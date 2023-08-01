You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Ultra-Processed People
Author: Chris Van Tulleken

Chris van Tulleken’s “Ultra-Processed People”  explores the origins, science, and economics of a novel set of substances called ultra-processed food.

These products are specifically engineered to behave as addictive substances, driving excess consumption. They are now linked to the leading cause of early death globally and the number one cause of environmental destruction.

The book marshals the latest evidence to show how governments and scientists have allowed transnational food companies to create a pandemic of diet-related disease and raises awareness for the need for action on a global scale.

