed his deep dissatisfaction with the repeated incidents of “transgression against Islamic sanctities,” adding that such acts “constitute incitement to religious hatred, intolerance and discrimination” that would have dangerous consequences.

“Burning the copy of any holy book, whether it’s the Holy Qu’ran, the Bible, the Torah, or any sacred book, is absolutely disgusting and unjustifiable, and it’s an action of extreme hate. If this is not hate, then what constitutes hate? This is my question,” Al-Ansari said.

He accused Swedish authorities of hypocrisy, highlighting cases of far-right activists justifiably facing prosecution for using Nazi slogans while anti-Muslim acts went unpunished.

“They are arguing that (the) action of burning the Qur’an or burning any holy book is part of freedom of expression. So, what about the Nazi slogans? That’s the question,” he said.

“But why does it only happen when it comes to Nazi slogans and not with regards to preaching hate, hate against 1.7 billion people, whether Muslims or the Christians or the Jews or any group?

“So, all we want is to have a reasonable review from the Swedish government. It’s going to be for their sake. Because at the end of the day, you don’t want to jeopardize the relationship you have with 57 Muslim nations for appeasing only a bunch of radicals and extremists who want to spread hate.”

Heritage commission concludes first phase of archaeological excavations at Makkah’s Dhi Al-Majaz market

Heritage commission concludes first phase of archaeological excavations at Makkah’s Dhi Al-Majaz market
Updated 24 July 2023
Arab News

Heritage commission concludes first phase of archaeological excavations at Makkah’s Dhi Al-Majaz market

Heritage commission concludes first phase of archaeological excavations at Makkah’s Dhi Al-Majaz market
  • The site is one of the most well known Arab markets in the Arabian Peninsula dating back to pre-Islamic times
Updated 24 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Heritage Commission concluded the first season of archaeological surveys and excavations at Dhi Al-Majaz market site in Makkah with participation of a group of Saudi experts.

Located 20 kilometers east of Makkah city, the site constitute a historical, cultural, and archeological significance as one of the most well known Arab markets in the Arabian Peninsula dating back to pre-Islamic times.

The commission work revealed a number of architectural units of different sizes and characters that were likely shops with service facilities.

The site plans showed several structures situated by a long stretch that could potentially serve as a main passage that might represent a commercial market.

The findings also included Islamic inscriptions, pottery shards and ceramic fragments from different vessels.

The market, alongside Souk Okaz and Majanah, were known as Hajj markets because they took place during the Hajj season.

Pilgrims and merchants flocked to the market where deals took place and cultural events were held.

The project is a part of the commission’s efforts to discover scientific and historical evidence tied to the site.

Decoder

Dhi Al-Majaz market

Dhi Al-Majaz, an archaeological site located 20 km east of Makkah, was once one of the most prominent markets in the Arabian Peninsula, dating back to pre-Islamic times. Among those found in preliminary excavations were Islamic inscriptions, pottery shards and ceramic fragments from different vessels. The market, alongside Souk Okaz and Majanah, were known as Hajj markets because they took place during the Hajj season.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Heritage Commission archeology

Related

The restoration center rehabilitated more than 615 rare documents and restored a series of rare magazines. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi library restores more than 3,000 cultural heritage items
Special Saudi Heritage Commission’s project aims at cleaning historic sites, artifacts  photos
Art & Culture
Saudi Heritage Commission’s project aims at cleaning historic sites, artifacts 

King Salman issues order to appoint, promote 233 judges

King Salman issues order to appoint, promote 233 judges
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

King Salman issues order to appoint, promote 233 judges

King Salman issues order to appoint, promote 233 judges
  • Walid Al-Samaani, the minister of justice and chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council, confirmed the directive
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: King Salman issued a directive on Sunday to promote and appoint 233 judges at various levels of the judiciary within the Ministry of Justice, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Walid Al-Samaani, the minister of justice and chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council, confirmed the directive.

He added that it comes as an extension of the continuous support of the judicial facilities of the Kingdom from its leadership.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman ministry of justice

Related

King Salman issues royal order promoting, appointing 257 judges
Saudi Arabia
King Salman issues royal order promoting, appointing 257 judges
King Salman issues royal order promoting, appointing 14 judges at Board of Grievances
Saudi Arabia
King Salman issues royal order promoting, appointing 14 judges at Board of Grievances

Latest updates

Colors of Asir exhibition launches in Abha
Exhibition comes as part of Asir Summer Season which started on June 30. (SPA)
Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar may be candidate for caretaker PM 
Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar may be candidate for caretaker PM 
Iraq condemns burning of Qur’an in Copenhagen, says Danish mission staff have left Baghdad
Protesters from the “Danish Patriots” demonstrate in front of the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark July 24, 2023. (Reuters)
Lindsay Lohan stars in new MCM and Crocs collab campaign
Lindsay Lohan stars in new MCM and Crocs collab campaign, which was shot in Dubai. (Instagram)
Saudi farmers sow seeds for expansion of lucrative plant-growing business
Saudi farmers sow seeds for expansion of lucrative plant-growing business

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.