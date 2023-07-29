Florida woman who stole nearly $3 million from Holocaust survivor gets over 4 years in prison

You are here

Peaches Stergo, left, leaves Manhattan federal court, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in New York after she was sentenced to more than four years in prison for cheating an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor of $2.8 million. (AP)
Updated 29 July 2023
AP

  Prosecutors said Stergo had mocked her victim when she told her real lover in a message that the victim had said he "loved" her
NEW YORK: A Florida woman who drained an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor’s life savings by posing as a love interest and then lived lavishly off the $2.8 million she got was sentenced Thursday to over four years in prison.
Peaches Stergo, 36, of Champions Gate, Florida, was described by U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos as “unspeakably cruel” and motivated by greed as he announced the sentence in Manhattan federal court.
Given a chance to speak, Stergo said: “I'm sorry.” She pleaded guilty in April to wire fraud, admitting that she drained the life savings of a man she met on a dating website seven years ago.
Stergo began asking the once successful businessman for money in May 2017, claiming she needed money to pay a lawyer who was refusing to release the payout from a bogus injury settlement, prosecutors said. He paid her $25,000. Over the next four years, she used lies to coax the man to write 62 checks totaling over $2.8 million until he was broke, they added.
She got him to send as much as $50,000 at a time as she told desperate lies and faked letters from a bank employee to back up her claims, prosecutors said.
They said Stergo traveled to New York to visit the victim in his Manhattan apartment, falsely claiming she was a Florida nanny and her name was “Alice” and failing to reveal that she was in a long-term relationship with another man and had two children.
As the victim lost his life savings and was forced to surrender his apartment, Stergo used his money to live a life of luxury, traveling on expensive trips to Europe and Las Vegas when she wasn't living in her gated community or using her boat and numerous cars, including a Corvette and a Suburban, prosecutors said.
They said she spent nearly all of the man's money, including thousands of dollars for expensive meals, gold coins and bars, jewelry, Rolex watches and designer clothing.
As part of her sentence, she faces a $2.8 restitution and forfeiture order.
“Peaches Stergo callously defrauded an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor who was simply looking for companionship," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. "But she did not get away with it. As today’s sentence demonstrates, perpetrators of romance scams will be held to account for their crimes.”
Prosecutors said Stergo had mocked her victim when she told her real lover in a message that the victim had said he “loved” her. They said she followed that message with “lol.” And they said that when he ran out of money, she convinced him to sell his inventory of diamonds and borrow from others.
Prosecutors did not identify the victim, but they said he suffers from cognitive decline, among other health issues, and is frail.
In a letter to the judge, the victim, who was 6 when he lost both of his parents in the Holocaust and who moved to the United States in his early 20s, wrote: “As a Holocaust survivor, I have endured unspeakable pain and loss in my life, but never did I imagine that I would be subjected to such a heartless betrayal in my old age.”
Stergo's lawyer, Ann Marie Fitz, wrote in a sentencing submission that Stergo is a partner to her long-time boyfriend and mother to two teenage boys and that her boyfriend describes her as a great mother and a born-again Christian.
“She is not the cold-hearted person the government and media have made her out to be," the lawyer wrote. "There was a genuine, caring relationship that Ms. Stergo had with the victim in this case — she spent holidays with him, she took care of him when he was ill and, as the victim’s cousin described, she was ‘doting’ on him.”

 

DNA tests confirm the body found on a Swiss glacier is of a German mountaineer missing since 1986

  On July 12, mountaineers on the Theodul glacier near the Italian border found the remains of the man, which were then transported to a nearby hospital for analysis
GENEVA: DNA tests have confirmed that the body recently found on a glacier southeast of the famed Matterhorn peak is that of a German mountaineer who disappeared 37 years ago, police in southwestern Switzerland said Thursday.
Increasing glacier melt, which many scientists blame on global warming, has spurred a recent increase in discoveries of the remains of hikers, skiers and other Alpinists who went missing decades ago.
Regional police said the 38-year-old German went missing in September 1986 and that searches at the time did not find him.
On July 12, mountaineers on the Theodul glacier near the Italian border found the remains of the man, which were then transported to a nearby hospital for analysis. Genetic tests confirmed the man’s identity, which was not made public by the regional police.
Swiss climatologists and other experts say the country’s glaciers have been melting at accelerated rates in recent years, attributing it in part to climate change caused by human activity.

