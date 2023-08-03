You are here

Saudi filmmaker Malik Nejer discusses his movie 'Head to Head' and his ambitions for future work
Malik Nejer is the director of ‘Head to Head.’ (Supplied)
  'The limitations ignited my creativity,' says Malik Nejer
DUBAI: Few in the Saudi entertainment industry know the view from the top quite as well as visionary filmmaker Malik Nejer. His beloved animated series “Masameer County” is more popular than ever, more than a decade removed from its humble YouTube beginnings, having conquered both the local box office and global streaming. But what do you do once you’ve reached the peak? For Nejer, the answer was simple: find another.  

With the new Netflix film “Head to Head,” Nejer has ventured into uncharted territory for him, directing his first live-action project from a script by his long-time collaborator and Myrcott Animation Studio co-founder Abdulaziz Almuzaini. While the bold aesthetics and madcap sensibility will feel familiar to his legion of fans, the move out of the animated world was a difficult test for the 38-year-old storyteller, and one that will forever change his approach. 




Nejer (center) on the set of ‘Head to Head.’ (Supplied)

“It actually gave me huge respect for my colleagues who are doing live-action (films), because the logistics of this thing are a nightmare. In animation, it’s only a question of time and money. But with live-action, you can’t just throw money at something and expect it to get better. There’s so much that can go wrong,” Nejer tells Arab News. 

“But rather than deter me, those limitations ignited my creativity. I became fascinated by all the problems that needed to be solved, and that struggle is going to inform my work going forward, both animated and live-action. I’m going to put limitations (on it) and see what happens,” he continues. 

“Head to Head”, (Ras B Ras in Arabic), is set in the fictional Saudi city of Bathaika. If Riyadh is the country’s New York, then this is its Gotham City, a dark fantasy conceived by Almuzaini that allowed Nejer’s creativity to run wild.  




Abdulaziz Alshehri as Fayyad Sharbaka in ‘Head to Head.’ (Supplied)

“This was a work of stunning imagination, from top to bottom. It was a fully realized world,” says star Adel Radwan, who plays one of three bumbling heroes attempting to navigate the lawless city. “The art direction, the costumes, the colors, everything. Even for us in the cast, we were dazzled by everything around us while on set. Every single detail, from the names of the street signs and shops to the costumes of the shoppers, was something special.” 

The challenge of creating the world was an unexpected one for Nejer. Originally, the film was supposed to mark Almuzaini’s first major project independent from Nejer with his new production company Sirb. When he got the call, he was initially resistant, eventually convinced because he knew as well as the producers did that no one understood Almuzaini’s unique vision quite like he did.  

“This film found me — I didn’t go searching for it,” he says. “But I said to myself, ‘Even though this is not my story, I’m going to do my best to direct it and hopefully put something of myself in it, too. My team needs me, and I can’t let them down.’”  




Nejer also appears in his movie ‘Head to Head.’ (Supplied)

To make the transition less daunting, Nejer’s first move was to create the entire film in the medium he’s most familiar with, then use that as the template for what he created on set.  

“We actually animated the entire film, an hour-and-a-half of it. That was hugely helpful for me, because we were able to test everything from a storytelling perspective, and then throw it all in the bin and start from scratch knowing exactly what we were going for,” says Nejer.  

The director continued to lean on his artistic skills throughout production, with his strong visual sense helping to create an instantly recognizable look for each of the lead characters.  

“What really helped us make these characters so iconic is Malik’s drawing talent,” says Radwan. “Even though he had already imagined how the characters would look in general, each one of us had a whole day to try every possible outfit and look. Malik would then enter and go, ‘No, not that one.’ Nothing worked right until we tried what he had drawn. Each time we finally did, that was the moment when we would say, ‘This is the one.’” 




Filming ‘Head to Head.’ (Supplied)

For Radwan and fellow stars Abdulaziz Alshehri and Ziyad Alamri, Nejer’s insightful directing style helped them unlock aspects of their characters that hadn’t been clear just from reading the script. 

“Malik helped us by comparing each character to an animal, and that helped us a lot in figuring them out,” says Radwan. 

