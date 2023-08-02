You are here

Liverpool's Champions League quartet launch new adventure in Saudi Pro League

Liverpool’s Champions League quartet launch new adventure in Saudi Pro League
Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp (C) holds the European Champion Clubs' Cup trophy during an open-top bus parade around Liverpool in 2019. (File/AFP)
John Duerden

Liverpool’s Champions League quartet launch new adventure in Saudi Pro League

Liverpool’s Champions League quartet launch new adventure in Saudi Pro League
  • Sadio Mane has joined Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho as the latest member of Jurgen Klopp’s ultra-successful team to move to the Kingdom
John Duerden

In 2019, Liverpool were crowned kings of Europe after a thrilling run in the Champions League, culminating in that unforgettable 4-0 win over Barcelona and the 2-0 victory over Tottenham in the final.

The season after, the Reds walked away with the English Premier League, their first domestic championship in three decades. Then there was the FA Cup and League Cup wins in 2021-2022, as Liverpool fell agonizingly short of what would have been a historic quadruple.

Throw in the 2020 FIFA Club World Cup triumph and the Liverpool team built by Jurgen Klopp literally won everything there was to win.

The players who were part of that golden period have become legends at Anfield.

Inevitably, such teams break up over time but few would have expected that by the summer of 2023, over a third of Klopp’s classic starting lineup are now preparing to start their first season in Saudi Arabia.

The first to come was the out-of-contract Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian has signed for Al-Ahli. Then there was Jordan Henderson answering the call from Ettifaq’s new head coach Steven Gerrard and soon there was another midfielder in Fabinho joining champions Al-Ittihad. The most recent arrival is Sadio Mane who has left Bayern Munich for Al-Nassr.

While there have been signings from Chelsea in recent weeks with Kalidou Koulibaly, N’Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy coming south, the former Red quartet were hugely influential players in their time at Anfield and crucial for Klopp’s revolution.

Firmino was one of the front three who, along with Mohamed Salah and Mane, took Liverpool to a new level. The Brazilian made and scored goals and also made things happen. He is also the kind of professional that Klopp loves to surround himself with, a star player who puts the team first and the 31-year-old should be a standout in Jeddah too.

Perhaps the most surprising move was Henderson’s. Firmino had become a free agent and all knew that he would be seeking pastures new, but the English midfielder was the team’s captain as they were about to start pre-season preparations and there was no hint whatsoever that the 33-year-old was about to leave. It is not only his skills, but also vast experience and leadership qualities, that Ettifaq and Gerrard will benefit from and what Liverpool will miss.

These have been done and dusted for a while but there has been activity this week. On Monday, Fabinho was there, holding up that famous Ittihad shirt. It could be argued that when the Brazilian arrived at Liverpool in May 2018, he signaled the start of a golden era for the club. He was imperious in that 4-0 semifinal second-leg win against Barcelona four years ago as Liverpool closed in on a first continental title since 2005.

Interestingly, 2005 was the last time that Al-Ittihad became champions of Asia, and now they have the Brazilian midfielder in their ranks that wait may be over. Fabinho has been operating at the top of the world game for years and now he joins a team that is already looking very strong indeed.

The champions had already added Karim Benzema, Kante and Jota to their ranks since winning the Saudi league in May and now coach Nuno Santo has added Fabinho to a squad bursting with talent. If the midfielder can make the same kind of memories in Jeddah as he did in Liverpool — also a port city — then fans of the Tigers are in for a treat.

In 2019, Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders paid tribute to the star.

“Inside the ‘organized chaos’ that we want, that we like, he is like a lighthouse. He controls it and, for me, you can still have the style of the gaffer and how we want to identify ourselves.”

It was also noted that Klopp nicknamed Fabinho “Dyson” for his clean-up capabilities but there is much more to his game than that as fans in Saudi Arabia will surely find out.

The signing of Mane from Bayern, however, could just be the biggest of the lot.

He was part of that all-conquering attack with Firmino. He is simply a megastar in his homeland of Senegal, led the team to the Africa Cup of Nations title last year and was also a major figure as they qualified for the World Cup, though injury meant that he missed the tournament.

