Lebanon state TV employees strike amid fears of station closure

Tele Liban personalities and other media figures protested publicly about their salaries and concerns the station may be shut down. (Supplied)
Updated 15 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Employees last took strike action a year ago, leaving all production suspended, except for coverage from three official headquarters and the evening news
BEIRUT: Employees of Lebanon’s state-owned television channel Tele Liban began an open-ended strike on Thursday in a dispute over salaries and unpaid social assistance.

Work in the news and program departments stopped. However, technicians continued to broadcast recorded music “to keep this station on the Lebanese media map,” an employee said.

Mirna Chidiac, head of the Tele Liban employees syndicate, told Arab New that the strike follows a long series of reviews and “failed attempts to receive our dues.”

Employees are still receiving salaries based on an exchange rate of 1,500 Lebanese pounds to the dollar, which was set before the currency collapse in 2019, she said.

“There are 200 employees at Tele Liban, and some have to borrow money to reach the station’s headquarters in Beirut to continue working,” she said.

“All employees of the public sector have received dues approved by the government to help them, whereas the Tele Liban employees still receive LBP1.5 million, which is equivalent to $16 today. This salary was equivalent to $1,000 before the economic crisis.

“An employee’s salary that was LBP5 million, or $3,500, is not even $55 today.”

On Wednesday, the channel’s administration was told by the Ministry of Finance that “work is underway to transfer the owed funds,” but this “may take days.”

Payment requires a decision from the finance minister to transfer credits from the general budget reserve worth LBP17 billion to cover employees’ dues from November 2021 until the end of May 2023.

However, Chidiac voiced doubts that the promises over wages will be fulfilled.

“Our problem has been ongoing for two years, as if there is an intention to neglect Tele Liban,” she said.

“The transactions go back and forth to the Ministry of Finance. Why are they being obstructed and to whose benefit?”

Ziad Makari, the caretaker information minister, refused to deny claims that the government is neglecting Tele Liban employees’ rights.

He said: “I have pushed for including the names of the Tele Liban employees to the list of the public sector employees, so they benefit from social assistance and other salary increases, and I obtained a government decision on this, but transactions are slow due to the lack of employees attending their work in state institutions.”

Employees last took strike action a year ago, leaving all production suspended, except for coverage from three official headquarters and the evening news.

However, promises made at the time remain unfulfilled.

Some employees believe that there is a move to marginalize the station in preparation for its closure.

Tele Liban personalities such as Chef Antoine and other media figures protested publicly about their salaries and concerns the station may be shut down.

Topics: Lebanon Tele Liban

Egypt and Turkiye are confident of a breakthrough in levels of industrial cooperation following talks between senior ministers.

Ahmed Samir, the Egyptian minister of trade and industry, met with Mehmet Fatih Kacir, the Turkish minister of industry and technology, to discuss greater technical, professional and technological cooperation, including the possibility of establishing a Turkish industrial zone in Egypt.

The meeting took place during the Egyptian minister’s visit at the head of a high-level delegation to the Ankara.

Samir’s visit to the Turkish capital is the first by an Egyptian trade and industry minister to Turkiye in 10 years.

The two sides discussed the possibility of establishing a joint plan until June 2024, especially in the sectors of furniture, carpets and chemical industries.

During the meeting, Samir said that a proposed joint memorandum of understanding will deal with industrial cooperation, transfer of technical expertise, technical training, university and pre-university education, industrial investment and agricultural industrialization.

Samir also raised hopes of joint manufacturing projects in Egypt and export to various countries, saying that Egypt offers many preferential advantages for companies that export abroad.

The Turkish minister said that the Egyptian delegation’s visit heralds the start of a new phase of economic cooperation between the two countries.

He highlighted the importance of strengthening industrial and technological cooperation, saying that Turkiye has 354 industrial zones, while the industrial sector contributes $240 billion to the Turkish economy, or 27 percent of national earnings.

Samir invited his Turkish counterpart to visit Cairo to follow up on the results of the visit and to review future cooperation projects between the two countries.

Topics: Egypt Turkiye

GCC chief stresses importance of partnership with US in securing freedom of maritime navigation

GGC chief Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi meets with Vice Admiral Brad Cooper in Riyadh .(@GCCSG)
GGC chief Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi meets with Vice Admiral Brad Cooper in Riyadh .(@GCCSG)
RIYADH: The secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council stressed the importance of the strategic partnership between the bloc and the US in enhancing maritime security in the region and securing freedom of maritime navigation on Thursday.

Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi stressed the importance of joint work to maintain the security of waterways and maritime navigation in a way that guarantees freedom of navigation and the free flow of trade to other countries during a meeting in Riyadh with the commander of the US Naval Forces Central Command and the US 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, Vice Admiral Brad Cooper.

The two officials also discussed a number of issues related to maritime security in the Arabian Gulf region, strengthening GCC-US cooperation, and working with international and regional partners for this purpose.

