UN chief warns Earth in ‘era of global boiling’

US Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks about climate change at UN headquarters in New York City on July 27, 2023.
US Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks about climate change at UN headquarters in New York City on July 27, 2023. (AFP)
  • The secretary-general described the intense heat across the Northern Hemisphere as a “cruel summer“
  • “For the entire planet, it is a disaster,” he said, noting that “short of a mini-Ice Age over the next days, July 2023 will shatter records across the board“
UNITED NATIONS, United States: UN chief Antonio Guterres on Thursday pleaded for immediate radical action on climate change, saying that record-shattering July temperatures show Earth has passed from a warming phase into an “era of global boiling.”
Speaking in New York, the secretary-general described the intense heat across the Northern Hemisphere as a “cruel summer.”
“For the entire planet, it is a disaster,” he said, noting that “short of a mini-Ice Age over the next days, July 2023 will shatter records across the board.”
“Climate change is here. It is terrifying. And it is just the beginning. The era of global warming has ended; the era of global boiling has arrived.”
The extreme impacts of climate change have been in line with scientists’ “predictions and repeated warnings,” Guterres said, adding that the “only surprise is the speed of the change.”
In the face of “tragic” consequences, he repeated his call for swift and far-reaching action, taking aim once again at the fossil fuel sector.
“The air is unbreathable. The heat is unbearable. And the level of fossil fuel profits and climate inaction is unacceptable,” said the former Portuguese prime minister.
“Leaders must lead,” he said. “No more hesitancy. No more excuses. No more waiting for others to move first.”
Ahead of the Climate Ambition Summit he is set to host in September, Guterres called on developed countries to commit to achieving carbon neutrality as close to 2040 as possible, and for emerging economies as close as possible to 2050.
The “destruction” unleashed by humanity “must not inspire despair, but action,” he said, warning that to prevent the worst outcomes humanity “must turn a year of burning heat into a year of burning ambition.”

Niger’s president vows democracy will prevail after mutinous soldiers detain him and declare a coup

Niger’s president vows democracy will prevail after mutinous soldiers detain him and declare a coup
Updated 16 min 46 sec ago
AP

Niger’s president vows democracy will prevail after mutinous soldiers detain him and declare a coup

Niger’s president vows democracy will prevail after mutinous soldiers detain him and declare a coup
  • A statement tweeted by the army command’s account declared that it would back the coup in order to avoid a “murderous confrontation”
  • “The hard-won achievements will be safeguarded. All Nigerians who love democracy and freedom will see to it,” Bazoum tweeted early Thursday morning
Updated 16 min 46 sec ago
AP

NIAMEY: Niger’s president defiantly declared Thursday that democracy would prevail, a day after mutinous soldiers detained him and announced they had seized power in a coup over the West African country’s deteriorating security situation.
While many people in the capital of Niamey went about their usual business, it remained unclear who was in control of the country and which side the majority might support. A statement tweeted by the army command’s account declared that it would back the coup in order to avoid a “murderous confrontation” that could lead to a “bloodbath.” It was not possible to confirm that the statement was genuine.
Meanwhile, President Mohamed Bazoum — who was elected in 2021 in Niger’s first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since its independence from France and is a key ally of the West — appeared to have the backing of several political parties.
“The hard-won achievements will be safeguarded. All Nigerians who love democracy and freedom will see to it,” Bazoum tweeted early Thursday morning.
Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massoudou issued a similar call on news network France 24, asking “all Nigerien democratic patriots to stand up as one to say no to this factious action.”
He demanded the president’s unconditional release and said talks were ongoing. The Economic Community of West African States regional grouping sent Benin President Patrice Talon to lead mediation efforts.
Bazoum is a key ally in the West’s efforts to battle militants linked to Al-Qaeda and the Daesh group in Africa’s Sahel region. Extremists in Niger have carried out attacks on civilians and military personnel, but the overall security situation is not as dire as in neighboring nations.
The fight against extremism in the region has become a major arena in which the West and Russia have vied for influence.
Bazoum was seen by many as the West’s last hope for partnership in the Sahel after Mali turned away from former colonial power France and instead sought support from the Russian mercenary group Wagner. Wagner appears to be making inroads in Burkina Faso as well.
Western countries have poured aid into Niger, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited in March, seeking to strengthen ties. American, French and Italian troops are currently stationed in the country to train its soldiers, while France also conducts joint operations.
But the threat to Bazoum has raised concerns that Niger could also turn away from the West.
On Thursday, several hundred people gathered in the capital and chanted support for Wagner while waving Russian flags. Later, they began throwing rocks at a passing politician’s car.
A day earlier, protesters had voiced support for Bazoum.
Underscoring the importance of Niger to the West, Blinken said Thursday that he had spoken with the president, saying that he “made clear that we strongly support him as the democratically elected president of the country.”
Blinken, who was in New Zealand, repeated the US condemnation of the mutiny and said his team was in close contact with officials in France and Africa.
On Wednesday morning, members of the presidential guard surrounded Bazoum’s house and detained him.
The mutinous soldiers, who call themselves the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country, took to state television and announced they had seized control because of deteriorating security and poor economic and social governance in the nation of 25 million people. They said they had dissolved the constitution, suspended all institutions, and closed all the borders.
The attempted coup was reportedly led by the head of the presidential guard, General Tchiani, who the president had planned to relieve from his position, Niger analysts say.
According to someone close to the president who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about the situation, the president has not and will not resign and is safe in his residence.
In a statement Wednesday, several political parties expressed their support for him, calling the coup attempt “suicidal and anti-republican madness.”
The “country, faced with insecurity, terrorism and the challenges of underdevelopment, cannot afford to be distracted,” they said.
In an interview with the Associated Press in December, Bazoum said that while there’s always the possibility of a coup in the face of the extremist threat, Niger had the situation under control. “We are doing well in managing our own situation,” he said.
The international community strongly condemned the attempted takeover.
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna tweeted that France is concerned about the events in Niger and following the situation closely. France “firmly condemns any attempt to take power by force,” the minister said.
UN Human Rights chief Volker Türk called for Bazoum’s release and said “all efforts must be undertaken to restore constitutional order and the rule of law.”
Russia also called for the president’s release and Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the country wants to see “a speedy resolution of this internal political crisis.”

