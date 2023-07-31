Saudi govt agency to fund $22m Bosnia library building project

RIYADH: Saudi Fund for Development officials on Monday unveiled a $22 million project to build a library at the University of Sarajevo, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
A ceremony to launch the scheme was attended by Bosnia and Herzegovina Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmedin Konakovic, Prime Minister of the Sarajevo Canton Nihad Uk, and the Saudi Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Osamah bin Dakhil Al-Ahmadi.
The public library, which will cover 13,590 square meters, will connect 28 branch libraries in the various faculties of the university. It will be accessible to more than 22,000 students, around 1,600 staff and faculty members, and 10,000 other external users.
The project aims to boost university standards, enhance its scientific research capabilities, and address the needs of students.
Chairman of the SFD’s board of directors, Ahmed Aqeel Al-Khateeb, said the project was part of efforts to further strengthen relations between Saudi Arabia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Konakovic said that while the project would enrich academic work, he hoped the library would become a symbol of joint efforts between the two countries to promote education and knowledge for future generations.
Established in 1975, the Saudi fund has financed 11 projects and development programs in various regions of Bosnia and Herzegovina with a total value of around $185 million.
25 agreements were signed between the two countries’ government agencies
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment organized on Monday in Sao Paulo the Brazil-Saudi Investment Forum, with attendance of Brazil’s Vice President and Minister of Development, Industry, and Foreign Trade Geraldo Alckmi and the Kingdom’s Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih.
The forum saw the signing of 25 agreements between the two countries’ government agencies, and other memorandums of understanding between government agencies and the private sector.
Deals were also inked between private sector entities in both countries.
The agreements covered the fields of petrochemicals, health, defense, food, real estate, tourism, water desalination and treatment, and agriculture.
The forum included presentations on Invest Saudi, a program that aims to promote investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia to the world.
The presentations also covered investments in the Kingdom’s special economic zones and Expo 2030 Riyadh, in addition to potential investments in Brazil.
Discussions were held on transportation, logistics, mining, food industries, agriculture, health care, sports and entertainment.
The forum constitutes an important opportunity for Saudi-Brazilian companies to exchange expertise, discuss opportunities for cooperation and partnership, and review the investment opportunities available in the two countries.
The Brazil-Saudi round table meeting will be held tomorrow to discuss investment opportunities and promote investment relations between the two countries, in addition to strengthening efforts to develop economic and investment ties.
MAKKAH: The first batch of Saudi students graduated this week from the executive master’s program in international hotel management at Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, in Marbella, Spain.
The program was launched by the Ministry of Tourism last year as part of the Ahlaha 2022 initiative. All 198 male and female graduates expressed their gratitude to the Saudi ministry, which is developing initiatives to enhance the capabilities of workers in the tourism sector, especially in the hotel industry.
The graduates told Arab News that they can now return with a refined knowledge and vision gained from one of the world’s best hospitality institutes.
Maram Kokandi, the director of Doubletree by Hilton Makkah, said that the nine-month intensive program she enrolled in covered all subjects relevant to hotel management.
She described it as a fantastic program that supported the hotel sector, based on Saudi Vision 2030, and praised the support provided by the ministry to Saudi nationals.
She pointed out that Les Roches is globally renowned for producing the best talents in the field of hospitality, and they were honored to be part of this global fabric.
Princess Haifa bint Mohammed, the deputy minister of tourism, was with us every step of the way, personally overseeing the Kingdom’s vision and the purpose of this program.
Feras Bawareth, Les Roches graduate
Kokandi added that the knowledge they acquired will be valuable in terms of management and localization of the tourism and hospitality sector, and will contribute to the development and progress of the sector in the Kingdom.
She said: “This is a big dream, and everyone is striving to give back to this great nation.
“We are determined to succeed in achieving the hopes and aspirations for our country and benefiting from each other’s experiences.”
Dawla Talal Al-Malki, the front office manager at Hilton Riyadh Olaya, said that the program was one of the greatest offerings by the ministry to the hotel and hospitality sector, and represented an unprecedented step globally.
