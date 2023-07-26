You are here

Oil Updates — crude eases on higher US stockpiles 

Oil Updates — crude eases on higher US stockpiles 
Brent crude futures slipped 93 cents to $82.71 a barrel by 04:17 p.m. Saudi time (Shutterstock)
Updated 2 min 38 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Oil Updates — crude eases on higher US stockpiles 

Oil Updates — crude eases on higher US stockpiles 
Updated 2 min 38 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Oil prices pulled back from a three-month high on Wednesday as industry data showed an increase in US crude inventories. 

Brent crude futures slipped 93 cents to $82.71 a barrel by 04:17 p.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $78.68, down 95 cents. Both fell by more than $1 earlier in the session. 

US crude stocks rose by about 1.32 million barrels in the week ended July 21, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday. 

Equinor profit down 57 percent in Q2 

Equinor posted a 57 percent year-on-year decline in second-quarter core profit on Wednesday, while maintaining its dividend and share buyback levels. 

The Norwegian energy group’s adjusted earnings before interest and tax for April-June fell to $7.54 billion from $17.6 billion a year earlier.  

“Equinor delivered solid earnings in a quarter affected by turnarounds and energy prices down from the extraordinary levels last year,” CEO Anders Opedal said in a statement. 

Equinor maintained its plan to distribute $17 billion to shareholders this year in the form of $11 billion in dividend payments and $6 billion in share buybacks, he added. 

Equinor, Europe’s largest supplier of natural gas, is the continent’s first major energy group to report results for the second quarter of 2023. 

Oil and gas prices soared last year as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine led to supply disruptions but the cost of energy has since fallen as fears of shortages eased amid global economic headwinds. 

Majority state-owned Equinor’s operating profit was also down from $12 billion in the first quarter. 

Japan’s Sumitomo to study carbon capture project at gas field in UAE 

Japan’s Sumitomo on Tuesday said it and Sharjah National Oil Corp. will study a carbon capture and storage project at a mature gas field in the UAE. 

Energy-poor Japan is actively diversifying its economy away from fossil fuels and is promoting its green technology in the Gulf countries, as the region aims to turn from the world’s biggest oil producer into the global clean energy hub. 

The project would capture carbon dioxide from nearby power and industrial plants and other emitters in Sharjah and neighboring emirates and store it in SNOC’s on-shore gas field with capacity of over several hundred million tons of carbon dioxide, Sumitomo said in a statement. 

Sumitomo and SNOC would conduct a joint feasibility study of the potential project which could use Japanese technologies in carbon capture, transport and storage, the statement added. 

The company, however, did not provide financial details or timing of the possible project. 

“We believe there is big potential for CCS in the Middle East, as it is a key technology to materialize energy transition,” Hajjime Mori, managing director of Sumitomo Corp. Middle East, said in the statement. 

Greenpeace challenging UK’s new North Sea oil and gas licenses 

The UK’s decision to authorize new licenses for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea came under scrutiny at London’s High Court on Tuesday, as Greenpeace argued the government failed to assess emissions produced by burning extracted fuel. 

The environmental campaign group says Britain’s failure to assess the greenhouse gases produced by consuming oil and gas — so-called end-use or downstream emissions — renders its offshore energy plan unlawful. 

But lawyers representing the government’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero say ministers were not required to assess end-use emissions, though they nonetheless considered them. 

Last year, the UK held its first oil and gas exploration licensing round since 2019, with a view to boosting domestic hydrocarbon output as Europe weans itself off Russian fuel. 

The government says domestic oil and gas production is key to its plan to improve energy security — and that doing so is consistent with its target of net zero by 2050. 

However, Greenpeace argues the government should have assessed downstream emissions because the whole point of the new licensing rounds is to provide a secure domestic energy supply by extracting and then consuming oil and gas. 

(With input from Reuters)  

Topics: Oil Updates  crude oil Equinor

FDI into Saudi Arabia grows 10.2% to $2.1bn: Economy Ministry  

FDI into Saudi Arabia grows 10.2% to $2.1bn: Economy Ministry  
Updated 11 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

FDI into Saudi Arabia grows 10.2% to $2.1bn: Economy Ministry  

FDI into Saudi Arabia grows 10.2% to $2.1bn: Economy Ministry  
Updated 11 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia attracted SR8.1 billion ($2.1 billion) in foreign direct investment in the first quarter of 2023, marking a 10.2 percent growth year on year, showed a government report. 

The figure for the first three months of 2023 also represented a  12.4 percent rise on the previous quarter, according to the latest bulletin from the Kingdom’s Ministry of Economy and Planning.

