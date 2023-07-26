You are here

  • Home
  • Indonesia eyes Saudi investment in agriculture

Indonesia eyes Saudi investment in agriculture

Indonesia eyes Saudi investment in agriculture
Food security is one of the key objectives of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s diversification and transformation plan. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j8b5y

Updated 11 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia eyes Saudi investment in agriculture

Indonesia eyes Saudi investment in agriculture
  • Indonesia is the world’s top producer and exporter of palm oil
  • Food security is one of the key objectives of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s diversification and transformation plan
Updated 11 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia sees an opportunity for agricultural cooperation with Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Trade said on Wednesday after talks with a Saudi investment company interested in the country’s edible oil products.

Indonesia is the world’s top producer and exporter of palm oil. Its exports of the commodity are worth about $27 billion a year.

Saudi Arabia expressed interest in the sector during a recent meeting between officials of the Indonesian Mission in Riyadh and the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co.

“Saudi Arabia has started to look into food security investments in Indonesia. One of the commodities they are looking to invest in is edible oil products,” the Indonesian Ministry of Trade said in a statement.

“On edible oil products, SALIC is extremely interested to form cooperation with Indonesia. Indonesia is the largest producer of crude palm oil (CPO), whether it’s produced by state plantations, private, or those that belong to the public.”

Food security is one of the key objectives of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s diversification and transformation plan.

A state-owned enterprise, SALIC operates as an investment company, with its portfolio focused on food commodities identified “based on their strategic importance to ensure long-term food security,” including edible oil, according to the company’s website.

Commercial ties between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia have been on the rise for the past few years. Indonesia’s exports to the Kingdom grew by around 44 percent between 2018 and 2022, according to data from the Indonesian Embassy in Riyadh.

In 2022, the Southeast Asian country exported nearly 226 million metric tons of cooking oil to Saudi Arabia, making it the Kingdom’s main source of the commodity.

Topics: Saudi agriculture Indonesia

Related

Agriculture Hackathon aims to empower innovators in Saudi Arabia 
Saudi Arabia
Agriculture Hackathon aims to empower innovators in Saudi Arabia 
No new taxes to be imposed on Pakistan’s agriculture, real estate sectors — minister
Pakistan
No new taxes to be imposed on Pakistan’s agriculture, real estate sectors — minister

Saudi officials ink deals to develop plant-based food alternatives

Saudi officials ink deals to develop plant-based food alternatives
Updated 4 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi officials ink deals to develop plant-based food alternatives

Saudi officials ink deals to develop plant-based food alternatives
Updated 4 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Officials from the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture recently signed two agreements to transform agricultural plant products into plant-based foods with animal protein flavor.

A ministry research center focused on advancing agricultural product development will also be established, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The signing ceremony was attended by ministry undersecretary, Ahmed bin Saleh Ayada, and representatives from several authorities.

Deals were inked with the Cooperative Societies Council, Saudi Greenhouses Management and Agricultural Marketing Co., and Ayla Food Options Co., a national firm specializing in healthy food products.

With the agreements, the ministry aims to promote a culture of healthy food within communities, while looking to provide locally made, high-quality vegetarian alternatives, and utilize advanced technologies for producing meat and dairy substitutes.

In addition, the accords will help support the advancement of the agricultural production and marketing system, promote food security, enhance environmental sustainability, and contribute to the overall development of the Kingdom’s agricultural sector.

As well as encouraging healthier eating habits the approach has been designed to ease the burden on traditional livestock production systems, in the process contributing to food security and waste reduction.

During the signing ceremony, an accompanying exhibition was organized to showcase a range of healthy food products and vegetarian alternatives to meat and dairy. Visitors had the opportunity to sample the offerings.

Topics: Saudi Arabia plant-based foods

Related

Saudi farmers sow seeds for expansion of lucrative plant-growing business
Saudi Arabia
Saudi farmers sow seeds for expansion of lucrative plant-growing business

Saudi Chemistry Olympiad team bag 4 medals in Switzerland

Saudi Chemistry Olympiad team bag 4 medals in Switzerland
Updated 59 min 7 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

Saudi Chemistry Olympiad team bag 4 medals in Switzerland

Saudi Chemistry Olympiad team bag 4 medals in Switzerland
  • Event’s flag handed over to next year’s host Saudi Arabia
  • Silver medals won by students from Riyadh, Eastern Province
Updated 59 min 7 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s International Chemistry Olympiad team have arrived with four medals won at the 55th session of the event held in Switzerland from July 16 to 25.

At the end of the Olympiad, the IChO flag was handed over by the president of this year’s event, Gunther Dissertori, to Saudi Arabia, which will be the host next year from July 22 to 31 in Riyadh.

Saudi student Ali Al-Mousa, who is in his second year at secondary school in the Eastern Province, and won one of the silver medals, told Arab News: “Representing the Kingdom abroad and winning the silver medal makes me feel proud and has an indescribable feeling.

