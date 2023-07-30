You are here

Misk program to empower nonprofit youth initiatives

Misk Incubator Initiatives program has recently launched its third version. (@MiskCommunity)
Misk Incubator Initiatives program has recently launched its third version. (@MiskCommunity)
Misk program to empower nonprofit youth initiatives

Misk Incubator Initiatives program has recently launched its third version. (@MiskCommunity)
  • The program aims to support initiatives in various fields, including culture, heritage, technology, environmental sustainability, quality of life, and youth development
RIYADH: The Misk Incubator Initiatives program has recently launched its third version, aiming to support and expand the capabilities of nonprofit youth organizations.

It was announced during a ceremony at the Misk Foundation, and targets empowering emerging nonprofit youth initiatives and ensuring their readiness for official registration.

The program aims to support initiatives in various fields, including culture, heritage, technology, environmental sustainability, quality of life, and youth development and volunteering.

Six initiatives from Riyadh — Sanea, Shafrah, Tuwaiq for Rehabilitation of Leaders, Moataz, Watan Tamouh, and Naqsh —  are participating, along with the Model initiative from Baha, Ma’ak from Alkhobar, and Al-Fursan Community from Jeddah.

The program consists of a 14-week journey that offers counseling, guidance, and financial support. It provides an intensive program for developing initiatives in many areas, including building the organization's mission, studying beneficiaries, managing development projects, planning and measuring impact, and ensuring financial sustainability.

This is achieved through orientation sessions, shared workspaces, virtual sessions, and regular meetings. The program concludes with a presentation ceremony at which participants showcase their youth-serving development programs.

The ceremony will also mark the launch of the Energy Initiatives Incubator, a partnership between Misk and the Ministry of Energy. The first version of the incubator aims to empower 50,000 young men and women in the energy sector, with 14 nonprofit youth organizations already benefiting from its support.

