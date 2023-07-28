You are here

Hat trick hero Ary Borges prepares for next big test against France

Hat trick hero Ary Borges prepares for next big test against France
Brazil's Ary Borges talks to fans after practice at the Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex in Brisbane Wednesday. Borges scored a hat trick against Panama and is looking to fill the shoes of the retiring Marta for Brazil. (AP)
AP

  • The 23-year-old Borges is the first Brazilian to score a hat trick in her Women’s World Cup debut and is the youngest Brazilian to record a hat trick in a Women’s World Cup
  • Borges’ arrival on the scene comes at a significant time for her country as Marta, Brazil’s greatest female footballer, plays in her sixth and final World Cup
BRISBANE: Brazil’s Ary Borges announced herself on soccer’s biggest stage with a hat trick of goals and an assist in her Women’s World Cup debut against Panama.

Her next challenge will come Saturday against France in Group F.

After scoring two first-half goals against Panama, Borges was poised for a hat trick when she received a cross in the penalty area from teammate Debinha. Instead of shooting, she selflessly back-heeled the ball to Bia Zaneratto to set up an early contender for goal of the tournament.

While viewers gasped in awe, those who know Borges were impressed but not surprised by this act of improvization.

“It’s just her incredible ability to understand scenarios and her IQ in the moments,” Beverly Yanez, assistant coach at Borges’ club, Racing Louisville FC, said.

Borges’ arrival on the scene comes at a significant time for her country as Marta, Brazil’s greatest female footballer, plays in her sixth and final World Cup. Although Marta is irreplaceable, the nation is searching for young players who possess similar qualities.

It’s “her smoothness, her flair, her ability to be good in the air, her ability to see different passes or ability to get shots on goal,” Yanez said of Borges’ complete skillset. “She has all the attributes to be one of the best players in the world.”

The 23-year-old Borges is the first Brazilian to score a hat trick in her Women’s World Cup debut and is the youngest Brazilian to record a hat trick in a Women’s World Cup. After her work was done against Panama on Monday, Borges was replaced by Marta in the 75th minute.

The substitution felt fitting, with a legend going on in place of a rising star.

Marta, whose 17 World Cup goals are a record for women or men, inspired countless young players with her joyful style of play. Borges is beginning to show some of the same qualities.

“Ary is a sensational person and a joy for the group for who she is and how she plays,” teammate and defender Lauren Leal said.

This joy and emotion were on full display when Borges fell to her knees in tears immediately after scoring her first World Cup goal.

“When I scored the first goal, I remembered my journey to get there at that moment,” Borges said.

The journey began in São Luís, Maranhão, a city in northeast Brazil. She moved to São Paulo at age 10 and began her professional career with Palmeiras. In December 2022, Borges signed with Racing Louisville FC.

She made her Brazil debut on Sept. 17, 2021. In her 30 appearances for the national team, she has scored eight goals.

As Borges prepares for the remainder of the tournament, Yanez echoed the enthusiasm of many of Borges’ new fans.

“I’m excited to see where she grows … and what the young girls and young boys are going to look at when they think of Ary,” Yanez said.

Topics: Brazil 2023 Women’s World Cup

Updated 28 July 2023
John Duerden

Benzema starts Ittihad career with a bang

Benzema starts Ittihad career with a bang
Updated 28 July 2023
John Duerden

Karim Benzema opened his Saudi Arabian account in style on Thursday, scoring a decisive and delightful goal for Al-Ittihad in a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Esperance de Tunis in their opening game in the King Salman Club Cup. The victory sends the Jeddah giants top of Group A in this 16-team tournament, formerly known as the Arab Club Champions Cup.

The French striker, who arrived in Jeddah in the summer, was in the thick of action for most of the match in Abha and also set up the first half strike for Abderrazak Hamdallah.

Benzema found himself surrounded by plenty of defenders every time he received the ball and must have looked on in admiration as the North Africans took the lead in the 26th minute with a spectacular strike

 A cross from the right found its way to Oussama Bouguerra just inside the area and he spun to produce an unstoppable arrow-like half-volley that flew into the top left corner of Marcelo Grohe’s goal. It seemed as if Esperance, who have the best record in this tournament with three wins and two runners-up spots, were keeping up their fine tradition. 

