Review: Netflix sci-fi comedy ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ is no carbon copy

LONDON: It is not uncommon to start watching a movie without a firm idea of what kind of film you are in for. It can actually be kind of fun, as your expectations are subverted over the course of a couple of hours. It is less common, however, to be just as confused by the time the credits roll. But so it is with “They Cloned Tyrone,” a sci-fi-thriller-mystery-comedy-Blaxploitation-satirical buddy movie with more surprises and about-turns than a murder mystery weekend.
Fontaine (John Boyega) is a drug dealer who seems to tick every cliched stereotype you can think of. When a visit to collect cash ends up with Fontaine dead in a hail of bullets, nobody is more surprised than him that he wakes up — unharmed — in bed the next morning.
Except, perhaps, Slick Charles (Jamie Foxx) and Yo-Yo (Teyonah Paris), who saw him gunned down the night before. With the trio seemingly the only ones aware of what happened, they go investigating, uncovering an elaborate government-led plot to (as the title suggests) clone members of the run-down, deprived community.
Debutant director Juel Taylor makes a number of excellent decisions — not least his trio of leading actors. Boyega, Foxx and Paris make the (frankly) bizarre storyline not only believable, but also engagingly entertaining.
In more masterstrokes, Taylor also opts to make a movie that is grainy, with a score that is claustrophobically otherworldly, and with no easy way to tell when or where the film is supposed to be set.
All in, it makes for a weirdly riveting experience that, as it marches toward its final act, feels thoroughly surreal. Sure, all that tonal meandering can be a little exhausting, and there are a couple of substantial plot holes that do not do the tenuous narrative a lot of favors. But this movie is fun — weird, wonderful fun.
The 10 designs will be exhibited in an exhibition conceived by acclaimed designer Herve Sauvage from Sept. 8 to 16 at Galerie MR21 in Paris.
Twenty creatives were originally shortlisted and the prototypes of their work were evaluated by a jury of recognized leaders from the design world.
Jury member, Cyril Zammit said in a statement: “The designers have captivated the jury with their innovative concepts, artistic excellence, and imaginative interpretations of AlUla’s rich cultural heritage. The quality and innovation have proven exceptional.
“There were more international entries than the first edition and I was pleased to discover a stronger voice from the Middle East with emerging new talents. All the finalists have managed to truly capture the essence of AlUla and transform it into tangible retail designs.”
The 10 works that made it to the final list are:
“Tawa” by Shaddah Studio (Saudi, based in Saudi Arabia)
“Naba Tea Tiffin” by Ikkis, Gunjan Gupta (Indian, based in India)
“AlUla Terrains: Dates Serving Set” by Teeb (Lebanese and Saudi, based in Saudi Arabia)
“Incense Heritage Collection” by Sarra Hafaiedh (Tunisian, based in Tunisia)
“Ohjea” by Thaqeb Studio (Saudi, based in Saudi Arabia)
“Oil Lantern” by Imane Mellah (French, based in Paris)
“Book Lithic” by Ahmed AlMannai, Rashed AlAraifi and Hamad AlMannai, and Abdulla Binhindi (Bahraini, based in Bahrain)
“Arabian Leopard Sculpture Set” by Abdulla Binhindi (Bahraini, based in Bahrain)
“Steps Clasp” by Sara Kanoo (Bahraini, based in Bahrain)
“Sand Garden” by Tajalla Studio (Saudi, based in Saudi Arabia)
Egyptian Montenegrin actress Tara Emad wows in new Cartier pictures
Updated 01 August 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: French luxury label Cartier this week shared on Instagram pictures of their ambassador, Egyptian Montenegrin model and actress ambassador Tara Emad, wearing statement earrings from the brand’s Clash de Cartier collection and a ring from Cartier Trinity.
“Friend of the maison Tara Emad dares to pair the spiked studs of the #ClashdeCartier with the fluid bands of the #CartierTrinity,” the label wrote, sharing a series of images of Emad.
In the pictures, Emad was also seen wearing three of Cartier’s signature bangles and a gold necklace to complete the look.
The runway featured Saudi actress and filmmaker Fatima Al-Banawi, Egyptian veteran star Yousra, Lebanese actress Razane Jammal, Tunisian actor Dhaffer L’Abidine, Egyptian Tunisian actress Hend Sabri, Emirati host Anas Bukhash, French Algerian filmmaker Farida Khelfa and Somali model Rawdah Mohamed.
Emad in April also starred in a campaign for Cartier alongside the brand’s stars Sabri, L’Abidine and Egyptian actor Ahmed Malek.