UK government’s routine housing of unaccompanied child migrants in hotels ruled unlawful

UK government’s routine housing of unaccompanied child migrants in hotels ruled unlawful
Updated 55 min 27 sec ago
AP

UK government’s routine housing of unaccompanied child migrants in hotels ruled unlawful

UK government’s routine housing of unaccompanied child migrants in hotels ruled unlawful
  • Charity says the temporary housing arrangements deny the youngsters the safeguards they should receive by law
Updated 55 min 27 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Britain’s government acted unlawfully when it routinely housed newly arrived unaccompanied child asylum seekers in hotels, the High Court ruled Thursday.
A child protection charity brought legal action against Britain’s Home Office and local authorities in Kent, on England’s southern coast, over their treatment of unaccompanied migrant children, saying the temporary housing arrangements deny the youngsters the statutory child protection safeguards to which they are entitled.
Justice Martin Chamberlain ruled that authorities breached legal duties of care owed to all children who require looking after, irrespective of their immigration status.
“Ensuring the safety and welfare of children with no adult to look after them is among the most fundamental duties of any civilized state,” the judge said.
Every Child Protected Against Trafficking, or ECPAT, the charity that brought the lawsuit, said hundreds of children had gone missing, with many potentially trafficked for criminal exploitation, as a result of the failures by government.
The judge said Home Office officials had been accommodating children in hotels for over two years.
Placing asylum-seeking children in hotels for “very short periods in true emergency situations” was acceptable, he said, but “it cannot be used systematically or routinely in circumstances where it is intended, or functions in practice, as a substitute for local authority care.”
The Home Office and Department for Education had opposed the legal challenges, saying the hotel use was “a matter of necessity.”
“It remains a child protection scandal that so many of the most vulnerable children remain missing at risk of significant harm as a consequence of these unlawful actions by the Secretary of State and Kent County Council,” said Patricia Durr, the charity’s chief executive.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative government has pledged to crackdown on asylum-seekers arriving by small boats that make the risky journey across the English Channel from northern France. He has stressed that “stopping the boats” is his key priority in office.
More than 45,000 people arrived in Britain by crossing the Channel last year, and so far this year more than 12,000 others have made the crossing.
Earlier this month Parliament passed the government’s controversial Illegal Migration Bill, which will bar anyone who reaches the UK by unauthorized means from claiming asylum. Under the new law, officials can detain and then deport refugees and migrants to their home country or a “safe third country,” such as Rwanda.
The bill has been widely criticized by rights groups as unethical and in violation of the UK’s international human rights obligations.
Critics have also condemned the government over a huge backlog of asylum claims, which has left scores of people in hotels or other unsuitable accommodation while they wait for their claims to be processed.