Topics: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) US Arabian Gulf

US military may put armed troops on commercial ships in Strait of Hormuz to stop Iran seizures

US Navy retail service specialist stands guard next to a machine gun aboard the USS Paul Hamilton in the Strait of Hormuz.
US Navy retail service specialist stands guard next to a machine gun aboard the USS Paul Hamilton in the Strait of Hormuz.
DUBAI: The US military is considering putting armed personnel on commercial ships traveling through the Strait of Hormuz, in what would be an unheard of action aimed at stopping Iran from seizing and harassing civilian vessels, four American officials told The Associated Press on Thursday.
America didn’t even take the step during the so-called “Tanker War,” which culminated with the US Navy and Iran fighting a one-day naval battle in 1988 that was the Navy’s largest since World War II.
While officials offered few details of the plan, it comes as thousands of Marines and sailors on both the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan and the USS Carter Hall, a landing ship, are on their way to the Arabian Gulf. Those Marines and sailors could provide the backbone for any armed guard mission in the strait, through which 20 percent of all the world’s crude oil passes.
Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the AP about the US proposal.
Four US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the proposal, acknowledged its broad details. The officials stressed no final decision had been made and that discussions continue between US military officials and America’s Gulf Arab allies in the region.
Officials said the Marines and Navy sailors would provide the security only at the request of the ships involved.
The Bataan and Carter Hall left Norfolk, Virginia, on July 10 on a mission the Pentagon described as being “in response to recent attempts by Iran to threaten the free flow of commerce in the Strait of Hormuz and its surrounding waters.” The Bataan passed through the Strait of Gibraltar into the Mediterranean Sea last week on its way to the Mideast.
Already, the US has sent A-10 Thunderbolt II warplanes, F-16 and F-35 fighters, as well as the destroyer USS Thomas Hudner, to the region over Iran’s actions at sea.
The deployment has captured Iran’s attention, with its chief diplomat telling neighboring nations that the region doesn’t need “foreigners” providing security. On Wednesday, Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard launched a surprise military drill on disputed islands in the Arabian Gulf, with swarms of small fast boats, paratroopers and missile units taking part.
The renewed hostilities come as Iran now enriches uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels after the collapse of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
The US also has pursued ships across the world believed to be carrying sanctioned Iranian oil. Oil industry worries over another seizure by Iran likely has left a ship allegedly carrying Iranian oil stranded off Texas as no company has yet to unload it.

Topics: Iran US Strait of Hormuz ships

Daesh confirms death of its leader, names his replacement

Daesh on Thursday confirmed the death of its leader Abu Hussein Al-Husseini Al-Qurashi. (File/AFP)
Daesh on Thursday confirmed the death of its leader Abu Hussein Al-Husseini Al-Qurashi. (File/AFP)
BEIRUT: Daesh announced on Thursday the death of its leader Abu Al-Hussein Al-Husseini Al-Qurashi, who it said was killed in clashes in northwestern Syria.
The leader “was killed after direct clashes” with the Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham group in Idlib province, a Daesh spokesman said in a recorded message on its channels on the Telegram messaging app, without specifying when he was killed.
The spokesman announced the group’s new leader — its fifth — as Abu Hafs Al-Hashimi Al-Qurashi.
After a meteoric rise in Iraq and Syria in 2014 that saw it conquer vast swathes of territory, Daesh saw its self-proclaimed “caliphate” collapse under a wave of offensives.
The extremist group’s austere and terror-ridden rule was marked by beheadings and mass shootings.
It was defeated in Iraq in 2017 and in Syria two years later, but sleeper cells still carry out attacks in both countries.
In November last year, Daesh said its previous leader, Abu Hasan Al-Hashimi Al-Qurashi, had been killed.
His predecessor, Abu Ibrahim Al-Qurashi, was killed in February last year in a US raid in Idlib province.
The group’s first “caliph,” Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, was killed, also in Idlib, in October 2019.

Topics: Daesh Syria

Germany arrests Syrian on war crimes charges

Germany arrests Syrian on war crimes charges
BERLIN: German police have arrested a Syrian national on crimes against humanity and war crimes including enslavement for allegedly taking part in a brutal crackdown on government opponents, prosecutors said Thursday.
The federal prosecutor’s office said in a statement that the suspect, identified only as Ahmad H. in line with German legal practice, had been detained on July 26 in the northern city of Bremen. He was remanded in custody on Thursday.
He is accused of acting between 2012 and 2015 during Syria’s civil war as a local leader of pro-government “shabiha” militiamen in Damascus tasked with helping to crush dissent.
The militia operated checkpoints where “people were arrested arbitrarily so that they or their family members could be extorted for money, committed to forced labor or tortured,” prosecutors said.
The fighters also plundered the homes of regime opponents, sold the spoils and kept the profits, they added.
Ahmad H., who security sources said is 46, is accused of taking part “personally in the abuse of civilians.” They say that in one incident in 2013, ordering militiamen to “brutally torment a detained man for hours using plastic pipes.”
In autumn 2014, Ahmad H. and other militiamen and members of the military secret service allegedly attacked a civilian at a checkpoint, grabbing him by the hair and beating his head on the pavement.
Between December 2012 and early 2015, he is accused of twice arresting groups of 25 to 30 people and forcing them to carry sandbags to the nearby front, where they faced crossfire and were deprived of food and water while being beaten.
It was unclear when Ahmad H. came to Germany or what witnesses might have reported him to authorities and given evidence against him. A spokesman for the federal prosecutor’s office declined to provide further details.
Germany let in hundreds of thousands of Syrians during the 2015-16 refugee influx.
NGOs warned at the time of the danger that “shabiha” militiamen accused of committing some of the most barbaric atrocities against civilians for President Bashar Assad’s regime were arriving incognito in Europe and getting asylum.
Germany has previously used the principle of universal jurisdiction, which allows the prosecution of certain grave crimes regardless of where they took place, to try Syrians over atrocities committed during the country’s civil war.

Topics: Syria Germany war crimes crimes against humanity