Yet it didn’t take the Saudi Arabian champions long to strike back and Benzema was heavily involved. The current FIFA Ballon D’or holder collected the ball on the left side of the area and then turned his defenders to curl a shot home into the opposite top corner. Nobody will ever know if it would have ended with a goal as Hamdallah, the Moroccan was the leading goalscorer in the league last season, showed his instincts to intervene at the near post to head home.

Karim Benzema scored the winning goal. (Al-Ittihad)

Those fans wearing the famous yellow and black were on their feet ten minutes into the second half as Benzema showed just why he is one of the most feared and decorated strikers on the planet. On the left side, just outside the corner of the Tunisian area, he curled the ball beautifully into the far side of Esperance's net. It was a goal worthy of winning any game and it was enough to do so this time with the second half introduction of N’Golo Kante. recently signed from Chelsea, an added bonus.

It all means that Nuno Santo’s men, who last won this tournament in 2005, are top of the group above Al-Shorta. The Iraq powerhouse defeated Tunisia’s CS Sfaxien 1-0 thanks to a second half penalty from Alaa Abdul-Zahra. The top two from each of the four groups progress to the quarter-finals. 

In Group B, it was a frustrating evening for Al-Hilal who dominated possession and chances but just could not find the all important goal in the face of some determined defending from Al-Ahli Tripoli. The closest the four time Asian champions came was with 20 minutes to go when substitute Abdullah Radif hit the woodwork from a Ruben Neves pass.

The Portuguese star , signed from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer with a number of big European clubs circling, had a busy evening and a one-footed challenge from Mourad Hedhli  caught the Portuguese star on the ankle and looked like it had caused a serious injury. Fortunately,. Neves got to his feet and fortunately for the Tunisian, his yellow card was not changed to red even after the referee was called to the pitchside monitor to check.

The former Wolves man almost made the Libyans pay immediately but his free-kick went over. Soon after, Neves was again the target of another yellow card worthy tackle and following the resultant free-kick, Yasser Al-Shahrani curled a shot just wide.

That blank meant there were no goals at all in Group B as Qatar’s Al-Sadd and Wydad AC of Morocco ended 0-0 meaning that there is all still to play for especially for Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab who meet on Friday.

UEFA clears Barcelona for Champions League, warns investigation into ref payments can be reopened

UEFA clears Barcelona for Champions League, warns investigation into ref payments can be reopened
Updated 27 July 2023
AP

UEFA clears Barcelona for Champions League, warns investigation into ref payments can be reopened

UEFA clears Barcelona for Champions League, warns investigation into ref payments can be reopened
  • Court documents show Barcelona paid $7.7 million from 2001-18 to the company of José María Enríquez Negreira, the former vice president of Spanish soccer’s refereeing committee
  • Prosecutors in Spain formally accused Barcelona of corruption in sports, fraudulent management and falsification of business documents
Updated 27 July 2023
AP

NYON, Switzerland: UEFA confirmed Barcelona’s place in the next Champions League on Thursday though said an investigation into more than $7 million paid to a refereeing official could be reopened if more evidence emerges.
Barcelona’s place in the Champions League group stage worth tens of millions of euros (dollars) – earned by winning the Spanish league last season – could have been at risk from the so-called “Caso Negreira” case.
Court documents show Barcelona paid 7.3 million euros ($7.7 million) from 2001-18 to the company of José María Enríquez Negreira, the former vice president of Spanish soccer’s refereeing committee.
Prosecutors in Spain formally accused Barcelona of corruption in sports, fraudulent management and falsification of business documents.
However, no clear allegations of any specific fixed games or referees who were influenced have emerged since UEFA opened its investigation in March.
UEFA competition rules require teams to be removed from one season of European competition if they are implicated in fixing any domestic or international game since April 2007. Further disciplinary punishments could also follow.
UEFA said Thursday that Barcelona are now “provisionally admitted to take part” in the Champions League though a “future decision on admission/exclusion” is still possible. The Champions League group-stage draw is on Aug. 31.
Barcelona have consistently denied any wrongdoing or conflict of interest, saying they paid for technical reports on referees but never tried to influence their decisions in games.
The UEFA investigation was conducted while it is still being pursued by Barcelona at the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg over the Super League project that failed in 2021.
Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus have argued that UEFA has monopoly control blocking rival competitions.

