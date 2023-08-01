You are here

  • Home
  • Industrial investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia not confined to large-scale projects: minister 

Industrial investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia not confined to large-scale projects: minister 

Industrial investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia not confined to large-scale projects: minister 
Saudi Arabia’s National Strategy for Industry aims to create a comprehensive roadmap for accelerating the diversification of the Kingdom’s industrial base (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9pwn9

Updated 15 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Industrial investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia not confined to large-scale projects: minister 

Industrial investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia not confined to large-scale projects: minister 
Updated 15 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Investment funds of all sizes are being encouraged to consider pouring funds into Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector, according to a top minister.

Speaking at the Industrial Investment Accelerator Program on July 31, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef said that the goals outlined in the Kingdom’s strategy for the sector can only be achieved by helping investors make see Saudi Arabia has a place to put their money.  

Saudi Arabia’s National Strategy for Industry aims to create a comprehensive roadmap for accelerating the diversification of the Kingdom’s industrial base by increasing non-oil exports, encouraging privatization and attracting more foreign investment as well as boosting innovation and research, and creating local jobs.  

Alkhorayef pointed out that 15 projects out of 600 applications have been selected for the ministry’s Industrial Business Accelerator and Incubator Initiative, which was launched by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources in May.

After the launch of the initiative, Jarrah bin Muhammad Al-Jarrah, the official spokesperson of the ministry, said that incubators under this program will primarily concentrate on entrepreneurs in the early stages, while accelerators mainly focus on late-stage startups which have high growth potential.  

In July, Alkhorayef said that Saudi Arabia’s Mining Investment Law was framed according to the latest international practices in a bid to address the concerns of investors all across the world, especially with regard to growth and opportunities in the Kingdom’s mining sector.  

In February, speaking at the Sixth Riyadh Industrialists Council meeting organized by the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce, Alkhorayef called on venture captialists to take advantage of the huge opportunities that the Kingdom has to offer as it seeks to diversify its sources of income by expanding its industrial base. 

He also noted that the industrial sector in Saudi Arabia has been witnessing massive growth over the past few years due to various government initiatives aimed at turning the Kingdom into a business-friendly destination.  

Data released by the ministry in July revealed the total number of industrial facilities hit 10,819 by the end of March — up from 10,518 factories at the end of 2022 — with an estimated capital of amounting to over SR1.43 trillion ($381 billion). 

The ministry added that chemical product manufacturing plants attracted the most investment, followed by producers of other non-metallic mineral products and basic metal factories. 

Topics: industry Investment Bandar Alkhorayef

Related

Public Investment Fund launches new firm to unlock potential of Saudi Arabia’s camel dairy industry 
Business & Economy
Public Investment Fund launches new firm to unlock potential of Saudi Arabia’s camel dairy industry 

China announces consumption-boosting measures as data disappoints

China announces consumption-boosting measures as data disappoints
Updated 01 August 2023
AFP

China announces consumption-boosting measures as data disappoints

China announces consumption-boosting measures as data disappoints
Updated 01 August 2023
AFP

BEIJING: Chinese authorities announced new measures to boost consumption on Monday, as fresh economic data suggested that the country’s post-Covid recovery is running out of steam and growth is slowing, according to Agence France Presse.

Official figures released Monday showed factory activity contracting for the fourth straight month in July, adding to a run of dismal economic data that has ramped up calls for government support measures.

A sluggish job market and general uncertainty over the future mean consumer confidence is low.

China’s State Council released on Monday a 20-point plan to increase consumption across the board, touching on housing, culture and tourism, as well as green consumption such as electric vehicles.

The measures aim to increase the supply of subsidized rental accommodation and try to solve other problems around housing, particularly for young people.

Once a driving force behind the economy, a crisis in the real estate sector means many developers are now fighting for their survival, exacerbating a crisis of confidence among potential buyers.

The State Council also said it would support the expansion of large-scale festivals and sporting events both on and offline, as well as an increase in spending on services involving catering and health care.

Infrastructure in rural areas will be improved to boost digital and green consumption, it added.

Officials told reporters they would “unleash consumption potential by optimizing policy and institutional design” in the second half of the year.

