Jetlagged Ronaldo can't break Riyadh stalemate as Al-Nassr and Al-Shahab draw in King Salman Club Cup

Jetlagged Ronaldo can’t break Riyadh stalemate as Al-Nassr and Al-Shahab draw in King Salman Club Cup
The draw leaves both the Riyadh clubs two points behind Zamalek in Group C. (Al-Nassr)
Updated 38 sec ago
John Duerden

Jetlagged Ronaldo can’t break Riyadh stalemate as Al-Nassr and Al-Shahab draw in King Salman Club Cup

Jetlagged Ronaldo can’t break Riyadh stalemate as Al-Nassr and Al-Shahab draw in King Salman Club Cup
Updated 38 sec ago
John Duerden

There can’t have ever been a substitute bench in Saudi Arabian football with the collective talent of Cristiano Ronaldo, Seko Fofana, Anderson Talisca, Alex Telles and Abdulrahman Ghareeb but there they were sat on Friday as Al-Nassr drew 0-0 with Al-Shahab in their opening game of the King Salman Club Cup.  The result means that both sides from Riyadh are still very much in this 16-team tournament, known in the past as the Arab Club Champions Cup, but the team in yellow will surely be more satisfied given the team that started the game in the south-western city of Abha.

Those big stars had been in action on Thursday against Inter Milan in a very creditable 1-1 that had taken place on the other side of the continent in the Japanese city of Osaka. The players had endured a lengthy journey back from the Land of the Morning Calm and arrived only on the day of this game. It was a testament to their desire to win that they even made the bench.

And Talisca and Telles, a recent signing from Manchester United, also made the pitch at the start of the second half. This was quite incredible given that they had been in action five time zones to the east little more than 24 hours previously. The Brazilian duo were unable to break the deadlock, though Talisca looked dangerous early in the second half, that had been firmly in place throughout the first 45 minutes. Al-Shabab, who finished two places below their neighbours in fourth in the league last season, had  a point to prove given that they have had to sit back and watch their title rivals bring in some big names in the summer, but they struggled to break down the Nassr backline. 

Then just after the hour came a certain five-time Ballon D’Or winner emerging from the sidelines with plenty of purpose. Ronaldo came close with 20 minutes remaining as his shot from outside the area took a deflection and almost wrong footed Kim Seung-gyu in the Al-Shabab goal. 




Al-Nassr rested a number of players after their match against Milan in Osaka, Japan, on Thursday. (Al-Nassr)

Soon after, the Portuguese star had the ball in the net, finding a huge amount of space in the area to collect a pass and then turn to shoot home. The assistant’s flag was raised but it was soon clear that the call was closer than many realised as it turned out, after a VAR check, that those valuable Portuguese toes were the only body part that had strayed offside.

That seemed to add extra impetus to the game and soon after the dangerous Ever Banega, Hattan Bahebri and then substitute Turki Al-Ammar all forced saves from the impressive Nawaf Al-Aqidi who has had a great few games against Paris Saint-Germain, Inter and now Al-Shabab/ In a game that was short of clear chances, Al-Shabab were left to rue such misses.

The draw leaves both the Riyadh clubs two points behind Zamalek in Group C as the Egyptian giants, who take on Shabab next, thrashed Monastir of Tunisia 4-0 earlier in the day. 

Al-Wahda and Raja Casablanca are both top of Group D. The teams from the United Arab Emirates and Morocco respectively picked up 2-1 wins. The Abu Dhabi club downed Al-Kuwait while the North Africans defeated Belouizdad of Algeria.

The top two teams of each of the four groups progress to the quarter-finals.