Saudi Arabia’s path to 2026 World Cup starts in qualifying group with Jordan and Tajikistan

Saudi Arabia’s path to 2026 World Cup starts in qualifying group with Jordan and Tajikistan
Updated 27 July 2023
AP

Saudi Arabia’s path to 2026 World Cup starts in qualifying group with Jordan and Tajikistan

Saudi Arabia’s path to 2026 World Cup starts in qualifying group with Jordan and Tajikistan
  • Saudi Arabia's extra interest in World Cup qualifying is that the top two teams in each of the nine four-team groups also goes direct to the 2027 Asian Cup
  • None of Asia’s eight direct qualifying places to the expanded 48-team World Cup — co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico — are on offer from this group stage
Updated 27 July 2023
AP

KUALA LUMPUR: Saudi Arabia’s path to the 2026 World Cup in North America will start in a first qualifying group with neighboring Jordan, Tajikistan, and either Cambodia or Pakistan.
Players in the Saudi national team — which upset eventual champion Argentina 2-1 to open last year’s tournament in Qatar — will prepare for the next edition training and playing with a slew of global stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema lured to the multi-billion dollar project that the Saudi league has become.
Saudi Arabia’s extra interest in World Cup qualifying is that the top two teams in each of the nine four-team groups also goes direct to the 2027 Asian Cup, a tournament that will be hosted in the kingdom.
None of Asia’s eight direct qualifying places to the expanded 48-team World Cup — co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico — are on offer from this group stage.
The 18 teams advancing from the first group stage from November to June 2024 will enter another round of six-team groups next year.
In other groups from Thursday’s draw, Japan will face Syria, North Korea plus either Myanmar or Macau, who have a two-leg playoff in October.
The current security situation in Syria, and also Afghanistan and Yemen, means those teams are likely to play “home” games in neutral countries.
Australia’s home-based players will have at least one round trip of about 25,000 kilometers (15,000 miles) in a group with Palestine, Lebanon and either Maldives or Bangladesh.
South Korea, whose run of 10 straight qualifications started at the 1986 World Cup, are in a group with China, Thailand and either Singapore or Guam. South Korea are now led by Jurgen Klinsmann, who is aiming for a third World Cup as coach after his native Germany in 2006 and the United States at the 2014 tournament.
Qatar, the 2022 host which have never advanced through the qualifying stages, are grouped with India, Kuwait plus Afghanistan or Mongolia.
Qatar have recruited Carlos Queiroz to extend his streak of coaching at four straight World Cups — in 2010 with Portugal and the past three with Iran.
India never played at a World Cup and coach Igor Štimac said Thursday the draw was not lucky to his team. Qatar will defend their Asian Cup title in January, and Štimac called Kuwait “by far the best team from (seeding) pot 3” in the draw.
Asia has perhaps the most complex path of soccer’s six continents to reach the 48-team World Cup.
Six teams will qualify via the subsequent group stage from September 2024 to June 2025. Two more places will be decided by another group stage in October 2025 involving six teams.
A two-team playoff in November 2025 will send the winner to the intercontinental playoffs.

Al-Nassr hold giants Inter Milan following PSG draw

Al-Nassr hold giants Inter Milan following PSG draw
Updated 27 July 2023
John Duerden

Al-Nassr hold giants Inter Milan following PSG draw

Al-Nassr hold giants Inter Milan following PSG draw
  • Ghareeb opens scoring as Riyadh outfit start in impressive fashion
  • Asian tour ends with another fine showing against illustrious opponents 
Updated 27 July 2023
John Duerden

Al-Nassr drew 1-1 with Inter Milan on Thursday to end their Asian tour with another good result following the 0-0 verdict with Paris Saint-Germain at the same venue, Osaka Stadium, two days before.

Abdulrahman Ghareeb gave the Saudi Arabians a deserved lead around the midway point of the first half, but just before the break Davide Frattesi headed the Italian giants level.

The Nerazzurri pushed for the winner in a dominant second-half performance, but the scoreline remained unchanged.

