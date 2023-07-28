You are here

  • Home
  • Deal signed to empower people with special needs in Madinah

Deal signed to empower people with special needs in Madinah

The deal covers the training, rehabilitation and empowerment of people with special needs. (Twitter @hemamksa)
The deal covers the training, rehabilitation and empowerment of people with special needs. (Twitter @hemamksa)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v8du4

Updated 28 July 2023
SPA

Deal signed to empower people with special needs in Madinah

The deal covers the training, rehabilitation and empowerment of people with special needs. (Twitter @hemamksa)
  • The signing ceremony was attended by Fahad Al-Wahbi, director general of the center, and the chairman of Hemam, Jihan Sheikh
Updated 28 July 2023
SPA

MADINAH: The Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah Research and Studies Center recently signed a cooperation agreement with the Hemam Organization for Families with Disabilities at the center’s headquarters in the holy city.

The signing ceremony was attended by Fahad Al-Wahbi, director general of the center, and the chairman of Hemam, Jihan Sheikh.

The agreement covers the training, rehabilitation and empowerment of people with special needs, as well the exchange and use of data, to best serve the public interest.

 

Topics: Madinah Hemam

Related

Special Madinah Development Authority and Islamic University launch Arabic learning program
Saudi Arabia
Madinah Development Authority and Islamic University launch Arabic learning program
Madinah mayor to join prestigious global leadership program
Saudi Arabia
Madinah mayor to join prestigious global leadership program

Head of Saudi mission to EU presents credentials to European Commission chief

Head of Saudi mission to EU presents credentials to European Commission chief
Updated 29 July 2023
Arab News

Head of Saudi mission to EU presents credentials to European Commission chief

Head of Saudi mission to EU presents credentials to European Commission chief
  • Two sides held meeting where they reviewed the joint relations
Updated 29 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Haifa Al-Jedea, the ambassador and head of Saudi Arabia’s mission to the EU and the European Atomic Energy Community, presented her credentials to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

During the handover, the two sides held a meeting where they reviewed the joint relations between the Kingdom and the EU and ways of developing and strengthening them in various fields.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia EU Haifa Al-Jedea European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Related

Saudi ambassador Haifa Al-Jedea presents credentials to European External Action Service
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ambassador Haifa Al-Jedea presents credentials to European External Action Service
A child holds the Qur’an during a protest near the Green Zone against the burning of a copy of the Quran in the Swedish capital.
World
EU reaffirms rejection of religious hatred after Qur’an desecration in Sweden 

Prince Faisal renews Saudi rejection of Qur’an burnings in call with Swedish FM

Prince Faisal renews Saudi rejection of Qur’an burnings in call with Swedish FM
Updated 29 July 2023
Arab News

Prince Faisal renews Saudi rejection of Qur’an burnings in call with Swedish FM

Prince Faisal renews Saudi rejection of Qur’an burnings in call with Swedish FM
  • Prince Faisal bin Farhan said repeated incidents promoted hatred and ‘limited efforts for dialogue’
Updated 29 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi foreign minister spoke with his Swedish counterpart over the phone on Friday during which he renewed the Kingdom’s “total rejection” of all attempts to offend the Holy Qur’an, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan said repeated incidents in which the Muslim holy book had been burnt contributed to “fueling hatred and limiting efforts for dialogue between peoples,” while calling on Sweden to take measures to stop extremist acts.

Sweden’s Tobias Billstrom condemned and denounced attempts to burn copies of the Qur’an, stressing that his country would seek to stop all acts that offend religions and their sacred books.

He expressed his “deep regret” over what he called “open exploitation” of the Swedish constitution regarding freedom of opinion and expression, SPA added.

In recent weeks, extremists have burnt copies of the Qur’an outside embassies of predominantly Muslim countries and mosques in Sweden and Denmark.

Last Saturday, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement expressing its strong condemnation towards the recent actions by hate groups.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Sweden Denmark Prince Faisal bin Farhan Quran Quran burnings

Related

Saudi Arabia summons Danish charge d’affaires over Qur’an burning; hands her protest note 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia summons Danish charge d’affaires over Qur’an burning; hands her protest note 
Egypt summons Denmark’s ambassador over Qur’an burning
Middle-East
Egypt summons Denmark’s ambassador over Qur’an burning

Saudi Arabia concludes participation in Istanbul defense industry fair

The localization of military industries and technology transfer in the military industries sector were reviewed. (Supplied)
The localization of military industries and technology transfer in the military industries sector were reviewed. (Supplied)
Updated 28 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia concludes participation in Istanbul defense industry fair

The localization of military industries and technology transfer in the military industries sector were reviewed. (Supplied)
  • Products on display were aimed at the military, defense and security sectors
Updated 28 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Friday concluded its participation in the four-day International Defense Industries Fair, or IDEF 2023, held in Istanbul.

