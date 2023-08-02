You are here

  • Home
  • India inflict 200-run defeat on West Indies to win ODI series 2-1

India inflict 200-run defeat on West Indies to win ODI series 2-1

India inflict 200-run defeat on West Indies to win ODI series 2-1
India's Mukesh Kumar hoists the trophy after India defeated West Indies for 200 runs in their third ODI cricket match to win the series 2-1 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Wednesday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pf87k

Updated 02 August 2023
AP

India inflict 200-run defeat on West Indies to win ODI series 2-1

India inflict 200-run defeat on West Indies to win ODI series 2-1
  • The game was effectively over at 75-7 when No. 3 Alick Athanaze (32) was bowled by Kuldeep Yadav (2-25)
  • West Indies and India are also scheduled to play a five-match T20 series, starting at Tarouba on Thursday
Updated 02 August 2023
AP

TAROUBA, Trinidad: West Indies lost their first three wickets with only 17 on the scoreboard and never recovered as India won the final one-day international by the huge margin of 200 runs to clinch the three-match series 2-1 on Tuesday.

Put in to bat, India reached 351-5 with captain Hardik Pandya smashing 18 in the last over for a 52-ball 70 not out. West Indies were all out in reply for 151 in 35.3 overs. Shardul Thakur took 4-37 while Mukesh Kumar’s 3-30 included West Indies openers Brandon King (0) and Kyle Mayers (4).

The hosts were chasing their first ODI series win against India since 2006 but faced a tough challenge after Ishan Kishan (77) and Shubman Gill (85) gave India a great start, scoring 143 in 19.4 overs.

Hardik, whose final over was against Romario Shepherd, hit five sixes and four fours.

Sanju Samson (51) and Hardik added more quick runs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in India’s highest ODI total against West Indies in West Indies.

In reply, West Indies were 1-1, 7-2 and then 17-3 with the wicket of captain Shai Hope (5). The game was effectively over at 75-7 when No. 3 Alick Athanaze (32) was bowled by Kuldeep Yadav (2-25). Late resistance came from Alzarri Joseph (26) and Gudakesh Motie (39 not out) who put on 55 runs for the ninth wicket.

West Indies were unchanged from their series-leveling six-wicket victory in the second ODI.

India, who will host the Cricket World Cup from October, were again under-strength as they rested Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli once more. India made two changes — bringing in Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored 8 at No. 3, and Jaydev Unadkat for Axar Patel and Umran Malik. Unadkat was playing his first ODI game for 10 years and took 1-16 in five overs.

India had a five-wicket win in the first ODI.

India won the preceding two-Test series 1-0.

West Indies and India are also scheduled to play a five-match T20 series, starting at Tarouba on Thursday. The fourth and fifth Twenty20 games will be at Lauderhill, Florida, on Aug. 12-13.

Topics: ODI cricket West Indies vs India Cricket

Related

England cricket great Broad to retire after ‘wonderful ride’
Sport
England cricket great Broad to retire after ‘wonderful ride’
Analysis Ashes washout once again raises question of rain’s impact on cricket
Sport
Ashes washout once again raises question of rain’s impact on cricket

England bowling great Stuart Broad announces retirement from cricket after ‘a wonderful ride’

England bowling great Stuart Broad announces retirement from cricket after ‘a wonderful ride’
Updated 30 July 2023
AP

England bowling great Stuart Broad announces retirement from cricket after ‘a wonderful ride’

England bowling great Stuart Broad announces retirement from cricket after ‘a wonderful ride’
  • The 37-year-old Broad made the shock announcement Saturday at stumps on the third day of the fifth and final Test against Australia
  • Broad: This series just feels like it’s been one of the most enjoyable and entertaining that I’ve been part of
Updated 30 July 2023
AP

LONDON: England bowler Stuart Broad will retire from cricket following the Ashes.

The 37-year-old Broad made the shock announcement Saturday at stumps on the third day of the fifth and final Test against Australia at the Oval.

