Red Sea Global, Equinox partner to establish new luxury resort in AMAALA 

RIYADH: Visitors to AMAALA, one of the world’s most well-preserved natural environments in Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea, will soon experience a new resort with a focus on sports, fitness and lifestyle.

The Public Investment Fund-owned Red Sea Global and US firm Equinox are joining hands to establish Equinox Resort AMAALA, according to a statement.

“AMAALA brings the best in health and wellness together in an area of extraordinary natural beauty to offer exceptional and transformative experiences for guests,” Group CEO of RSG John Pagano said.

He added: “Equinox’s unique brand of luxury and fitness is a fantastic fit, allowing visitors to choose seeking self-improvement during their stay, getting back to nature on land or at sea, or simply enjoying quiet moments with loved ones in comfort and privacy.”

The new hotel will comprise 128 keys, including two luxury penthouses and a suite of amenities such as several world-class culinary concepts.

In addition to this, the new hotel will also feature a magnesium salt rooftop pool, spa, beach club, and an Equinox fitness club.

The statement further revealed that Equinox Resort AMAALA will be a key part of the AMAALA Marina Village, which is home to a collection of luxury hotels, villas and condominiums.

Designed by British international architecture firm Foster + Partners, the new hotel will be built in such a way that it will ensure complete connectivity to the surrounding area.

Equinox Resort AMAALA is located on a prime position that provides direct access and views to the Marina Village on one side and the pristine Hijaz Cove on the other.

“AMAALA is a destination that perfectly aligns with our mission of redefining luxury hospitality,” Equinox Hotels CEO Christopher Norton said.

He added: “Our highly differentiated resort offering will provide guests an unparalleled experience that only a brand like Equinox can deliver.”

In February, RSG partnered with Swiss longevity clinic Clinique La Prairie to offer a new wellness resort at AMAALA. Later in April, it signed an agreement with international hospitality brand Rosewood Hotel & Resorts to manage a 110-key hotel at upcoming integrated wellness destination.