“We’d practice it during rehearsal, and it gave us so much more confidence. I was a lion,” adds Alshehri. 

“I was a porcupine. Adel was a panda!” says Alamri with a laugh. 

As joyful as the experience was for Nejer, who reveled in the absurdity that Bathaika demanded from him, he sees the film as a fun exercise rather than an exemplar of the work he will make in the future. At 38, Nejer is interested in making films that are more mature than the material that excited him as a young man. He sees himself moving into the world of drama next.  




 A still from ‘Head to Head.’ (Supplied)

“I think my career will end up having a similar trajectory to filmmakers like Adam McKay and Todd Phillips, who spent years making movies like ‘Step Brothers’ and ‘The Hangover’ respectively before moving into award-winning projects like ‘The Big Short’ and ‘Joker’ as they got older,” says Nejer. 

Those examples, however, do not paint the perfect image of what he aspires to. Nejer does not lust after Oscar gold, and has no real aspirations in the arthouse world either. What he wants, instead, is to tell stories that are more personal to him and the experiences he had growing up outside of Riyadh. 

“This is easier said than done, of course. The market has an appetite for films aimed at big box office, and there’s always a place for small festival films, but pure drama? That’s a tough ask at the moment. Still, that’s where my heart is. I grew up in a region ridden with trauma, and there’s a lot of things I would like to process through my work,” says Nejer. 

“I think I’m at a stage in my life where I’ve had enough commercial success to feel good about myself, and I don’t have aspirations to be a world-renowned director. I’m very lucky to be in this position and have so many people supporting me, and I want to use that to tell personal stories. Maybe I try that for five years and then I go back to pure comedy, but right now I want to experiment on a deeper level. There’s so much buried deep in the heart of Saudi Arabia that I need to explore.” 

  Boris Kunz's movie fails to live up to its own fascinating premise 
LONDON: A few years ago, there was a flurry of Netflix sci-fi movies that, while varying in their overall quality, all boasted some unique and intriguing concepts. “Io”, “I Am Mother,” “Tau” and “Extinction” might have all had their faults, but they were nothing if not original. The same can definitely be said for “Paradise” — a German dystopian thriller that follows a couple, Max and Elena, who live in a near-future Berlin in which people can ‘sell’ years of their lives to a rich, elite population willing to pay mega bucks to stay young.  

When their apartment mysteriously burns down, the couple find themselves in inescapable debt, only to learn that Elena has put 40 years of her life down as collateral. After the debt is forcibly called in — and with Elena now aged into her sixties — Max comes up with a desperate plan to blackmail the CEO of the globe-spanning Aeon (which developed the transfer process) into returning her years. 

Corinna Kirchhoff as the prematurely aged Elena in “Paradise.” (Supplied)

It's actually a pretty gripping story idea, one that gives the opening act of “Paradise” a real sense of purposeful worldbuilding. There are some hints of intriguing social commentary too — society has split into those forced to sell their youth to the privileged elite desperate for more time to hold onto that luxury, while traditional ideas of age equating to experience are turned upside down. 

Sadly, “Paradise” pays these ideas little more than lip service, instead opting to send Max and Elena on a gritty (and occasionally entertaining) chase across Europe in a bid to find some way to reverse the process. Kostja Ullmann as Max and Corinna Kirchhoff as the prematurely aged Elena are entertaining enough, and co-writer/director Boris Kunz displays a keen eye for bleak, dystopian universe creation, but “Paradise” too-quickly devolves into predictable sci-fi fare, bypassing the moral and social dilemmas at the heart of its own premise and opting instead for a run-of-the-mill, ambiguous ending that doesn’t answer enough of its own questions. 

  The Saudi artist took over the museum's rotunda for one night earlier in the summer to present a participatory art installation 
DUBAI: For decades, the iconic spiral rotunda of New York’s Guggenheim Museum, designed by famed US architect Frank Lloyd Wright, has been used for large installations, poignant performances by artists, and social demonstrations.  

So when acclaimed Saudi artist Manal Al-Dowayan was approached by the museum’s Middle Eastern Circle team to stage her own work at the venue, she realized the weight of history that came with the offer.  