Broad has taken 602 wickets in 167 Tests — including 8-15 against Australia in 2015 — making him the second most successful paceman in Test history behind teammate James Anderson, and fifth overall. Fittingly, Broad and Anderson were at the crease together as England took a huge lead over Australia.

“Tomorrow or Monday will be my last game of cricket,” Broad told Sky Sports.

“It’s been a wonderful ride, a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have.

“I’m loving cricket as much as I have. It’s been a wonderful series to be part of and I’ve always wanted to finish at the top. This series just feels like it’s been one of the most enjoyable and entertaining that I’ve been part of.”

Asked when he had made his decision, Broad said: “About 8:30 last night. I’ve been thinking about it for a couple of weeks. England versus Australia has always been the pinnacle for me.

“I’ve loved the battles with Australia that have come my way personally and the team’s way. I’ve got a love affair with Ashes cricket and I wanted my last game to be Ashes cricket. I told Stokesy (England captain Ben Stokes) last night and the changing room this morning and it just felt the right time. I feel content with everything I’ve achieved in the game.

“It feels like my changing room and I wanted to walk away playing with a group of players I love to bits.”

Beneath the blond hair and boyish good looks lay a fierce competitiveness and an almost unquenchable thirst for improvement. Those knees-pumping hot streaks that took batting sides apart in a spell or two peppered his career, with the 8-15 on his Trent Bridge home ground the all-time highlight.

His place may have come under more regular scrutiny than Anderson but only his long-time opening bowling partner has taken more test wickets among seamers than Broad.

Broad claimed his 600th victim in England’s drawn fourth Ashes test against Australia.

Broad has tormented David Warner throughout his career and removed the Australia opener 17 times to move level with West Indies greats Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh, who both dismissed former England opener Michael Atherton 17 times during their test careers.

While he lacked outright pace, Broad was a shrewd thinker, spirited and adaptable, extracting bounce at home and overseas.

A key component in England’s 2010 World Twenty20 win, he captained the T20 side 27 times between 2011-14 before being unceremoniously shuffled out of the white-ball set-up as part of Eoin Morgan’s reset.

As with Anderson, the decision prolonged the test career of Broad, who nevertheless sits third in England’s all-time list of wicket-takers for both one-day internationals (178) and T20s (65), with the memory of being carted for six sixes in an over by India’s Yuvraj Singh in 2007 a distant one.

Broad, son of ex-England opening batter Chris Broad, made a Test ton against Pakistan in 2010 but a badly broken nose four years later after being clattered by Varun Aaron’s bumper curtailed any all-rounder ambitions. Before that incident he averaged 23.95 with the bat, which dropped to 18.00 after it.

His interventions with ball in hand arguably swung three home Ashes series England’s way. He had his breakout moment with five for 37 in the 2009 Oval decider, including four wickets in 21 balls, while career-best match figures of 11-121 at Chester-le-Street sealed England’s 3-0 success in 2013.

Two years later, given a rare chance to shine in the injured Anderson’s absence, he had his finest hour as Australia’s batters edged everything and imploded to 60 all out in 18.3 overs. The image of Broad, hands cupped to his mouth in disbelief at a Stokes grab, was the defining image in a 3-2 win.

“It was just one of those days you dream of,” Broad said.

Topics: Stuart Broad England cricket

Related

Stuart Broad expects England to rotate bowling attack during Test series against India
Sport
Stuart Broad expects England to rotate bowling attack during Test series against India
Stuart Broad forgives doubters for "deserved" Ashes criticism
Sport
Stuart Broad forgives doubters for "deserved" Ashes criticism

Steve Smith leads Australia revival in fifth Ashes Test

Steve Smith leads Australia revival in fifth Ashes Test
Updated 29 July 2023
AFP

Steve Smith leads Australia revival in fifth Ashes Test

Steve Smith leads Australia revival in fifth Ashes Test
  • Smith and Australia captain Pat Cummins (36) kept England at bay during an eighth-wicket stand of 54
  • Australia, as the holders, are assured of retaining the Ashes at 2-1 up, and only need to avoid defeat at The Oval to secure their first Test series win away to England in 22 years
Updated 29 July 2023
AFP

LONDON: Steve Smith’s 71 helped Australia recover from a batting collapse as the tourists frustrated England by battling to a first-innings lead in the fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval on Friday.