These developments align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 economic diversification initiative, which aims to increase FDI’s contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product from 3.8 percent in 2016 to 5.7 percent by 2030. 

Saudi Arabia also has ambitions to become a global investment powerhouse, and the Kingdom plans to achieve it by stimulating the economy and diversifying its revenues. 

The June bulletin also disclosed that the Kingdom’s GDP grew by 3.8 percent in the first quarter of the year compared to the same period last year. 

Additionally, non-oil activities saw an increase of 5.4 percent year on year, while oil sectors saw a growth of 1.4 percent. 

The bulletin further highlighted a 2.6 percent growth in consumer loans to SR448 billion in the first quarter compared to the year-ago period. 

Moreover, workforce participation of Saudi citizens stood at 52.4 percent, while unemployment touched 8.5 percent. 

According to the report, year-on-year imports also surged 27.8 percent in the first quarter to reach SR261 billion. 

The growing importance of Saudi Arabia as an investment destination comes from the government’s series of initiatives. 

According to the Finance Ministry, the Kingdom has enacted over 600 economic reforms since the launch of the Vision 2030 blueprint in 2016 in a bid to attract SR12.4 trillion of cumulative investment and SR1.8 trillion in FDI between 2021 and 2030. 

Saad Al-Shahrani, the acting deputy minister for investment promotion, told Arab News in August 2022 that the Kingdom achieved an 18 percent increase in FDI in 2020, despite the global FDI declining by 35 percent due to the pandemic.    

Similar sentiments were echoed by Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih, who announced in March that multinational companies relocating their headquarters to Saudi Arabia could get tax exemptions in a bid to woo lenders, making the Kingdom a destination to reckon with. 

Topics: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Saudi economy

Egypt’s e-payment firm Fawry plans to expand into Saudi market    

Egypt’s e-payment firm Fawry plans to expand into Saudi market    
Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

Egypt's e-payment firm Fawry plans to expand into Saudi market    

Egypt’s e-payment firm Fawry plans to expand into Saudi market    
Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s digital money transfer firm Fawry is in talks with Saudi Payments, the operator of the Kingdom’s national payment infrastructure, to explore licensing and certification opportunities in the market.    

The move is part of its regional expansion plans into the Gulf Cooperation Council region, Fawry said in a press release.  

The release stated that the discussions are likely to conclude by the end of the year.  

Operated and managed by the Saudi Central Bank, the payment network, also known as Mada, has been working toward encouraging innovation and strengthening the financial sector in the country.    

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has a large and promising financial sector, characterized by strong competition in payments and high liquidity, which promotes competition and innovation among all market players,” said Fawry CEO Ashraf Sabry in the statement. 

Additionally, Fawry is considering entering the digital banking space in its home country after the Central Bank of Egypt issued new regulations allowing customers to access banking services only through digital channels and platforms.  

“The new regulations laid out by the CBE on digital banking are also a welcome change and potentially present an attractive opportunity for Fawry to expand its service offering in Egypt,” Sabry added.  

“As a leader in innovative e-payment solutions in Egypt, Fawry will be able to unlock potential value for the Saudi market and its consumers,” he continued.  

Kingdom’s fintech ambition  

Earlier this month, the Kingdom’s payment network provider granted a gateway certification to the Kuwait-based financial technology firm Tap Payments.     

With the new certifications, the company was positioned as a provider of payment gateways. It became one of the region’s first fintech companies to develop its proprietary gateway technology and win Mada certification.  

Under its development plan, Saudi Arabia wants to increase the number of fintech companies in the Kingdom to 525 while creating 18,000 jobs.    

By 2030, the Kingdom intends to increase venture capital investments to $3.2 billion and the sector’s direct contribution to the gross domestic product to $3.5 billion.     

These companies can extend their product offering and solutions by utilizing Mada’s technological stack, which includes numerous advanced payment features.    

Topics: Egypt e-payment SAMA Saudi Payments

Saudi apartment-linked mortgages rise by 8% in H1 

Saudi apartment-linked mortgages rise by 8% in H1 
Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi apartment-linked mortgages rise by 8% in H1 

Saudi apartment-linked mortgages rise by 8% in H1 
Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Underpinned by their relative affordability, Saudi buyers are shifting their preference to flats, leading to an 8 percent increase in apartment-linked mortgages in the first half of 2023, the latest report by global consultancy firm Knight Frank showed. 

The figures show that Riyadh’s average flat prices went up 10 percent from January to June. 

Meanwhile, the total share of mortgages issued for villas and apartments was around 68 percent and 27 percent respectively, with the remaining allocated to residential land plots. 

The Ministry of Housing has been providing affordable options to meet the growing demand for more affordable homes and achieve the government’s 70 percent homeownership target by 2030. 