“I felt that this is where I belong, in front of the camera,” she said. “My mother noticed how much I loved being photographed and how much I loved posing in front of the camera … It was always the joke in the family that ‘Tara is always camera ready,’ no matter what or where.
“I was fascinated by the fact that I could do roles and live other people’s lives through characters. It’s incredibly daring. It’s beautifully demanding.”
Lebanese Paris-based designer’s Italy furniture display inspired by sea
Updated 01 August 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor
CAPRI: Inside the tranquil surroundings of the 14th-century monastery of Certosa di San Giacomo on the Italian island of Capri, Lebanese Paris-based interior designer Chahan Minassian recently presented a display of furniture.
His showcase was inspired by the shapes, materials, and experience of the Mediterranean which the Certosa, as it is often called, overlooks.
Minassian’s presentation – the first time his Paris-based Chahan Gallery had participated in the art and design fair Nomad Capri – was held in the former Carthusian monastery with its views of the Tyrrhenian Sea, part of the Mediterranean.
Titled “Cruise,” it showcased an arrangement of furniture and artwork colored with hues of turquoise, bronze, blues, and creams, evocative of Capri’s dreamy maritime landscapes.
The pieces on show, which married the realms of art and design through sculptural works, paintings, and furniture, included new works by Marie Khouri and Antoinette Faragallah, as well as a Canal Grande table in Murano glass designed by Minassian, reflective of Venetian styles, alongside Emilio Martinez’s abstract expressionist painting “Mother of Us” from 2014 to 2015.
Born in 1961 to an Armenian family in Lebanon and based in Paris since 1976, Minassian has become known for his sumptuous, artful, and harmonious interior designs which include the Hotel de Crillon in Paris.
He is also an antique dealer and runs Chahan Gallery on Rue de Lille in Paris and is dedicated to his lighting designs and furniture. For the Venice Biennale in 2019 he curated the Abbazia di San Gregorio in partnership with Colnaghi Gallery.
He is currently working on a range of projects that include a palazzo in Venice, townhouses in London, chalets in Kitzbuhel and Gstaad, a city house in Geneva, as well as prestigious apartments in New York, private jets, and various other retail spaces in Paris.
Minassian told Arab News: “I express myself through my interior design. Originally, I was an assembleur, which is what they used to call decorators in the 1930s who would bring to life the soul of the house. The place I design is what inspires me. Either we follow it architecturally or let the place inspire me how to design.”
His presentation in Capri serendipitously juxtaposed the cream-colored objects of Khouri, born in Egypt and raised in Lebanon, that resemble a shell, and the organic and textural totems of California-based Faragallah, represented by Minassian’s gallery, with his own creations.
On the terrace the works, colored in hues of light blue, turquoise, and cream, married the architecture of the monastery with the view of the sea below and its surrounding spurs of rocks shooting up from the water.
He paired the designs of Khouri and Faragallah with 1950s elements, featuring eloquent curved lines and colored with a touch of turquoise.
“I also like to give a new life to objects from the past. Green, teal, and turquoise shine through these works, and couple with their undulating lines to evoke the character of the sea,” he added.
It was not the first time Beyonce has worn a Hobeika creation as part of her tour. In June this year, Queen Bee wore a catsuit, embellished with nude-illusion panels, pearls and silver sequins. The 41-year-old singer paired the ensemble with black velvet gloves, thick-heeled pumps and custom Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
“@beyonce radiates brilliance as she graces the stage of her Renaissance World Tour concert in Cologne, Germany, adorned in a breathtaking custom-made catsuit by Georges Hobeika,” the designer wrote on Instagram, sharing images of his creation.
Earlier this month, Hobeika showcased his new couture collection at Paris Haute Couture Week. Titled “Un Reve” (“A Dream”), the show delivered on dreamlike glamor, with a heavy dose of lilac, deep purple and shots of lime green and soft pink.
The collection featured the celebrity-loved designer’s usual red-carpet-worthy gowns as feathers, embellishments and high-sheen textiles floated down the runway.
Actor Fan BingBing walked the runway in a pale turquoise pleated gown. Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair also walked the runway wearing a bridal gown, adorned with matte embroidery that evoked the allure of mist.
“In Georges Hobeika’s Fall 2023 Couture collection, imagination blossoms in a poetic tapestry of colors and silhouettes,” the label posted on Instagram. The designer took to the runway with his son and collaborator Jad as the show drew to a close.
With a reputation as “a designer to the stars,” several celebrities have opted to wear Hobeika creations at high-profile events. In April this year, model Chrissy Teigen showed off a gown by Hobeika at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.