Speaking about the significance of the opportunity to the future of the Kingdom, Al-Malki added: “Our goal is to represent the Kingdom in the hospitality sector in the best possible way and contribute to creating a new generation capable of leading the tourism and hospitality sector in the country.
“What the ministry has provided will have a lasting impact, and my fellow graduates and I will work on crystallizing this academic aspect to improve services.”
Al-Malki pointed out essential topics in hotel management such as sustainability programs, financial management, and strategic management, and added: “All of these are essential for us to reach and achieve the Vision 2030’s aspiration to be a leading tourist destination, whether locally, regionally, or globally.
“All of this and more will directly impact our work performance and the sector as a whole, enabling tourism in Saudi Arabia to rise with the highest service standards, reflecting the Kingdom’s generosity and high professionalism.”
Feras Bawareth, who works as the cluster chief engineer at Seera Group, said that the journey was both challenging and enjoyable.
He said: “It began with applying for the program, interviews, and selection. Princess Haifa bint Mohammed, the deputy minister of tourism, was with us every step of the way, personally overseeing the Kingdom’s vision and the purpose of this program.
“We were divided into two groups, one at Les Roches in Switzerland and the other in Marbella, Spain, to pursue the executive master’s degree in hotel management … in the field of global tourism.
“The goal was to prepare us for leading the hotel sector in Saudi Arabia, and I tried to bridge the gap between my engineering studies and hotel management.”
Nouf Aldhahri, an assistant food and beverage manager at Novotel Jazan Hotel, said that her experience at Les Roches was a dream she had never imagined achieving.
She noted that throughout the past year, the ministry had put in tremendous effort, special arrangements, and attention to the smallest details.
She described the program as an enriching experience that allowed them to immerse themselves in a world of knowledge, broaden their horizons, and acquire the necessary skills and experiences for excellence in the tourism field.
She added: “The support (of the ministry) not only empowered us but also reinforced our commitment to contributing meaningfully to the growth and development of our tourism industry.”
Maha Mahdi, who works as the guest relations supervisor at Novotel Jazan Hotel, said that she started working in the sector five years ago in the city of Jazan, where opportunities for development were limited compared to major cities, especially those with international brand hotels.
She added: “Today, I am a graduate with an executive master’s degree in international hotel management from one of the strongest specialized universities, a dream that has been achieved thanks to a great and supportive nation.
“The rapid and numerous developments (in the Kingdom) have attracted global attention. What sets us apart here is that this significant progress is in the hands of Saudis.
“The continuous support and keenness of the Ministry of Tourism to invest in the young people of the nation has multiple positive impacts. The greatest investment was in this wonderful program, which will make the next generation look forward to and be passionate about this sector.
“What distinguishes this program is the diverse selection of candidates, focusing on recruiting from various regions so that the students of this program can better share their knowledge and experiences with everyone.”
Updated 31 July 2023
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Seen Foundation has completed its 100th home-restoration project since its formation in 2019, which forms part of its mission to assist struggling families in the country.
On Saturday, Seen’s volunteers revamped a home in Riyadh’s Al-Oraija district, working from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They painted the walls, installed a new kitchen, reorganized the interiors and more.
Over the years, the foundation has received steady support from Saudis who want to volunteer and contribute to social-welfare projects. According to Muath Al-Wahid, the project manager, the foundation has received over 1,500 requests from those wanting to assist as volunteers.
Al-Wahid told Arab News: “We only need 60 volunteers … so we randomly select names. Today, we achieved case-number 100, and we would like to thank our partners and volunteers for their help.”
For this most recent case, the foundation helped a family of five — three children whose mother had a stroke and is unable to walk, and their father who has multiple sclerosis. They had no beds and were sleeping on the floor.
While the foundation worked on restoring the flat, they put the family up in a furnished apartment.
One of the volunteers on the project, Lojien Al-Ghamdi, said this was the seventh time she has worked with the foundation.
“Saturday is my only day off from work, so the first time I volunteered I felt a little (tired), but when we finished restoring the house and I witnessed the family’s reaction I thought it was worth it.
“I kept coming back and I would love to give back to the community this way.”