Saudi side Al-Ahli recruit Salzburg's Jaissle as coach

Saudi side Al-Ahli recruit Salzburg’s Jaissle as coach
Updated 27 min 47 sec ago
AFP

Saudi side Al-Ahli recruit Salzburg’s Jaissle as coach

Saudi side Al-Ahli recruit Salzburg’s Jaissle as coach
  • “Our new football manager: Matthias Jaissle, welcome,” the club posted on social media
Updated 27 min 47 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Saudi side Al-Ahli on Friday named Matthias Jaissle as their new coach, the young German moving from Austrian champions RB Salzburg.
The 35-year-old, regarded as one of the most promising managers of his generation, joins the posse of high profile players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema lured to the Saudi Pro League by enormous pay cheques.

 


“Our new football manager: Matthias Jaissle, welcome,” the club posted on social media, hours after unveiling Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez as their latest signing.

Jaissle led Salzburg to the Austrian title in both seasons in charge of the club.
He joins other European managers confirmed or due to ply their trade in the cash-rich Saudi league this season including Steven Gerrard (Al-Ettifaq), Jorge Jesus (Al-Hilal) and Luis Castro (Al-Nassr).

 

Topics: Al-Ahli Matthias Jaissle RB Salzburg Riyad Mahrez

Charles Leclerc starts on pole for Belgian GP after Max Verstappen gets grid penalty

Charles Leclerc starts on pole for Belgian GP after Max Verstappen gets grid penalty
Updated 28 July 2023
AFP

Charles Leclerc starts on pole for Belgian GP after Max Verstappen gets grid penalty

Charles Leclerc starts on pole for Belgian GP after Max Verstappen gets grid penalty
  • The session began in steady rain with Alex Albon, on intermediates, leading the way in his Williams before Mercedes sent Lewis Hamilton out on full wets as the rain intensified
Updated 28 July 2023
AFP

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium: Runaway F1 championship leader Max Verstappen had the fastest time in qualifying for the rain-hit Belgian Grand Prix on Friday, but Charles Leclerc will start the race from pole position because of Verstappen’s five-place grid penalty for a gearbox change.
Verstappen will begin Sunday’s race in sixth place, but that will hardly bother the two-time reigning Formula One champion considering he won here last year from 14th on the grid.
“This year the car is better. I’m still targeting to win the race for sure,” Verstappen said. “I know that I have to drop back on Sunday with the penalty I have, but it was the best I could do today.”
He also believes it was the right decision to change his gearbox in Belgium.
“I think it’s the best place to do it,” said Verstappen, who has won 44 races in his career. “Sunday looks more and more dry.”
Verstappen finished qualifying a significant .82 seconds ahead of Leclerc and .88 ahead of Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, who moved up from third to second on the grid.
Leclerc does not believe his car is fast enough to challenge for a victory.
“It’s great to start first, but to say we’re targeting the win would be a bit optimistic,” he said. “It will be hard to keep these guys (Red Bulls) behind.”
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton will go from third and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. from fourth ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and Verstappen, who leads the championship by a massive 110 points from second-place Perez.
Lando Norris qualifed seventh for McLaren, with George Russell in eighth for Mercedes ahead of Aston Martin teammates Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.
The qualifying session was delayed for 10 minutes because of heavy rain and started under clearing skies but with the track still soaked.
“In these conditions it’s so easy for things to go wrong,” Perez said.
With conditions still slippery, Norris went wide into gravel but just managed to bring the car back before it hit the barriers.
AlphaTauri’s Daniel Ricciardo, who had his lap time deleted for going off track limits, and Williams driver Alex Albon were among the five drivers eliminated from Q1, the first part of qualifying.
The circuit started drying a bit for Q2, but Alpine’s Esteban Ocon damaged his front wing after going over gravel and failed to make it into Q3.
“It’s a rare error from me, it was my fault,” said Ocon, who crashed out of the Hungarian GP last weekend.
After only just scraping into Q3 in 10th, Verstappen unleashed a rant at his engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, letting fly with a couple of expletives.
Lambiase stood up to him firmly and received an apology afterward from Verstappen, who showed his searing pace on his final lap.
Verstappen will have his eyes on an eighth straight victory of a dominant season for a dominant Red Bull which has won all 11 races this season, and a F1 record 12 straight victory including the final race of last year.
The rain-marred first practice session took place amid gloomy conditions. It led governing body FIA to say the grid for Sunday’s race would have been set in order of the championship standings if qualifying had to be canceled.
Because this weekend features a sprint race on Saturday, qualifying for Sunday’s main race itself was on Friday with only one practice session beforehand.
It took place amid a downpour at the 7-kilometer (4.3-mile) Spa-Francorchamps circuit, located in the Ardennes forest.
With visibility poor due to the water spray and a slippery surface, drivers did not look to set competitive times.
Sainz had a leading time of 2 minutes, 3.2 seconds, while Verstappen was among the five drivers not to set a time.
Midway through the first practice session, Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu and Albon both slid off track, as did Albon’s teammate Logan Sargeant. The rookie American driver locked his tires, couldn’t turn and went straight on at Les Combes.
With his car parked by the barriers, a red flag came out.
Only a handful of drivers came out for the final minutes of the first practice, with fans dotted around the track huddling under umbrellas.
There is another qualifying session Saturday to sat the grid for the sprint race. It is the third sprint race of the season, with Perez and Verstappen winning one each.