It also meant that his only season at Bayern Munich — he joined the German giants last summer — was not what it could have been. Pre-injury, Mane was excellent, though upon returning after the tournament, struggled to match that early season form.

Class is permanent, however, and that is what Al-Nassr fans will hope to see from Mane as he joins Cristiano Ronaldo, Anderson Talisca, Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic and Alex Telles in Riyadh.

It is enough to get fans from all over the world watching, but it could well be that Klopp and the millions of Liverpool fans are touched by nostalgia more than most.

Topics: Liverpool champions league Saudi Pro League

Top fighters to kick off IMMAF Youth World Championship in Abu Dhabi

Top fighters to kick off IMMAF Youth World Championship in Abu Dhabi
Top fighters to kick off IMMAF Youth World Championship in Abu Dhabi

Top fighters to kick off IMMAF Youth World Championship in Abu Dhabi
  • The 4-day tournament starts at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City on Wednesday
ABU DHABI: The Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City has been transformed into a festive environment today as it hosts the fourth edition of the IMMAF Youth World Championships.

The mixed martial arts competition is being held under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council. It will see athletes aged 12 to 13 take to the octagon on the opening day.

“Mubadala Arena is fully prepared to host the prestigious IMMAF Youth World Championships. The participating athletes are undergoing final training, honing their skills for the ultimate showdown,” said Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al-Dhaheri, board member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and chairman of the federation’s Mixed Martial Arts Committee.

“As the event is being hosted by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation for the second consecutive year, we have spared no effort in creating a distinctive and welcoming atmosphere for all participating athletes and delegations, showcasing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for international sporting events,” Al-Dhaheri added.

Al-Dhaheri also expressed his confidence in the UAE national team. “We have full faith in our national team to perform exceptionally well and win medals,” he said.

“Our athletes have been preparing diligently for the championship in the past few months and are determined to give their best performance. They are well aware of the responsibility placed on their shoulders and are committed to raising the UAE flag high.”

Abdulla Al-Darmaki, a UAE national team member participating in the 44-kg division, said: “In the past few months, we have been preparing diligently to take part in this championship. During the course of the training, we have focused on enhancing both our mental and physical strength, prioritizing areas where we needed to improve.

“My fellow national team members and I are fully determined and ready to shine. I carry the pride of our nation, with my sole aim being to bring home a glorious medal. The preparations are over, and now it’s time to showcase our mettle to the world and raise the UAE flag high.”

The four-day championship, running until Aug. 5, will see a record-breaking 636 athletes from 45 countries participating, ensuring a showcase of world-class MMA.

Christian Alvarez is a coach with the US national team, and he has been taking his team to the IMMAF Youth World Championships for the last three years.

“It’s been an awesome experience to accompany the team to the World Championships,” he said. “We have been doing everything needed to get ready for the championship, training four hours every single day. Last year, we ended up in the second position, and this year I am sure we can finish first. The competition is getting better, everybody is learning, and all other countries are moving up. We have 40 athletes participating, and I hope we can do well and finish on top.”

Meanwhile Bridget Costner, a US athlete fighting in the competition, said: “Last year, I was here in Abu Dhabi taking part in the MMA Youth World Championship, and I won third place, which was great, but this time I want to do even better and win first place. I am really looking forward to that.”

Andrii Vykliuk, a Ukrainian athlete, wants to win a gold medal. “I am participating in the IMMAF Youth World Championships for the first time, and I am so excited to be here. I am really impressed by the hospitality.”

“It’s so good to see so many MMA athletes from around the world, and it’s really helpful to interact with them and learn so many things. I have won the medal at the Ukrainian national championship earlier, and I hope I can repeat my medal-winning performance and win a medal here,” he added.

