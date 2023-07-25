You are here

Iraq, Jordan discuss bilateral ties 

Iraq, Jordan discuss bilateral ties 
Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid and Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh. (Petra)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Iraq, Jordan discuss bilateral ties 

Iraq, Jordan discuss bilateral ties 
  • Khasawneh highlighted Jordanian-Iraqi projects such as the economic zone, the industrial city, and oil pipeline from Basra to Aqaba
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

AMMAN: Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid received Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Tuesday to discuss bilateral ties and cooperation, Jordan News Agency reported. 

Khasawneh sent the greetings of King Abdullah II and expressed his wishes for the president’s continued good health and prosperity for the Iraqi people.

Khasawneh highlighted several Jordanian-Iraqi projects — such as the economic zone, the industrial city, and the development of the oil pipeline from Basra to Aqaba — which are currently being implemented, whether at bilateral level or within the framework of the tripartite cooperation mechanism between Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt.

The prime minister emphasized the importance of the private sector and the role of the Jordanian-Iraqi Business Council in expanding trade and investment.

Khasawneh praised Iraq’s policies regarding security and stability, highlighting the two countries’ agreement to deepen security cooperation within a regional framework that included anti-narcotics measures. 

Rashid stressed the countries’ relations down the years, emphasizing that Iraq’s stability with security provided the way for advancement in the development process and encouraged opportunities for investment in many vital industries.

The Iraqi president also focused on the importance of capitalizing on the countries’ economic, trade, and investment successes.
 

Topics: Jordan Iraq

Man tests positive for MERS in Abu Dhabi near Oman border — WHO

Man tests positive for MERS in Abu Dhabi near Oman border — WHO
Updated 25 July 2023
Reuters

Man tests positive for MERS in Abu Dhabi near Oman border — WHO

Man tests positive for MERS in Abu Dhabi near Oman border — WHO
  • MERS is a viral respiratory infection of humans and dromedary camels
  • Infection with MERS-CoV can cause severe disease resulting in high mortality
Updated 25 July 2023
Reuters

GENEVA: A 28-year-old man has tested positive for the potentially fatal Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV) in a city in Abu Dhabi on the border with Oman, the World Health Organization said on Monday.

The man in the city of Al Ain was admitted to hospital last month, the WHO said in a statement. Health officials had checked 108 people that he was in contact with, but no secondary infections had turned up so far, it added.

The WHO said there were no signs the man had come into contact with dromedary camels, which spread the disease that is separate from COVID-19. It gave no more details on his current condition.

The United Arab Emirates' health ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the case.

Cases of MERS-CoV - which can cause fever, coughing and shortness of breath, and in some cases can lead to pneumonia - have been recorded in 27 countries since 2012, according to WHO figures.

Over that time, 2,605 cases and 936 associated deaths have been reported, data show.

The UAE, a hub for international events, will host the United Nations Climate Change Conference in November and December.

Egypt, France seek to boost cooperation in water resources

Egypt, France seek to boost cooperation in water resources
Updated 25 July 2023
Gobran Mohamed

Egypt, France seek to boost cooperation in water resources

Egypt, France seek to boost cooperation in water resources
  • Rehabilitating infrastructure critical, says Egyptian minister
  • Cairo to host top water week event from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2
Updated 25 July 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt is seeking greater cooperation with France to boost its water resources, as it attempts to mitigate the negative effects of climate change with partnerships across the globe.

This is according to Hani Sewilam, the country’s minister of water resources and irrigation, during his meeting with Marc Baretti, France’s ambassador, in Cairo on Tuesday.

Sewilam said Egypt has succeeded in placing water at the heart of global climate action through several international events including the Fifth Session of Cairo Water Week, the COP27 Climate Conference, and the UN 2023 Water Conference last March.

Sewilam and Baretti reviewed the proposed areas of cooperation including rehabilitating canals and infrastructure using environmentally friendly technologies, modern irrigation, desalination of water for food production, and the protection of beaches.

They discussed strengthening scientific cooperation between Egypt’s National Water Research Center and its French counterparts.

They also talked about France providing scholarships for Egypt’s engineers and researchers to undertake postgraduate study.

There were also discussions on enhancing cooperation in the field of training and capacity building for specialists in the field.

Sewilam said Egypt already offers several training programs for its people and citizens of other African nations.

He highlighted his meeting with Christophe Bechu, France’s minister of environment, on the sidelines of the UN 2023 Water Conference, held in New York in March, where they agreed to strengthen cooperation.

Sewilam said Egypt will host the sixth edition of the Cairo Water Week, titled “Action on Water Adaptation for Sustainability,” from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2.