Earlier on Monday the official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index – a key measure of factory output – came in at 49.3, below the 50-point mark that separates expansion and contraction, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

July’s reading was slightly higher than June’s 49 figure and was better than forecasted in a Bloomberg survey.

“The overall level of manufacturing prosperity continued to improve,” NBS statistician Zhao Qinghe said in a statement.

The non-manufacturing PMI, which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, fell to 51.5 in July from 53.2 in June, as activity in capital market services and real estate shrank.

“The data release showed mixed messages,” Zhiwei Zhang, an analyst at Pinpoint Asset Management, wrote in a note, adding: “It seems the economic momentum is still quite weak.”

China this month said its economy grew 6.3 percent in the second quarter, much weaker than the 7.1 percent predicted in an AFP survey of analysts.

The country’s top leaders, known as the Politburo, have warned that the economy faces “new difficulties and challenges” as well as “hidden dangers in key areas.”

Zhao also pointed to a low volume of overseas orders, describing a “complicated and severe external environment” and lackluster demand as major challenges for Chinese manufacturers.

In June, exports dived 12.4 percent, their biggest decline in three years, according to customs figures.

“The Politburo meeting acknowledged the challenge the economy faces,” said Zhang, adding: “The key issue is what policies will be launched after the meeting and how effective they will be.”

Topics: China economy

Related

Special Pakistan, China steer major economic corridor project to ‘second phase’ video
World
Pakistan, China steer major economic corridor project to ‘second phase’

Energy transition is more complicated than previously believed: IEF report

Energy transition is more complicated than previously believed: IEF report
Updated 46 min 37 sec ago
Reina Takla
Nirmal Narayanan 

Energy transition is more complicated than previously believed: IEF report

Energy transition is more complicated than previously believed: IEF report
Updated 46 min 37 sec ago
Reina Takla Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: The energy transition is more complicated than previously thought, despite the widespread global initiative to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and meet net-zero targets, disclosed a new report published by the International Energy Forum. 

According to the release, which was in conjunction with S&P Global Commodity Insights, several factors — including energy security and affordability — are slowing the transition movement, which is critical for the healthy existence of the planet. 

“Developments over the last two years demonstrate that the energy transition is more complicated than has previously been thought. While the transition proceeds, expectations of a linear global transition have been shaken as climate goals compete with priorities around energy security, energy access and affordability,” said the IEF in the report. 

In an interview with Arab News, the IEF Secretary-Genereal Joseph McMonigle said the energy transition has been going on since the 18th century. Still, the current change is much different from the previous ones. 

“Energy transitions have been ongoing since 1709, but this one is different. We have committed to eliminating CO2 emissions ... in just 25 years. Transforming a $100 trillion global economy to a decarbonized energy system in 25 years is a massive undertaking,” said McMonigle. 

Geopolitical tensions and energy crisis 

The report further noted that rising energy prices triggered by geopolitical tensions, including the Ukraine invasion, have also played a crucial role in reducing public support for policies to enable a low-carbon future. 

“The risks have increased significantly that high energy costs will undermine public support and acceptance for policies and investments to enable the transition to a low-carbon economy,” added the IEF in the report. 

McMonigle said that the energy crisis of the past two years points to the need to develop a multi-dimensional approach inclusive of different situations in different parts of the world and is equitable. 

According to the report, the emergence of a new north-south divide — or the economic disparity between the wealthy countries in the Northern Hemisphere and the developing countries in the South — has fostered an increasingly sharp debate over the cost and timing of the energy transition. 

“There is widespread recognition that the path to net zero will have to travel via the Global South, and therefore it is in everyone’s interest to collaborate and cooperate to achieve the shared goals,” added McMonigle. 

The report pointed out that the trilemma surrounding energy security, affordability and sustainability are very different in Africa, Asia and Latin America compared to Europe or the US, where per capita incomes are nearly 40 times higher than in developing nations. 

“This divergence makes addressing the gaps in policy, technology and financing a significant challenge across geographies,” the IEF said. 

The future of renewable energy 

The report, however, added that renewable energy installations are progressing steadily globally, with 301 gigawatts of plants installed in 2022 alone. 

S&P Global expects that 70 to 75 percent of the new generating capacity installed between 2023 and 2050 will be renewable power. 

“Investments are already increasing in renewables, as solar in particular has become cost-competitive with fossil fuels, but the scale of investment needs to rise dramatically,” said McMonigle. 

