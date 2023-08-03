You are here

  • Home
  • Ukraine hopes to hold peace summit this autumn, Zelensky says
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukraine hopes to hold peace summit this autumn, Zelensky says

Ukraine hopes to hold peace summit this autumn, Zelensky says
Zelenskiy told Ukrainian diplomats in a speech published on the president's website that almost 40 countries would be represented at the meeting in Jeddah on Aug 5 and 6. (FILE/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8jnvn

Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Ukraine hopes to hold peace summit this autumn, Zelensky says

Ukraine hopes to hold peace summit this autumn, Zelensky says
  • Ukraine leader: Talks in Saudi Arabia could be a stepping stone towards peace talks
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday he hoped a Ukraine “peace summit” could be held this autumn, and that this week’s talks in Saudi Arabia were a stepping stone towards that goal.

Zelensky told Ukrainian diplomats in a speech published on the president’s website that almost 40 countries would be represented at the meeting in Jeddah on Aug 5 and 6.

“We are working on making it (the summit) happen this fall,” he said.

“Autumn is very soon, but there is still time to prepare for the summit and involve most of the world’s countries.”

Zelensky and his team are working with allies to build broad support for a “peace summit” that would endorse principles to underpin a settlement to end the war started by Russia’s full-scale invasion almost 18 months ago.

The summit would build on a 10-point plan outlined by Kyiv last autumn that has been actively promoted by Zelensky.

His vision for peace calls for the full restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and a full withdrawal of Russian troops, the protection of food and energy security, nuclear safety, the release of all prisoners, and other points.

No venue has been agreed for the summit yet.

Ukrainian and Western officials have said the summit would not involve Russia.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

Related

Ukraine says Russians fail to advance but are well dug in
World
Ukraine says Russians fail to advance but are well dug in
Russian drones attack Odesa region port facilities, Ukraine capital
World
Russian drones attack Odesa region port facilities, Ukraine capital

Rights groups seek ‘credible’ probe into Greece migrant shipwreck that killed hundreds

Rights groups seek ‘credible’ probe into Greece migrant shipwreck that killed hundreds
Updated 2 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

Rights groups seek ‘credible’ probe into Greece migrant shipwreck that killed hundreds

Rights groups seek ‘credible’ probe into Greece migrant shipwreck that killed hundreds
  • Survivors have recounted an attempt by the Greek coast guard to tow the trawler that caused it to capsize
  • Greek authorities say no attempt was made to tow the boat which overturned while its people were still away
Updated 2 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

ATHENS: Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch on Thursday called for a “credible” probe into a migrant shipwreck off Greece in June in which hundreds died, saying that contrasting accounts by the Greek coast guard and survivors “were extremely concerning.”

The overcrowded fishing trawler said to be carrying between 400-750 people from Pakistan, Syria and Egypt sank in international waters off Greece on its way to Italy from Libya. Some 104 men survived and authorities recovered only 82 bodies.

Survivors have recounted a doomed attempt by the Greek coast guard to tow the trawler that caused the vessel to capsize, according to interviews and evidence seen by Reuters.

The Greek coast guard and government have said no attempt was made to tow the boat and that it overturned when the coast guard was about 70 meters away.

Greek judicial authorities have launched an investigation into the causes of the disaster which could take more than a year. The acts of the coast guard are also under investigation.

In a joint statement, Amnesty and HRW said they interviewed 19 survivors, four relatives of the missing as well as nongovernmental organizations, UN agencies and representatives of the Greek coast guard and police during a visit to Greece between July 4-13.

“Survivors interviewed by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch consistently stated that the Hellenic Coast Guard vessel dispatched to the scene attached a rope to the Adriana and started towing, causing it to sway and then capsize,” they said.

Judith Sunderland, Associate Europe and Central Asia Director at HRW, said the disparities between survivors’ accounts and the authorities’ version were “extremely concerning.”

Both groups called for “a full and credible investigation into the shipwreck... to clarify any responsibility for both the sinking of the ship and delays or shortcomings in the rescue efforts that may have contributed to the appalling loss of life.”

The EU rights watchdog last month also announced a probe into the sinking and whether Frontex, the bloc’s border agency, fulfilled its rescue duties.