Australia were eventually bowled out for 295 on the second day, 12 runs ahead of England’s 283.

It looked as if England would enjoy a sizeable advantage as veteran seamer Stuart Broad sparked a slump that left Australia 185-7 from a comfortable 115-2 at lunch.

But Smith and Australia captain Pat Cummins (36) kept England at bay during an eighth-wicket stand of 54. Cummins then added 49 for the ninth wicket with Todd Murphy.

Off-spinner Murphy — recalled following last week’s rain-marred drawn fourth Test at Old Trafford — added to England’s woes with a sparkling 34 off just 39 balls.

Cummins eventually holed out off part-time spinner Joe Root, with rival skipper Ben Stokes throwing the ball back in over the rope at long-on to complete a fine catch.

Australia, as the holders, are assured of retaining the Ashes at 2-1 up, and only need to avoid defeat at The Oval to secure their first Test series win away to England in 22 years.

“It’s ebbed and flowed the whole way, we’re pretty disappointed,” Smith told the BBC. “A few of us got good starts but couldn’t go and get a big score. Twelve runs in front, it’s a one-innings game from here pretty much.”

Australia resumed on Friday on 61-1, with Usman Khawaja 26 not out and Marnus Labuschagne, fresh from his hundred at Old Trafford, unbeaten on two.

Their position in the series means they have no need to replicate England’s risky ‘Bazball’ batting approach.

But they arguably veered too much in the opposite direction during an attritional morning session, scoring just 54 runs in 26 overs for the loss of Labuschagne, who edged express fast bowler Mark Wood to Root in the slips, who took a brilliant one-handed catch.

But Broad, whose 167-Test career has been notable for dramatic wicket-taking bursts, soon reduced them to 127-4.

He had Khawaja, the leading run-scorer in the series, lbw for 47 with a full-length delivery.

Broad, who made his name in Ashes cricket with a return of 5-37 at The Oval in 2009, became the first Englishman to take 150 Test wickets against Australia.

That rose to 151 wickets when Travis Head was caught behind off an excellent delivery that nipped away off the seam.

James Anderson, Test cricket’s most successful pace bowler, then took just his fifth wicket of the series when Mitchell Marsh played on.

“It’s a very level game,” said Anderson. “Getting into the position we did, we’re a little disappointed they got past us. Pat and Murphy batted really well in the end.”

England were a bowler light on Friday as Moeen Ali remained off the field with the groin injury the off-spinner suffered while batting on Thursday.

But Root filled the gap when inducing an ugly swipe from Alex Carey that went straight to Stokes at short cover.

Australia were 185-7 when Mitchell Starc holed out to backward square leg off Wood.

Smith had made 43 when, going for a needless second run, it appeared he had been beaten by a throw from substitute fielder George Ealham to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

But third umpire Niton Menon, after several minutes’ study, ruled in the batsman’s favor.

England took the new ball but Smith completed a 98-ball fifty when he drove Broad for a fine boundary.

It looked as if the former Australia captain, whose four previous Tests at The Oval had yielded three hundreds, might go on to three figures again until he carelessly skied a catch off Chris Woakes to Bairstow.

Murphy, however, pulled Wood for three fine sixes, with the left-handed batsman also square-driving Woakes for a stylish four.

Woakes eventually had the 22-year-old, in only his 14th first-class match, lbw but the damage had been done.

 

Related

Steve Smith leads Australia revival in fifth Ashes Test
Cricket
Steve Smith leads Australia revival in fifth Ashes Test
Kohli hits landmark ton but West Indies fight back
Cricket
Kohli hits landmark ton but West Indies fight back

Ashes washout once again raises question of rain’s impact on cricket

Ashes washout once again raises question of rain’s impact on cricket
Updated 27 July 2023

Ashes washout once again raises question of rain’s impact on cricket

Ashes washout once again raises question of rain’s impact on cricket
  • Retractable roofs remain an economic burden while indoor arenas may change playing conditions to an unacceptable extent
Updated 27 July 2023
Jon Pike

In English folklore, there is a myth attributed to Saint Swithun, who died in 863 AD. In the last 10 years of his life, he was Bishop of Winchester, and requested that he should be buried outside the north wall of his cathedral “where the sweet rain of heaven may fall upon my grave.”