“Our winning of four silver medals is a significant achievement, and I will participate next year when the competition is held in Saudi Arabia in its 56th session.”

Another medalist, Hassan Al-Khalifa, who is a second-year secondary school student in the Eastern Province, told Arab News: “I always wanted to visit Switzerland for the Olympiad, and when I finally went, I came back with a silver medal.

“This is a fantastic accomplishment for me, and I want to encourage students who are younger than me and enjoy chemistry to attempt and keep trying until they succeed. I stumbled often but eventually succeeded.”

Mohammed Al-Hadlaq and Ali Al-Saleh, both in their third year at secondary school in Riyadh, also won medals.

The students have been guided by the King Abdulaziz and His Companions’ Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, or Mawhiba, a non-profit endowment organization that supports talented students in scientific fields.

Next year, Riyadh will host the first Olympiad in the Kingdom, which will include 89 countries, in partnership with Mawhiba, the Ministry of Education, King Saud University, and sponsored by Saudi Arabia’s Basic Industries Corporation.

The IChO is an annual international competition in chemistry for high school students held over 10 days. Students have to complete practical and theoretical tests, each over 5 hours.

The country hosting the Olympiad prepares questions for contestants. Each team has to consist of four students under 20. A steering committee supervises the Olympiad, consisting of members representing different continents.

Topics: Chemistry Saudi Olympiad Switzerland

Related

Agriculture Hackathon aims to empower innovators in Saudi Arabia 
Saudi Arabia
Agriculture Hackathon aims to empower innovators in Saudi Arabia 
Saudi Arabia establishes International Center for AI Research and Ethics  
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia establishes International Center for AI Research and Ethics  

Saudi vice foreign affairs minister meets with Comoros ambassador

Saudi vice foreign affairs minister meets with Comoros ambassador
Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi vice foreign affairs minister meets with Comoros ambassador

Saudi vice foreign affairs minister meets with Comoros ambassador
Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Waleed El Khereiji met with the ambassador of Comoros on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them to serve common interests, in addition to discussing issues of common interest.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia welcomes start of work on stricken vessel in Red Sea

Saudi Arabia welcomes start of work on stricken vessel in Red Sea
Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia welcomes start of work on stricken vessel in Red Sea

Saudi Arabia welcomes start of work on stricken vessel in Red Sea
Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia welcomed on Wednesday the start of the UN’s operational plan to salvage the FSO Safer oil tanker and pump out approximately 1.14 million barrels of crude oil.

The Kingdom also welcomed through a Foreign Ministry statement the success of UN and international efforts over the past years which culminated in the start of the unloading process and averting an environmental disaster that threatens maritime security and the global economy in the Red Sea.

Saudi Arabia commended UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’s efforts and the organization’s team who worked to harness all endeavors to end the decaying ship issue.

It also praised the financial support provided by donor countries to end the Safer crisis, as the Kingdom was one of the first countries to offer financial grants through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.

The ministry expressed the Kingdom’s thanks to the command of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen for its support to facilitate the arrival of the replacement vessel to start the unloading process.

It also affirmed its continued efforts to work with the United Nations and the Yemeni government to end issues related to the stricken vessel.

Topics: Saudi Arabia United Nations FSO Safer

Related

At last, oil pumped out of Red Sea ‘time bomb’ FSO Safer tanker
Middle-East
At last, oil pumped out of Red Sea ‘time bomb’ FSO Safer tanker
Ship enroute to Yemen to transfer oil from decaying Safer tanker
Middle-East
Ship enroute to Yemen to transfer oil from decaying Safer tanker

Saudi envoy to Arab League presents credentials to secretary-general

Saudi envoy to Arab League presents credentials to secretary-general
Updated 26 July 2023
SPA

Saudi envoy to Arab League presents credentials to secretary-general

Saudi envoy to Arab League presents credentials to secretary-general
Updated 26 July 2023
SPA

CAIRO: Ambassador Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Matar presented his credentials today to Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the pan-Arab organisation in Cairo.

In a press statement following his meeting with Aboul Gheit, Al-Matar underscored the role of the Arab League in enhancing joint Arab action and cooperation, emphasizing the Kingdom’s support to Arab consensus on all regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Latest updates

Mediterranean nations fight heat and deadly fires
Mediterranean nations fight heat and deadly fires
Iraq tells Denmark it is determined to keep embassies safe
Iraq tells Denmark it is determined to keep embassies safe
Erdogan meets Palestinian president, Hamas leader in Ankara
Erdogan meets Palestinian president, Hamas leader in Ankara
Iran tops list of countries with Internet restrictions, recent figures show
Iran tops list of countries with Internet restrictions, recent figures show
Algeria says it has contained a fire raging in its forests -state TV
Algeria says it has contained a fire raging in its forests -state TV

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.