Topics: Egypt France

Anti-Netanyahu protests mount after Israel passes judicial bill

Anti-Netanyahu protests mount after Israel passes judicial bill
Updated 25 July 2023
Reuters

Anti-Netanyahu protests mount after Israel passes judicial bill

Anti-Netanyahu protests mount after Israel passes judicial bill
  • Long-serving PM faces biggest domestic crisis
  • Medics strike, all-black ads cover newspapers
  • Netanyahu says he will seek consensus in future
Updated 25 July 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli doctors began a 24-hour strike and black ads covered newspaper front pages on Tuesday in a furor over the hard-right government’s ratification of the first part of judicial reforms that critics fear endanger independence of the courts.
The bill curbing Supreme Court review of some government decisions passed in a stormy Knesset parliament on Monday after a walkout by lawmakers. Some accused long-serving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of pushing Israel toward autocracy.
With demonstrations convulsing Israel for months, thousands took to the streets and scuffled with police on Monday night.
“A Black Day for Israeli Democracy,” said the ad on the front of major newspapers placed by a group describing itself as worried hi-tech workers.
The crisis has opened a deep divide in Israeli society and strained ties with Israel’s closest ally, the United States, which called Monday’s vote “unfortunate.”
Britain urged Israel to maintain the independence of courts, build consensus and preserve robust checks and balances.
Protest leaders said growing numbers of military reservists would no longer report for duty if the government continued with its plans. Former top brass have warned that Israel’s war-readiness could be at risk.
Opposition leader Yair Lapid asked the reservists to hold off their no-show threat pending any Supreme Court ruling on appeals. Both a political watchdog group and the Israel Bar Association have filed challenges.
The Israel Medical Association ordered doctors to strike for 24 hours around the nation, though not in Jerusalem, which is the scene of escalating confrontations.
It cited the removal of the Supreme Court’s ability to overrule, on the basis of “unreasonableness,” potential government involvement in decisions by Health Ministry staff.
Israel Medical Association chairman Zion Hagay said the strike was needed to discourage emigration by doctors angered by the step. “We are holding back doctors who want to quit and move abroad,” public broadcaster Kan quoted him as saying.
The government was seeking an injunction compelling doctors to return to work.

CONSCRIPTION CONTROVERSY
Stoking opposition fury, Netanyahu’s ultra-Orthodox Jewish coalition partners said on Tuesday they would submit legislation shoring up exemption from mandatory military service for their constituents who are studying in seminaries. But Netanyahu’s Likud party said no such bill would be pursued for now.
First elected to top office in 1996 and now in his sixth term, Netanyahu, 73, is facing his biggest domestic crisis.
Casting the reforms as a redressing of balance among branches of government, he sought to calm the opposition — as well as Israel’s Western allies — by saying on Monday he hoped to achieve consensus on any further legislation by November.
Complicating Netanyahu’s position is a corruption trial in which he denies wrongdoing, and his weekend hospitalization to receive a pacemaker. His religious-nationalist coalition’s expansion of settlements on occupied land where Palestinians seek statehood has also weighed on relations with Washington.
In fresh violence, Israeli troops killed three Palestinian militants who opened fire on them from a car near the West Bank city of Nablus on Tuesday, Israel’s defense minister said.
Dogged by foreign investor flight, a swooning shekel and a threatened general strike by the Histadrut public sector union, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich told Army Radio: “The attempted casting of this as the end of democracy is simply false.”
He brushed off opposition speculation that Netanyahu, freed of Supreme Court intervention, would fire an attorney-general whom some ministers describe as recalcitrant on the reforms.
The military, Smotrich added, “is combat-ready and will remain combat-ready” despite the protesting reservists, whom he accused of trying to “put a gun to the head of the government.”

Topics: Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

UN begins pumping oil from decaying tanker off Yemen

UN begins pumping oil from decaying tanker off Yemen
Updated 25 July 2023
AFP

UN begins pumping oil from decaying tanker off Yemen

UN begins pumping oil from decaying tanker off Yemen
Updated 25 July 2023
AFP

HODEIDA: The United Nations said on Tuesday it had begun transferring one million barrels of oil from a rusting super-tanker off war-torn Yemen, in a bid to avert a catastrophic spill.
“The United Nations has begun an operation to defuse what might be the world’s largest ticking time bomb,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.
“A complex maritime salvage effort is now underway in the Red Sea off the coast of war-torn Yemen to transfer one million barrels of oil from the decaying FSO Safer to a replacement vessel.”
The operation began at 10:45 am Yemen time (0745 GMT), the statement said.
The transfer of 1.14 million barrels of Marib light crude from the 47-year-old FSO Safer to the new vessel is expected to take around three weeks.
The UN hopes the $143 million operation will eliminate the risk of an environmental disaster that it estimates would cost $20 billion to clean up.

