Lindsay Lohan shares co-star Jamie Lee Curtis’ gift for her son

Gigi Hadid says sister Bella finished ‘long’ medical treatment
Supermodel suffers from Lyme disease since 2012
Symptoms include fever, chills, headache, fatigue
Updated 02 August 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: American-Dutch-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid took to Instagram this week to give insights to her fans about her sister Bella Hadid’s Lyme disease, contracted through a tick bite.
Gigi last week shared a picture of her and supermodel Bella on her Instagram Stories and wrote: “Can’t wait for the comebackkkk.” On Wednesday, Gigi reshared her Story and wrote: “Just want to touch on this post from last week.”
“Bella just finished a long and intense treatment from Lyme disease. (Didn’t want some to take my post as a promise she’ll be back for shows this next season …) I’m so proud of her and excited for her comeback whenever she feels ready,” Gigi posted.
Lyme disease is transmitted to humans through infected ticks, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms can include fever, chills, headache, fatigue, joint aches and a “bull’s-eye” rash that occurs in 70 to 80 percent of infections.
Most people who are treated with antibiotics early, recover completely, according to the CDC, though the infection can become severe or prolonged in some cases.
Bella, 26, has always been vocal about her illness on her social media and in speeches. She was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012 with brother Anwar, 24, and their mother, Yolanda, 59.
In 2016, Bella opened up to People magazine about dealing with Lyme disease while being in the spotlight.“Life isn’t always what it looks like on the outside, and the hardest part of this journey is to be judged by the way you look instead of the way you feel,” she said at the time.
In 2020, she shared an infographic on her Instagram stories that shows the symptoms that patients of Lyme disease experience. “Every day I feel at least 10 of these attributes without fail ... since I was probably 14, but more aggressively when I turned 18,” she captioned the post.
“The truth, the invisible disease,” she added.
That same year, superstar Justin Bieber revealed he also suffers from the same illness in a YouTube documentary.
“It’s been a rough couple years, but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease,” the singer said.
The 10 designs will be exhibited in an exhibition conceived by acclaimed designer Herve Sauvage from Sept. 8 to 16 at Galerie MR21 in Paris.
Twenty creatives were originally shortlisted and the prototypes of their work were evaluated by a jury of recognized leaders from the design world.
Jury member, Cyril Zammit said in a statement: “The designers have captivated the jury with their innovative concepts, artistic excellence, and imaginative interpretations of AlUla’s rich cultural heritage. The quality and innovation have proven exceptional.
“There were more international entries than the first edition and I was pleased to discover a stronger voice from the Middle East with emerging new talents. All the finalists have managed to truly capture the essence of AlUla and transform it into tangible retail designs.”
The 10 works that made it to the final list are:
“Tawa” by Shaddah Studio (Saudi, based in Saudi Arabia)
“Naba Tea Tiffin” by Ikkis, Gunjan Gupta (Indian, based in India)
“AlUla Terrains: Dates Serving Set” by Teeb (Lebanese and Saudi, based in Saudi Arabia)
“Incense Heritage Collection” by Sarra Hafaiedh (Tunisian, based in Tunisia)
“Ohjea” by Thaqeb Studio (Saudi, based in Saudi Arabia)
“Oil Lantern” by Imane Mellah (French, based in Paris)
“Book Lithic” by Ahmed AlMannai, Rashed AlAraifi and Hamad AlMannai, and Abdulla Binhindi (Bahraini, based in Bahrain)
“Arabian Leopard Sculpture Set” by Abdulla Binhindi (Bahraini, based in Bahrain)
“Steps Clasp” by Sara Kanoo (Bahraini, based in Bahrain)
“Sand Garden” by Tajalla Studio (Saudi, based in Saudi Arabia)
Review: Netflix sci-fi comedy ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ is no carbon copy
Updated 01 August 2023
Matt Ross
LONDON: It is not uncommon to start watching a movie without a firm idea of what kind of film you are in for. It can actually be kind of fun, as your expectations are subverted over the course of a couple of hours. It is less common, however, to be just as confused by the time the credits roll. But so it is with “They Cloned Tyrone,” a sci-fi-thriller-mystery-comedy-Blaxploitation-satirical buddy movie with more surprises and about-turns than a murder mystery weekend.
Fontaine (John Boyega) is a drug dealer who seems to tick every cliched stereotype you can think of. When a visit to collect cash ends up with Fontaine dead in a hail of bullets, nobody is more surprised than him that he wakes up — unharmed — in bed the next morning.
Except, perhaps, Slick Charles (Jamie Foxx) and Yo-Yo (Teyonah Paris), who saw him gunned down the night before. With the trio seemingly the only ones aware of what happened, they go investigating, uncovering an elaborate government-led plot to (as the title suggests) clone members of the run-down, deprived community.