Topics: IMMAF Youth World Championship

Track, BMX, road, mountain biking all in the mix at cycling's world championships

Track, BMX, road, mountain biking all in the mix at cycling’s world championships
Track, BMX, road, mountain biking all in the mix at cycling’s world championships

Track, BMX, road, mountain biking all in the mix at cycling’s world championships
  • Remco Evenepoel: It’s super-good for the head and for the motivation to start the second part of the season and to go to Glasgow next week
  • Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard is absent having chosen to race the Vuelta a Espana in late August
GLASGOW: Remco Evenepoel is among the stars assembling for the world cycling championships in Scotland with 13 disciplines including road races, BMX, mountain biking and track racing on the menu from Thursday.

Over 200 of the eye-catching rainbow jerseys will be handed out over the 11 days of action to the various world champions.

The men’s world road race champion Evenepoel arrives in good shape after landing his third San Sebastian classic.

“It’s super-good for the head and for the motivation to start the second part of the season and to go to Glasgow next week,” he said after Saturday’s win.

The 23-year-old Belgian is unlikely to have to contend with swooping parrots in Scotland as he did at the 2022 championships in Wollongong. He forms part of a powerful Belgian team aided by Wout Van Aert.

Van Aert was last in action as ‘sherpa’ to Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard but left the race in the final week to attend the birth of his second child.

The epic 271km course from Edinburgh to Glasgow will weed out any bluffers and Evenepoel’s endurance will lend him an edge.

Another to consider is Mathieu van der Poel, who is targeting the men’s road race before switching to cyclo-cross.

Vingegaard himself is absent having chosen to race the Vuelta a Espana in late August, but Denmark can call upon 2019 champion Mads Pedersen, who won in a deluge in Yorkshire.

France’s Julian Alaphilippe, who won the 2020 and 2021 titles, is also there but somewhat struggling for form since a bad fall a year ago.

The elite women’s road race takes top billing on the closing day on Sunday week with 40-year-old Annemiek van Vleuten ending her career in the 154km race from the banks of Loch Lomond into downtown Glasgow.

Standing in her way are a new generation of cyclists including Lotte Kopecky, Marianne Voss and Demi Vollering, who succeeded Van Vleuten as winner of the women’s Tour de France in Pau last Sunday — this trio are all capable of their own tilt at the title in the fast-growing women’s sport.

The two elite time trials both run to Stirling and culminate with a sharp climb to the city’s landmark castle.

There are also events for the juniors and the under-23s for the men and women plus a mixed team time trial.

Three women and three men race a 20.15km road circuit in turn with the men first down the ramp in central Glasgow.

Ben Nevis, the highest peak in the British Isles, provides the backdrop for the mountain biking while the BMX events all take place in Glasgow.

The Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome stages the track racing with British riders bent on garnering 2024 Paris Olympic Games spots by doing well here.

The velodrome will be one of the hubs of the entire carnival — built for the 2014 Commonwealth Games it is doted with a 250m Siberian timber track and is named after 11-time world champion Hoy, the greatest Scottish cyclist of all time.

Topics: Remco Evenepoel Scotland BMX cycling

Dose of 'Double Swaby' has Jamaica on cusp of Women's World Cup history against Brazil

Dose of ‘Double Swaby’ has Jamaica on cusp of Women’s World Cup history against Brazil
Dose of ‘Double Swaby’ has Jamaica on cusp of Women’s World Cup history against Brazil

Dose of ‘Double Swaby’ has Jamaica on cusp of Women’s World Cup history against Brazil
  • On Wednesday night, Allyson and Chantelle Swaby and the rest of the Reggae Girlz were playing No. 8 Brazil in Melbourne for a chance to make more Jamaican soccer history
  • Jamaica’s defense against Brazil was likely to rely once more on the Swaby sisters, a pair of defenders coach Lorne Donaldson likes to call “Double Swaby.”
SYDNEY: Lennox Swaby couldn’t see who put the ball in the net to give Jamaica their first Women’s World Cup win, 1-0 over Panama. After the video board showed the replay, the fans surrounding him in the Perth stadium stands began to cheer and congratulate him.

One of his daughters — and yes, he had two on the field — had scored the goal.

“There’s hardly words to explain,” said Swaby, reached by phone Wednesday morning. “It’s just so real.”