Topics: Mortgages SAUDI REAL ESTATE

UAE joins Global Biofuel Alliance as part of pledge to adopt clean energy 

UAE joins Global Biofuel Alliance as part of pledge to adopt clean energy 
Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

UAE joins Global Biofuel Alliance as part of pledge to adopt clean energy 

UAE joins Global Biofuel Alliance as part of pledge to adopt clean energy 
Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In its commitment to adopt clean energy, the UAE has joined the Global Biofuel Alliance as part of its effort to reduce its carbon footprint, according to a senior government official. 

Developed by India, the UK and the US, the alliance seeks to accelerate sustainable biofuels deployment in support of the global energy transition. 

“By joining the alliance, we are confident we will benefit greatly from its technical expertise and assistance and the valuable opportunities for best practice sharing and effective partnerships amongst members,” said Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail bin Mohammed Al-Mazrouei, speaking at the 14th Clean Energy Ministerial and 8th Mission Innovation Meeting in India. 

“The UAE has been investing heavily in biofuels to diversify its energy mix and reduce its carbon footprint. We have multiple waste-to-energy plants, either operational or under-development, providing clean energy, reducing emissions and diverting waste from landfills,” added Al-Mazrouei. 

According to Emirates News Agency, also known as WAM, the minister shared the UAE’s priorities for the upcoming UN climate conference, known as COP28, on the sidelines of the G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting. 

He said: “As the host of COP28, the UAE perceives the global energy transition as a front-and-center focus for its presidency and will work with all participants to help make a concerted push to triple renewable energy capacity and double hydrogen production by 2030.” 

The minister said this emphasis is in line with the global priority of reducing emissions by 43 percent by 2030 to meet the objectives of the Paris Agreement. 

Furthermore, he stressed that the world’s climate agenda places high importance on developing a global hydrogen economy while explaining the objectives of the UAE’s recently unveiled National Hydrogen Strategy, according to WAM. 

Al-Mazrouei said: “The strategy targets the production of 1.4 million tons of low-emission hydrogen per annum by 2031, out of which 71.4 percent will be green hydrogen. By 2050, we aim to increase production tenfold to reach 15 million tons per annum.” 

The minister’s three-day visit to India strengthened the bilateral ties as they jointly announced their commitment to clean energy and climate change reduction. 

Topics: UAE Global Biofuel Alliance clean energy

Kuwait records budget surplus for first time in 9 years   

Kuwait records budget surplus for first time in 9 years   
Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

Kuwait records budget surplus for first time in 9 years   

Kuwait records budget surplus for first time in 9 years   
Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwait recorded its first budget surplus of 6.4 billion Kuwaiti dinars ($20.86 billion) in nine years, as oil revenue boosted the country’s exchequer during the financial year 2022-2023, the finance ministry has announced.      

Kuwait, whose financial year ends on March 31, saw a 54.7 percent surge in revenue to 28.8 billion Kuwaiti dinars from the 18.6 billion Kuwaiti dinars recorded during the previous year.      

In its closing accounts, the ministry reported that oil comprised 92.7 percent of the aggregate revenue during the past year, with the average oil price at $97.1.      

“Kuwait enjoys a strong financial position, significant reserves, and monetary and financial stability, all of which shield us from the short-term effects of oil market fluctuations,” said Minister of Oil Saad Hamad Nasser Al-Barrak, speaking to Lebanese Broadcasting Corp. International. 

The minister's comments came just weeks after he pledged investment of more than $300 billion in the country’s energy sector by 2040.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, the emirate’s daily production rate touched 2.693 million barrels, accounting for approximately 7 percent of global reserves, showed the ministry’s data. 

Since the collapse of oil prices in 2014, its budget has constantly registered deficits. However, Kuwait saw an upturn with the increase in oil prices that followed the Ukraine war.   

The country’s draft budget for the next fiscal year estimated a deficit of 6.8 billion dinars hit by lower oil prices and volumes, a local paper reported earlier this month, citing a member of parliament.   

The draft budget for the year beginning April 1 estimated oil revenue of 17 billion dinars, down 19.5 percent from 2022-2023, according to an Al-Dustor report shared by parliament’s Twitter account, citing MP Osama Al-Zaid.   

The draft budget was based on an oil price of $70 a barrel, Al-Zaid told Al-Dustor.   

Kuwait has complied with production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia while making slow progress in diversifying revenue sources compared with its Gulf neighbors.   

Feuding between successive appointed governments and elected parliaments in the OPEC member state has hampered fiscal reform for years, including a debt law that would allow Kuwait to tap international markets and address its heavy reliance on oil, according to Reuters.

Topics: budget Finance