Topics: Greece migrant boat greece migrant shipwreck migrants

North Korea ‘responds’ to UN outreach on American soldier Travis King

North Korea ‘responds’ to UN outreach on American soldier Travis King
Updated 26 min 35 sec ago
AFP

North Korea ‘responds’ to UN outreach on American soldier Travis King

North Korea ‘responds’ to UN outreach on American soldier Travis King
  • Latest announcement comes more than a week after the UN Command said it had started a conversation with the Pyongyang over the soldier
Updated 26 min 35 sec ago
AFP

SEOUL: North Korea has “responded” to efforts by the United Nations Command to discuss American soldier Travis King, who ran across the border into North Korea last month and is believed to be detained by Pyongyang, the Command said on Thursday.
The US-led multinational force, which oversees the Korean War truce, said in a statement that Pyongyang’s military “has responded to the United Nations Command with regards to Private King.”
“In order not to interfere with our efforts to get him home, we will not go into details at this time,” it added.
The latest announcement comes more than a week after the UN Command said it had started a conversation with the North over the soldier.
After a drunken pub fight, an incident with police and a stay in South Korean jail, Private Second Class King was being taken to the airport last month to fly back to Texas.
But instead of traveling to Fort Bliss for disciplinary hearings, King snuck away, joined a Demilitarized Zone sightseeing trip and slipped over the border.
The two Koreas remain technically at war because the 1950-53 conflict ended in an armistice, not a treaty, and most of the border between them is heavily fortified.
But at the JSA, the frontier is marked only by a low concrete divider and is relatively easy to cross, despite the presence of soldiers on both sides.
Pyongyang has a long history of detaining Americans and using them as bargaining chips in bilateral negotiations.
The latest incident comes as relations between the two Koreas are at one of their lowest points ever, with diplomacy stalled and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calling for increased weapons development, including of tactical nuclear warheads.
But Thursday’s development “reads as a sign of North’s willingness to negotiate,” Vladimir Tikhonov, professor of Korean studies at the University of Oslo, said.
“They basically want some progress toward normalization with the US, in order to offset the disproportionally high dependency on the Chinese economy.
“So, a goodwill gesture may happen — although it is far from sure for now.”
Beijing is North Korea’s most important ally and economic benefactor.
Washington continues to enforce stringent sanctions against North Korea as a means of addressing the ongoing concerns surrounding their nuclear weapons program.
Pyongyang last week held a dramatic military parade featuring its new attack drones and nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles, with leader Kim flanked by visiting Russian and Chinese officials.

Topics: North Korea US UN

Related

North Korea fires cruise missiles, stays mum on US soldier who crossed into country
World
North Korea fires cruise missiles, stays mum on US soldier who crossed into country
An American has crossed into North Korea without authorization and has been detained
World
An American has crossed into North Korea without authorization and has been detained

Temporary office of Japanese Embassy in Sudan moved to Cairo

Temporary office of Japanese Embassy in Sudan moved to Cairo
Updated 03 August 2023
Arab News Japan

Temporary office of Japanese Embassy in Sudan moved to Cairo

Temporary office of Japanese Embassy in Sudan moved to Cairo
Updated 03 August 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: The Embassy of Japan in Sudan, which was temporarily closed on April 24 due to the rapid deterioration of the security situation in Sudan and transferred to an office in Djibouti, has been relocated again.

Effective Aug. 1, the temporary office will be in the Egyptian capital Cairo, where it will continue its current operations, the foreign ministry in Tokyo said.

“The Temporary Office of the Embassy of Japan in Sudan will be located inside the Embassy of Japan in Egypt at 81, Corniche El Nil Street, Maadi, Cairo.”

As for Sudan, Japan’s Foreign Ministry has placed the whole country at Level 3 in its warning system. This means that Japan asks all citizens, businesses and organizations to avoid traveling to Sudan for any purpose.