Putin says fighting in southeastern Ukraine has intensified, with heavy losses for Kyiv’s forces

Putin says fighting in southeastern Ukraine has intensified, with heavy losses for Kyiv’s forces
Updated 27 July 2023
AP

Putin says fighting in southeastern Ukraine has intensified, with heavy losses for Kyiv’s forces

Putin says fighting in southeastern Ukraine has intensified, with heavy losses for Kyiv’s forces
  • Putin praised the “heroism” with which Russian soldiers were repelling attacks in the Zaporizhzhia region of the southeast
  • A video of Putin’s remarks, made in St. Petersburg at a summit of African leaders, was posted on Telegram by a state TV reporter Pavel Zarubin
Updated 27 July 2023
AP

KYIV: Fierce fighting raged Thursday in southeastern Ukraine, where a Western official said Kyiv has launched a major push and Russian President Vladimir Putin said “hostilities have intensified significantly.”
Battles in recent weeks have taken place on multiple points along the 1,500-kilometer (930-mile) front line as Ukraine wages a counteroffensive with Western-supplied weapons and Western-trained troops against Russian forces who invaded 17 months ago.
Putin praised the “heroism” with which Russian soldiers were repelling attacks in the Zaporizhzhia region of the southeast, claiming Moscow’s troops not only destroyed Ukraine’s military equipment but also inflicted heavy losses to Kyiv’s forces.
He insisted Ukraine’s push in the area “wasn’t successful,” although it was not possible to independently verify his report. A video of Putin’s remarks, made in St. Petersburg at a summit of African leaders, was posted on Telegram by a state TV reporter Pavel Zarubin.
Ukraine has committed thousands of troops in the region in recent days, according to a Western official who was not authorized to comment publicly on the matter.
Ukrainian officials have been mostly silent about battlefield developments since they began early counteroffensive operations, although Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said troops are advancing toward the city of Melitopol in the Zaporizhizhia region.
Though that could be a tactical feint, and both governments have used disinformation to gain battlefield advantages, such a maneuver would be in line with what some analysts had predicted.
They envisioned a counteroffensive to punch through the land corridor between Russia and the Crimean Peninsula, illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014, toward Melitopol, near the Sea of Azov. That could split Russian forces into two and cut supply lines to units farther west. Russia currently controls the whole Sea of Azov coast.
The counteroffensive faces deeply entrenched Russian defenses featuring minefields, trenches and anti-tank obstacles.
The Institute of Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, reported that Ukrainian forces launched “a significant mechanized counteroffensive operation in western Zaporizhzhia region” Wednesday and “appear to have broken through certain pre-prepared Russian defensive positions.”
It cited Russian sources, including the Russian Ministry of Defense and several prominent Russian military bloggers.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, meanwhile, visited military commanders and workers caring for the wounded north of that region.
He said via a Telegram post that he was in Dnipro, along the Dnieper River to the north of Zaporizhzhia, meeting with military commanders to discuss air defenses, ammunition supplies and supervision over regional recruitment centers.
He also visited a medical facility caring for the wounded from the front, thanking the staff and emphasizing the importance of their work in saving the lives.
In what appeared to be a precautionary move, Russia’s Federal Security Service, known as the FSB, on Thursday prohibited civilian access to the Arabat Spit in Crimea, a narrow strip of land that links the annexed peninsula to the partially occupied Kherson region. The Kherson region is a key gateway to Crimea
The open-ended ban is needed to contain security threats, the FSB said in a statement quoted by Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti.
US officials, who have provided Kyiv with weapons and intelligence, declined to comment publicly on the latest developments, though they have previously urged patience as Ukraine seeks to grind down Russian positions.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said during a visit to Papua New Guinea that Kyiv’s effort to retake land seized by Russia since its full-scale invasion in February 2022 would be tough and long, with successes and setbacks.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said “an intense battle” is taking place but declined to provide details.
“We believe that tools, the equipment, the training, the advice that many of us have shared with Ukrainians over many months puts them in good position to be successful on the ground in recovering more of the territory that Russia has taken from Ukraine,” Blinken said in New Zealand.
Meanwhile, a missile strike on Ukraine’s southern Odesa region killed one civilian and further damaged the region’s port infrastructure, in the latest attack since Moscow broke off a grain export agreement, Odesa Gov. Oleh Kiper reported Thursday.
The attack used Kalibr cruise missiles launched from the Black Sea, he said.
The Ukraine Air Force of Ukraine said Thursday it intercepted 36 Russian missiles launched from Tu-95MS strategic bombers.

