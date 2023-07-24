Colors of Asir exhibition launches in Abha

RIYADH: The Colors of Asir exhibition, organized by Asir Development Authority in cooperation with the Saudi Art Club and the Hawi platform, launched today, bringing together visual arts enthusiasts and artists from around the region.

The exhibition is being held at the Abha Palace Hotel until July 27. It showcases a variety of works, including sculptures, photography, graffiti and calligraphy, as well as heritage art forms like Sadu, Al-Qatt Al-Asiri, and conceptual and environmental works.

The exhibition aims to promote the culture of visual arts by bringing professionals and amateurs together under one roof, helping young art enthusiasts reach new levels of mastery through the exchange of ideas and knowledge.

It comes as part of Asir Summer Season, which started on June 30 with the aim to highlight 15 diverse tourist and entertainment destinations, including Al-Masqi Heritage Village.

The village is located 35 km south of the city of Abha, which offers cooler climates for visitors. Tour guides at the site offer insights into the history of local forts.

Crafts and skills native to the region are also showcased, along with traditional cuisine, shopping pavilions and a variety of attractions enriched with Asiri identity and local culture.

Visitors can also take part in folklore performances, wear traditional clothing and sign up for programs and events for all ages.

Abdullah Al-Shahrani, who was visiting the heritage site with his children, said that the area represents part of the identity of southern Saudis.

He told Arab News: “My children had an amazing time in the village and its activities. I think Asir Season is very important because we have breezy weather here, even in summer, and it’s very educational for younger generations.”

Within the Kingdom, the Asir region is renowned for its natural beauty and climate. The region’s tourist season offers more than 15 cultural, recreational, historical and social areas suitable for all ages.

Asir Summer Season will continue until Sept. 1.