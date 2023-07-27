You are here

  • Home
  • Qatar’s trade surplus touches $4.77bn in June

Qatar’s trade surplus touches $4.77bn in June

Qatar’s trade surplus touches $4.77bn in June
Merchandise exports fell in June by 3.5 percent compared to the previous month, reaching 26.8 billion riyals. It dropped by 32 percent on a year-on-year basis compared to June 2022. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/88tjp

Updated 2 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Qatar’s trade surplus touches $4.77bn in June

Qatar’s trade surplus touches $4.77bn in June
Updated 2 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Qatar’s trade surplus remained broadly stable in June, reaching 17.4 billion Qatari riyals ($4.77 billion), reflecting a slight dip of 4.4 percent from the previous month. 

The trade surplus decreased by 42.3 percent compared to June last year, according to data released by the country’s Planning and Statistics Authority. 

Merchandise exports fell by 3.5 percent compared to the previous month, reaching 26.8 billion riyals. They also dropped by 32 percent on a year-on-year basis compared to June 2022.

Total exports decreased mainly due to a 29.7 percent fall in petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons.

Crude and non-crude petroleum exports declined by 26.4 percent and 46.9 percent, respectively.

In June 2023, China was the top destination for Qatar exports, accounting for a 20.1 percent share — or 5.4 billion riyals — the authority’s report showed.  

It was followed by South Korea which received 11.9 percent of the country’s total exports, amounting to 3.2 billion riyals.  

India represented a share of 11.8 percent of Qatar’s exports with a value of 3.2 billion riyals.  

Qatar’s imports reflected a 1.1 percent increase on a year-on-year basis, hitting 9.4 billion riyals.

This was a 1.8 percent decrease compared to the previous month.  

With a 19.5 percent share, the US topped the list of destinations from where Qatar imported its goods in June, accounting for approximately 1.8 billion riyals.   

China came second with nearly 1.3 billion riyals representing, a 14.1 percent share of Qatar’s total imports, followed by Germany with 500 million riyals, accounting for 5.6 percent.  

On an annual basis, turbo jets and propellers and other gas turbines topped the list of imported commodities, representing a growth of 37.2 percent with 500 million riyals.  

The gas turbine segment was followed by motor cars and other vehicles used for people transportation, with a value of 480 million riyals, a 44.5 percent increase.   

The third commodity was medicines consisting of blended or unblended products intended for use in curative or preventive medicine, increasing by 34.7 percent with a value of 300 million riyals.   

In April, the Gulf state recorded a trade surplus of 22 billion riyals, reflecting a 3.5 percent increase over March while a 35.6 percent decline compared to April 2022.

Topics: Qatar foreign trade

Related

Qatar’s Free Zones Authority joins with Development Bank to enhance investment climate
Business & Economy
Qatar’s Free Zones Authority joins with Development Bank to enhance investment climate

Events fund, Sela acquire stake in Tahaluf to harness global exhibition opportunities

Events fund, Sela acquire stake in Tahaluf to harness global exhibition opportunities
Updated 15 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

Events fund, Sela acquire stake in Tahaluf to harness global exhibition opportunities

Events fund, Sela acquire stake in Tahaluf to harness global exhibition opportunities
Updated 15 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A new partnership has been struck between Saudi Arabia’s top three players in the events sector as the Kingdom aims to position itself as a global hub for hosting international exhibitions, programs and other gatherings.

Saudi Arabia’s Events Investment Fund and the Public Investment Fund-backed Sela have acquired a significant stake in Tahaluf, the organizer of major expos like LEAP and Black Hat Middle East, to expand the scope of developing world-class events in the Kingdom.

This partnership aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals to achieve economic diversification, create employment opportunities for Saudi citizens and position the Kingdom as a global events hub.  

Topics: Events Investment Fund Sela Tahaluf

Related

INTERVIEW: Naif Al-Rasheed, CEO of newly inaugurated Events Investments Fund
Saudi Arabia
INTERVIEW: Naif Al-Rasheed, CEO of newly inaugurated Events Investments Fund
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman announced the launch of a multibillion dollar Events Investment Fund (EIF)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince launches Events Investment Fund set to be worth billions

Saudi Arabia enhances cooperation with Oman as PIF signs MoU with OIA 

Saudi Arabia enhances cooperation with Oman as PIF signs MoU with OIA 
Updated 27 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Arabia enhances cooperation with Oman as PIF signs MoU with OIA 

Saudi Arabia enhances cooperation with Oman as PIF signs MoU with OIA 
Updated 27 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s trade and economic relationship with Oman is set to be enhanced after leading institutions from the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding.

The Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund inked the deal with the Oman Investment Authority in a move that will help PIF and its portfolio companies unlock investment opportunities in the Gulf nation.  

Saudi Arabia’s economic relationship with Oman has always been strong, and in 2022 trade between both nations surged by 123 percent compared to the previous year to reach $7.01 billion.