On Wednesday night, Allyson and Chantelle Swaby and the rest of the Reggae Girlz were playing No. 8 Brazil in Melbourne for a chance to make more Jamaican soccer history.

A win would advance 43rd-ranked Jamaica past the group stage for the first time. Jamaica’s defense against Brazil was likely to rely once more on the Swaby sisters, a pair of defenders coach Lorne Donaldson likes to call “Double Swaby.”

Jamaica played No. 5 France to a 0-0 draw in their opener and both teams had four points heading to the last of the Group F games. Wedged between two top 10 teams, Jamaica needed a win or draw against Brazil to reach the knockout round.

“I think they’re gonna surprise the world,” said Lennox Swaby, a Jamaican who married an American and raised his family in Hartford, Connecticut

His daughters, called the “Swaby Babies” while growing up, have been playing side by side on Jamaica’s back line. They also played together on Jamaica’s 2019 Women’s World Cup team, which was the Reggae Girlz’ first time in the tournament.

“They are interchangeable, so I think it’s a fantastic thing for us,” Donaldson said.

Chantelle, 24, said after Jamaica’s opening draw against France in Sydney that she “never really ever thought in a million years” that she’d play alongside her older sister on the World Cup stage.

Against France, the Swaby defense was in full effect. The sisters helped to hold Les Bleues scoreless, despite France’s 14 shots on goal and 12 corner kicks.

“This started off in the backyard,” their father said of their sibling partnership. “They’re always together. I think that also plays a part in the way they’re playing for the country right now.”

When Jamaica captain Khadija Shaw received her second yellow card in the 92nd minute against France, Allyson, 26, took a turn with the captain’s band on her arm, serving in place of Shaw for Jamaica’s following match against Panama.

Selecting Allyson as the interim captain proved to be the right choice for Donaldson. In the 56th minute, midfielder Trudi Cardi sent a corner into the box from the left side, finding Allyson, who finished with a header.

She reacted with a leaping fist pump as she ran toward Jamaica’s bench.

“We all felt it,” said Scott Ferguson, the sisters’ soccer coach at William H. Hall High School in West Hartford. “To see Allyson express it when she is such a focused player, that was just wonderful.”

The Paris-Saint Germain defender earned the first goal of her international and World Cup career to deliver Jamaica’s first-ever Women’s World Cup win.

Allyson first met Ferguson in 2010, when she tried out for the high school girls soccer team. Chantelle followed her older sister’s path, trying out for the team as a freshman when Allyson was a junior.

Ferguson put both Swaby sisters in the starting lineup as high school freshmen. They started out as defenders but shared time as forward to generate offense for the team.

“I still remember the first time that she played a ball,” Ferguson said of Chantelle’s first game. “Crossfield, and it was just this beautiful kind of laser delivered ball right to the feet of someone about 40 yards away.”

The sisters’ journey parted in college. Allyson played at Boston College while Chantelle was at Rutgers. In 2019, their paths converged again, when they each earned a call-up to the Women’s World Cup squad.

“Words can’t explain,” their dad said. “It was exciting to see the list.”

Four years later, the two are making history, side by side.

“It’s been great for the last four years, just having them and just watching them grow as sisters,” Donaldson said.

Topics: Women’s World Cup Jamaica Panama

India inflict 200-run defeat on West Indies to win ODI series 2-1

India inflict 200-run defeat on West Indies to win ODI series 2-1
India inflict 200-run defeat on West Indies to win ODI series 2-1

India inflict 200-run defeat on West Indies to win ODI series 2-1
  • The game was effectively over at 75-7 when No. 3 Alick Athanaze (32) was bowled by Kuldeep Yadav (2-25)
  • West Indies and India are also scheduled to play a five-match T20 series, starting at Tarouba on Thursday
TAROUBA, Trinidad: West Indies lost their first three wickets with only 17 on the scoreboard and never recovered as India won the final one-day international by the huge margin of 200 runs to clinch the three-match series 2-1 on Tuesday.

Put in to bat, India reached 351-5 with captain Hardik Pandya smashing 18 in the last over for a 52-ball 70 not out. West Indies were all out in reply for 151 in 35.3 overs. Shardul Thakur took 4-37 while Mukesh Kumar’s 3-30 included West Indies openers Brandon King (0) and Kyle Mayers (4).