Safer is a rapidly decaying and the unstable oil tanker that could leak, spill or explode at any time. (File/AFP)

Because of the Safer’s position in the Red Sea, a spill would also cost billions of dollars per day in shipping disruptions through the Bab Al-Mandab Strait to the Suez Canal, while devastating coastal fishing communities, ecosystems and lifeline ports.
The Safer, a floating storage and offloading facility, has been moored around 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the port of Hodeida since the 1980s.
It has not been serviced since war broke out eight years ago in Yemen.
The aging vessel, with its corroding hull, is carrying four times as much oil as was spilled in the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster off Alaska.
For years, a skeleton crew of workers remaining on the ship, numbering no more than seven or eight at any given time, have strained to prevent the kind of leak or on-board explosion that would send a thin slick of oil across the Red Sea.

Topics: Yemen

Egyptian-American community celebrate Egypt’s independence day

Egyptian-American community celebrate Egypt’s independence day
Updated 25 July 2023
RAY HANANIA

Egyptian-American community celebrate Egypt’s independence day

Egyptian-American community celebrate Egypt’s independence day
  • US’ only female Egyptian-American mayor, Mary Alexander-Basta, marks 71st year as a republic
  • Diversity of Bolingbrook, Illinois, lauded by speakers at ceremony
Updated 25 July 2023
RAY HANANIA

BOLINGBROOK, ILLINOIS: The Egyptian flag was raised in the Village of Bolingbrook, Illinois, on Sunday, July 23, to mark Egypt’s 71st National Day and its start as a republic.

Although Bolingbrook, the 16th-largest of 1,299 municipalities in Illinois, is located more than 9,600 kilometers from Cairo, and only 53 kilometers from Chicago, the village has a unique distinction of being led by the country’s only female Egyptian-American mayor, Mary Alexander-Basta.

A 17-year resident of Bolingbrook, Basta was elected in 2019 as a trustee and the following year appointed mayor to succeed Roger C. Claar, who retired after serving 33 years. Basta was reelected overwhelmingly by voters in April 2021 as Bolingbrook’s chief executive.

Basta and her husband Dr. Emad Basta have been longtime supporters of the Egyptian-American community — and she has never shied away from her heritage. Basta emphasized her roots in the flag-raising ceremonies held at Meyer Park in Bolingbrook saying Egypt and America have much in common.

“Today is a momentous occasion. We gather here to celebrate our heritage and unity. And I am deeply honored to stand here today as the mayor of Bolingbrook and as the first female Egyptian mayor in the United States,” Basta told the gathering of Egyptian officials, Bolingbrook officials and residents.

“It is a privilege to serve this remarkable community and also to represent my homeland, Egypt. As we raise the Egyptian flag high today, we not only honor the land of the Nile and its rich history but also recognize the diverse tapestry of cultures that make up the heart of Bolingbrook.”

Among the dignitaries present were Egypt’s Consul General Sameh Aboul-Enein, Deputy Consul General Bassel Taman, Illinois Secretary of Transportation Omar Osman, Egyptian American Society President Dina Rashid, and former mayor Claar.

Also in attendance was Deputy Mayor of Bolingbrook Michael Lawler and several village officials and department heads. Prayers were offered by Father Theodore Labib and Sheikh Hassan Aly.

“Our town is a true melting pot where people from all corners of the globe come together to create a vibrant and thriving community. I take great pride in my Egyptian roots and I see them as a village that connects us with the borders of the world,” Basta told the gathering.

“Egypt has been a cradle of civilization leaving an incredible mark on human history, science and culture. The legacy of the pharaohs, the brilliances of the pyramids, and the timeless treasures of ancient Egypt inspire us to reach a greatness and embrace the wisdom of our ancestors.”

According to the US Census, Bolingbrook is a diverse community of Whites, Blacks, Asians and Hispanics. It also has a large population of citizens with Egyptian and Arab heritage. However, Arabs are categorized in the census as White and not listed separately to determine their population size.

Despite the census’ flaws, Basta said “diversity” breeds unity and understanding. “Let us remember the richness of our community lies not in our differences but in our shared humanity. Together we build a place where dreams are nurtured, where opportunities abound and everyone, regardless of their background can thrive and succeed.”

Similar flag raisings were organized by Egyptian-American groups around the country and in Canada.

Topics: Egypt United States United States of America (USA)