According to S&P Global Commodity Insights, renewable power and energy storage investments totaled around $477 billion in 2022 and will average $700 billion annually through 2030. 

The report also highlighted the growth of the electric vehicles market, which is considered crucial to materializing the energy transition. 

“In the first half of 2023, 28 percent of new cars sold in China were EVs; in Europe, 19 percent; and in the US, 9 percent. Technology advances, government support, regulation, growing private sector support — all of these will continue to push the transition forward,” the IEF added. 

McMonigle, citing the predictions of the International Energy Agency, noted that renewables would only get the world halfway to climate goals, which makes it crucial to increase investments in clean technologies, including the circular carbon economy, hydrogen and nuclear fusion. 

He, however, noted that the renewable energy sector could face supply chain issues if geopolitical tensions continue. 

“Since Russia’s full-scale invasion, the global energy market has become partitioned between tradeable and sanctioned oil and gas, which has caused major dislocations and a lack of transparency in energy markets, which is regrettable,” said McMonigle. 

He added: “Meanwhile, as renewables and EVs grow exponentially, we are seeing constraints on the supply chains for clean energy, which have been made worse by geopolitical tensions.” 

Saudi Arabia’s sustainability drive 

The IEF secretary-general also lauded Saudi Arabia’s progress in the sustainability journey, especially after the launch of the Saudi Green Initiative in 2021. 

“The Kingdom has committed to increasing its renewable generation capacity by 50 percent by 2030, reducing carbon emissions by 278 million tons per year, cutting methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030, and achieving net zero emissions by 2060,” said McMonigle. 

He added: “The government is investing $5 billion in low-carbon hydrogen, huge emissions cuts in Riyadh city, massive tree planting, increased energy efficiency and improved waste management.” 

Topics: Energy transition #energy Net Zero S&P Global

Related

Gradual energy transition holds the key to a sustainable future
Business & Economy
Gradual energy transition holds the key to a sustainable future

Saudi Arabia’s real estate price index rises 0.8% in Q2: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia’s real estate price index rises 0.8% in Q2: GASTAT
Updated 01 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s real estate price index rises 0.8% in Q2: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia’s real estate price index rises 0.8% in Q2: GASTAT
Updated 01 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Driven by rising property prices, Saudi Arabia’s real estate price index surged by 0.8 percent in the second quarter of this year, compared to the same period a year ago, official data showed.  

The report released by the General Authority for Statistics attributed the annual increase in the index to rising residential and commercial property prices which went up by 1.1 and 0.2 percent, respectively, in the second quarter.  

Real estate prices in the housing sector increased due to residential plots which became costlier by 1.2 percent on an annual basis in the second quarter of 2023.  

“Given the heavy weight of the residential sector prices, it had a significant impact on the increase in this general index,” said GASTAT in the report.  
 

Topics: #Real Estate General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) #property

Related

Saudi Arabia’s real estate price index up 1.5% in Q3 due to rise in residential rates
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s real estate price index up 1.5% in Q3 due to rise in residential rates

Saudi Arabia and Brazil sign 25 deals at investment forum

Saudi Arabia and Brazil sign 25 deals at investment forum
Updated 01 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia and Brazil sign 25 deals at investment forum

Saudi Arabia and Brazil sign 25 deals at investment forum
  • The agreements were signed between the two countries’ government agencies and private sector
Updated 01 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Officials from Saudi Arabia and Brazil signed 25 agreements to enhance cooperation across various sectors during an investment forum held in Sao Paulo on Monday.

The agreements, signed between both countries’ government agencies and private sector at the Brazil-Saudi Investment Forum, covered the fields of petrochemicals, health, defense, food, real estate, tourism, water desalination and treatment, and agriculture.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih and Brazil’s Vice President and Minister of Development, Industry, and Foreign Trade Geraldo Alckmi attended the forum.

During the event, officials held discussions on transportation, logistics, mining, food industries, agriculture, health care, sports, and entertainment.

The forum presented a platform for Saudi-Brazilian companies to exchange expertise, discuss opportunities for cooperation and partnership, and review the investment opportunities available in the two countries.