Topics: Belgian Grand Prix Formula One ferrari spider supercar

UEFA removes Juventus from European competition and fines Chelsea in financial rule-breaking cases

UEFA removes Juventus from European competition and fines Chelsea in financial rule-breaking cases
Updated 28 July 2023
AP

UEFA removes Juventus from European competition and fines Chelsea in financial rule-breaking cases

UEFA removes Juventus from European competition and fines Chelsea in financial rule-breaking cases
  • The expulsion of Juventus from the third-tier Europa Conference League was expected because of a false accounting case
  • Juventus' spot in the Europa Conference League should go to Fiorentina in the playoffs round starting on Aug. 24
Updated 28 July 2023
AP

GENEVA: Juventus were removed from European competition next season and Chelsea were fined $11 million in separate UEFA rulings over financial rules breaches on Friday.
The expulsion of Juventus from the third-tier Europa Conference League was expected because of a false accounting case that already saw the two-time European champion deducted 10 points in Serie A. That penalty dropped Juventus out of Champions League qualification places.
Juventus’ spot in the Europa Conference League should go to Fiorentina in the playoffs round starting on Aug. 24.
UEFA said Friday that Juventus also must pay a fine of 10 million euros ($11 million) for breaking Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. A further 10 million euros can be deducted if the club fail to comply with UEFA financial monitoring rules in future seasons.
In a separate case, Chelsea will also pay a settlement of 10 million euros to UEFA for incorrect financial information submitted between 2012 and 2019 when the club were owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.
Chelsea’s current American-led ownership group reported “potentially incomplete financial reporting under the club’s previous ownership” in May last year, UEFA said.
Chelsea, which won the Champions League in 2012 and 2021, did not qualify for the next editions of European competitions.
UEFA had opened an investigation against Juventus in December for probable breaches of FFP rules after prosecutors in Italy unsealed their case against the storied club.
Juventus were ultimately docked 10 points in Serie A by Italian authorities which dropped the club from potentially finishing in the top four and earning a place in the next Champions League to finish seventh — enough only for the third-tier Conference League. AC Milan got into the Champions League instead.
The false accounting allegations pushed UEFA club finance investigators to terminate a settlement agreed with the club last year and impose fresh sanctions, the European soccer body said.
The chaotic 2022-23 season for Juventus also saw them lose long-standing club officials who resigned, including president Andrea Agnelli and vice president Pavel Nedvěd, a former playing great.
Juventus also lost two years of European football from 2006 to 2008 in fallout from the Calciopoli corruption scandal.