Various Saudi businesses including Meshkati, Alajlan Riviera, Jazeera Paints, and Aqar have partnered with the foundation to provide furnishings, lighting, and decorations.
Shaimaa Al-Shamali, a volunteer from the Aqar real estate platform, said this was her way to give back to the community. She thanked the foundation for their efforts and initiative.
Who’s Who: Bandar Al-Saqhan, director general at Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture
Updated 31 July 2023
Arab News
Bandar Al-Saqhan serves as the director general of the General Department of Agricultural Research and Extension at Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture. He is also the founder of the Applied Agricultural Research Promotion Initiative at the ministry.
Al-Saqhan has played a significant role in developing the national strategy for agriculture in the Kingdom. He has also been instrumental in establishing and overseeing numerous ministry projects.
Notably, he has spearheaded the establishment of key projects including two research units for agriculture — using seawater in Jeddah governorate and regenerated water in the Asir region.
Additionally, Al-Saqhan has contributed to the development of research units dedicated to the cultivation of jasmine and kadi in the Jazan region.
With his extensive scientific and practical expertise, Al-Saqhan has served as a board member of the National Research and Development Center for Sustainable Agriculture, known as Estidamah.
He was also a national coordinator for Saudi Arabia at the International Center for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas.
Al-Saqhan has participated in numerous domestic and international conferences, representing the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.
He was a member of the Scientific Association for Agricultural Extension in Egypt from 2010 to 2011, and director of the technology transfer unit at the National Research Center for Agriculture and Livestock from 2015 to 2018.
Al-Saqhan oversees the media unit in the agricultural sector and serves as the supervisor of the award-winning “Your Agricultural Guide” app. This app received the 2023 Arab Digital Government Golden Award in the category of smart applications.
Al-Saqhan obtained a bachelor’s degree in agricultural extension and rural society in 1993, a master’s degree in agricultural extension in 2006, and a doctorate in agricultural extension in 2011.
Updated 31 July 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Construction of a new SR1.3 billion ($350 million) entertainment destination in Madinah is now underway, its developer Saudi Entertainment Ventures said.
A joint venture between Al-Bawani and UrbaCon Trading & Contracting Co. will carry out the building work.
Seven Chairman Abdullah Al-Dawood said: “Our entertainment destination in Madinah will transform the entertainment landscape of the region and bring new, unique and exciting experiences to the people of Madinah.”
The project was designed to “enrich the quality of life for millions of Saudis,” he said.
Fakher Al-Shawaf, CEO of Albawani Holding, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate once again with Seven on this groundbreaking project, which aims to establish an exceptional entertainment destination in the holy city of Madinah.”
Ramez Al-Khayat, UCC Holding’s group managing director, said: “This is an exciting project to add to our portfolio. As a leading international construction and contracting company with a wealth of expertise, we will deliver Seven’s entertainment destination with our signature superior quality.”
The entertainment destination is located next to King Fahad Central Park and will cover more than 100,000 square meters, with a built-up area of over 84,000 square meters. The developer said it would feature open paths and gardens to blend with and enhance the existing environment.
As well as a choice of exciting rides set within a 4,000 square meter family entertainment center, the destination will have an e-karting track stretching more than 330 meters over two levels.
There will also be a Discovery Adventures center offering visitors the chance to take part in trekking experiences, tree house trails and other jungle-themed challenges and educational missions, as well as a Play-Doh entertainment center to stimulate children’s imagination and creativity.
The entertainment destination will also be home to a state-of-the-art cinema with Imax and VIP screens and a 10-lane futuristic bowling alley.
A wellness center will provide opportunities to relax and rejuvenate, while a wide range of international and local food and beverage outlets will keep visitors fed and watered.
Seven is investing more than SR50 billion in the development of 21 entertainment destinations in 14 cities across the Kingdom, including Riyadh, Abha, Makkah, Jeddah, Taif, Yanbu and Buraidah.
The wholly owned subsidiary of the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund PIF is mandated to invest in, develop and operate entertainment destinations that cater to the needs of everyone living in Saudi Arabia.