A century later, church reformers made him patron of the cathedral. On July 15, 971, his remains were moved and an indoor shrine built to him. Records suggest that a heavy shower occurred on that day.

Another source records that a great storm took place on that day in 1315. Either way, a myth was born. If rain falls on July 15, St Swithun’s day, it is expected to fall on the following 40 days and nights, although how widespread is unspecified. There is no statistical significance to the claim and much evidence to dispel it.

However, those who support the English men’s cricket team might feel that the myth has resonance. In parts of England there was rain late in the day on July 15, 2023 and on subsequent days. The fourth Ashes Test began on July 17 in Manchester. There, rain stayed away for the first three days. On the fourth day, it arrived to curtail play, with England in a dominant position. The final day was abandoned because of rain, the match declared a draw. Victory for England would have placed the series at 2-2, with a fifth and deciding match scheduled for the Oval, London, starting on July 27. An exhilarating climax to the series was denied. Disappointingly, more rain is forecast for the Oval.

So, once again, talk has turned to measures which could be enacted to counter the pernicious influence of rain on cricket. A previous column (Nov. 4, 2022) discussed the economics and feasibility of retractable roofs. Existing stadia do not lend themselves to the installation of a roof because of uneven historic designs. Newly built stadiums, unless multi-purpose, do not provide economic returns on investment. In addition, switching to indoor play may change the playing conditions to an unacceptable extent.

Men’s test matches are of five days duration. Each day’s play has six scheduled hours of play, divided into three sessions of two hours. The International Cricket Council’s Standard Test-Match Playing Conditions specify a minimum of 15 overs should be bowled in an hour, 90 overs per day. In theory, this provides for 450 overs per test match, subject to allowable breaks, such as decision reviews.

In practice, teams have not been achieving this minimum on a consistent basis, even though the day’s last session may be extended by 30 minutes after the scheduled cessation time. This failure is much to the displeasure of spectators, especially if the conditions and light are good enough for play. On several occasions in tests this summer play has ended in bright sunshine. Another source of irritation to spectators is that, if any of the minimum target number of overs have not been bowled by the day’s scheduled completion time, those overs are lost to the game.

The average number of overs bowled by the fielding side in an hour of play is calculated and used as a basis for deciding if penalties for slow over rates need to be levied. The penalties are a combination of deductions from match fees and points deductions from the World Test Championship table. In a move guaranteed to displease spectators, the ICC’s Cricket Committee announced last month that reductions were to be made to the amount that players can be penalized. Surprisingly, the ICC is worried that players may be deterred from playing test cricket if they face large fines. As surprising was the implementation of the change midway through the Ashes series, in which both teams attracted heavy penalties. The paying public ought not to be impressed. The players contend that, since they are providing great entertainment, no one should begrudge them slower over rates.

It is reasonable to assume that the public would prefer to receive value for money. One potential way of achieving this would be to have a reserve day. WTC finals in 2021 and 2023 had one allocated, proving decisive in 2021. It is reasonable to assume that many cricket followers would regard the Ashes as equally deserving of this facility. A factor mitigating against this may be a judgement that a minimum gap of three days should exist between tests in a series. Looking back to 2004, England’s then captain felt that a two-day gap was hard on the bowlers, limiting their recovery time. However, if a reserve day was activated, the bowlers would have had time off from playing during weather delays.

Another, more recent, England captain suggested that not enough was being made of the hours of daylight in England. Play usually starts at 11 a.m. and closes at 6 or 6:30 p.m. subject to weather impact. He wondered whether play could start earlier and finish later. Others have asked why the 40-minute lunch and 20-minute tea must be rigidly adhered to, especially when they coincide with drier conditions, as happened on the fifth day at Manchester. Over the first three days of that match, 26 of the available overs were not bowled, equivalent to one session. In the last 40 years, one in eight tests in England has lost the equivalent of a day’s play.