Topics: Clashes in Sudan Japan

Related

Extensive war crimes in Sudan’s ‘unimaginable horror’: Amnesty
Middle-East
Extensive war crimes in Sudan’s ‘unimaginable horror’: Amnesty
South Sudan supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
South Sudan supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh

France asks Niger forces to ‘fully guarantee’ embassy safety

France asks Niger forces to ‘fully guarantee’ embassy safety
Updated 03 August 2023
AFP

France asks Niger forces to ‘fully guarantee’ embassy safety

France asks Niger forces to ‘fully guarantee’ embassy safety
  • Coup unleashed protests against Niger’s former colonial ruler and traditional ally France
  • aris evacuated its citizens on Tuesday after a violent demonstration outside its embassy
Updated 03 August 2023
AFP

PARIS: France asked Niger’s new junta to “fully guarantee” the safety of its embassy in Niamey ahead of planned protests Thursday in the capital following a coup.
The foreign ministry said it had asked Nigerien security forces to take the necessary measures to ensure that “the security of foreign diplomatic rights of way and diplomatic personnel” are guaranteed, adding that these were “obligations under international law, especially under the Vienna Convention.”
The coup unleashed protests against Niger’s former colonial ruler and traditional ally France, and Paris evacuated its citizens on Tuesday after a violent demonstration outside its embassy.
During the rally, a few days after the coup by the elite presidential guard, the windows of the mission were smashed and the crowds chanted anti-French slogans.
Nearly 1,000 people were evacuated to France in the operation, a group made up mostly of French citizens but also including other nationals.

Topics: Niger France

Related

Niger’s military ruler warns against foreign meddling, urges population to defend the country
World
Niger’s military ruler warns against foreign meddling, urges population to defend the country
World Bank halts disbursements for Niger operations following coup, exodus of expats continue
World
World Bank halts disbursements for Niger operations following coup, exodus of expats continue

Ukrainian officials say their defense systems downed ‘almost 15’ drones over Kyiv

Ukrainian officials say their defense systems downed ‘almost 15’ drones over Kyiv
Updated 03 August 2023
AFP

Ukrainian officials say their defense systems downed ‘almost 15’ drones over Kyiv

Ukrainian officials say their defense systems downed ‘almost 15’ drones over Kyiv
  • Attackers used a barrage of Shahed drones, in an onslaught that lasted three hours
  • City’s military administration had earlier issued an alert for air attacks
Updated 03 August 2023
AFP

KYIV: Almost 15 drones were downed during an overnight attack on Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said early on Thursday, in the second strike on the capital in as many days.
Air defense forces “detected and destroyed almost 15 air targets,” said Sergiy Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, without specifying who launched the attack.
Early information indicated no damage or casualties, he said.
Popko said the attackers had used a barrage of Shahed drones, in an onslaught that lasted three hours.
Russia has used Iranian-made Shaheds to attack Ukraine multiple times since invading its neighbor in February 2022.
The city’s military administration had earlier issued an alert for air attacks and warned residents to stay in shelters.
“It became the 820th (air alert) for Kyiv since the beginning of the full-scale invasion,” Popko said.
The strike was repelled a day after another “massive” overnight attack on the Ukrainian capital, Popko said.
More than 10 Shahed drones were downed over Kyiv on Wednesday, with debris hitting several districts including the busy Solomyansky, home to an international airport.
Also on Wednesday, Russian drones struck grain facilities in the port of Izmail which sits just across the Danube River from Romania, damaging silos, warehouses and administrative buildings.
Izmail is now the main export route for Ukrainian agricultural products via Romania, following Russia’s withdrawal last month from the Black Sea grain agreement.
Last week, Russia launched a nighttime drone attack on Kyiv, with all incoming drones shot down.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

Update Kyiv drone strikes Crimea munitions depot as attacks escalate
World
Kyiv drone strikes Crimea munitions depot as attacks escalate
Putin says fighting in southeastern Ukraine has intensified, with heavy losses for Kyiv’s forces
World
Putin says fighting in southeastern Ukraine has intensified, with heavy losses for Kyiv’s forces

Latest updates

Oil slips as US ratings downgrade offsets supply concerns 
Oil slips as US ratings downgrade offsets supply concerns 
GCC-Singapore economic relations set to prosper as officials meet in Riyadh   
GCC-Singapore economic relations set to prosper as officials meet in Riyadh   
Cricket drama at its best as Stuart Broad ends England career with miraculous finale
Cricket drama at its best as Stuart Broad ends England career with miraculous finale
Ukraine hopes to hold peace summit this autumn, Zelensky says
Ukraine hopes to hold peace summit this autumn, Zelensky says
North Korea ‘responds’ to UN outreach on American soldier Travis King
North Korea ‘responds’ to UN outreach on American soldier Travis King

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.