 

Enormous Lebanon bologna sandwich unveiled at Pennsylvania community fair

Enormous Lebanon bologna sandwich unveiled at Pennsylvania community fair
Enormous Lebanon bologna sandwich unveiled at Pennsylvania community fair

  The 45.7-meters-long sandwich was created Tuesday night at the Lebanon Area Fair by a large crew of volunteers
LEBANON, Pennsylvania: An enormous Lebanon bologna sandwich billed as one of the world’s largest has been unveiled at a central Pennsylvania fair.
The 150-foot-long (45.7-meters-long) sandwich was created Tuesday night at the Lebanon Area Fair by a large crew of volunteers known as the “Bologna Security.” Lebanon bologna is known for its distinct smoked and tangy flavor.
Every footlong “bite” was sponsored at $100 per foot. The money was donated to Lebanon County Christian Ministries and their efforts to help people dealing with food insecurity in the Lebanon Valley.
Pennlive reports that Bologna Security used 600 slices of provolone cheese and 1,200 slices of half-sweet and original Seltzer’s Lebanon Bologna to create 900 sandwiches, or six sandwiches per foot. Fairgoers had a chance to enjoy the sandwich for free Tuesday night.
Lebanon is 72 miles (about 116 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia.

UK pilot tells passengers traveling to Rhodes is a ‘bad idea’

UK pilot tells passengers traveling to Rhodes is a ‘bad idea’
UK pilot tells passengers traveling to Rhodes is a ‘bad idea’

  Up to 10,000 British tourists stranded on Greek island
DUBAI: The pilot of an easyJet flight from Gatwick in the UK to Rhodes told passengers that traveling to the island was a “bad idea” and suggested they got off the flight, according to media reports.

Wildfires have been raging across Greece for a week now, sparking what the country’s officials have described as the biggest evacuation in Greek history.

At least 19,000 people have been evacuated from the affected areas, including Rhodes.

Many of those evacuated are tourists who have found themselves stranded at airports and temporary shelters.

The easyJet pilot reportedly told passengers before takeoff that as far as he was concerned, “the flight is being operated on an emergency basis” and “return flights are now being managed by the military.”

He added: “I don’t know in what capacity you are traveling, but if you are traveling for leisure, my sincere recommendation is it’s a bad idea.”

“If you want to get off the flight, you are welcome to do so.”

Eight of the 37 passengers took the pilot’s advice and disembarked, according to BBC journalist Gwyn Loader, who was on the flight.

British tourists have been flocking to Greece as post-pandemic travel and tourism recovers, with arrivals up by 181 percent last year, according to The Guardian.

Figures show that UK tourists to Greece generated over €3 billion ($3.31 billion) in tourism revenues in 2022 — more than twice the amount they spent the previous year, the report added.

The paper reported on Monday that there were up to 10,000 British tourists stranded on Rhodes.

French town requires DNA tests in crackdown against dirty dogs

French town requires DNA tests in crackdown against dirty dogs
French town requires DNA tests in crackdown against dirty dogs

  In Indonesia, 2 dogowneers face howls of disapproval
PARIS: The days of carefree pooping on the pavement could be over for French poodles after a hard-line mayor introduced mandatory DNA testing to track dirty dogs.
Robert Menard said he was forced to act after street cleaners counted 1,000 turds in the center of the southern town of Beziers.
Police can now analyze doggy dejections to tail owners who fail to pick up after their pets. They will be made pay 120 euros ($135) to clean up the mess.

2 dogowneers face howls of disapproval

IIn ndonesia, two dog owners who married their mutts in a lavish “wedding” in a Jakarta mall faced howls of disapproval.
The pair shelled out 200 million rupiah ($13,350) — more than 40 times the minimum monthly wage — on the bash, in which they dressed their Alaskan Malamutes in traditional Javanese costumes.
It didn’t help that one of the women worked for President Joko Widodo, who has been lecturing the rich about not flaunting their cash as the country’s wealth gap widens.
“It’s wasting money and defying God,” one angry Twitter user wrote as the backlash grew. “Common sense has gone, trampled by the desire to show off.”

 

Tony Bennett, last of classic American crooners, dead at 96

Tony Bennett, last of classic American crooners, dead at 96
Tony Bennett, last of classic American crooners, dead at 96