The beaded gown, with its shirt-like bodice and hip-high slit, came from Hobeika’s spring/summer 2022 couture collection.
That same month, US fashion blogger and designer Aimee Song wore a Hobeika gown to a Tiffany & Co. event in New York City to celebrate the reopening of the city’s flagship store. The ensemble, from his spring/summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection, featured a satin pink top, with a large ribbon around the waist and a sheer skirt with crystals.
Meet the Saudi social media star and author who’s battling a rare skin condition
Abrar Al-Othman told Arab News: “My condition had a significant impact on me throughout many stages of my life, both because of its uncomfortable symptoms and because of how people looked at me and how I viewed society”
Updated 31 July 2023
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Abrar Al-Othman is a young Saudi woman with a challenging and rare skin condition, but it hasn’t deterred her from thinking positively, becoming an author of three books, and inspiring and helping others.
Since birth, Al-Othman has been dealing with the symptoms of Epidermolysis bullosa, a rare condition that causes skin to blister easily in response to a minor injury, or heat, rubbing or scratching. As the condition develops, large blisters can form on the skin. It may last a few years and can cause serious problems.
No one else in her family suffers from the genetic condition, and it has been a great challenge for Al-Othman. She told Arab News: “My condition had a significant impact on me throughout many stages of my life, both because of its uncomfortable symptoms and because of how people looked at me and how I viewed society.”
Living with EB has caused her to face some harsh times. When she was ten, a bicycle accident resulted in a head injury that caused her to lose her hair permanently. She began wearing wigs at a young age.
Despite this, she has maintained a positive outlook on life and with the support of her family has been able to accept the challenges that come with her condition.
Armed with a contagious smile and optimistic attitude, Al-Othman took to social media as a platform to spread positivity and has written three books. In 2016, she wrote “There is Life in Every Heart,” which is “a variety of thoughts that I wrote years ago and compiled in it.”
She began sharing her work on Twitter in 2018 and received many encouraging comments from users, but for a while she preferred to remain anonymous.
Al-Othman continued: “After I published my first book, I was advised by someone to write a book about my condition, and I hesitated because I loved living behind the screen with no one knowing what I looked like, but I decided to take this brave step.”
In 2019, Al-Othman wrote her second book, “EB: My Other Half.” In this memoir-style work, she talked about “my story with illness since childhood, how I lived with it, some situations I went through … and among its pages are thoughts related to each stage.”
She was struck by readers’ comments and their outpouring of love, which led her to reveal her identity online. Having braved public scrutiny, Al-Othman began to appear in TV interviews, and as a result her life changed. She gained more than 81,000 followers on Instagram as well as the interest of prominent TV personalities.
Explaining the concept behind her third book, “There is One Soul Between Us,” which was published in 2021, she said: “(It) explores human emotions from my point of view. After each emotion, there is an empty page and a question concerning that emotion, and the reader is invited to express their perspective.”
I was advised by someone to write a book about my condition, and I hesitated because I loved living behind the screen with no one knowing what I looked like, but I decided to take this brave step.
Abrar Al-Othman, Saudi writer
She participated as an author in the Jeddah Book Fair where she met her readers and was able to connect more deeply with the community through her work. (NOTE: We’ll add the year this occurred when it’s clear, waiting for reporter’s feedback.)
Al-Othman’s journey has been anything but simple; she has had to deal with a lot of hardship, bullying, and has seen the dark and ugly side of society.
She recalled some of the positive experiences she had in school: “My friends at school helped open the water bottle or sharpen my pencil.”
Her friends would also help her do a variety of tasks, from carrying her backpack to helping her walk up the stairs.
However, there were some really difficult experiences. “But I had really embarrassing moments. While taking a test, the pencil used to cut my skin and I bled on the paper so some of the teachers used to write for me.”
Al-Othman explained that sometimes she was embarrassed to eat at school because it would hurt her throat and so she would only drink water.
Things became more difficult for Al-Othman after secondary school; she became the target of bullies and other students would avoid sitting next to her due to her condition.
Speaking about the isolation this created, she said: “I was bullied to the point that I didn’t go to school for many days and when I was in college, I had no friends.”
Now, after enduring hardships, Al-Othman has become a beacon for others. She refers to herself as the “EB butterfly,” and has established a group for mothers of children with the same disease, to whom she offers a wealth of guidance.
She explained: “Every mother supports the other with advice on how to care for the child and (shares) experiences, whether in hospitals or treatments, and each one in accordance with their personal knowledge of the disease. A dermatologist is also present.”