Topics: Juventus Chelsea UEFA Financial Fair Play Europa League

New car developed by Formula E and SABIC shatters indoor world record

New car developed by Formula E and SABIC shatters indoor world record
Updated 28 July 2023
Arab News

New car developed by Formula E and SABIC shatters indoor world record

New car developed by Formula E and SABIC shatters indoor world record
  • GENBETA sets new Guinness World Record for fastest speed achieved by a vehicle indoors, hitting 218.71 kph
  • The car is on display at the 2023 Hankook London E-Prix races, taking place between July 29-30
Updated 28 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A new car developed by Formula E and Saudi Arabia’s Basic Industries Corp., a global leader in diversified chemicals, is the new holder of the Guinness World Record title for the fastest speed achieved by a vehicle indoors and will be on display at the 2023 Hankook London E-Prix from July 29-30.
The GENBETA car was pushed to the limit by ABB FIA Formula E World Championship drivers Jake Hughes of the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team and Lucas di Grassi of Mahindra Racing in the Duals format used to qualify for Formula E races.
Hughes hit a top speed of 218.71 kph, setting a new world record. The vehicle is part of the GENBETA live development and innovation project, which aims at exploring new materials and technologies for future electric race and road cars.
SABIC supported the design and development of innovative parts for the GENBETA car, which is based on this season’s new GEN3 car, enabling the creation of the fastest, lightest, and most powerful and efficient electric car and reinforcing the company’s ambition to accelerate the world’s shift to electrification and carbon neutrality.
First announced as the electric racing series’ Principal and Innovation Partner in 2022, SABIC works closely with Formula E to develop cutting-edge solutions that will help drive further innovation in electric vehicle technologies and progress in sustainable practices across the sport’s wider ecosystem and operations.
As part of its presence at the London E-Prix, SABIC participated in Formula E’s sustainable innovations summit — “Change. Accelerated. Live.” — where they discussed in “The Power of Prototypes” panel discussion the advantages that development projects like the GENBETA bring to the EV industry and the world.

Topics: Formula E  SABIC ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Hankook London E-Prix

Yorkshire cricket club punished over racism scandal

Yorkshire cricket club punished over racism scandal
Updated 28 July 2023
AFP

Yorkshire cricket club punished over racism scandal

Yorkshire cricket club punished over racism scandal
  • Pakistan-born bowler Rafiq went public with allegations of racism and bullying in September 2020
  • The points penalty sends Yorkshire to the bottom of Division Two of the County Championship
Updated 28 July 2023
AFP

LONDON: Yorkshire County Cricket Club were slapped with a huge 48-point deduction in the English County Championship on Friday after admitting four charges related to the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal.
The independent Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) also fined the club £400,000 ($514,000), £300,000 of which is suspended for two years.
The points penalty sends Yorkshire to the bottom of Division Two of the County Championship.
Pakistan-born bowler Rafiq, 32, went public with allegations of racism and bullying in September 2020, related to his two spells at the English county.
The Yorkshire board issued a statement accepting the sanctions.
“The CDC and ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) have today acknowledged the vast amount of work done by YCCC to overcome the cultural issues that existed within the club, which allowed racist and discriminatory behavior to go unchallenged,” it said.
“We are accountable for these issues, and we accepted four amended charges as part of a continued commitment to ensure we are able to move forward.”
But the Yorkshire board added: “We are disappointed to receive the point deductions which affects players and staff at the club, who were not responsible for the situation.”
ECB chief executive Richard Gould, who was not in post during the Rafiq scandal, said: “There can be no place for racism in our game, and the penalties announced by the Cricket Discipline Commission mark the end of a thorough disciplinary process.
“No one should have to experience what Azeem Rafiq went through in cricket, and we once again thank him for his courage in speaking out.”
Six former Yorkshire players were previously fined by the CDC after being found guilty of using racist language.
Separately, a damning report by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) last month revealed “widespread” racism, sexism and classism in English cricket.
The ICEC was established in 2021 following the racism scandal surrounding the treatment of Rafiq.

Topics: Cricket sport Yorkshire Azeem Rafiq racism

