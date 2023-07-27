You are here

  Saudi king, crown prince express condolences to UAE president over death of brother

Saudi king, crown prince express condolences to UAE president over death of brother

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (File/SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (File/SPA)
Saudi king, crown prince express condolences to UAE president over death of brother

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (File/SPA)
  • The king and crown prince extended their condolences to the family of the deceased, the president, and the people of the UAE
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent cables of condolences to the President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on Thursday after the passing of his brother Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed.

The king and crown prince extended their condolences to the family of the deceased, the president, and the people of the UAE. They also prayed that God have mercy on him.

Prince Mohammed held a call with the UAE leader on Thursday, during which is expressed his condolences, SPA added.

Sheikh Mohamed thanked the crown prince for his sentiments.

Sheikh Saeed passed away on Thursday and funeral prayers for him were held at the Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed the First Mosque in Al-Bateen, Abu Dhabi.

Funeral prayers in absentia were performed in all mosques across the country on Thursday and a mourning period of three days starting from today will be observed.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UAE Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed

Saudi man gets 15 years in prison for drug crimes

Saudi man gets 15 years in prison for drug crimes
Saudi man gets 15 years in prison for drug crimes

RIYADH: A Saudi citizen has been jailed for 15 years for drug possession with intent to supply.

An official Public Prosecution source said the General Directorate for Narcotics Control found the accused was distributing drugs from an apartment in Jeddah. Eight bags of methamphetamines were found at the site, in addition to other narcotics, weighing equipment and empty bags for packing drugs.

The case was referred to the relevant court and the defendant was convicted of the charges. In addition to his 15 years in prison, he was placed under a travel ban for a similar period upon release.

Two other defendants were found guilty of being present at the crime scene, covering up criminal activity and not reporting the crimes to the authorities. The court sentenced them to serve varying periods in prison.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia war on drugs

Saudi crown prince receives US national security advisor in Jeddah

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (File/SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (File/SPA)
Saudi crown prince receives US national security advisor in Jeddah

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Jeddah on Thursday.

During the meeting, Prince Mohammed and Sullivan reviewed the strategic relations between their countries and ways of enhancing them in various fields. They also discussed regional and international developments of common interest.

The meeting was attended by several officials including the Kingdom’s ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar.

Topics: Saudi Arabia US

Saudi Arabia leads chorus of condemnation after Niger president seized in coup

Saudi Arabia leads chorus of condemnation after Niger president seized in coup
Saudi Arabia leads chorus of condemnation after Niger president seized in coup

Saudi Arabia on Thursday voiced its “total rejection” of a coup in Niger, a day after mutinous soldiers detained President Mohamed Bazoum and announced they had seized power because of the country’s deteriorating security situation.

The Kingdom called on the mutineers to release the president and enable him to restore his constitutional powers, while ensuring his safety and well-being.
It said the interest of the people of Niger is to avoid political turmoil that could put lives and national resources at risk.
Bazoum — who was elected in 2021 in Niger’s first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since its independence from France in 1960 and is a key ally of the West — appeared to have the backing of several political parties.
“The hard-won achievements will be safeguarded. All Nigeriens who love democracy and freedom will see to it,” Bazoum tweeted.
Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massoudou issued a similar call on news network France 24, asking “all Nigerien democratic patriots to stand up as one to say no to this factious action.”
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who spoke to Bazoum by phone, said he was “extremely worried” about the situation and warned of the “terrible effects on development” and civilians due to “successive unconstitutional changes of government in the Sahel region.”

The EU demanded the “immediate release” of Bazoum and his family. “Niger is an essential partner of the EU in the Sahel, whose destabilization would not serve the interest of anyone in the country, the region or beyond,” spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said.
France called for the immediate restoration of the integrity of Niger’s democratic institutions and the release of its president after what it described as a “power grab” in the country.
The French military landed an aircraft in Niger on Thursday morning despite an airspace closure imposed after the coup, army Col. Amadou Abdramane said on state television.
A German minister said the coup was a “slap in the face” for citizens.
UN humanitarian operations have been suspended in the country. The number of people in need of humanitarian assistance in Niger has risen precipitously from 1.9 million in 2017 to 4.3 million in 2023, according to the UN.
Mutiny supporters ransacked and set fire to the headquarters of the ruling party.
While many people in the capital of Niamey went about their usual business, it remained unclear who was in control of the country and which side the majority might
support.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Niger

Saudi students complete AI skills bootcamp

Saudi students complete AI skills bootcamp
Saudi students complete AI skills bootcamp

THUWAL, Saudi Arabia: A summer bootcamp to help develop Saudi high school students’ artificial intelligence knowledge and skills has drawn to a close.

Organized by the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence and the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, the event took place at the university’s headquarters in Thuwal from July 2 to 27.

Students worked on chosen AI training projects under the supervision of experts. Areas covered included an introduction to programming and Python programming language, the basics of machine learning, data and image processing, and an insight into deep learning.

The bootcamp was held as part of a joint initiative by the authority and university toward promoting AI and data skills among young people in the Kingdom.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST)

Qassim HAWI exhibition opens to public

Qassim HAWI exhibition opens to public
Qassim HAWI exhibition opens to public

RIYADH: Creatives will get the chance to connect at the Qassim HAWI initiative exhibition, part of the Saudi Quality of Life program, from July 27 to July 29.
HAWI is hosting two exhibitions, one in Al-Othaim Mall in Buraydah and one in the Unaizah Boulevard.
Through establishing hobby clubs, the HAWI initiative aims to bring together like-minded creatives in a variety of sectors, such as pottery, fashion and collecting valuable items, to artisanry, public speaking and reading.
HAWI announced that the event was an extension of the previous tours that started in Madinah, then Tabuk, Riyadh, Taif, and now Qassim.
The initiative hopes to bring the community together and support the hobbies of residents, and provides resources for creatives to practice their hobbies on a regular basis in all regions of the Kingdom.
The National Hobbies Portal provides services for amateurs, the establishment of new clubs or joining existing clubs, obtaining statutory licenses, holding events, benefiting from joint workspaces, and obtaining financial and operational support.
Since the launch of the HAWI initiative, in October 2022, more than 445 hobby clubs have been established in 50 cities and provinces around the Kingdom.
The activities and events are associated with the Quality of Life Program Center, which aims to register 6,000 amateur clubs in the Kingdom by 2030.

Topics: Qassim HAWI initiative exhibition Unaizah Boulevard Saudi Quality of Life Program