A Brazil-Saudi round table meeting will be held on Tuesday to discuss investment opportunities and promote investment relations between the two countries, in addition to strengthening efforts to develop economic and investment ties.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Brazil

Related

Saudi investment minister heads to Latin America to bolster investment relations  
Business & Economy
Saudi investment minister heads to Latin America to bolster investment relations  
Saudi sovereign fund sets up tourism venture Asfar to drive investments
Business & Economy
Saudi sovereign fund sets up tourism venture Asfar to drive investments

Chinese vice-PM unveils future plan for Pakistan economic corridor, welcomes third country participation

Chinese vice-PM unveils future plan for Pakistan economic corridor, welcomes third country participation
Updated 31 July 2023

Chinese vice-PM unveils future plan for Pakistan economic corridor, welcomes third country participation

Chinese vice-PM unveils future plan for Pakistan economic corridor, welcomes third country participation
  • He Lifeng is on three-day Islamabad visit to celebrate a decade of the CPEC project
  • Pakistani and Chinese officials sign six agreements, several memoranda of understanding
Updated 31 July 2023
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng on Monday presented an ambitious future plan for the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and called for the participation of third countries in the project to advance regional connectivity and economic integration.

He, on a three-day visit to the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, was addressing a special ceremony to celebrate the completion of a decade of the CPEC project which has seen Beijing pledge over $60 billion dollars in Pakistan.

The major investment in development and energy projects is part of President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to improve China's road, rail and sea routes with the rest of the world.

As per the visiting Chinese dignitary, CPEC has so far brought $ 25.4 billion direct investment to Pakistan, created thousands of jobs and added 500 km of highways, 8000 MW of electricity and nearly 900 km to the National Transmission Network.

“In the next decade, China-Pakistan relations will embrace an even brighter future,” the Chinese dignitary said.

“We need to uphold openness and inclusiveness, actively step-up communication and coordination with regional countries, welcome the participation of third parties in CPEC and promote the extension of CPEC so as to advance regional connectivity and economic integration, share cooperation opportunities and pursue common development and prosperity.”

Laying out the future plan for CPEC, he called for building a “livelihood-enhancing corridor with people first and deepen cooperation on industry, agriculture, health, education, training and people's well-being.”

He proposed building an “innovation corridor” that would expand cooperation in areas such as high-tech, mobile, communications, e-commerce, AI and smart cities, and a “green corridor” to pursue environmentally-friendly development and forge greater synergy between the green Silk Road and the Green Pakistan Initiative, launched last month to modernize Pakistan’s agriculture sector.

During the day, Pakistani and Chinese officials signed six agreements, including a protocol on the export of dried chiles from Pakistan to China, and the establishment of a mechanism for the exchange of experts under the CPEC framework.

The two sides also signed memoranda of understanding, including one to promote the strategic Main Line-1, also known as Karachi-Peshawar Railway Line or ML-1, a $6.8 billion CPEC project to upgrade Pakistan’s railway lines.

Addressing the 10th anniversary celebration event, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan was entering into the “second phase” of CPEC.

“Today we have signed certain important documents which will further enhance our economic cooperation where we will undertake a second phase of CPEC under a new model,” Sharif said.

“It will be B2B (business-to-business), it will be investments in agriculture, in information technology so that Pakistan, through Chinese cooperation and support, is able to export its items according to the requirement and standards of the Chinese government.”

He also met Pakistan’s army chief General Syed Asim Munir on Monday evening and discussed defense cooperation, the Pakistan military’s media wing said in a statement:

“Both reiterated the desire to further enhance and strengthen bilateral relations in all fields.”

Separately, Pakistani President Arif Alvi conferred the Chinese vice-premier with the ‘Hilal-e-Pakistan,’ the second highest civil award, during a ceremony at the presidency.

Topics: Pakistan China

Latest updates

Drone hits tower housing Russian ministries for second time in 3 days
Drone hits tower housing Russian ministries for second time in 3 days
Oil Updates — crude holds near 3-month high on signs of tightening supply 
Oil Updates — crude holds near 3-month high on signs of tightening supply 
Industrial investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia not confined to large-scale projects: minister 
Industrial investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia not confined to large-scale projects: minister 
Egyptian Montenegrin actress Tara Emad wows in new Cartier pictures
Egyptian Montenegrin actress Tara Emad wows in new Cartier pictures
China announces consumption-boosting measures as data disappoints
China announces consumption-boosting measures as data disappoints

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.