The rescheduled test between England and India in 2022 did start at 10:30 a.m. to fit television schedules and audiences in India. Perhaps this is where the lack of flexibility arises — television schedules and the attendant revenues. At Manchester, a clear message emerged. Those responsible for organizing, promoting and broadcasting cricket should be less rigid. They must adopt ways and behaviours which seek to ensure that at every stage, within the boundaries of safety, every opportunity is found to ensure that cricket is staged. Setting aside St Swithin, English summers are unpredictable. It is not wise to hide behind this reality.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column

Related

Why separating cricket, politics remains fanciful notion
Cricket
Why separating cricket, politics remains fanciful notion
Stokes hopes England cricket fever endures despite northern snub
Cricket
Stokes hopes England cricket fever endures despite northern snub

Kohli hits landmark ton but West Indies fight back

Kohli hits landmark ton but West Indies fight back
Updated 22 July 2023
AFP

Kohli hits landmark ton but West Indies fight back

Kohli hits landmark ton but West Indies fight back
  • Kohli reached three figures within minutes of the start of the day from his overnight score of 88
Updated 22 July 2023
AFP

PORT OF SPAIN , Trinidad and Tobago: Virat Kohli’s 29th Test century highlighted a solid batting effort by India in getting to 438 batting first against the West Indies on the second day of the second and final Test at in Trinidad on Friday.
In response, on a Queen’s Park Oval pitch offering little assistance for the bowlers, the home side were well placed at 86 for one in reply at the close. A repeat of the swift demolition West Indies suffered in the first Test in Dominica a week earlier seemed unlikely.
With a sense of occasion befitting someone of his vast experience and considerable success, Kohli reached three figures within minutes of the start of the day from his overnight score of 88.
A square-driven boundary off fast bowler Shannon Gabriel took Kohli to the landmark in his 500th international match and his determined demeanour throughout the innings suggested a monumental effort was in the making by the 34-year-old.
He was undone by an error of judgment when he was run out for 121. Alzarri Joseph’s direct hit at the non-striker’s end from square-leg found Kohli just short of his ground as he scampered a single.
Kohli’s innings spanned four-and-a-half hours. He faced 206 deliveries, stroking 11 fours. He dominated an important 159-run fifth-wicket partnership with Ravindra Jadeja which restored India’s ascendancy after a mid-afternoon wobble on the first day when they slipped to 182 for four.
“This was an opportunity for me to stand up for the team and these are the sorts of occasions where I switch on completely,” said the former captain on his first Test hundred outside of India for more than four years.
“The stats and milestones and all of that are for others to talk about,” he emphasised. “If I do it in a situation where the team needs me that is more special because in 15-20 years’ time the milestones won’t matter but what will remain is the impact you left on the field and how you were able to help your team.”
Jadeja’s was the other wicket to fall in the morning session for a composed 61. He was adjudged caught behind off Kemar Roach, television umpire Michael Gough overturning the “not out” verdict by on-field official Marais Erasmus.
Ravichandran Ashwin held the rest of the innings together before being last out to Roach for a 78-ball knock of 56. Roach and left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican led the bowling effort with three wickets each.
Destroyer of the West Indies at Windsor Park Stadium, Ashwin, like all the Indian bowlers, found the placid pitch much less responsive.
It was only a poor shot by Tagenarine Chanderpaul in the final session which brought about his demise to Jadeja, leaving captain Kraigg Brathwaite and debutant Kirk McKenzie to carry the home side into the third day.
 

Topics: India Virat Kohli

Crawley glad to repay England faith with stunning Ashes century

Crawley glad to repay England faith with stunning Ashes century
Updated 21 July 2023
AFP

Crawley glad to repay England faith with stunning Ashes century

Crawley glad to repay England faith with stunning Ashes century
  • The opener’s electrifying 189 took England to 384-4 at stumps on Thursday’s second day, 67 runs ahead of Australia’s first innings 317
  • Crawley is just one of three ever-presents in the ‘Bazball’ era alongside the skipper and star batsman Joe Root
Updated 21 July 2023
AFP

MANCHESTER: Zak Crawley admitted he would have been dropped by any other England setup after on Thursday rewarding the backing of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum with a superb hundred in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford.