“I wanted to present something that was significant, because I’m the first from the Gulf to show there,” Al-Dowayan tells Arab News.  

Visitors participate in Manal Al-Dowayan’s “From Shattered Ruins New Life Shall Bloom” in New York in May 2023. (Supplied)

On May 22, she put on a one-night-only participatory presentation — “From Shattered Ruins, New Life Shall Bloom” — that was attended by 750 people. Al-Dowayan placed a number of cylindrical fabric totems on the ground, on top of which were hundreds of delicate porcelain paper scrolls, akin to the outer shell of a hollow egg. As per the artist’s instructions, the scrolls would be crushed by attendees.  

Al-Dowayan, whose artistic career began over two decades ago in Saudi Arabia, has often interacted with people from her community, reaching out to women and craftspeople to play a part in her work, including photography.  

“I find participation is a very beautiful exchange between the artist and the community,” she says. “The distance between me and the community is so huge that only through this participation can we get close to each other.” 

Details from Manal Al-Dowayan’s “From Shattered Ruins New Life Shall Bloom.” (Supplied)

Her Guggenheim installation was inspired by an earlier work of hers from 2019, when she presented a solo show in Madrid called “Watch Before You Fall.” In it, she showcased totems that showed Arabic writing. One piece read, “I wonder, do you see me?” and another said, “I am here!” That show took place just two years after the Kingdom had started introducing important changes for women in Saudi society, allowing them freedoms that Al-Dowayan didn’t get to experience herself when growing up there. 

“I’ve been traumatized by what has happened — living under so many years under this intense stress, being invisible — which (inspired) my whole practice: questioning the public sphere, and women having to exist in ‘the counter public.’ Women were hiding in the public space. I used this show to heal. I used totems, in which I put (images) of books that were written by religious men to instruct women on how to behave in the public space. Because public space, in their head, was for them and not for us,” she explained. “I remember telling my gallerist that my dream was to fill a full museum floor with the totems.”  

Manal Al-Dowayan’s “From Shattered Ruins New Life Shall Bloom.” (Supplied)

Now, that dream has come true. In her New York show, according to a press release, the scrolls “illustrated narratives that have for generations upheld structures oppressing women and girls.” Instead of focusing solely on Arabic texts, Al-Dowayan looked through the museum’s archive, nearby newspaper stands, and Christian books, among other material about women, for inspiration.  

“I started thinking about the feminist movements coming out of the United States that absolutely ‘othered’ our feminist movements in the East and South East,” she says. “We need to look at other feminist movements as collaborators. We will not rise as women without thinking that way.”  

The artist printed some of the pages from her research on the scrolls, which the audience then demolished.  

“The concept was to use your hands – it’s in your hands. You can really change things. I wanted to give power to the audience,” Al-Dowayan says.   

She has kept the ‘confetti’ from the scrolls and says the pieces might be reincarnated in a future project.  

Al-Dowayan admits she was nervous about the turnout before the show. “It’s exactly like throwing a big party in your house. I was very anxious about who would come — would anybody come? Does New York want to interact with my ideas, because sometimes Americans are very insular in their thinking and they might come to my performance and feel very offended,” she said. 

She need not have worried. One aspect of the event, in particular, hit home for the artist.  

“I was surprised by the number of Arab women that attended,” she says. “They came together in groups — sisters, best friends, and schoolmates. I was very moved by that.” 

  Enthusiasts and sector specialists attending the event looked at the impact of movie analysis, criticism, and review on production
  Workshop was presented by Musab Alamari, a film producer, director, and screenwriter
RIYADH: A movie workshop focused on improving production standards in the burgeoning Saudi film industry was recently held in Riyadh.

Organized by the Saudi Film Commission, enthusiasts and sector specialists attending the event, titled “Analyzing Film Trends in Saudi Arabia,” looked at the impact of movie analysis, criticism, and review on production.

The workshop was presented by Musab Alamari, a film producer, director, and screenwriter, who in the first session noted that criticism involved the study, interpretation, evaluation, and determination of the status of film in the history of cinema.