The hosts were chasing their first ODI series win against India since 2006 but faced a tough challenge after Ishan Kishan (77) and Shubman Gill (85) gave India a great start, scoring 143 in 19.4 overs.

Hardik, whose final over was against Romario Shepherd, hit five sixes and four fours.

Sanju Samson (51) and Hardik added more quick runs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in India’s highest ODI total against West Indies in West Indies.

In reply, West Indies were 1-1, 7-2 and then 17-3 with the wicket of captain Shai Hope (5). The game was effectively over at 75-7 when No. 3 Alick Athanaze (32) was bowled by Kuldeep Yadav (2-25). Late resistance came from Alzarri Joseph (26) and Gudakesh Motie (39 not out) who put on 55 runs for the ninth wicket.

West Indies were unchanged from their series-leveling six-wicket victory in the second ODI.

India, who will host the Cricket World Cup from October, were again under-strength as they rested Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli once more. India made two changes — bringing in Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored 8 at No. 3, and Jaydev Unadkat for Axar Patel and Umran Malik. Unadkat was playing his first ODI game for 10 years and took 1-16 in five overs.

India had a five-wicket win in the first ODI.

India won the preceding two-Test series 1-0.

West Indies and India are also scheduled to play a five-match T20 series, starting at Tarouba on Thursday. The fourth and fifth Twenty20 games will be at Lauderhill, Florida, on Aug. 12-13.

Topics: ODI cricket West Indies vs India Cricket

Al-Ittihad coach wants Saudi nationality for Brazilian star Romarinho

Al-Ittihad coach wants Saudi nationality for Brazilian star Romarinho
Al-Ittihad coach wants Saudi nationality for Brazilian star Romarinho

Al-Ittihad coach wants Saudi nationality for Brazilian star Romarinho
  • Nuno Espirito Santo: We are studying the possibility of Romarinho obtaining Saudi nationality, to be a local player
  • Santo’s request was made public during the pre-match press conference in Taif on Tuesday ahead of Al-Ittihad’s match against the Police Sports Club from Iraq tomorrow night
JEDDAH: Al-Ittihad’s coach Nuno Espirito Santo has urged the authorities to allow his club’s Brazilian striker Romario Ricardo da Silva — commonly known as Romarinho — Saudi citizenship so that he can play international football for the Kingdom after spending five years in the country.

His request was made public during Santo’s pre-match press conference in Taif on Tuesday ahead of Al-Ittihad’s match against the Police Sports Club from Iraq tomorrow night.

He said: “We are studying the possibility of Romarinho obtaining Saudi nationality, to be a local player. He has spent a long time in Saudi Arabia and I hope he will obtain a Saudi passport. We are trying to move forward in this regard, and the matter will also benefit the Saudi national team itself.

“There are teams that follow this approach in Europe, and Qatar as well. We will see first if the regulations allow this matter, and I hope that we will succeed in keeping all foreign players.”

Speaking about tomorrow’s match, Santo added: “It will be a difficult match against a strong and organized defensive opponent.

“The Iraqi team has competent players in the back line, and they are good on the counterattack.

“We have observed the opponent and analyzed them well. We will compete strongly to continue developing as a team.”

Fabinho moved from Liverpool to Al-Ittihad on a three-year deal this week, and Santo said: “Fabinho has become an official player for us, but he will not be able to participate in this tournament.

“He will be with us in training normally to start integrating with the group, to get to know the rhythm of work here, and to get to know his new teammates before the start of the new season. I think we have a great player.”

Regarding the availability of previously injured N’Golo Kante, Santo added: “(He) is currently in a better condition, and we will try to assess his condition in training today, to look at the possibility of him participating in the match.

“We will also meet the medical staff to find out his position regarding the Police meeting specifically, but it is almost certain that he will be available for the quarter-finals.”

Topics: Al-ittihad Romario Ricardo da Silva Nuno Espírito Santo Police Sports Club