Bangladesh pins hopes on UAE projects to address energy crisis

Bangladesh pins hopes on UAE projects to address energy crisis
Updated 27 July 2023

Bangladesh pins hopes on UAE projects to address energy crisis

Bangladesh pins hopes on UAE projects to address energy crisis
  • UAE advanced technology minister holds talks with Bangladeshi PM
  • Solar and wind power could contribute 80 GW to Bangladesh’s grid
Updated 27 July 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh is pinning hopes on cooperation with the UAE to overcome an ongoing energy crisis, officials have told Arab News following recent talks between the Bangladeshi premier and the Gulf state’s minister of technology.

UAE Industry and Advanced Technology Minister Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber visited Dhaka last week for talks with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her cabinet members.

Hasina’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim said she discussed with Al-Jaber the potential of UAE projects to increase the country’s power generation.

“Our prime minister requested them to come up with investments in the energy sector, and the UAE minister spoke very positively on this issue,” he told Arab News.

Two delegations from the UAE are expected to visit Bangladesh in the next few weeks to explore the opportunities.

“The UAE is interested in building energy cooperation with Bangladesh in both conventional and non-conventional energy sectors,” Karim said. “It will help Bangladesh a lot in addressing the energy crisis.”

Heavily reliant on energy imports, Bangladesh has been grappling with power cuts resulting from a fuel shortage, especially since the increase in oil prices in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

PetroBangla, the national gas company of Bangladesh, was investigating the possibility of buying liquid hydrocarbons from the UAE to help alleviate energy shortages immediately.

“We have an energy crisis in Bangladesh. Currently, we are importing liquefied natural gas mainly from Qatar and Oman. We have a huge demand for LNG. So, our energy cooperation with the UAE can be established in the LNG sector also,” said Tajul Islam Mazumder, PetroBangla’s general manager.

“It will be definitely good for our country.”

For long-term prospects, Bangladesh could tap into the UAE’s expertise, financing and know-how for producing clean power.

A major oil-producing nation, the UAE is rapidly expanding the use of clean energy and has been heavily investing in developing low-emission hydrogen fuel, infrastructure for electric vehicles, solar plants and other projects supporting energy transition.

Prof. Shamsul Alam from Daffodil University and energy adviser to the Consumers Association of Bangladesh said that solar and wind-generated energy could contribute even 80 gigawatts to the country’s grid.

For comparison, a typical nuclear reactor produces around 1 GW of power.

“We need to prepare proper policies to receive foreign investments in the renewable energy sector. We have to offer the investors a feasibility of their investment,” Alam told Arab News.

“According to a study conducted by the US Agency for International Development, we have a prospect of producing 50,000 megawatts of solar energy through rooftop solar panels, and from wind sources there can be another 30,000 MW.”

Sri Lanka to explore new areas of cooperation with Egypt

Sri Lanka to explore new areas of cooperation with Egypt
Updated 27 July 2023

Sri Lanka to explore new areas of cooperation with Egypt

Sri Lanka to explore new areas of cooperation with Egypt
  • Cairo, Colombo agree to revisit existing bilateral agreements
  • Sri Lanka wants to deepen political, economic, cultural engagement
Updated 27 July 2023
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka was looking to explore new areas of cooperation with Egypt as the countries sought to take bilateral relations to ‘the next level,’ a top foreign ministry official said on Thursday.

To prepare the ground for revisiting existing agreements and consolidating ties, the two nations held consultations in Colombo last week, with Sri Lanka’s State Minister of Foreign Affairs Tharaka Balasuriya and Egypt’s Assistant Minister for Asian Affairs Ayman Kamel co-chairing the sessions.

Mohammed Jauhar, additional secretary for Africa at the Sri Lankan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Arab News there were “many unexplored areas of cooperation” between the countries and those discussed during the consultations included judicial and legal matters, maritime transport, youth and sports, defense, and cooperation in the apparel industry.

“We have a longstanding bilateral relationship between the two countries, and we could take them to new heights if we are able to implement the proposals made at the recent bilateral talks in Colombo,” he said.

“Relations are to be elevated to the next level in all areas, including in economic and trade cooperation.”

Sri Lanka and Egypt have also discussed working together on global issues such as climate change, food security, and debt restructuring.

“State minister Balasuriya emphasized the importance of deepening the engagement in political and economic cooperation and in the cultural sphere,” the Sri Lankan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Egypt was the first Arab country to open an embassy in Sri Lanka in 1957, and relations between the two nations flourished in the 1950s and 1960s, when both were involved in the Non-Aligned Movement.

