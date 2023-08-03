REVIEW: Netflix sci-fi thriller ‘Paradise’ gets a little lost 

LONDON: A few years ago, there was a flurry of Netflix sci-fi movies that, while varying in their overall quality, all boasted some unique and intriguing concepts. “Io”, “I Am Mother,” “Tau” and “Extinction” might have all had their faults, but they were nothing if not original. The same can definitely be said for “Paradise” — a German dystopian thriller that follows a couple, Max and Elena, who live in a near-future Berlin in which people can ‘sell’ years of their lives to a rich, elite population willing to pay mega bucks to stay young.
When their apartment mysteriously burns down, the couple find themselves in inescapable debt, only to learn that Elena has put 40 years of her life down as collateral. After the debt is forcibly called in — and with Elena now aged into her sixties — Max comes up with a desperate plan to blackmail the CEO of the globe-spanning Aeon (which developed the transfer process) into returning her years.
It's actually a pretty gripping story idea, one that gives the opening act of “Paradise” a real sense of purposeful worldbuilding. There are some hints of intriguing social commentary too — society has split into those forced to sell their youth to the privileged elite desperate for more time to hold onto that luxury, while traditional ideas of age equating to experience are turned upside down.
Sadly, “Paradise” pays these ideas little more than lip service, instead opting to send Max and Elena on a gritty (and occasionally entertaining) chase across Europe in a bid to find some way to reverse the process. Kostja Ullmann as Max and Corinna Kirchhoff as the prematurely aged Elena are entertaining enough, and co-writer/director Boris Kunz displays a keen eye for bleak, dystopian universe creation, but “Paradise” too-quickly devolves into predictable sci-fi fare, bypassing the moral and social dilemmas at the heart of its own premise and opting instead for a run-of-the-mill, ambiguous ending that doesn’t answer enough of its own questions.
DUBAI: For decades, the iconic spiral rotunda of New York’s Guggenheim Museum, designed by famed US architect Frank Lloyd Wright, has been used for large installations, poignant performances by artists, and social demonstrations.
So when acclaimed Saudi artist Manal Al-Dowayan was approached by the museum’s Middle Eastern Circle team to stage her own work at the venue, she realized the weight of history that came with the offer.
“I wanted to present something that was significant, because I’m the first from the Gulf to show there,” Al-Dowayan tells Arab News.
On May 22, she put on a one-night-only participatory presentation — “From Shattered Ruins, New Life Shall Bloom” — that was attended by 750 people. Al-Dowayan placed a number of cylindrical fabric totems on the ground, on top of which were hundreds of delicate porcelain paper scrolls, akin to the outer shell of a hollow egg. As per the artist’s instructions, the scrolls would be crushed by attendees.
Al-Dowayan, whose artistic career began over two decades ago in Saudi Arabia, has often interacted with people from her community, reaching out to women and craftspeople to play a part in her work, including photography.
“I find participation is a very beautiful exchange between the artist and the community,” she says. “The distance between me and the community is so huge that only through this participation can we get close to each other.”
Her Guggenheim installation was inspired by an earlier work of hers from 2019, when she presented a solo show in Madrid called “Watch Before You Fall.” In it, she showcased totems that showed Arabic writing. One piece read, “I wonder, do you see me?” and another said, “I am here!” That show took place just two years after the Kingdom had started introducing important changes for women in Saudi society, allowing them freedoms that Al-Dowayan didn’t get to experience herself when growing up there.
“I’ve been traumatized by what has happened — living under so many years under this intense stress, being invisible — which (inspired) my whole practice: questioning the public sphere, and women having to exist in ‘the counter public.’ Women were hiding in the public space. I used this show to heal. I used totems, in which I put (images) of books that were written by religious men to instruct women on how to behave in the public space. Because public space, in their head, was for them and not for us,” she explained. “I remember telling my gallerist that my dream was to fill a full museum floor with the totems.”
Now, that dream has come true. In her New York show, according to a press release, the scrolls “illustrated narratives that have for generations upheld structures oppressing women and girls.” Instead of focusing solely on Arabic texts, Al-Dowayan looked through the museum’s archive, nearby newspaper stands, and Christian books, among other material about women, for inspiration.
“I started thinking about the feminist movements coming out of the United States that absolutely ‘othered’ our feminist movements in the East and South East,” she says. “We need to look at other feminist movements as collaborators. We will not rise as women without thinking that way.”
The artist printed some of the pages from her research on the scrolls, which the audience then demolished.
