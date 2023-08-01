What We Are Reading Today: Ultra-Processed People

Penguin Random House, UAE’s Kalimat Group announce publishing partnership

DUBAI: Penguin Random House and the UAE’s Kalimat Group, a prominent publisher of Arabic books, have launched a strategic publishing partnership to expand the range of titles available in foreign markets and offer more Arabic literature to audiences worldwide.

The partnership will initially focus on publishing fiction from the companies’ extensive portfolio of authors, Emirates News Agency reported on Monday.

Under the agreement, Penguin Random House through its division in India will translate a range of Arabic literary works by Kalimat into English. Meanwhile, Kalimat will translate books from the Penguin Random House catalogs in South Asia and South East Asia into Arabic.

The collaboration will harness the companies’ strengths through resources and operations such as editorial, distribution networks and marketing.

“We’re thrilled to enter a partnership with one of the biggest names in the world of publishing at a time of increasing appetite for Arabic works and translations,” said Kalimat Group CEO Sheikha Bodour Al-Qasimi.

“Working together we can find new audiences, increase the reach of our authors and enrich the international publishing landscape, which is to the benefit of readers in many markets,” Al-Qasimi said.

Gaurav Shrinagesh, CEO of Penguin Random House India and South East Asia, said: “Kalimat Group has achieved unprecedented success under the formidable vision, guidance and leadership of Sheikha Bodour.

“We are delighted to partner with them as we have long admired the publishing program they have created, one we will continue to build on together. With this collaboration, we are excited to bring new experiences to our readers and widen the scope of translated literature. Literature cannot survive in solitude, and its growth depends on transcending borders set by geography and languages.”