It did not take long for the Yellows to get into the game and then get on top. Talisca should have given Al-Nassr the lead after 19 minutes from a free header at the back post but the Brazilian’s downward attempt was too close to Filip Stankovic who made the save.

Seconds later, Cristiano Ronaldo had Al-Nassr and Japanese fans on their feet as a fierce strike from outside the penalty area flew just wide of the post.

But those fans supporting their fellow Asians had something to celebrate in the 24th minute. Talisca floated the perfect pass into the area and Ghareeb timed his run equally well and slotted home coolly.

It was a fully deserved goal from last year’s Roshn Saudi League runners-up, who had made the UEFA Champions League runners-up look second best. However, the strike served to wake up the opposition.

In the space of the next few minutes, Lautaro Martinez dragged his shot just wide and Nawaf Al-Aqidi was called into action to save from Denzel Dumfries.

Inter found a way through just before the break as Frattesi met a Dumfries cross from the right and diverted his header into the far corner to leave the diving Al-Aqidi with no chance.

Al-Nassr must have been a little disappointed to be on level terms at the break, but coach Luis Castro will welcome such tests in the new season.

The Portuguese boss made a raft of changes at the break as Ronaldo, Talisca, Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic and Ghareeb — who looked to have picked up an injury in the first half — did not emerge from the dressing room.

Inter got on top after the break and after a well-worked move, Kristjan Asllani struck inches wide from just outside the area.

Martinez, who said before the game that he had received offers from Saudi Arabia but had decided to stay in Milan, then headed over from the edge of the six-yard box and, soon after, Stefano Sensi shot wide.

The best chance, though, fell to Martinez who skied a shot from the middle of the penalty area with just the goalkeeper to beat.

Inter continued to push forward but Al-Nassr, who with 20 minutes remaining had changed all their outfield players, continued to defend solidly.

This may have been just a pre-season friendly but it was still a prestigious fixture and impressive result for the Saudi team.

Al-Nassr now head back home with international reputation and collective confidence enhanced for the final stages of preparations for the new season that begins next month.

Jordan Henderson completes move to Saudi club Al-Ettifaq

Jordan Henderson completes move to Saudi club Al-Ettifaq
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

Jordan Henderson completes move to Saudi club Al-Ettifaq

Jordan Henderson completes move to Saudi club Al-Ettifaq
  • The England midfielder is the latest big-name player from the Premier League to move to Saudi
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has completed his move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, both clubs announced on Wednesday.
The England midfielder is the latest big-name player from the Premier League to move to Saudi after 12 years at Anfield. He will reportedly earn $900,000 per week.
“We can confirm @JHenderson has completed a transfer to Al-Ettifaq,” Liverpool said on their social media channels.

 

 

Al-Ettifaq posted, “A leader. A warrior. We’re simply thrilled to have him.”

 

 

The club’s manager Jürgen Klopp paid a heartfelt tribute to the departing midfielder, who Liverpool said made 492 appearances during his time and “a significant contribution in the additions of eight honours to the trophy cabinet.”

Klopp thanked him for his role in Liverpool’s success.

“You are a legend. I know people say recently we use that word slightly too often, I can tell you, that it’s not in your case,” Klopp said in a video message posted on the club’s Twitter as he wished Henderson further success on his new journey.

 

 

“I said in the beginning when I arrived here that life should be like that we all collect together. And when we are together, we collect together stories and make it our story. When you look back now already, I think you can’t avoid a smile,” added Klopp.

Henderson joined Saudi Arabian soccer club Al-Ettifaq weeks after Liverpool great Steven Gerrard was signed as a manager.

The Saudi league has targeted a slew of leading players from Europe as part of an ambitious recruitment to raise the profile of soccer in the country. Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr in December and has been followed by stars like Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Roberto Firmino during the offseason.
Henderson won every major club honor during his time at Liverpool, including the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League title a year later. He still had two years to run on his current contract, but his move comes as Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp overhauls his midfield.
James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all left the club, while Fabio Carvalho has joined Leipzig on a season-long loan.
Liverpool has signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai during the transfer window and is expected to add another midfielder ahead of the new season.
Klopp’s midfield revamp comes after the club endured a disappointing campaign last season, which saw it miss out on the Champions League for the first time in seven years and fail to win a trophy.

With AP