  At age 88, Bennett in 2014 became the oldest person ever to reach number one on the US album chart
NEW YORK: Tony Bennett, the last in a generation of classic American crooners whose ceaselessly cheery spirit bridged generations to make him a hitmaker across seven decades, died Friday in New York. He was 96.
Raised in an era when big bands defined US pop music, Bennett achieved an improbable second act when he started winning over young audiences in the 1990s — not by reinventing himself but by demonstrating his sheer joy in belting out the standards.
At age 88, Bennett in 2014 became the oldest person ever to reach number one on the US album chart through a collection of duets with Lady Gaga, who became his friend and touring companion as younger stars rushed to work with the singing great.
Bennett, who revealed in 2016 that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, died in his hometown, his publicist Sylvia Weiner announced, without revealing a cause.
He was “still singing the other day at his piano,” said a message on his official Twitter account.
Tributes quickly poured in from the music, political and acting worlds.
“Without doubt the classiest singer, man and performer you will ever see. He’s irreplaceable. I loved and adored him,” Elton John wrote on Instagram.
“For more than 70 years, Tony Bennett didn’t just sing the classics — he himself was an American classic,” President Joe Biden said in a statement, offering his and his wife Jill Biden’s condolences to loved ones and fans of the “timeless artist” who brought “joy.”
Likened since the start of his career to Frank Sinatra, Bennett first tried to distance himself but eventually followed much of the same path as earlier crooners — singing in nightclubs, on television and for movies.
His attempts to act ended quickly though. His gift proved to be his stage presence. With a welcoming smile and dapper suit, he sang with gusto and a smooth vibrato in a strong, clearly enunciated voice.
Starting with his recording of the film song “Because of You” in 1951, Bennett sang dozens of hits including “Rags to Riches,” “Stranger in Paradise” and, what became his signature tune, “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” which landed him two of his 19 Grammy Awards.
But the British Invasion led by The Beatles initially took a toll on the singer, whose music suddenly sounded quaint and antiquated. He nearly died of a cocaine overdose in 1979 before sobering up and reviving his career.
“When rap came along, or disco, whatever the new fashion was at the moment, I didn’t try to find something that would fit whatever the style was of the whole music scene,” Bennett told the British culture magazine Clash.
“I just stayed myself and sang sincerely and tried to just stay honest with myself... and luckily it just paid off.”


Tony Bennett — his stage name came after advice from showbiz A-lister Bob Hope — was born Anthony Dominick Benedetto in the Astoria neighborhood of New York’s Queens borough. His father was a struggling grocer who immigrated from southern Italy.
Bennett showed early promise as an entertainer, singing at age nine next to legendary New York mayor Fiorello LaGuardia during a ceremony.
But his father’s death at age 10, as the United States was still struggling to exit the Great Depression, led him to leave school and earn money through jobs including singing at Italian restaurants and caricature painting, which remained a lifelong side career.
Bennett served in France and Germany during World War II. But he was demoted after cursing at an officer from the South who objected to Bennett dining with an African American friend in the then racially segregated army.
As punishment, Bennett spent his tour of duty digging out bodies. But after the Allied victory, Bennett found an unexpected break into music as he waited with fellow troops in Wiesbaden, Germany to return home.
With the city’s opera house still intact, a US Army band performed a weekly show to be broadcast on military radio across Germany.
Taken on as the band’s librarian, Bennett quickly impressed with his voice and was made one of four vocalists.
“I could sing whatever I wanted, and there was no one around to tell me any different,” Bennett later wrote in his autobiography, “The Good Life.”
When he returned to the United States, he took formal singing lessons through the GI Bill, which covered educational expenses for returning troops.
His experiences made Bennett a lifelong liberal and pacifist. He became enraged in the 1950s when he played in Miami with jazz pioneer Duke Ellington, who was not allowed to attend a press party due to segregation at the hotel.
In a then risky move for a popular entertainer, he accepted an invitation from singer Harry Belafonte to join civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr in the 1965 march from Selma, Alabama in support of equal voting rights for African Americans.
“Thank you for your commitment to love, civil rights, and a better world,” King’s daughter Bernice wrote Friday on Twitter.
Bennett was married three times and had four children including Antonia Bennett, who has followed his path as a singer of pop and jazz standards.
By the early 1990s, Bennett was appearing in music videos and singing warm-up at concerts by alternative rock giants such as Smashing Pumpkins.
A decade later, he released three successful albums of duets. On one of them, he sang with Amy Winehouse in her last recording before she died in 2011 at age 27.
He marked his 90th birthday with a star-studded concert at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, which was turned into a television special and album.
Bennett toured the United States and Europe into his final decade, playing his last public performance before the coronavirus pandemic halted touring in New Jersey on March 11, 2020.
Soon after, he revealed he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016. He had kept his condition quiet for years.
Upon turning 95, Bennett played two more birthday concerts, again at Radio City Music Hall, with Lady Gaga — shows billed as his farewell to New York.
“And let the music play as long as there’s a song to sing / And I will stay younger than spring,” he crooned during the first of his farewell shows, in a rendition of his ballad “This Is All I Ask.”
“You’ve been a good audience,” Bennett said prior to his encore. “I love this audience.”
 