Local and international visitors, specialists and investors were briefed on the pavilions of national companies taking part in the exhibition.

Products on display were aimed at the military, defense and security sectors.

Prominent developments in the military industries sector were reviewed regarding the localization of military industries and technology transfer.

 

Topics: IDEF 2023

Related

Saudi Arabia’s World Defense Show 2024 to woo investors, attract wider audience
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s World Defense Show 2024 to woo investors, attract wider audience
Saudi Arabia to showcase defense, security capabilities and technologies at Istanbul military fair
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to showcase defense, security capabilities and technologies at Istanbul military fair

Border Guards in Jazan foil bid to smuggle 255 kg of khat

Saudi Border Guards thwarted attempts to smuggle 255 kilograms of Khat. (SPA)
Saudi Border Guards thwarted attempts to smuggle 255 kilograms of Khat. (SPA)
Updated 28 July 2023
SPA

Border Guards in Jazan foil bid to smuggle 255 kg of khat

Saudi Border Guards thwarted attempts to smuggle 255 kilograms of Khat. (SPA)
  • Authorities in Najran arrested a citizen for selling amphetamine
Updated 28 July 2023
SPA

JAZAN: Border Guards patrols in Al-Daer, Jazan, recently foiled an attempt to smuggle 255 kg of khat.

Preliminary legal procedures have been completed and the seized narcotics handed over to the relevant authorities.

Meanwhile, authorities in Najran arrested a citizen for selling amphetamine. The man  was referred to the Public Prosecution and legal measures taken against him.

Security authorities are calling on the public to report information concerning drug smuggling or selling by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern regions and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom’s regions. They may also contact the General Directorate of Narcotics Control at 995 or via email: [email protected] All reports will be treated with strict confidentiality.

 

 

Topics: khat drugs

Related

Saudi border guards thwart attempt to smuggle 260kg of qat
Saudi Arabia
Saudi border guards thwart attempt to smuggle 260kg of qat
Saudi border guards seize 547 kg of hashish in smuggling crackdown
Saudi Arabia
Saudi border guards seize 547 kg of hashish in smuggling crackdown

US ambassador to Sudan returns to Saudi Arabia to resume dialogue efforts

US ambassador to Sudan returns to Saudi Arabia to resume dialogue efforts
Updated 28 July 2023
Arab News

US ambassador to Sudan returns to Saudi Arabia to resume dialogue efforts

US ambassador to Sudan returns to Saudi Arabia to resume dialogue efforts
Updated 28 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The US Ambassador to Khartoum, John Godfrey, on Friday arrived in the Saudi city of Jeddah to resume dialogue efforts between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces.
“Pleased to have been back in Saudi Arabia to consult with partners on efforts related to Sudan,” Godfrey said in a statement on X.
“I was gratified to meet during my visit with a group of locally engaged staff (LES) from Embassy Khartoum – thank you again to Saudi Arabia for all its efforts in the evacuation from Port Sudan, and for hosting our LES,” he added.

Saudi Arabia and the US announced the suspension of the Jeddah talks between the two parties to the conflict in Sudan early last month, due to the repeated “grave violations” of the cease-fire by the Sudanese army and the RSF.
On Thursday, the Sudanese army said that its delegation to the Jeddah talks had returned to the country on Wednesday for consultations, with a readiness to continue negotiations after “overcoming the obstacles.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Sudan John Godfrey United States rapid support forces (RSF) Sudan Unrest

Related

Sudan army mediation team returns home from Jeddah ‘for consultations’
Middle-East
Sudan army mediation team returns home from Jeddah ‘for consultations’
Special Hunger now just as deadly as bullets for Sudanese civilians trapped in conflict
Middle-East
Hunger now just as deadly as bullets for Sudanese civilians trapped in conflict

Latest updates

Zamalek start strong in the King Salman Club Cup, wins for Raja and Wehda
Zamalek start strong in the King Salman Club Cup, wins for Raja and Wehda
DeSantis shies away from Trump criticism at Iowa Republican dinner where both are speaking
DeSantis shies away from Trump criticism at Iowa Republican dinner where both are speaking
DNA tests confirm the body found on a Swiss glacier is of a German mountaineer missing since 1986
DNA tests confirm the body found on a Swiss glacier is of a German mountaineer missing since 1986
Florida woman who stole nearly $3 million from Holocaust survivor gets over 4 years in prison
Florida woman who stole nearly $3 million from Holocaust survivor gets over 4 years in prison
A warm welcome for Mahrez as he joins Al-Ahli teammates in Austrian training
A warm welcome for Mahrez as he joins Al-Ahli teammates in Austrian training

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.