“The MoU represents a significant milestone in PIF’s and OIA’s strategic partnership as it aims to expand PIF’s portfolio in Oman, building on the recent establishment of the Saudi Omani Investment Co., a PIF-wholly owned company, which intends to invest up to $5billion in promising sectors in Oman,” the fund said in the press release.  

The press statement added that SOIC recently closed its first deal in Oman as a 20 percent anchor investor in Abraj Energy Services’ initial public offering.

“PIF aims to create long-term strategic partnerships in the region that support the creation of sustainable returns, deliver value to local economies, maximize PIF’s assets, and diversify the Saudi Arabian economy in line with Vision 2030,” said Yazeed Al-Humied, deputy governor and head of Middle East and North Africa Investments at the fund.  

He added that the MoU represents a significant step which will strengthen the relationship between PIF and OIA, ultimately helping the Kingdom's sovereign wealth fund to expand its investment footprint in the Omani economy.  

“This MoU builds on our existing relationship with PIF and enables greater cooperation, driving economic diversification in Saudi Arabia and Oman,” said Mulham bin Basheer Al-Jarf, deputy president for investment at OIA.  

He added that the MoU is in line with the efforts of the OIA to increase foreign direct investments in accordance with the goals outlined in Oman Vision 2040.  

With Vision 2040, Oman aims to diversify its economy by catalyzing growth in sectors like tourism, logistics and manufacturing as well as fisheries and mining, along with increasing foreign investments in the sultanate.  

Al-Jarf added that the MoU will also strengthen the partnership between private sector companies operating in Oman and Saudi Arabia.  

PIF has been making strategic investments in several countries across the globe, in line with the economic diversification strategy outlined in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.  

In January, data released by the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute revealed that PIF has maintained the sixth spot in the list of top sovereign wealth funds worldwide, with assets worth $607.42 billion.  

Currently, the sovereign fund owns 73 companies in 10 different sectors, and it has already created more than 500,000 direct and indirect jobs. 

Topics: Saudi - Oman Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Related

Omani banking sector achieves record profits in H1
Business & Economy
Omani banking sector achieves record profits in H1

Oil Updates — crude prices rise as supply tightness in focus 

Oil Updates — crude prices rise as supply tightness in focus 
Updated 27 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Oil Updates — crude prices rise as supply tightness in focus 

Oil Updates — crude prices rise as supply tightness in focus 
Updated 27 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Oil prices climbed on Thursday, recouping losses from the previous session as supply tightness and expectations of stronger Chinese demand overrode concerns about an economic slowdown. 

Brent crude futures advanced 58 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $83.50 barrel by 09:49 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose to $79.42, up 60 cents, or 0.8 percent, heading toward their highest since April 19. 

Crude prices declined on Wednesday after data showed US crude inventories fell less than expected and the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, leaving the door open to another hike. 

As the Fed’s move was well expected, the market focus is turning to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, which holds its monthly Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting next week. 

Gazprom to start hydrocarbon output at Algeria project in 2026 

Russia’s largest natural gas producer Gazprom is planning to start hydrocarbon production at the El Assel project in Algeria in 2026, TASS news agency quoted Russia’s Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov as saying on Thursday. 

Meanwhile, the company also added that it will ship 42.4 million cubic meters of gas to Europe via Ukraine.  

Shell’s profits tumble 56 percent to $5bn in Q2 

Shell on Thursday reported a 56 percent fall in second-quarter profit to $5 billion as oil and gas prices and refining profit margins fell, prompting the energy giant to slow its share repurchase program. 

Not only was the figure down on the $9.65 billion post in the first quarter of this year, it was also a significant drop from the $11.5 billion registered in the same period of 2022.

Shell said it would repurchase $3 billion in shares over the next three months, down from $3.6 billion in the previous three, while raising its dividend to $0.33 per share as previously announced in June. 

Shell also announced last month it would buy back at least $5 billion in shares in the second half of the year. On Thursday it said buybacks of at least $2.5 billion will be announced at its third-quarter results. 

“We will continue to prioritize share buybacks, given the value that our shares represent,” the company’s CEO Wael Sawan said in a statement. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil Updates  Shell Gazprom

Related

Oil Updates — crude eases on higher US stockpiles 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — crude eases on higher US stockpiles 

Saudi Central Bank and Hong Kong Monetary Agency discuss bilateral ties

Saudi Central Bank and Hong Kong Monetary Agency discuss bilateral ties
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Central Bank and Hong Kong Monetary Agency discuss bilateral ties

Saudi Central Bank and Hong Kong Monetary Agency discuss bilateral ties
  • Talks on financial infrastructure, open markets, monetary policy
  • Kingdom aims to be ‘global Fintech hub,’ says Gov. Ayman Al-Sayari
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Central Bank Gov. Ayman Al-Sayari met recently with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s CEO Eddie Yue in Riyadh to discuss and sign an agreement on developing bilateral ties.