“The concept was to use your hands – it’s in your hands. You can really change things. I wanted to give power to the audience,” Al-Dowayan says.
She has kept the ‘confetti’ from the scrolls and says the pieces might be reincarnated in a future project.
Al-Dowayan admits she was nervous about the turnout before the show. “It’s exactly like throwing a big party in your house. I was very anxious about who would come — would anybody come? Does New York want to interact with my ideas, because sometimes Americans are very insular in their thinking and they might come to my performance and feel very offended,” she said.
She need not have worried. One aspect of the event, in particular, hit home for the artist.
“I was surprised by the number of Arab women that attended,” she says. “They came together in groups — sisters, best friends, and schoolmates. I was very moved by that.”
RIYADH: A movie workshop focused on improving production standards in the burgeoning Saudi film industry was recently held in Riyadh.
Organized by the Saudi Film Commission, enthusiasts and sector specialists attending the event, titled “Analyzing Film Trends in Saudi Arabia,” looked at the impact of movie analysis, criticism, and review on production.
The workshop was presented by Musab Alamari, a film producer, director, and screenwriter, who in the first session noted that criticism involved the study, interpretation, evaluation, and determination of the status of film in the history of cinema.
He said: “It usually provides an interpretation of the meaning of the film, analyzing its structure and style, and judging its value compared to other films.
“Film criticism is usually written by researchers or experts in film studies, since it needs to discuss the historical, social, or political context. It may be presented years after a film’s release and is usually published in scientific journals or specialized blogs for filmmakers and researchers.”
Alamari pointed out that reviews could be in the form of an article published in a newspaper or magazine or a video describing and evaluating the film. Usually written by journalists, reviews played an important role in informing audiences as to whether a movie was worth watching, he added.
Analysis, he said, was an integral part of any critique and was concerned with monitoring aspects of a film, such as discourse and messages, and artistic or visual observations.
It was usually written by movie production graduates and those working in filmmaking due to the need to understand technical details such as camera angles, lighting, production design, sound elements, fashion options, and editing.
He also highlighted the trends and genres of films by venue, including commercial cinemas, digital streaming platforms, festivals, and independent cinemas, speaking about each category, their types, and the criteria for success.
The workshop’s second session concentrated on narrative, realism, and fiction in Saudi film, the dominance of comedy, and the courage to take on new experiences.
Alamari presented a set of models and examples of flicks that embodied the themes of the session.
The workshop concluded with activities and impromptu exercises for the participants to discuss the course of Saudi films in the coming years.
The event was part of a series of periodic workshops staged by the commission to help improve standards in the film sector, and the skills of the people working in it, by discussing the most important topics affecting the industry.
The seminars also address sector challenges and how to overcome them and turn them into opportunities.
DUBAI: American-Dutch-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid took to Instagram this week to give insights to her fans about her sister Bella Hadid’s Lyme disease, contracted through a tick bite.
Gigi last week shared a picture of her and supermodel Bella on her Instagram Stories and wrote: “Can’t wait for the comebackkkk.” On Wednesday, Gigi reshared her Story and wrote: “Just want to touch on this post from last week.”
“Bella just finished a long and intense treatment from Lyme disease. (Didn’t want some to take my post as a promise she’ll be back for shows this next season …) I’m so proud of her and excited for her comeback whenever she feels ready,” Gigi posted.
Lyme disease is transmitted to humans through infected ticks, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms can include fever, chills, headache, fatigue, joint aches and a “bull’s-eye” rash that occurs in 70 to 80 percent of infections.
Most people who are treated with antibiotics early, recover completely, according to the CDC, though the infection can become severe or prolonged in some cases.
Bella, 26, has always been vocal about her illness on her social media and in speeches. She was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012 with brother Anwar, 24, and their mother, Yolanda, 59.
In 2016, Bella opened up to People magazine about dealing with Lyme disease while being in the spotlight.“Life isn’t always what it looks like on the outside, and the hardest part of this journey is to be judged by the way you look instead of the way you feel,” she said at the time.
In 2020, she shared an infographic on her Instagram stories that shows the symptoms that patients of Lyme disease experience. “Every day I feel at least 10 of these attributes without fail ... since I was probably 14, but more aggressively when I turned 18,” she captioned the post.
“The truth, the invisible disease,” she added.
That same year, superstar Justin Bieber revealed he also suffers from the same illness in a YouTube documentary.
“It’s been a rough couple years, but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease,” the singer said.