Debutant director Juel Taylor makes a number of excellent decisions — not least his trio of leading actors. Boyega, Foxx and Paris make the (frankly) bizarre storyline not only believable, but also engagingly entertaining.
In more masterstrokes, Taylor also opts to make a movie that is grainy, with a score that is claustrophobically otherworldly, and with no easy way to tell when or where the film is supposed to be set.
All in, it makes for a weirdly riveting experience that, as it marches toward its final act, feels thoroughly surreal. Sure, all that tonal meandering can be a little exhausting, and there are a couple of substantial plot holes that do not do the tenuous narrative a lot of favors. But this movie is fun — weird, wonderful fun.
Egyptian Montenegrin actress Tara Emad wows in new Cartier pictures
Updated 01 August 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: French luxury label Cartier this week shared on Instagram pictures of their ambassador, Egyptian Montenegrin model and actress ambassador Tara Emad, wearing statement earrings from the brand’s Clash de Cartier collection and a ring from Cartier Trinity.
“Friend of the maison Tara Emad dares to pair the spiked studs of the #ClashdeCartier with the fluid bands of the #CartierTrinity,” the label wrote, sharing a series of images of Emad.
In the pictures, Emad was also seen wearing three of Cartier’s signature bangles and a gold necklace to complete the look.
The runway featured Saudi actress and filmmaker Fatima Al-Banawi, Egyptian veteran star Yousra, Lebanese actress Razane Jammal, Tunisian actor Dhaffer L’Abidine, Egyptian Tunisian actress Hend Sabri, Emirati host Anas Bukhash, French Algerian filmmaker Farida Khelfa and Somali model Rawdah Mohamed.
Emad in April also starred in a campaign for Cartier alongside the brand’s stars Sabri, L’Abidine and Egyptian actor Ahmed Malek.
“I felt that this is where I belong, in front of the camera,” she said. “My mother noticed how much I loved being photographed and how much I loved posing in front of the camera … It was always the joke in the family that ‘Tara is always camera ready,’ no matter what or where.
“I was fascinated by the fact that I could do roles and live other people’s lives through characters. It’s incredibly daring. It’s beautifully demanding.”
Lebanese Paris-based designer’s Italy furniture display inspired by sea
Updated 01 August 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor
CAPRI: Inside the tranquil surroundings of the 14th-century monastery of Certosa di San Giacomo on the Italian island of Capri, Lebanese Paris-based interior designer Chahan Minassian recently presented a display of furniture.
His showcase was inspired by the shapes, materials, and experience of the Mediterranean which the Certosa, as it is often called, overlooks.
Minassian’s presentation – the first time his Paris-based Chahan Gallery had participated in the art and design fair Nomad Capri – was held in the former Carthusian monastery with its views of the Tyrrhenian Sea, part of the Mediterranean.
Titled “Cruise,” it showcased an arrangement of furniture and artwork colored with hues of turquoise, bronze, blues, and creams, evocative of Capri’s dreamy maritime landscapes.
The pieces on show, which married the realms of art and design through sculptural works, paintings, and furniture, included new works by Marie Khouri and Antoinette Faragallah, as well as a Canal Grande table in Murano glass designed by Minassian, reflective of Venetian styles, alongside Emilio Martinez’s abstract expressionist painting “Mother of Us” from 2014 to 2015.
Born in 1961 to an Armenian family in Lebanon and based in Paris since 1976, Minassian has become known for his sumptuous, artful, and harmonious interior designs which include the Hotel de Crillon in Paris.
He is also an antique dealer and runs Chahan Gallery on Rue de Lille in Paris and is dedicated to his lighting designs and furniture. For the Venice Biennale in 2019 he curated the Abbazia di San Gregorio in partnership with Colnaghi Gallery.
He is currently working on a range of projects that include a palazzo in Venice, townhouses in London, chalets in Kitzbuhel and Gstaad, a city house in Geneva, as well as prestigious apartments in New York, private jets, and various other retail spaces in Paris.
Minassian told Arab News: “I express myself through my interior design. Originally, I was an assembleur, which is what they used to call decorators in the 1930s who would bring to life the soul of the house. The place I design is what inspires me. Either we follow it architecturally or let the place inspire me how to design.”
His presentation in Capri serendipitously juxtaposed the cream-colored objects of Khouri, born in Egypt and raised in Lebanon, that resemble a shell, and the organic and textural totems of California-based Faragallah, represented by Minassian’s gallery, with his own creations.
On the terrace the works, colored in hues of light blue, turquoise, and cream, married the architecture of the monastery with the view of the sea below and its surrounding spurs of rocks shooting up from the water.
He paired the designs of Khouri and Faragallah with 1950s elements, featuring eloquent curved lines and colored with a touch of turquoise.
“I also like to give a new life to objects from the past. Green, teal, and turquoise shine through these works, and couple with their undulating lines to evoke the character of the sea,” he added.