The discussions focused on strengthening collaboration in financial infrastructure development, open market operations, monetary policy and Fintech, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

They also held talks on research, development and innovation, highlighting supervisory technologies or Suptech, tokenization, and payment infrastructure.

An agreement was signed to facilitate the exchange of expertise on regulatory issues, laws and policies, and best practices in the field of financial innovation.

“Saudi Arabia’s financial sector is growing remarkably and attracting new local and international investors who could bring added value, particularly in the Fintech industry,” said Al-Sayari.

“This growth will contribute to the Kingdom’s journey to be situated as a global Fintech hub and support the diversification of the Saudi economy,” he added.

“(The) HKMA is an important partner for the Saudi Central Bank,” Al-Sayari said. “Today’s MoU will support our relationship and contribute to the consolidation of efforts in developing the Fintech industry.”

Yue said: “There is huge potential for collaboration between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong in areas spanning across economy and trade, green development, finance, and particularly in financial technology.

“The MoU will further enhance mutual cooperation between SAMA and the HKMA through the exchange of information and expertise relating to regulatory issues, policies, laws and legislation, as well as the development of financial innovation.”

He added that the HKMA looks forward to working with the Saudi Central Bank, previously known as the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency, “to promote investment and financial market connectivity between the Middle East and Asia.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Hong Kong

Related

Saudi Arabia keen to strengthen partnerships with Hong Kong, China
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia keen to strengthen partnerships with Hong Kong, China
Saudi, Hong Kong bourses sign MoU to explore listing opportunities
Business & Economy
Saudi, Hong Kong bourses sign MoU to explore listing opportunities

Saudi, Gulf central banks raise key interest rates by 25bps, mirroring Fed

Saudi, Gulf central banks raise key interest rates by 25bps, mirroring Fed
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi, Gulf central banks raise key interest rates by 25bps, mirroring Fed

Saudi, Gulf central banks raise key interest rates by 25bps, mirroring Fed
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi central bank, known as SAMA, increased key rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, it said in a statement, following the Federal Reserve’s move to raise US interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point.
The repo rate was increased to 6 percent and the reverse repo rate was raised to 5.5 percent, the central bank statement said.
Most Gulf central banks also increased their key interest rates on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve’s decision, citing still-elevated inflation as a rationale for the latest hike.
The Fed raised its rate by 25 basis points (bps) on Wednesday and left the door open to another increase.
Oil and gas exporters in the Gulf tend to follow the Fed’s lead on rate moves as most regional currencies are pegged to the US dollar; only the Kuwaiti dinar is pegged to a basket of currencies, which includes the dollar.
However, regional economies have been largely shielded from stubbornly high inflation, and a Reuters poll in April showed that inflation in the region was expected to be between 2.1 percent and 3.3 percent this year and fall lower in 2024.
The UAE central bank also mirrored the Fed move, as did Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain, although the latter left two rates out of four unchanged.
“The Central Bank of the UAE has decided to raise the Base Rate applicable to the Overnight Deposit Facility by 25 basis points – from 5.15 to 5.40 percent, effective from Thursday,” it said in a statement issued by state news agency WAM.
The CBUAE also has decided to maintain the rate applicable to borrowing short-term liquidity from the CBUAE through all standing credit facilities at 50 basis points above the Base Rate, it added.
The Base Rate, which is anchored to the US Federal Reserve’s Interest on Reserve Balances, signals the general stance of the CBUAE’s monetary policy. It also provides an effective interest rate floor for overnight money market rates in the UAE, the statement also said.
Qatar also increased its main rates by 25 bps, taking the lending interest rate to 6.25 percent, the deposit interest rate to 5.75 percent and the repo rate to 6 percent, while Bahrain raised the one-week deposit rate to 6.25 percent and the overnight deposit rate to 6 percent.
The Central Bank of Kuwait increased its discount rate by 25 bps to 4.25 percent from 4 percent, and said in a statement it wants to remain supportive of economic growth, particularly in non-oil sectors. 
(With Reuters)

Topics: Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) central banks UAE Qatar Bahrain Kuwait Federal Reserve

Related

Fed raises interest rates, leaves door open to another increase
Business & Economy
Fed raises interest rates, leaves door open to another increase
Closing bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,906 
Business & Economy
Closing bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,906 

Latest updates

Director Justin Simien pays homage to classic Disney ride in ‘Haunted Mansion’
Director Justin Simien pays homage to classic Disney ride in ‘Haunted Mansion’
Ashes washout once again raises question of rain’s impact on cricket
Ashes washout once again raises question of rain’s impact on cricket
Jordan Henderson completes move to Saudi club Al-Ettifaq: Liverpool
Jordan Henderson completes move to Saudi club Al-Ettifaq: Liverpool
Review: Prepare to be charmed by ‘Terra Nil’s’ green new world
Review: Prepare to be charmed by ‘Terra Nil’s’ green new world
Jake Dennis on brink of 1st Formula E world title
Jake Dennis on brink of 1st Formula E world title

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.