The opener’s electrifying 189 took England to 384-4 at stumps on Thursday’s second day, 67 runs ahead of Australia’s first innings 317, in a match England must win if they are to stand a chance of regaining the Ashes at 2-1 down with two to play.

Crawley’s prolonged run of low scores had led many to question his place in England’s XI ahead of their five-match encounter with Ashes-holders Australia, the reigning world Test champions.

But Stokes and McCullum’s faith in the dashing shotmaker never faltered. Crawley is just one of three ever-presents in the ‘Bazball’ era alongside the skipper and star batsman Joe Root.

Crawley vindicated that support Thursday with a superb maiden Ashes century, scoring at better than a run-a-ball while facing 182 deliveries, including 21 fours and three sixes.

“It’s fair to say that under any other coach or captain I probably wouldn’t be playing this series,” Crawley told reporters after stumps. “So, to be backed by them gives me a lot of confidence.”

The 25-year-old Kent right-hander is now the leading run-scorer, for either team, in this series, with 385 runs at an impressive average of 55.

“They’ve always said not to worry about being consistent, just to go out and try to win games for England. I was just trying to play my natural game,” he said

Crawley, who shared a stand of 206 in just 186 balls with Root (84) had several lucky breaks when playing and missing.

But the fourth century of his 38-Test career was also studded with classic drives.

“I’m a big believer in luck, to be honest,” he said.

“If I get a bit of luck I just go ‘that’s my bit of luck for the day’. I don’t feel like I’ve got away with one.

Crawley did, however, confess to self-doubt after four scores between 33 and 61 in the first three Tests of this series.

“I was thinking too much about the score rather than being immersed in the moment,” he said.

“Baz (McCullum) talks about being present. I was a lot more present here and I think that helped me get a big score rather than worrying about getting a big score before getting there.”

Australia captain Pat Cummins appeared rattled on Thursday, not least during an extraordinary session between lunch and tea where England plundered 178 runs in 25 overs.

The fast bowler went wicketless in an expensive return of 0-93 in 16 overs, while also dropping catches and moving fielders to where the ball had just gone.

A bad day for Australia, bidding for a first Ashes series win in England since 2001, was made worse when fast bowler Mitchell Starc went off late on after landing heavily on his left shoulder while making a diving stop.

He is, however, expected to resume Friday.

Meanwhile, Australia assistant coach Daniel Vettori said of England’s run-spree: “This was that perfect storm of them coming hard at us and us not being able to come back and get some with wicket-taking options.”

Topics: Zak Crawley Ben Stokes Brendon McCullum Ashes Test Old Trafford

Related

England keep Ashes hopes alive with thrilling third Test win
Sport
England keep Ashes hopes alive with thrilling third Test win
Joe Root’s calls at 1st Ashes Test reminder cricket captaincy is double-edged sword
Sport
Joe Root’s calls at 1st Ashes Test reminder cricket captaincy is double-edged sword

follow us

Latest updates

Lebanon awaits answers three years after Beirut mega-explosion
Lebanon awaits answers three years after Beirut mega-explosion
Russian drones attack Odesa region port facilities, Ukraine capital
Russian drones attack Odesa region port facilities, Ukraine capital
Track, BMX, road, mountain biking all in the mix at cycling’s world championships
Track, BMX, road, mountain biking all in the mix at cycling’s world championships
Dose of ‘Double Swaby’ has Jamaica on cusp of Women’s World Cup history against Brazil
Dose of ‘Double Swaby’ has Jamaica on cusp of Women’s World Cup history against Brazil
How Niger’s military coup threatens efforts to root out extremist groups from Africa’s Sahel
How Niger’s military coup threatens efforts to root out extremist groups from Africa’s Sahel

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.