He said: “It usually provides an interpretation of the meaning of the film, analyzing its structure and style, and judging its value compared to other films.

“Film criticism is usually written by researchers or experts in film studies, since it needs to discuss the historical, social, or political context. It may be presented years after a film’s release and is usually published in scientific journals or specialized blogs for filmmakers and researchers.”

Alamari pointed out that reviews could be in the form of an article published in a newspaper or magazine or a video describing and evaluating the film. Usually written by journalists, reviews played an important role in informing audiences as to whether a movie was worth watching, he added.

Analysis, he said, was an integral part of any critique and was concerned with monitoring aspects of a film, such as discourse and messages, and artistic or visual observations.

It was usually written by movie production graduates and those working in filmmaking due to the need to understand technical details such as camera angles, lighting, production design, sound elements, fashion options, and editing.

He also highlighted the trends and genres of films by venue, including commercial cinemas, digital streaming platforms, festivals, and independent cinemas, speaking about each category, their types, and the criteria for success.

The workshop’s second session concentrated on narrative, realism, and fiction in Saudi film, the dominance of comedy, and the courage to take on new experiences.

Alamari presented a set of models and examples of flicks that embodied the themes of the session.

The workshop concluded with activities and impromptu exercises for the participants to discuss the course of Saudi films in the coming years.

The event was part of a series of periodic workshops staged by the commission to help improve standards in the film sector, and the skills of the people working in it, by discussing the most important topics affecting the industry.

The seminars also address sector challenges and how to overcome them and turn them into opportunities.

DUBAI: Dubai-based Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan shared with her fans on Instagram the gifts her co-star Jamie Lee Curtis got for the new mom’s son Luai.

Curtis, who is an actress, producer and children’s author, gifted Lohan’s new bundle of joy around 10 books that she wrote herself.

Instagram/ @LindsayLohan

“A warm welcome to our Luai. I can’t wait to meet him,” Jamie wrote on a note attached to the tote bag that had the books in them.

“Thank you so much, Jamie,” the 37-year-old actress said in the video.

The “Parent Trap” star, 37, gave birth to her first son with Kuwaiti financier Bader Shammas in July in Dubai.

“The family is over the moon in love,” her rep said in a statement at the time.

  Supermodel suffers from Lyme disease since 2012
  Symptoms include fever, chills, headache, fatigue
DUBAI: American-Dutch-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid took to Instagram this week to give insights to her fans about her sister Bella Hadid’s Lyme disease, contracted through a tick bite.

Gigi last week shared a picture of her and supermodel Bella on her Instagram Stories and wrote: “Can’t wait for the comebackkkk.” On Wednesday, Gigi reshared her Story and wrote: “Just want to touch on this post from last week.”

“Bella just finished a long and intense treatment from Lyme disease. (Didn’t want some to take my post as a promise she’ll be back for shows this next season …) I’m so proud of her and excited for her comeback whenever she feels ready,” Gigi posted.

Instagram/ @Gigihadid

Lyme disease is transmitted to humans through infected ticks, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms can include fever, chills, headache, fatigue, joint aches and a “bull’s-eye” rash that occurs in 70 to 80 percent of infections.

Most people who are treated with antibiotics early, recover completely, according to the CDC, though the infection can become severe or prolonged in some cases.

Bella, 26, has always been vocal about her illness on her social media and in speeches. She was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012 with brother Anwar, 24, and their mother, Yolanda, 59.

In 2016, Bella opened up to People magazine about dealing with Lyme disease while being in the spotlight.“Life isn’t always what it looks like on the outside, and the hardest part of this journey is to be judged by the way you look instead of the way you feel,” she said at the time.

Instagram/@BellaHadid

In 2020, she shared an infographic on her Instagram stories that shows the symptoms that patients of Lyme disease experience. “Every day I feel at least 10 of these attributes without fail ... since I was probably 14, but more aggressively when I turned 18,” she captioned the post.

“The truth, the invisible disease,” she added.

That same year, superstar Justin Bieber revealed he also suffers from the same illness in a YouTube documentary.

“It’s been a rough couple years, but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease,” the singer said.

